Hard-fighting D’Tigers stumble against Argentina

It was yet another harrowing day on the court for D’Tigers as they suffered another 81-94 points loss against a better and experienced Argentina.

Despite a spirited effort from the young side paraded by Alex Nwora and ending the first half 43 points apiece against the 5th rated team in the world, it was not enough on the day managing to win only second quarter 17-28, 26-15, 18-29, 20-22.

Josh Okogie who on Sunday celebrated his 21st birthday, again was the top performer for the team with 18 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds.

Jordan Nwora scored 12 points, 2 assists and caught 3 rebounds during the 20.51minutes he spent on the court.

Al-Farouk Aminu put in a good shift defensively for the team with 8 rebounds and 3 points

Speaking during the post match press conference, Head Coach, Alex Nwora said he was proud of the team and that D’Tigers lost to a better side despite battling hard to grind out a win.

Nwora said that it was not the result the boys wanted but that in basketball, losing and winning were all part of the game.

“I am proud of them. We battled for our lives, we battled back for a better deficit unfortunately, we fell short in some areas.”

Nwora said the D’Tigers team is a young team and have not played together for a long time compared to most teams competing at the World Cup.

“This particular team is a very young team. Some of the players are playing together for the first time. I believe if we continue blending this team, we can only get better if we keep this team together.”

He said attention will now be focused on the last group game against Korea as the search continues for the win.

