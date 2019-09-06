Hookworm infection raises risk of cognitive impairment

A new study in the United States has shown that hookworm infection, even at low levels, could cause cognitive impairments in spatial memory among a mammalian animal model.

The study published in ‘Scientific Reports,’ highlighted the global importance of hookworm elimination.

Cognitive impairment is when a person has trouble remembering, learning new things, concentrating, or making decisions that affect their everyday life. Cognitive impairment which ranges from mild to severe can include loss of higher reasoning, forgetfulness, learning disabilities, concentration difficulties, decreased intelligence and other reductions in mental functions. Cognitive impairment may be present at birth or can occur at any point in a person’s lifespan.

A professor of Molecular Medicine, Dr. Raffi Aroian said: “These parasites have a real impact on brain function in rodents, independent of long-term developmental delays, that can be observed very quickly after initial infection,” ‘MedicalNewsToday’ reported.

“More importantly, the study supported the importance and urgency of global deworming efforts to eliminate hookworm in order to alleviate poverty and save the brains of impoverished children.”

Aroian, one of the study investigators from California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, United States, said the impact of these parasites on the brain in both children and adults, particularly in very young children, had very likely been under-estimated.

Hookworm is a parasite that causes infection in people of all ages. It enters the body through the skin and can lead to a number of complications.

Hookworm is most likely to occur in a moist, hot climate. Its infection is most common in the developing world, where proper hygiene and sanitation was a challenge. Long-term infection is known to cause severe developmental and cognitive impairments.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 576 and 740 million people worldwide have hookworm infections.

Hookworm infection is one of the leading causes of anaemia, stunted growth and malnutrition. The worms can live in the small intestine for a few years typically, but for as long as 10 years, consuming blood and robbing their hosts of iron and protein, interfering with absorption of critical nutrients, and suppressing the immune system.

Similarly, hookworm infection can lead to chronic anaemia, as well as permanently stunt the physical and intellectual development of infected children.

In order to study the acute effect of hookworm infection on brain function in a controlled laboratory setting, Aroian and co-investigators developed a series of experiments to test spatial memory and object memory in rodents.

“Our work shows that these parasites have a real impact on cognition, independent of long-term developmental delays that can be observed within a very short period,” said Aroian.

