Hacking as a monster in computer technology

y last telephone conversation with a bosom childhood friend currently residing in Germany revealed that the ongoing monster called Internet hacking is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a ubiquitous one that’s seriously constituting catastrophic situations to the global computer technology.

In his strong words, the fellow who’s equally a tech expert, stated that the tech-driven menace had become a nightmare to everyone who uses the cyberspace; and had seemingly remained a ‘lucrative’ business to the Information Technology (IT) criminals.

He further lamented that the worse aspect of the unfortunate situation was the fact that, despite the alarming nature and occurrence, the people continued to fall victim unabated on a daily basis.

He concluded by opining that contrary to people’s belief that Internet hacking was only prevalence in Nigeria or on the African continent, the movement of the cankerworm was on a high speed across the global community.

Internet hacking constitutes the most recent cybercrimes. Prior to the invention of the Internet, criminals had to dig through people’s trash or intercept their mails to steal their personal information. Now that all the required information is available online, criminals presently use the Internet to steal people’s identities, either via trick or infecting their devices with malware.

Most cybercrimes are committed by individuals or small groups, though large organized criminal groups also take advantage of the Internet. These so-called professional criminals find new ways to commit old or ancient crimes. They treat cybercrimes like a business and form global criminal communities.

Criminal communities share strategies and tools and can combine forces to launch coordinated attacks. They even have an underground marketplace where cyber criminals can purchase and sell stolen information or identities.

It’s very difficult to track cyber criminals down, because the Internet makes it easier for people to do things anonymously and from any location on the globe. Needless to say that, many computers used in various destinations have actually been hacked and are being controlled by someone far away.

For hackers who want to come clean and turn away from crime out of pretence, one option is to work for the people they used to torment by becoming their security consultants or employees. These set of hackers are referred to as “Grey Hat Hackers”.

In the past, they were addressed as “Black Hat Hackers” who used their computer expertise to break into systems and steal information illegally while posing as a friend or dedicated employee/consultant. But presently, some of them are acting as “White Hat Hackers” who specialize in testing the security strength of their clients’ information systems.

If the interest of the White Hat Hackers is to be paid, they will attempt to hack into a company’s network and then present the affected company with a report detailing the existing security loopholes of the company and how those anomalies could be tackled.

The advantage of the above is that, they can use their skills for a good cause and help stop other cyber criminals, since keeping up with security and cyber criminals is a fulltime job and many companies can’t afford financially to have someone totally dedicated to it.

Another recent devastating aspect of Internet hacking is the “Social Engineering” routine. Social engineering is a tactic used by cyber criminals that use lies and manipulations to trick people into revealing their personal information. Social engineering attackers frequently involve very convincing fake stories to lure victims into their trap.

Some of these tricks include: sending victims an email that claims there’s problem with their account and has a link to a fake website, trying to convince victims to open email attachments that contain malware, pretending to be a network/account administrator and asking for the victim’s password to perform maintenance activity, as well as claiming that the victim has won a prize but must give their credit card information or bank account details in order to receive it, just to mention but a few.

The recent antics of cyber criminals, which are barbaric and inhumane, call for constant and consistent update of advanced anti-hacking computer software by software producers, and the adequate dissemination of the said software to the apt quarters.

Presently such most developing countries as Nigeria and what have you, are less-privileged in regard to advanced anti-hacking or anti-malware software; hence they need to act fast in this regard.

Nigeria could presently boast of world class experts on software programming. This set of persons especially the young ones need to be encouraged by the government by setting up an industry that would enable them commercialize their expertise.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is supposed to have a thoroughly equipped Internet-based communication unit comprising well experienced experts and consultants. Such unit, which would function as a spy, would help to checkmate activities being carried out by every Internet user at all nooks and crannies of the country on a daily basis.

Inter alia, the bill regarding Cybercrimes that was recently passed by the 7th National Assembly needs to be reviewed by the 8thassembly with a view to ensuring that every required clause regarding Internet hacking is included, or towards making amends where need be.

There would be need to set up special court to be made up of uncompromising judicial custodians that would prosecute anyone accused of any form of cybercrime, particularly internet hacking which has caused the Nigerian society a colossal economic loss.

Most importantly, every computer/Internet firm owner should endeavour to engage an expert on Ethical Hacking. Our various schools at all levels, the tertiary institutions in particular, ought to on their part take teachings on Internet hacking more seriously in the ongoing general studies on Computer Literacy.

The fact remains that, if we commence from the foundation level to educate our young ones on the needful as regards the lingering IT menace, when they eventually be in charge of any enterprise in the future, they wouldn’t be taken unawares.

Most importantly, people either as individuals or corporate bodies, are severely advised to set strict passwords, change them regularly as well as never endeavour to share them with anyone. It is your personal identity or code, hence mustn’t on any condition be disclosed to anybody irrespective of your relationship with him or her.

The merits of computer technology cannot be overemphasized, but we are invariably required to be mindful of how we make use of it with a view to averting colossal loss in our respective businesses and/or possessions. Think about it!

