Opinions
Hacking as a monster in computer technology
y last telephone conversation with a bosom childhood friend currently residing in Germany revealed that the ongoing monster called Internet hacking is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a ubiquitous one that’s seriously constituting catastrophic situations to the global computer technology.
In his strong words, the fellow who’s equally a tech expert, stated that the tech-driven menace had become a nightmare to everyone who uses the cyberspace; and had seemingly remained a ‘lucrative’ business to the Information Technology (IT) criminals.
He further lamented that the worse aspect of the unfortunate situation was the fact that, despite the alarming nature and occurrence, the people continued to fall victim unabated on a daily basis.
He concluded by opining that contrary to people’s belief that Internet hacking was only prevalence in Nigeria or on the African continent, the movement of the cankerworm was on a high speed across the global community.
Internet hacking constitutes the most recent cybercrimes. Prior to the invention of the Internet, criminals had to dig through people’s trash or intercept their mails to steal their personal information. Now that all the required information is available online, criminals presently use the Internet to steal people’s identities, either via trick or infecting their devices with malware.
Most cybercrimes are committed by individuals or small groups, though large organized criminal groups also take advantage of the Internet. These so-called professional criminals find new ways to commit old or ancient crimes. They treat cybercrimes like a business and form global criminal communities.
Criminal communities share strategies and tools and can combine forces to launch coordinated attacks. They even have an underground marketplace where cyber criminals can purchase and sell stolen information or identities.
It’s very difficult to track cyber criminals down, because the Internet makes it easier for people to do things anonymously and from any location on the globe. Needless to say that, many computers used in various destinations have actually been hacked and are being controlled by someone far away.
For hackers who want to come clean and turn away from crime out of pretence, one option is to work for the people they used to torment by becoming their security consultants or employees. These set of hackers are referred to as “Grey Hat Hackers”.
In the past, they were addressed as “Black Hat Hackers” who used their computer expertise to break into systems and steal information illegally while posing as a friend or dedicated employee/consultant. But presently, some of them are acting as “White Hat Hackers” who specialize in testing the security strength of their clients’ information systems.
If the interest of the White Hat Hackers is to be paid, they will attempt to hack into a company’s network and then present the affected company with a report detailing the existing security loopholes of the company and how those anomalies could be tackled.
The advantage of the above is that, they can use their skills for a good cause and help stop other cyber criminals, since keeping up with security and cyber criminals is a fulltime job and many companies can’t afford financially to have someone totally dedicated to it.
Another recent devastating aspect of Internet hacking is the “Social Engineering” routine. Social engineering is a tactic used by cyber criminals that use lies and manipulations to trick people into revealing their personal information. Social engineering attackers frequently involve very convincing fake stories to lure victims into their trap.
Some of these tricks include: sending victims an email that claims there’s problem with their account and has a link to a fake website, trying to convince victims to open email attachments that contain malware, pretending to be a network/account administrator and asking for the victim’s password to perform maintenance activity, as well as claiming that the victim has won a prize but must give their credit card information or bank account details in order to receive it, just to mention but a few.
The recent antics of cyber criminals, which are barbaric and inhumane, call for constant and consistent update of advanced anti-hacking computer software by software producers, and the adequate dissemination of the said software to the apt quarters.
Presently such most developing countries as Nigeria and what have you, are less-privileged in regard to advanced anti-hacking or anti-malware software; hence they need to act fast in this regard.
Nigeria could presently boast of world class experts on software programming. This set of persons especially the young ones need to be encouraged by the government by setting up an industry that would enable them commercialize their expertise.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is supposed to have a thoroughly equipped Internet-based communication unit comprising well experienced experts and consultants. Such unit, which would function as a spy, would help to checkmate activities being carried out by every Internet user at all nooks and crannies of the country on a daily basis.
Inter alia, the bill regarding Cybercrimes that was recently passed by the 7th National Assembly needs to be reviewed by the 8thassembly with a view to ensuring that every required clause regarding Internet hacking is included, or towards making amends where need be.
There would be need to set up special court to be made up of uncompromising judicial custodians that would prosecute anyone accused of any form of cybercrime, particularly internet hacking which has caused the Nigerian society a colossal economic loss.
Most importantly, every computer/Internet firm owner should endeavour to engage an expert on Ethical Hacking. Our various schools at all levels, the tertiary institutions in particular, ought to on their part take teachings on Internet hacking more seriously in the ongoing general studies on Computer Literacy.
The fact remains that, if we commence from the foundation level to educate our young ones on the needful as regards the lingering IT menace, when they eventually be in charge of any enterprise in the future, they wouldn’t be taken unawares.
Most importantly, people either as individuals or corporate bodies, are severely advised to set strict passwords, change them regularly as well as never endeavour to share them with anyone. It is your personal identity or code, hence mustn’t on any condition be disclosed to anybody irrespective of your relationship with him or her.
The merits of computer technology cannot be overemphasized, but we are invariably required to be mindful of how we make use of it with a view to averting colossal loss in our respective businesses and/or possessions. Think about it!
Opinions
The truth, the myth about Nigerians in the American Diaspora
have lived in the United States for approximately five years. During this period, I make it a point of duty to visit Nigeria once or twice a year to keep in touch. One question I get asked often is how well Nigerians are doing in America. With the occasional negative stories about Nigerian fraudsters such as the recent media report about the arrest of 80 Nigerians by the FBI, many find such stories about Nigerians in diaspora extremely distressing. Given the Western media’s tendency to emphasize a few negative stories about black people, while downplaying their numerous achievements, the news has caught fire as if to suggest that Nigerians are more criminal-minded than other people on earth. But nothing can be further from the truth.
The truth is that Nigerians in the diaspora in the United States and other parts of the world are some of the most successful migrants in the world. In the U.S., they are supplanting native-born Americans as well as Asians who used to occupy the apex position among migrants in the areas of higher education, income and highly skilled occupations. It is an open secret that Nigerians have the highest graduation rates in American universities among immigrants and Nigerian kids are known for their excellent academic performance at every level of the American educational system. More than 61 per cent of Nigerians residing in the United States have a bachelor’s degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Not less than 17 per cent of Nigerians resident in the United States have a master’s degree, while four per cent of Nigerians have a doctorate degree.
The thirst for college education has translated positively for Nigerians in the American labour market and most Nigerians are either in skilled work or in post-high school institutions to acquire some skills. Gone are the days of menial jobs except for new arrivals struggling to find their feet, illegal immigrants who often have to engage in below the table jobs and a few lazy ones who cannot account for their long stay in the United States. The average income of Nigerians, according to a 2018 article in Houston Chronicle, is $50,992 for Nigerian men and $44,894 for Nigerian women. This is higher than the average incomes among Americans which stands at $48,629 for men and $37,842 for women. It is also significant to note that the poverty rate for Nigerians in the American diaspora is 12.8 per cent which is slightly lower than the national rate of 14.9 per cent.
While a few Nigerians engaged in fraud, particularly mail fraud, have soiled their country’s image, the truth is that their nefarious activities are extremely minimal compared to the scale of white-collar crimes committed by native-born Americans and other immigrants in the United States. According to Edward Maggio in his 2009 seminal book titled, Private Security in the 21st Century, white-collar crimes in the United States largely committed by native-born cost the country not less than $415 billion annually which is even more than street crimes estimated at $13 billion annually. Trade violation accounts for about $250 billion yearly. The annual cost of fraud in the healthcare industry is in the region of $100 billion annually, while identity thieves have stolen more than $107 billion from unsuspecting individuals in the past six years, according to a 2017 Identity Fraud Study.
The objective here is not to condone or minimize criminality by Nigerians abroad. Rather, the aim is to demonstrate that Nigerians are more known for their positive contribution to the American society than the iniquities of an insignificant few looking for easy money. Beyond making the black race proud, Nigerian migrants in the United States lead the way in keeping the Nigerian economy afloat through remittances they send to Nigeria. In 2017 alone, they remitted $6.19 billion to Nigeria, followed by migrants in other parts of the world such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada, Spain and Ireland.
Oil revenue is increasingly becoming less relevant as Nigerian migrants worldwide are the new economic powerhouse of the Nigerian economy, rivalling the much talked about crude oil revenue. Remittances from Nigerian migrants to Nigeria has grown from $18 billion in 2009 to more than $25.5 billion in the outgoing year. The inflow of fund is certainly much higher by at least 25 per cent if money remitted to Nigeria through informal means in the forms of goods sent to Nigeria and cash brought by travelling migrant Nigerians are considered. Migrants’ remittances are estimated to rise to $29.8 billion and $34.8 billion in 2021 and 2023 respectively and outpace oil revenue in the coming years.
The remittances are keeping thousands of families afloat in Nigeria and providing the bulk of the foreign currencies upon which the country’s import-dependent economy relies. Without the migrants’ efforts, the hardship Nigerians currently face will be a child’s play.
Reactions
Good day sir and compliments of the season. I am writing to commend you for your writings in the New Telegraph newspaper. I came about your writings firstly with the article which you titled “Trump and the fear of American whites” which was published on Wednesday August 14, 2019 in New Telegraph and the recent publication about xenophobic attack’s on black foreigners by South Africans. I must commend you for the insightful and knowledgeable writings. More grease to your elbow.
Saheed Olawale Ogunsakin.
saheedwall@gmail.com
- Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
Opinions
‘Insult’ Buhari and get charged with treason
President Muhammadu Buhari shares paternity with Paul Biya of Cameroon in leadership style. Both men are joined by the umbilicus of repression and abrasion.
In 2010, Bertrand Teyou, an author, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for insulting the wife of the president, Chantal Biya. The Cameroonian government filed charges against him for this spectacular reason.
Under Biya, Southern Cameroon has become the scene of a volcanic crisis – killings, illegal detentions and arrests. Specifically, the government is zeroing in on dissenting voices in effecting these violations.
I think, the situation is much more execrable in Nigeria than in Cameroon.
Amnesty International encapsulates it in these words: ‘’The human rights situation in Nigeria is marked by serious human rights violations such as extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and other ill-treatment, enforced disappearances, violence against women and girls, restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, mass forced evictions, environmental pollution and lack of accountability for human rights violations and abuses.’’
As a matter of fact, the Buhari government has racked up egregious human rights records more than any other administration before it. In 2017, the US Department of State released a convicting exposition on this villainy.
“Impunity remained widespread at all levels of government. The government did not adequately investigate or prosecute most of the major outstanding allegations of human rights violations by the security forces or the majority of cases of police or military extortion or other abuse of power.
“Authorities generally did not hold police, military, or other security force personnel accountable for the use of excessive or deadly force or for the deaths of persons in custody. State and federal panels of inquiry investigating suspicious deaths generally did not make their findings public,’’ it said.
I have studied the charges levelled against Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, and they ossify my position that the gentleman is being put through a mill of thistles and thorns for being a relentless critic of the administration.
He is charged with ‘’insulting’’ the president, and for transferring money from New York to Nigeria? What a phenomenal charge? Obviously, Sowore’s only crime is that he has a roaring voice which puts the foundations of Aso Rock to fright.
And does it mean words cannot change the General, but they get to him?
Really, the cyber-stalking law, by which Sowore is charged, was fashioned under President Goodluck Jonathan. This was, perhaps, the former president’s response to social media criticism at the time. But the law, being defective, was never applied under him.
Former President Jonathan was vilified, abused and defamed, but not one Nigerian was incarcerated or charged with ‘’treason’’. In fact, in the North, coffins with photos and semblances of Jonathan were coursed through the streets by dissenters, but not a single protester was detained. And he was even stoned in Yola on his way to Taraba.
These were clearly grievous offences that are punishable by the law. But a democrat will see beyond an act and ask, ‘’why is this happening? Why are citizens angry?’’
Although Jonathan was not without freckles, he exercised his own brutish aspect with the clampdown on media organisations.
Really, only a non-performing government will be afraid of citizens’ protests or interpret civil actions as subversion. Only a failing administration will be extremely irritated by criticisms and divergent opinions.
In the case of Sowore, he has exercised himself in the discipline of civil opposition. He has only used his voice as a protected child of the Nigerian constitution.
Section 39(1) of the 1999 constitution establishes that “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference.”
This is the grundnorm to which all laws submit. This is the pillar on which our democracy is built.
The charges cannot stand.
But why do dictators rise in Africa?
It is because of the people, who do nothing; who enable them and who only pray for an end to their suffering.
- Nwabufo is a social commentator.
Opinions
UMEH VS. EKWUNIFE: How tribunal erred on several grounds
Hello and Good Tuesday morning everyone. This treatise is in response to the numerous phone calls and text messages that had inundated my phone since after the State and National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal gave its verdict in the case of Chief Victor Umeh v Uche Ekwunife.
Recall that previously in this column, I had submitted that it will take a mystery for a court to rule against the constitution, and unfortunately this was what happened in the instant case whereby the tribunal mysteriously abandoned the serious but not too difficult issues before it and chose to decide the case on conjectures. It is trite that both the court and the parties are bound by the pleadings in the petition and cannot go outside the pleadings. In formulating its own issue for determination, the tribunal woefully failed and neglected to take into consideration the requirements of the provisions of Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 and 138(b) of the Electoral Act 2010 which was the straight forward issue before it for determination.
The good news is that such negligence occasioning miscarriage of justice shall not go unchallenged. Also such judgement founded on a quicksand cannot stand the scrutiny of an appeal; hence it is only reasonable that a party dissatisfied should appeal.
In the instance case the tribunal erred on several grounds: The tribunal in its considered opinion held that Umeh failed to lead credible evidence to the effect that the return of Ekwunife who scored majority of lawful votes at the election was marred by corrupt practices.
My answer: Evidence was sufficiently adduced by the petitioner to prove there were cancellations and mutilations in some areas due to violence; that elections were not conducted in some polling units. All these facts were presented before the tribunal with witnesses and documentary evidence and in many instances unchallenged. More so, scoring majority of votes is of no consequence where the person having such votes is an interloper in the first instance.
The tribunal erroneously held that Umeh failed to prove that the second respondent was not sponsored by a political party in the election.
My response: The issue before the tribunal which is Umeh’s grouse is that the 1st respondent did not participate in all stages of the election and is therefore in breach of Section 285(13) of the 1999 Constitution as amended in the 4th Alteration, and as such should not be declared winner by the tribunal.
The tribunal misdirected itself when it failed to take cognizance of the issue of “substantial non-compliance” with the Electoral Act as different from “qualification”. Umeh at no time challenged the conduct of PDP primaries. He challenged the substantial non-compliance of both PDP and its candidate with the provisions of the Electoral Act and 1999 Constitution as amended.
The respondent by her admission did not participate in all stages of the election.
The trial tribunal under the misconception of its own invented issues completely omitted to consider the constitutional prohibition created by Section 285(13) and the binding decision of the Supreme Court in its decision in Modibo v Usman & Ors which enjoined that a person to be declared winner in an election must be person who has participated in all stages of the election starting from the nomination to actual election.
When you have done things illegally it is not the duty of the court to aid you to benefit from illegality. Therefore the law shall take its cause where a party fails, neglects or refuses to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act and the constitution on the nomination and submission of the names of its candidate for a general election. Such a political party shall be deemed or taken in law to have fielded no valid candidate in that particular election. This is the position of the law.
Section 285(13) renders every other contrary laws or contrary judicial pronouncements irrelevant. “An election tribunal or court shall not declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the election.” In other words, a ‘person to be declared and returned as a winner of an election by court or a tribunal must have been a person who have participated as a candidate in all stages of the election.
The Supreme Court clarified the meaning of “all Stages of Election’ in Agbaso v Ohakim and ANPP v Osiri where it upheld the stages of election to entail, ones membership of a political party, indication of desire to be party’s candidate, primaries for the nomination of the party’s candidate, presentation of the candidate to INEC, the event of the election, return of the successful candidate after the election.”
Section 141 of the Electoral Act as amended, provided that “An election tribunal or court shall not in any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the election.”
A party has a right to substitute its candidates for election; however, such a candidate must be eligible for substitution, meaning the candidate must have participated in the primary election which is condition precedent to either becoming a substitute or participation in the general election. You do not just metamorphose from nowhere to become substitute candidate.
The Supreme Court upheld this position in the case of Abiodun Faleke v INEC, where it ruled as follows “a person seeking to contest an election into the office of Governor of a State must be a member of a political party and must be sponsored by that party. Furthermore, he must have participated in the party’s primary elections. However, in the circumstances of the case, the appellant could not metamorphose into the governorship candidate, particularly as he did not participate in the party’s primaries, which is a pre-condition for anyone seeking elective office.”
See the Supreme Court judgement in Modibo v Usman SUPRA and the recent judgement of Kano State Election Petitions Tribunal in the case of Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila where the tribunal dismissed the election of Sumaila on the ground that he did not participate in all stages of the election.
If the tribunal or court found out that a candidate did not participate in any stage of the election process, the tribunal will be left with no option than to declare the next candidate with the highest number of vote as winner in the election or in the least nullify the election and order a fresh election.
The tribunal erroneously concluded that the issue before it was a pre-election matter hence it occasioned a grievous miscarriage of justice by relying albeit wrongly on the cases of Al-Hassan v Ishaku (2016) and Hassan v Aliyu (2010). The case that falls on all fours in the instant case is the recent Supreme Court decision in Modibo v Usman
I have implicit confidence in the judiciary especially at the level of Appeal Court where we have many fine judges who are doing their best to exact the independent mind that for long made our judiciary a great institution.
I believe the judiciary has important role to play in the implementation of electoral reforms and stabilization of democracy in Nigeria. Democracy will survive if we have independent-minded judges who will dispense justice to all manner of men without fear or favour and bearing in mind that after the judgement of man, there will be God judgement
It is our collective duty to ensure that the independence and vibrancy of the judiciary particularly the non-interference with the thoughts and decision making processes of the courts are protected and guaranteed.
Opinions
Babalola’s counsel to judiciary on true democracy
n his famous work titled “The Politics”, Aristotle, one of the often cited and quoted Philosophers, emphasized the place and import of the concept of separation of powers as one of the strong pillars of democracy with emphasis on the independence of the judiciary. And that was some 300 years before Christ. As it were, the independence of the judiciary as enshrined in the principle of separation of powers implies that the judiciary should be independent of the two other arms of government i.e. the Executive and the Legislature.
The whole essence of this is to ensure that those who man the judiciary i.e. the Judges at all levels from the Magistrates to the Justices of the appellate courts would be able to carry out their duties without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, to enable them deliver judgements in all matters before them.
But in reality, has this been so in Nigeria? Legal juggernaut, Aare Afe Babalola, CON, SAN, thinks otherwise. In his usual brutally frank, firm, fair but friendly persona, the frontline legal icon and educationist has lamented that “unfortunately, Nigeria has not been able to achieve sustainable democracy since her independence, owing to an array of factors that “held her back” and prevented the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.”
For him, the Nigerian state has been enmeshed in different kinds of authoritarianism right from the colonial era to this present day. Nigerian state is engaged in fierce struggle to break loose from all forms of undemocratic governance.”
Speaking in a Lecture titled “Relevance of Separation of Powers and its application to Nigeria” at the Annual Law Week of Ado-Ekiti Branch of the NBA recently, Babalola attributed the failure of democratic experience in Nigeria to the failure of the people, the electorate, the Bar and the Bench as well as the government to stand in their positions.
Taking on the people and the electorate, Babalola said: “When we look at our political system of government, the performance of the three arms of government, the electoral crisis and the post electoral crisis in Nigeria, one will arrive at the reluctant and bitter realization that the masses and electorate are not strong enough, united enough, courageous enough, or enlightened enough to cause the three arms of government to adhere strictly to the age-long principle of separation of powers.”
On the role of lawyers in maintaining the independence of judiciary, which is critical to the maintenance of the rule of law, Babalola counselled that lawyers should see themselves as the defenders of the rule of law, instead of being transactional with their overriding interest being materialism, stressing that legal advisers to different levels of government and political parties are duty bound to demonstrate high level of professional candour and ethical rectitude expected of their office.
To buttress his position, he recalled the good old days when late Kehinde Sofola (SAN), resigned as Attorney General of the Federation because the government refused to accept his opinion and legal advice. This, according to Babalola, was not only commendable but a rare demonstration of a high degree of professional uprightness and ethical rectitude.
Commending members of the Bar to the warning of Francis Bacon that: “If we do not maintain justice, justice will not maintain us.”
In his view, “democracy cannot survive, let alone thrive, in any country without lawyers, particularly those in government and those serving political parties, upholding the sanctity of rule of law.”
He added: “A proactive Bar that is alive to its inherent responsibilities as a watchdog is a panacea to executive lawlessness. Unfortunately, we seemed to have a paucity of that kind of lawyers these days. Rather, we now seem to have transactional lawyers whose main motive and sole motivation is materialism. This is in line with the thought of Caroline Kennedy that ‘the bedrock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means we have an independent judiciary, judges who can make decision independent of the political winds that are blowing’.
“Whether you are a private practitioner of law or a political party adviser or you are holding any political post, please see yourself first as a lawyer and a watchdog of the independence of the judiciary. That is the only way to prevent any of the three arms of government from trampling on the powers of the other arms and indeed the only way to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.”
Speaking on the uniquely important role of the Bench and the government in ensuring unfettered independence of the Judiciary, Babalola said: “If a man has the power of life and death over another man, what more can he ask for except the humility to approach his job with reverence, and if one may borrow the lingo of the law, to do justice to all who bow before the throne, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.
“Judges ought to earn respect from all corners – from the men at the Bar, from those on the Bench, from the parties that bow before them and from those who watch from the sidelines. They ought to be able, in their interpretation of the law, to remedy equities that have been wronged, and to strive to make inequality equal. They ought to carry themselves with grace, dignity and integrity for those are the ornaments of their hallowed office, knowing full well that one false sentence can do great harm to a nation or a generation.”
A cursory look at the conditions under which our judges serve today, would reveal that they may not be able to give judgments against the President, members of the National Assembly, the Police, the Army without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.
To reverse the trend, he advised that the conditions of service including salaries, provision of vehicle, maintenance and fuel, personal assistant, hardship allowance, domestic staff, entertainment, utilities, outfit, leave allowance and newspapers, must be attractive and satisfactory.
It is without any iota of doubt reasonable to say that no one is safe in a state where all powers are fused into one arm of government or where an arm of government is so much empowered to deal with another arm of government without recourse to the rule of law. This type of system will breed tyranny and destroy the fabrics of democracy.
And so not until the tenets of separation of powers as entrenched in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended) are tenaciously and religiously obeyed, followed and complied with, the dividends of democracy will continue to elude many Nigerians.
Opinions
Insurance, another recapitalization and matters arising
The Season for re-alignments, reorganizations, mergers and outright acquisitions is here again. The insurance sub-sector is at the ready for another round of recapitalization exercise in the bid to shore up issued and fully paid up capital for the risk under writing business.
But why does the regulatory body think, the risk underwriting business deserves another lift in the context of financial capacity. Should the insurance practice not be left alone to continue to do its own thing since the liquidity in the hands of the everyday Nigerian is neither here nor there?
By way of curiosity, how many insurance marketers, those in the claims and underwriting departments took a personal insurance policy for themselves outside of motor insurance policy which the Nigerian law compels?
And why the insurance practice, public perception about the threat from insurance marketers and risk under writers about four decades ago was that of a deception all in the bid to collect premium and tell tales by moonlight when claim arises.
There are many unending questions agitating the minds of observers and analysts of issues and developments in the practice of insurance business in Nigeria.
Without any prejudice, it is time to come to terms with reality with contemporary developments in the Nigerian nation. The prevailing economic variables between the last recapitalization and now have changed. Businesses have moved on and insurance should not be an exception.
A peep into the Financial Statement of some insurance companies in Africa alone indicates Nigeria ought to have had three different recapitalization programmes after the last one.
This is because of the following reasons which should include, denominating anticipated income for Nigeria in the dollar, Nigeria remains an import dependent nation, and hence the demand for the dollar remains very active, consequent upon which the Naira will continue to depreciate.
Inflation is still in the realm of double digits. Premiums are collected as if it is a special favour, but claims are paid as an obligation at some point when the naira has experienced a drop in value.
The level of unemployment is still very high consequent upon which a family or an individual may not renew a policy on the altar of poor cash flow.
It is very embarrassing to know that Government Ministries, Departments and agencies take out policies on credit and foot drag at paying premiums. Chief executives deploy known influences in the bid to collect premiums many of which have gone bad and written off in the profit and loss accounts.
In consideration of strange practice, some premiums are paid when a claim has occurred or 99% anticipated. Unethical disposition of risk under writing practitioners all in the bid to retain the patronage of a policy holder at renewal or stay in the good books of the cabal who make things happen in the business of insurance marketing.
The broking firms are looked up to by risk under writing practitioners, but again, after collecting their commissions, brokers will make another appearance at renewal of the account or only when claims are not paid. It is on record that few brokers place insurance policies with underwriting firms without paying premiums at the outset. These are few ethical issues that hinder capacity to deliver in good time.
A high depth of financial muscle is the principal issue at stake here, especially in a country like Nigeria where trade, monetary, fiscal policies and legislation of the environment work against the projection of a profitable financial year.
One can cite the activity chart of trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange as an example of attitudinal disposition towards patronage of shares of quoted companies as stated in the under mentioned sectors of financial services, oil and gas and the Conglomerates
The weekly market report released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday, June 7th, 2019. “The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 578.032 million shares valued at N7.384 billion traded in 5,934 deals; thus contributing 75.17% and 58.85% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
“The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 55.229 million shares worth N1.486 billion in 1,111 deals.
“The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 48.332 million shares worth N227.418 million in 470 deals”
This is evident of the fact that a highly capitalized company has a direct influence on the value of the share per unit and consequently on the returns per share.
A risk underwriting company if well capitalized should therefore not be an exception in terms of equity turnover volume and value.
With the marching order from the NAICOM, the journey towards ranking in the comity of companies that would be desperately sought after has just stated.
According to a circular titled ’Minimum Paid up Capital Policy for Insurance and Re-Insurance Companies in Nigeria’ signed by Director Policy and Regulation Directorate at the National Insurance Commission, Pius Agboola, Companies underwriting Life Insurance Business would now recapitalize to N8billion, those in the business of General Insurance would recapitalize to N10billion, risk underwriting companies doing composite Insurance business would move up to N18billion, while re-insurance companies expectedly should step up to N20billion.
Hitherto, Life Insurance Business underwriters needed N2billion, General Insurance was N3billion, Composite needed N5billion as the Statutory Minimum Paid up Share Capital while those into re insurance needed only N10 billion.
Efforts to beat the June 30, 2020 are under way, For instance, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc completed a rights issues.
Different strategies to beef up issued and paid up capital would be unfolded in the many weeks ahead of the 2020 deadline.
Labiran, a Public Affairs Analyst, sent in this piece from Lagos
Opinions
Between Presidential poll and the judges’ gavels
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for 2019 polls concluded its onerous tasks on Wednesday 13 September 2019 which ended in favour of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof Yemi Osinbajo that polled 15,191,847 votes; the highest number of votes and met all other criteria stipulated in the enabling laws for emergence of a winner in presidential poll. In the judgment at the Court of Appeal, the court affirmed President Buhari’s victory as a justified win.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubarka polled 11,262,978 votes to emerge the first runner-up in the poll, but dissatisfied with the results, brought actions challenging the return of President Buhari as winner by the returning officer. Atiku alleged he obtained different figures from the server of the electoral umpire; Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC which purportedly showed he won the election with margins. Unfortunately (INEC) disclaimed the purported servers’ data stating that Commission didn’t use the server for the poll and earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed the action entirely for lack of merit. The outcome repeated itself at the tribunal.
Resultantly, whilst Buhari’s supporters hailed the judgments, the opposition insinuated they were robbed of their mandate by the verdict, bitterly alleging that judiciary merely delivered the scripts of ‘the-power-that-be’. However, in any developing nations, such insinuations are no shocking news particularly in the camps of the oppositions whenever verdicts favour the ruling party or her government. For example, the same judiciary was massively, overwhelmingly hailed as the last hope of the common man when the court’s gavels, one after another stopped APC from fielding candidates in Rivers, Zamfara, Bauchi, Sokoto and Cross River states recently which made PDP to sweep the entire polling units without stress.
Be that as it may, appraising the poll verdicts demands legal reasoning and critical-thinking in determining if justice is actually done as adumbrated by Lord Hewart CJ in the Appeal Court in R v Sussex Justices, ex- parte McCarthy (1924) – “Not only must justice be done; it must also be seen to be done.” To do this profoundly, the two contentions which bothered on Buhari’s eligibility to contest elections without the School certificate and also the purported polls results tracked from the Commission’s server which the court refused to accept are germane. Convincingly, the two are the major causes of actions.
Seriously, the contentions vis-à-vis education qualification ought not to be stretched too far to the Court of Appeal as it is settled ab initio. In fact, it isn’t supposed to go beyond a village square as Part IV of the 1999 Constitution (FRN) as amended which serves as the Interpretation Act crystal clearly dealt with it in a simple language. From it, it is noteworthy that issues bordering on education qualification as far as general elections are concened are exclusive duties of the Commission as it is statutorily clothed with discretionary powers to even go beyond certificate holders for all elective offices including office of thepresident. By implications, a candidate or political party lacks powers to challenge another on the ground of academic qualification as long as it meets the satisfaction of the Commission. This may sound witty but that is the law.
Section 318 (1) (supra) provides: “In this constitution, unless it is otherwise expressly provided or the context otherwise requires – “School Certificate or its equivalent” means (a)a Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent, or Grade II Teacher’s Certificate, the City and Guilds Certificate; or (b)education up to Secondary School Certificate level; or(c) Primary Six School Leaving Certificate or its equivalent and (i)service in the public or private sector in the Federation in any capacity acceptable to the Independent National Electoral Commission for a minimum of ten years.
And (ii) attendance at courses and training in such institutions as may be acceptable to the Independent National Electoral Commission for periods totalling up to a minimum of one year, and(iii) the ability to read, write, understand and communicate in the English language to the satisfaction of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and (d) any other qualification acceptable by the Independent National Electoral Commission.” These provisos show clearly that the Constitution is broadminded and extremely accommodating on the issue.
Apart from the statutory provision above, the court is clothed with powers to reasonably take judicial notice of Buhari’s status in the Nigerian Army as a retired major general in government’s payroll to determine his eligibility vis-à-vis education up to school certificate level. Judicial notice enables a judge to accept a fact without the need of a party to prove it through evidence on account of notoriety: things of common knowledge.
On the purported results tracked from INEC server which was the basis for the botched action to upturn the election victory in favour of Atiku and PDP, indeed, it sounds absurd in the sense that a serious contention should have been anchored on original results obtained, recorded and signed by all accredited party-agents alongside designated INEC officials at the polling units accordingly. As a matter of fact, the results authenticated by accredited party agents supersede any results found anywhere whether in the server or INEC records.
Thus, any results that are inconsistent with the one duly signed by all the party agents are invariably shams. To leave the results from the polling units and accept whatever data inputted by someone in the server is not a robust action. Instructively, in manual elections, the results from polling units are the primary evidence of scores unlike online voting that the server is a primary source. Thus, where results in the servers don’t correspond with scores obtained at polling units in a manual election, it shows the server’s data were manipulated. Holistically, the verdicts are profound and distinctively anchored on points of law accordingly instead of emotions and sentiments. Thus, I bow to their Lordships.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only Https:carlumegboro.com
Perspectives
100 days in office: Gov. Zulum as Roosevelt’s good student
Different countries have had their own share of economic depression and political turmoil. While some wriggled out of their socioeconomic and political quagmire, others allow such problems to become their albatross. What accounted for the difference between countries, which survived devastating effects of depression and those, which allowed the problems to consume them largely depended on leadership style and political will. The experience of America under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt has shown that government’s intervention in economic crisis can be effective if it is right. Roosevelt was inaugurated on March 4, 1933 having won the US election in 1932.
This was at a time when most banks in the U.S. were insolvent. Over 10,000 banks had failed and $2 billion were lost in deposit. Expectedly, there was fear and panic among depositors. But the president assured a dejected nation using his famous words: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
For him, it was not just about rhetoric; it was about building a political reputation and viable economy that will allay the fear of a dispirited nation. Just a day after assumption of office, Roosevelt declared a “bank holiday,” closing all banks indefinitely until the situation improved. Although the situation was critical, the term “holiday” was used to douse the tension and gave hope to depositors. Roosevelt did not bailout his country alone. He relied on the U.S. Congress to carry out his reforms. The Congress gave him a tremendous support. The president got everything he wanted and in today’s politics, the Congressmen would have been labelled as rubber stamp legislators.
The Emergency Banking Bill sent by the president was passed overwhelmingly by the Congress with little debate to pave the way for solution to the banking sector. This gave a lifeline to some banks and on March 12 they were opened for business. Just 24 hours after, depositors found reason those banks should be trusted again by depositing their money, which they had hitherto kept at home, with the banks. And for the first time during the depression, deposits exceeded withdrawals. Both the Congress and the public became convinced from the outset that Roosevelt was on the right track.
Roosevelt’s strategy comprised two parts: first, he provided relief for those in need mostly through redistribution of wealth from the rich to the poor. Second, he re-organised and created new agencies. This provided long-lasting reform to the U.S. economy. Political observers described most of Roosevelt’s policies as “taking from one pocket to put in another.”
So, in his first 100 days, he concentrated on immediate relief. From March 9 to June 16, 1933, he sent to the Congress a record number of bills, all of which were passed without hassle by the congressmen. It was the success recorded by Roosevelt in his first 100 days that has now become the benchmark used in assessing whether a new government in different countries is on the right track or not. In other words, marking the first 100 days of a new government is Roosevelt’s legacy and gift for politicians to know the importance of hitting the ground running immediately. The only problem is that in some developing countries, the idea is misconstrued by governments to be an occasion for celebration, a misconception of what the first 100 days of an administration is meant to achieve.
Roosevelt went on to win election as the US president a record four times before the constitution was amended in 1951 to limit the tenure of a president to two terms. I have read opinions suggesting that in the first 100 days of an administration, the government should do something tangible in line with its electioneering promise. Providing a change in the first 100 days is relative.
The truth is that the first 100 days may not necessarily have any meaningful impact on the people and a serious government should avoid falling into the pit of populism by emphatising with the public at all times using unrealistic proposal. Policies should reflect the will of the generality of the people.
All sides of the coins should be looked at before the government arrives at a decision that will bring about general societal gains. Most Nigerian politicians are usually populists during electioneering such that they often forget that placing too much emphasis on populism in their programmes and policies could be dangerous and make them unpopular if reality dawns on them that some of the electioneering promises cannot be easily fulfilled as they had presented them during campaign. Of course, people will be easily dejected and feel deceived.
Populism as a political doctrine makes politicians look charismatic in the eyes of the people since they use rhetoric to aggressively defend the interest of the masses at the expense of the privileged elite. During his first electioneering, U.S. President Barack Obama promised that in his first 100 days, he would close the Guantanamo Bay camp without considering the consequences of such action. Although such populist statement was well applauded during electioneering, when the chips were down, it dawned on Obama that his plan was not only unrealistic; it could also compromise the safety of Americans. That indiscretion was Obama’s moral burden throughout his tenure.
This is the political damage that populism causes at times. Reasons have been advanced that populist policies have the tendency to harm rather than assuage the pains of the majority because it thrives more on pity and emotion rather than reasons. President Muhammadu Buhari like Roosevelt should concentrate on immediate relief and avoid controversial economic policies. A little bit to the right and a little bit to the left won’t be a bad idea. He should avoid a situation whereby he will be on the defensive most times explaining his programmes and policies to the populace because they are vague.
Like the Congressmen did for Roosevelt, our lawmakers should do the same for the president, particularly when his party, All Progressives Congress, is in the majority at the National Assembly. This is not a time to arm-twist the president for pecuniary gains. It is expected that the 9th National Assembly won’t be hostile to the executive as witnessed during the 8th National Assembly. It is a good thing that the president this time around showed more than a passing interest on how the leadership of the 9th National Assembly emerged. However, this does not mean that the lawmakers should be rubber stamps.
The Congressmen were not rubber stamps under Roosevelt’s Presidency. Yet, a lot was achieved through cooperation and American citizens were better for it. While nothing much could be achieved by most governors in their first 100 days, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has shown that much could the achieved within a short period of time if those at the helms of affairs are determined and have the politica will. The governor has reportedly inaugurated 120 projects in a state where insecurity remains a major challenge owing to Boko Haram insurgency. Most of the projects are at various stages of completion.
Infrastructures are not abstract. The people will see them, feel them and relate with them if they are available. Perhaps, the governor would have done more except for the security challenges, which made it difficult to access some areas. The Zulum example is what the first 100 days of an administration should look like as defined and practicalised by Roosevelt. Thumbs up for Zulum, things can only get better in Borno. Congratulation, Mr. Governor.
Perspectives
Practising witchcraft in marriage?
The Cambridge Advanced Learner’s Dictionary defines witchcraft as “the activity of performing magic to help or harm other people.” Collins Dictionary defines witchcraft as “the practice of magic powers, especially evil ones.” Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. Now, if you believe in God as your creator and believe in his instructions, your decisions or attempt to disobey his instruction is an act of rebellion, even when you offer him sacrifices such as songs, all night prayers, lavish monetary donations in church, and so on.
“But Samuel replied: Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as obeying the voice of the Lord? To obey is better than sacrifice and to heed is better than the fat of rams:
FOR REBELLION IS LIKE THE SIN OF WITCHCRAFT and stubbornness as iniquity and idolatry” (1st Samuel 15:22-23).
You are unmarried and you have the aspiration to marry your own husband and be joyful in marriage. You are being advised to consider God’s guidelines concerning such venture. You are telling your adviser to put Bible aside and allow you to do things your own way.
It is witchcraft because rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and unknown to you, you are about to practice magic and do yourself evil. You have a conflict with your spouse. Efforts are being made to use the word of God to resolve the issue.
You are saying things like: “Please, keep the Bible out of this. I won’t accept it.” My dear, you have embarked on an activity that can help you to harm yourself and your spouse, which is witchcraft. You are rebelling against the word of God and rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft. Your spouse has offended you but despite his or her repentance and remorse over the offence, you have refused to forgive him or her despite all the Biblical references being presented before you. You have even vowed to deal with him or her in retaliation. You are simply practicing witchcraft by rebelling against God and his word in Matthew 5:38-39, 43-48.
“If a man pays back evil for good, evil will never leave his house” (Proverbs 17:13). You are having sex with someone you are not legally married to. God in his mercy is using people to bring your attention to God’s position on what you are doing. You are telling them to leave you alone to continue living contrary to God’s expectations. You are practicing witchcraft in marriage by rebelling against God and hurting or harming your spouse. Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft.
You are stealing from or defrauding your spouse, claiming to be wise, in line with the coaching or influence of your ungodly friends, even though you know that the wisdom of the world is foolishness unto God (1st Corinthians 3:19). You are practising witchcraft in marriage because you are rebelling against God’s word; and rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and stubbornness as iniquity and idolatry.
The danger of witchcraft in marriage and rebellion against God’s word is that there is a reward. God said: “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” (Exodus 22:18). It is not the duty of any mortal to identify, fight or kill a witch on God’s behalf. However, this scripture indicates that God hates witchcraft. Anyone practising witchcraft is God’s enemy and does not deserve his mercy to enjoy life or peace. Do you now see why peace has eluded many people in marriage? “An evil man is bent only on rebellion.
A merciless official will be sent against him” (Proverbs 17:11). When you are practicing witchcraft in a marriage or premarital relationship, you are an evil man and you could unknowingly navigate towards violating the laws of the land and paying penalty for your offence.
If you are involved in wife battering, child abuse, rape, fraud, stealing and other crimes, you are practising witchcraft and breaking the laws of the land at the same time. A merciless official will be sent against you to arrest and prosecute you.
Today, examine your ways and be sure you are not practising witchcraft in your premarital or marital relationship. To be liberated from any form of witchcraft practise, you need to surrender your heart to Jesus Christ. “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: FOR WITHOUT ME, YOU CAN DO NOTHING” (John 15:5). If you desire a joyful marriage, you must avoid the practise of witchcraft and obey God’s word.
Perspectives
7.2% VAT hike: Here we go again
Plenty plenty water for Africa
Na so-so water in Africa
Water underground, water in the air
Na so-so water in Africa
Water for man to drink nko O!
(CHORUS) E-no dey
E-no dey e dey
(CHORUS) E-no dey
Water for town
(CHORUS) E-no dey
Government sef e dey?
(CHORUS) E-no dey
-Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s ‘Original Suffer
Head’ (1981)
I am again turning to the ‘People’s musician’, the late Abami Eda, Fela Anikulapo Kuti to once again illustrate the happenings in this our amazing country called Nigeria. The above couple of stanzas were taken from an album released by the Afro Beat maestro way back in 1981, which he titled: “Original Suffer Head”.
In the song, Fela sang about the many problems the average Nigerian was suffering ranging from the high price of food, no power, no water and housing amongst others. On the other hand, Fela, who died on August 2, 1997, in the same record also pointed out that while the average Nigerian was suffering those he called “big people” were enjoying because they had food, lived in decent accommodation and had generators to provide themselves with electricity. This is his exact lyrics from the song concerning the power and food situation: “Na the big-big men dey get electric If them no get electric Dem go Get plant O Ordinary light for man nko O (CHORUS) E-no- dey Na so-so plenty food for Africa Ordinary food for man for chop nko O E-no dey Government sef e dey? E no dey” Sadly 38 years and 10 Nigerian leaders later the reality is that not much has changed. In fact, many might even say the plight of the average Nigerian is bleaker now than it was back then when Fela released the song.
What is startling is the fact that government is again about to take citizens on another journey promises without them at the end of the day enjoying any corresponding tangible benefits. And what do I mean by this, let me explain. Sticking to an already well tested script, which has served them in the past, early this year, in March to be precise; two senior officials of the Federal Government, the then Budget and National Planning Minister, Udo Udoma and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, dropped the hint of government’s intention to increase Value Added Tax by 50 per cent as part of adjustments aimed funding the 2019 budget. According to Fowler, the proposed payable VAT based on the increment would be between 6.75 percent and 7.25 per cent as against the five per cent on all products in the country.
This implies an increase of between 35 per cent and 50 percent. He added that the increment will affect the Company Income Tax and the Petroleum Profit Tax. Predictably the announcements immediately drew reactions, with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) cautioned the Federal Government against increasing VAT.
The uproar that greeted the kite flying made government to back down insisting that it was still being considered and no firm decision had been taken. However, last week the government finally showed their hand and announced that it agreed to increase VAT from its current 5 percent to 7.2 per cent and when it is implemented, it is expected to generate not less than N2 trillion into the government coffers in 2020. No one can begrudge government for trying to improve its revenue base. Unfortunately if history is anything to go by most of the citizens will again be left with the short end of the stick. Incidentally as at the time “Original Suffer Head” was released, the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), more popularly known as petrol was 15.3k per litre.
In fact, it had only just been increased three years earlier by the then Military Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo from 9k a gargantuan leap of 70%. Of course in making the adjustment the Head of State told citizens that the government needed more money in order to provide better services for them in the area of roads, security, power, health and so on. Since this price hike of October 1, 1978 the pump price of fuel has been adjusted a staggering 23 times with every single leader giving the same reasons for what they acknowledged to be “painful but necessary action” in order to provide more services.
However, still not satisfied with the increased revenue from the increase in pump price, in 1994, after receiving the report of the study group set up by the Federal Government in 1991 to review the entire tax system, government, in January of that year, kicked off VAT after the promulgation of the Value Added Tax Decree No. 102 of 1993.
This was to further boost government’s coffers as unlike the Sales Tax, which covered only nine categories of goods plus sales and services in registered hotels, motels, and similar establishments, VAT base is broader and includes most professional services and banking transactions which are high profit-generating sectors.
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put the VAT pool in 2018 at N1.1 trillion, while the Federal Inland Revenue Service has already generated more than N600 billion in the first half of 2019. Going by the NBS 2018 figures, the recent increase in VAT from five percent to 7.2 percent (2.2 percent addition), representing 44 percent increase, and is expected to generate an additional N484 billion yearly. And by the current sharing formula, the Federal Government will get N73 billion; states, N242 billion; and councils, N170 billion.
But can we, in all honesty, say that citizens have also seen a marked improvement in their general wellbeing in the wake of these various increases? The answer is no. People still cannot access improved health care facilities, nor enjoy portable water, good roads or even enhanced security! Instead while the generality of the citizens have seen their standards of living going south; the political elite have seen theirs go north! And it is because of the general mismanagement of the nation’s commonwealth at all levels of government – local, state and federal – that many are against any form of increased financial burden in whatever guise because at the end of the day the money will not be put to good use. Despite the difficult economic situation of the country, governments and our representatives have not deemed it fit to help out by reducing their wages, emoluments and other overhead costs.
Instead, they are giving the impression that they are already making sacrifices by “donating” their time to represent us. Thus why they (political class) can quickly pass bills that will benefit them; they are struggling to come up with a new minimum wage. The bottom line is that if the citizens see that their money is actually being put to good use, many will be more than willing to pay more with minimal complaints not minding what the politicians are doing. The sooner politicians realise this, then the sooner things will begin to improve, not only for themselves but more importantly the the generality of Nigerians and the nation overall through good roads, decent health care and enhanced security amongst other things.
Perspectives
I’m an Englishman in New York
Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner aka Sting is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He was the principal songwriter, lead singer, and bassist for the new wave rock band ‘’the Police’’ from 1977 to 1986, and launched a solo career in 1985. The chorus of his 1987 single headlined captures it all;
‘’Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York
Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York’’
A critical analysis of the dramatis personae portrayed by Sting revealed the following;
The subject is well oriented
He has awareness of who he is and his legal status
He has awareness of where he came from and his present location
He has a sound memory recall
Imagine the reverse of these; the subject is not aware of who he is, unaware of his legal status and doesn’t know where he came from and the present location and worst of all has an impaired memory. He is surely as bad as being lost!
The scene
Mama AJK lives with her daughter and son-in-law in the satellite town area of Lagos. She has had having recurrent bouts of memory loss over the years for which various orthodox and unorthodox medications have been used. She is also a known diabetic. On a fateful morning, she was home with the maid who had to dash out to buy some items in the neighbourhood market. She returned later and assumed Mama was in bed as is customary. About 3 hours later she went to her room to get her for lunch only to discover she was absent, searched and searched the whole house, compound, adjoining houses and neighbourhood but Mama was nowhere in sight. The search continued over the next 2 weeks but graciously enough a neighbor called their attention to a ‘’special announcement’’ on television which indicated Mama had been found in Badagry! The old woman looked unkempt, could not recall how she got there or what actually happened and was unable to recognize any member of the household including her daughter!!
What could have gone amiss, could she be suffering from a memory impairing disease?
What is Alzheimer’s disease?
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that leads to slow destruction of brain cells which in turn leads to impairment of memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning—thinking, remembering, and reasoning—and behavioral abilities to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities.
The process
In Alzheimer’s disease, when brain cells start to deteriorate, the body attempts to stop this process by producing a protein called amyloid. However, amyloid deposits build up in the brain, leading to further deterioration. These deposits of amyloid are referred to as “plaques” and cause the brain cells to shrivel up and form “tangles”, which in turn lead to changes in the brain structure and cause the brain cells to die. The formation of plaques and tangles also prevents the production of some important brain chemicals, called neurotransmitters (eg: acetylcholine, which is important in memory function). Over time the loss of brain cells causes the brain to shrink.
Causes
While there is no known cause for Alzheimer’s disease, it has been indicated that the following factors may play an important role in the development of the condition:
Genetic factors, such as the presence of, or changes to, certain genes
Environmental factors, such as long-term exposure to some environmental solvents (eg: pesticides, glues and paints) or infection with certain viruses or bacteria
Lifestyle factors, such as a lack of exercise, poor-quality sleep and a diet lacking fruit and vegetables.
However, it is now believed that a combination of these lifestyle, environmental and genetic risk factors trigger an abnormal biological process in the brain that, over time, results in Alzheimer-type dementia. Identified risk factors for developing the condition include:
Old age, Down syndrome, History of a head injury, Smoking, Alcohol intake, Family history of Alzheimer’s disease, Obesity, High blood pressure, High cholesterol and Diabetes.
The catch
Symptoms commonly experienced during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease include:
Mild forgetfulness – especially short-term memory loss
Mood changes, including irritability and anxiety
Difficulty processing new information and learning new things
Loss of spontaneity and initiative
Confusion about time and place
Communication difficulties
Decline in ability to perform routine tasks.
As Alzheimer’s disease progresses the following symptoms may develop:
Increasing short-term memory loss and confusion
Difficulty recognising family and friends
Shorter attention span and feelings of restlessness
Difficulty with reading, writing and numbers
Possibly neglectful of hygiene
Loss of appetite
Personality changes (eg: aggression, significant mood swings)
Requires increasing assistance with daily tasks.
Towards the later stages of the disease the following symptoms may be experienced:
Inability to understand or use speech
Inability to hold urine / faeces
Inability to recognise self or family
Severe disorientation
Increasing immobility and sleep time.
Diagnosis of the condition is via history taking, examination and request for some tests.
Treatment
There is no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease, treatment focuses on managing symptoms, associated chronic conditions and supporting the person and their family.
Preventive measures
Stop smoking and cut down on alcohol
eating a healthy, balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight
staying physically fit and mentally active
Avoid exposure to pesticides, glues and paints
These measures have other health benefits, such as lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and improving overall health.
Please note!
The picture painted above was replicated in the past week when a septuagenarian was declared missing after haven visited a hospital unaccompanied. It is therefore expedient that someone should always be in the company of the elderly if they must venture out of the safety of the home environment.
Trending
