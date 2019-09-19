News
House crisis: PDP BoT decides Elumelu, others’ fate today
Amidst allegations of corruption, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today to discuss the report of the Iyorchia Ayu committee on the minority leadership crisis of the House of Representatives.
The committee, which comprised mainly former presidents of the senate and deputy who are members of PDP, was inaugurated on July 10, to intervene in the rift between the party’s leadership and some members in the House of Representatives led by Ndudi Elumelu.
PDP National Working Committee (NWC), had earlier suspended Elumelu and six others members in the House for one month, for going against the decision of the party in the choice of minority leadership. This was later extended.
The suspended members were subsequently referred to the Disciplinary Committee led by Chief Tom Ikimi.
The Ayu committee, which was given one week to submit its report, later turned in its report on September 9.
Though the content was yet to be made public, it was reported that the committee unanimously exonerated Elumelu and six other suspended members, of complicity in the nomination and announcement of the House minority leadership.
This was what might have annoyed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who described it as “the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.”
BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, assured party members that the board would not take side in the matter.
Senate justifies planned purchase of N5.5bn SUVs
The Senate, yesterday, took a swipe at critics of the planned purchase of a fleet of Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) worth N5.5 billion for members of the National Assembly.
The Red Chamber vehemently reprimanded those kicking against the multi-billion naira project meant to deliver a brand new jeep to each of the 469 federal lawmakers, saying that the criticism was irrational and nonsensical.
There has been a serious public outcry over the move by the management of the National Assembly to purchase the said vehicles in the face of the lean resources available to the government to deliver social services to the citizenry.
The opposition mounted against the purchase of the vehicles resulted in a litigation against it in the court of law by some concerned Nigerians and civil society groups, led by the Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).
Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, who justified the plan yesterday in an interview with journalists, said it was highly insulting that some public commentators were kicking against the move.
Abdullahi clarified that the N5.5 billion for purchase of utility vehicles is part of the N125 billion 2019 budget of the National Assembly.
He argued that there was nothing for anybody to cry over as far as the plan was concerned, stressing that a serving Senator and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, deserved to have an official vehicle in the mode of a functional utility vehicle or Jeep.
He said: “To say that a senator of the Federal Republic cannot ride a jeep in Nigeria is an insult.
“The N5.5 billion is from the National Assembly fund and not money being sought from any other source. Besides, the scheme as it has always been with previous Assemblies, is a monetised one, requiring each of the lawmakers to pay back the cost of whatever vehicle given to them.
“The outcry over it is very unnecessary and insulting to the institution of the National Assembly and status of the federal lawmakers.
“When I was a Permanent Secretary, I know what ministers get; we cannot even compare ourselves with ministers because we are higher than the ministers.
“Go and tell the people that the work that we do, is more than the work of ministers and as representatives of the people, money will spend on daily basis to all forms of indigent people, far far outweighs whatever they as ministers or executive officers spend.”
The lawmaker also stated that both chambers of the National Assembly were ready at anytime to engage any group of people in the polity on its operations and spending in line with the principles of accountability and transparency the 9th Assembly stands for.
“Each of the ministers move in convoy of three to four Sport Utility Vehicles without anybody raising any eyebrow while some people who either as a result of ignorance or mischief, always cry to high heavens anytime, management of the National Assembly wants to buy just one utility vehicle for a lawmaker on the template of monetisation,” he lamented.
Abdullahi, however, commended the executive for rolling out the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), upon which the 2020 budget proposals would be presented next month by President Muhammadu Buhari.
This, he said, would facilitate adjusting the yearly budgetary cycle from May/June as it is presently to January to December every year.
Xenophobia: Again, 315 Nigerians return from South Africa
Another batch of 315 Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa yesterday arrived at 7.45p.m., through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
This brings the total number of Nigerians evacuated from the Southern African country to 493.
Alighting from Air Peace B777-300, many of the returnees expressed thanks to the Federal Government and Air Peace for the quick intervention in bringing them, despite several millions of naira lost to the rampaging South African marauders.
Immediately after their arrival, the returnees were offered free medical tests by Louis Medical Hospital to check their health status and to know if they were HIV positives.
However, all of them tested for HIV tested negative. But those who showed symptoms of malaria were referred to the hospital to be treated free of charge.
They were, however, referred to a desk where their passports were verified and stamped, showing they were not deported, but came home on their own volition.
Unlike the first batch that returned on Wednesday last week, many of the returnees came back with their families, many of them children and infants.
Both the returnees and those waiting to receive them wept freely as the victims of xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid enclave recounted their horrific experiences.
Nigeria began repatriating more than 600 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of deadly xenophobic attacks that frayed diplomatic relations with neighbouring nations.
Air Peace volunteered to fly people for free back to Lagos. The returnees burst into tears as they alighted from the aircraft that flew them into Lagos.
They expressed their bitter experiences in the hands of South Africans.
NEMA gave each of the returnees N10,000 while MTN and Airtel gave each returnee N90,000 making N180,000 from the telcos. Lagos State also gave each returnee N20,000 while they were also given Tecno mobile phone each.
Speaking with journalists, the Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema, said a lot of them were happy to return home.
Onyema added that he decided to come to the returnees’ rescue to save Nigeria from embarrassment meted out to her by South Africa.
He said his decision to intervene in rescuing Nigerians from that country was borne out of genuine love and not to curry publicity.
The chairman said the 18-man Air Peace crew went for a rescue mission and spent over 24 hours to bring the returnees back.
He said: “When Captain Egonu and his team came back, they rejected allowances of $42,000, saying it was their own contribution to bring these Nigerians back. They said if their chairman could decide to do this job free of charge, they too said they want to learn to give back to the society. They had the money, but they returned the money.”
Onyema said the singular action had brought back respect to Nigeria.
He said: “I can tell you that. It was a bad advertisement for South Africa. All over the world, people are talking about this evacuation. They said once Nigeria rises up to the act, they will be respected and we are now respected. It is not about Air Peace, it is about nationhood.
“The truth is that, without this non-violent action that we engendered, xenophobia will still be happening. That is the non-violence we have engendered by doing this. If not, nobody would have come here to apologise to Nigeria. This evacuation is a bad signal to any country. That was why they wanted to stop us from evacuating because flights are now going back empty to South Africa.”
Onyema stated that tourists were now shunning South Africa because of xenophobia.
He wondered why South Africa degenerated to the situation where fellow Africans are killed.
Onyema commended the Federal Government for the strong support given to his carrier to rescue Nigerians trapped in South Africa.
He said: “We brought 315 today. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has just informed me now that we should give them time to profile the people we have now and make sure that the next people that are coming are the right people who need to come and not people who are coming for holiday. As far as there are Nigerians remaining to be evacuated, Air Peace will fly its equipment there free of charge.”
The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa, told New Telegraph that the Federal Government decided to assist the returnees, especially the skilled ones, with palliatives for now until they were assisted by their state governments.
She said: “What we did immediately they landed was to give them data and airtime and cash that would last them for some time. We have appealed to kind hearted Nigerians to support them. Their only crime is that they are Nigerians. States are also encouraged to support their citizens. We have profiled them according to their states and they have been responding as we have been communicating with them.
“The Bank of Industry has reached out to them to empower them to know exactly what they want to do. There is adequate arrangement for all of them. There is a widow with four children. There is scholarship coming for the children and I am sure they are glad to be home.
“We are getting offers from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). Everybody will be settled. The children will go to school. State governors are responding. What each has is not too much to take care of them. They are happy to be home.
“It is going to be a gradual process of resettling them. We have somebody here who is already talking to them about entrepreneurship. We will reach out to them to find out how they are doing.”
Communities demand N10bn compensation on 2nd Niger Bridge
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, revealed that communities along the 2nd Niger Bridge are demanding N10 billion in compensation.
Fashola said the demand for compensation is frustrating the Federal Government’s efforts to complete the project.
The minister stated this yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He said: “People who want infrastructure must also reasonably be willing to sacrifice. The amount we are facing now in claims in compensation for Second Niger Bridge is already in excess of N10 billion, just for compensation for land and all of that.
“As we speak, some people are asking us to pay N10 billion now as compensation for the 2nd Niger bridge.”
Fashola, who was responding to questions about the rate of abandoned road projects across the country against the series of approvals given by FEC during the first tenure, said poor releases has been frustrating efforts to deliver on infrastructure.
He said poor releases of funds remain a major obstacle to the execution of roads projects across the country.
The minister blamed host communities for “frustrating government efforts” by demanding payment for compensation leading to some uncompleted projects across the country.
He explained that some of the road works going on are based on goodwill.
Joined by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Fashola admitted that budget funding gaps also worked against completion of roads projects in the country in the last four years.
He said not all the over N300 billion budgeted was released to his ministry as the office was yet to get funds since his reappointment as minister.
Fashola disclosed that paper works for releases of funds were still ongoing.
According to him, “Getting FEC approvals is one half of the story, but we don’t get all of the cash. Even the local communities are not helping issues.
“There is a gap between infrastructure needs and income. People are also complaining that government is borrowing too much.
“We have heard that funds have been released, but we are yet to get anything. I have not received any money since I came to office, this time around.”
Speaking further on abandoned projects, Fashola blamed “obsolete rates, under-budgeting and underfunding” as major factors.
The works minister, who noted that there have been criticisms against borrowing during the first tenure, said community support is also needed to facilitate construction of roads projects in the country.
“There is yet another problem, the local communities; we are having problems there too. We have problem, I think in Sapele/Ewu Road, youths, community, compensation issues. Immediately we mobilize to cite, people build all sorts of things within the right of way and file all sorts of claims for compensation.
“And when you look at how much you have to pay for compensation and how much you have to spend on the roads, you begin to do your math very carefully. So we need community support as well,” Fashola noted.
The Works Minister also disclosed that the FEC approved a total of N8.2 billion for roads projects.
Fashola said two of the approvals were to revise the estimates of cost to enable the contractor continue work.
He said Council approved N519 million revision of contract sum of Oba Nnewi Okigwe Road to cater for change in cost of materials since the project was awarded in 2009. The contract sum was revised from N3.7 billion to N4.3 billion.
The Council also revised cost of N2.052 billion for 67 kilometres Alasi-Ugep Road in Cross River State. The council approved a revision from N9.16 billion to N11.22 billion.”
According to him, FEC approved the change of contractor for the Chachangi Bridge linking Takum and Wukari in Taraba State and re-awarded at the cost of N2.132 billion.
Council also approved the rehabilitation of Katsina Ala Bridge in Benue State at the cost of N3.576 billion, which include total bridge repairs, changing of expansion joints, changing of bearings and rehabilitation of the 3.2 kilometers access road at Ugbema junction in Benue State.
APC youths demand 40% board appointments
The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is expecting 40 per cent of appointments into board of agencies and parastatals of Federal Government.
The members, who met at the national headquarters of APC in Abuja yesterday, decried the marginalisation of youths in the composition of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Addressing the media after their meeting, APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Sadiq Abubakar, said they have communicated with the Presidency and the national leadership of the party on the marginalization of the youth.
According to him, they expect the Presidency and the party to right the wrong of ministerial appointments.
He said: “We are just coming out of the familiarisation and appreciation meeting with our support groups that really helped us during the 2019 elections.
“Basically what was discussed is to show appreciation and to see how we can steer the affairs of the youth in the country and how policies should be made to protect the youth and getting us involved in governance.
“Some have discussed about their plights and what should be offered to the youth as their contribution as a party and their support groups.”
Asked to speak about the appointments of youths in the present government, he said: “Basically, the appointment of the youth in governance is poor. There has been a communication between us, the party and the presidency. We are expecting appointments for heads of parastatals and agencies.
“The executive – the ministers – as constituted, we haven’t found much of our own representation there, as a party, from the youth wing but we have communicated. I think something is going to come handy for us.”
Asked what percentage of appointments the youth wing is expecting, he said, “40 per cent.”
‘Obasanjo spent N1bn to resolve Ogun communal crisis’
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have expended over N1 billion on peaceful resolution of the age-long crisis in Itele community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.
This revelation came as traditional chiefs and leaders of the warring town came on a thank you visit to the ex-president at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Tuesday.
At the peace meeting were six newly installed Baales (traditional heads) of the community, including Chief Monsuru Balogun (Ilekemo), Chief Rasheed Ajasa (Ipotobo), Chief Owotolu Kazeem (Ijana), Chief Fatai Akapo (Isunba), Chief Adelaja Fasina (Iliwo) and Chief Lateef Rufai (Olugbode).
Obasanjo, who was represented by his brother, Chief Idowu Akanle, commended leaders of the community for their efforts to end the crisis, which had resulted in wanton loss of lives and property.
Akanle told the gathering that the resolution of the communal crisis, including litigation expenses and logistics, among others, cost the former president over N1 billion.
According to him, the conflict has adversely affected the socio-economic development of Itele over the years.
He said: “My elder brother (Obasanjo) spent over N1 billion on this crisis. Imagine if the huge amount of money is distributed among the residents and indigenes, it would have brought greater development into the community.
“So, I urge you to continue to maintain peace. And whoever says Itele will return to crisis, his home will not know peace.”
Akanle warned that anybody who foments trouble after the peaceful resolution of the crisis would be made to face the wrath of the law.
Earlier, Obasanjo, who briefly came into the meeting, told the community leaders that he was on his way out of the state for an urgent engagement.
The ex-president also thanked his team of representatives, led by Akanle, for being “good ambassadors” that achieved the much needed peace in Itele.
He said: “I want to thank you all for heeding the call for peace. That is how it should be. We are like ocean; sometimes, it flows this way, other time, it flows another way. But, somehow, we shall come together. Should we still refuse to come together when such time comes?
“Therefore, from today, no more litigations. We must move forward as brothers and sisters at Itele.”
In his remarks, a community leader and Otunba of Itele, Chief Samuel Olatunji Asorobi, stated that over N500 million had been spent on various litigations before the crisis could be resolved.
Asorobi, who noted that the crisis slowed down education, infrastructure and economy of the community, lauded Obasanjo for taking the lead in achieving peace.
He urged those who still feel aggrieved to embrace peaceful coexistence in the interest of the community and its development.
New Telegraph learnt that the seventh Iga (Ilegbede) could not produce their Baale, as there was still controversy on the choice of candidate.
Common antibiotics may cause heart problems
Scientists in Canada have found a link between two types of heart problems and one of the most commonly prescribed classes of antibiotics.
According to the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology,’ current users of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, such as Ciprofloxacin or Cipro, face a 2.4 times greater risk of developing aortic and mitral regurgitation, where the blood backflows into the heart, compared to patients who take amoxicillin, a different type of antibiotic. The greatest risk is within 30 days of use.
The researchers hope their study helps inform the public and physicians that if patients present with cardiac issues, where no other cause has been discovered, fluoroquinolone antibiotics could potentially be a cause.
The study was carried out by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in partnership with the Provincial Health Services Authority’s (PHSA) Therapeutic Evaluation Unit.
Previous studies have also linked the same class of antibiotics to other heart problems.
Some physicians favour fluoroquinolones over other antibiotics for their broad spectrum of antibacterial activity and high oral absorption, which is as effective as intravenous, or intravenous (IV), treatment, the ‘Sciencedaily’ reported.
The lead author of the study, Mahyar Etminan, said: “You can send patients home with a once-a-day pill. This class of antibiotics is very convenient but for the majority of cases, especially community-related infections, they’re not really needed. The inappropriate prescribing may cause both antibiotic resistance as well as serious heart problems.”
Etminan is an associate professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences in the faculty of medicine at UBC.
Dr. Bruce Carleton, director of the unit and research investigator at BC Children’s Hospital, a programme of PHSA, said the current study highlighted the need to be thoughtful when prescribing antibiotics, which can sometimes cause harm.
“As a result of this work, we will continue working with the BC Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee to ensure the appropriate prescribing of this class of antibiotics to patients across British Columbia, and reduce inappropriate prescribing.”
Carleton said: “One of the key objectives of the Therapeutic Evaluation Unit is to evaluate different drugs and health technologies to determine whether they enhance the quality of care delivered by our programmes or improve patient outcomes.”
Supreme Court begins new legal year Monday
- CJN to swear-in 38 news SANs
The Supreme Court will, on Monday by a special court session, begin the 2019/20 legal year.
As part of the session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will swear in 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).
Judges in the various hierarchies of the nation’s court had gone on annual vacation in July.
The vacation, however, marked the end of the 2018/19 legal year.
According to the Director of Press and Information of the apex court, Dr. Festus Akande, the CJN will, at the special court session, deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.
The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee had, in July, announced 38 lawyers as being qualified for the new rank.
The new SANs are the Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Adedayo Apata; a Lagos-based rights activist, Ebunoluwa Adegboruwa; Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, who is the wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour.
Others include, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana, Ama Etuwewe, Oladipo Olasope, Leslie Olutayo Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe and Andrew Hutton.
They also include, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alphonsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, and Echezona Etiaba.
The rest are Godwin Omoaka, Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aikhunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Muyiwa.
Of the 38 successful candidates, three of them are of the academics category while the rest of them are of advocacy.
The successful candidates, according to the committee, were selected from 117 applicants for the rank.
CBN grants approval to three payment service banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued Approvals-in-Principle (AIP) to three Payment Service Banks (PSBs).
Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the three institutions issued approvals in principle to operate as PSBs are Hope PSB, Money Master PSB and 9PSB.
He stated that the approval in principle granted the three companies was in line with the apex bank’s objective of enhancing financial inclusion and the development of the payment system by increasing access to deposit products and payments services through a secured technology-driven environment.
He also noted that the approval in principle was part of the processes the institutions had to fulfill in order to be granted licence to operate as fully-fledged payment service banks.
According to Okorafor, the decision of the CBN to issue the AIP to the applicants followed the institutions’ satisfaction of documentation and other laid down conditions.
Sequel to the issuance of the AIP to the three banks, he said they are expected to submit their respective applications for the grant of a final licence, not later than six months after the AIP.
Speaking further, he disclosed that the CBN code of corporate governance for banks would also be applicable to the PSBs.
PSBs is a payment service initiative introduced by the CBN that is expected to see banking agents, telecommunications companies (Telcos), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and retail chains (supermarkets), who are able to present an initial capital of N5 billion, given licence to operate under the structures and guideline specified by the apex bank.
In the operational guidelines for PSBs unveiled by the CBN in November last year, the regulator had stated that the PSBs are to operate mostly in the rural areas and unbanked locations, targeting financially excluded persons, with not less than 25 per cent financial service touch points.
According to the CBN, the key objective of setting up PSBs is to enhance financial inclusion by increasing access to deposit products and payment/remittance services to small businesses, low-income households and other financially excluded entities through high-volume low-value transactions in a secured technology-driven environment.
The PSBs are expected to deploy ATMs in some of these areas; deploy Point of Sale devices and be at liberty to operate through banking agents (in line with the CBN’s Guidelines for the Regulation of Agent Banking and Agent Banking Relationships in Nigeria).
Telcos such as MTN Nigeria and Airtel have applied to the CBN for PSB licence.
It would be recalled that MTN Nigeria, last month, unveiled its new subsidiary, Y’ello Digital Financial Service Limited and mobile money services, having obtained a super-agent licence from the CBN in July.
Reps probe $9.6bn P&ID UK judgement debt
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the recent judgement debt of $9.6 billion by a commercial court in the United Kingdom against Nigeria.
The ad hoc committee, which is headed by Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), is to invite the ministers of petroleum, justice and other officials of the ministries, saddled with the responsibility to negotiate the agreement with P&ID and the prosecution of the matter before the tribunal to give situational report on the matter and explain the lapse in judgement of time and due diligence in the handling of the case with a view to finding lasting solutions to the avalanche of extant and future cases.
The resolution to constitute the committee followed the unanimous adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) at yesterday’s plenary.
Wema Bank opens Bootcamp to support Fintechs
Wema Bank Plc has said that it is hosting a bootcamp focused on engaging fintech startups to develop solutions that will optimise service delivery in banking and finance.
The bank in a statement said, the Hackaholics Bootcamp is a ten-week intensive program designed to engage outstanding startups who participated at the Wema Bank Hackathon to develop their ideas and make them into market-ready products or services.
“They will also be trained on global practices for lean startups which includes user research and pivoting, customer journey mapping among other solution design thinking.
“The Bootcamp which kicked off on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Wema Bank Codeville, Ilupeju, Lagos will feature robust ideation and training sessions on product design and development facilitated by experts.
“Trainers at the Bootcamp – Chuba Ezekwesili, Head of Research and Strategy and Co-founder, Akanka, Iyin Aboyeji, Co-Founder Flutterwave, Andela and Founder Street Capital, Joseph Agunbiade, Co-founder BudgIT, Founder Univelcity, Getmobile Technologies Limited, and SmartED and other experts – will take participating teams through extensive market research and predictive trend analysis to ensure they develop solutions that are relevant in an ever-changing market,” the bank noted.
It explained that participating teams would be equipped with different business model toolkits to develop a scalable market-ready solution, a go-to-market strategy, branding and communications.
“They will also be equipped with skills on how to pitch to and win over investors,” the bank noted.
In his remarks, Wema Bank’s Head of Innovation, Samuel Omotayo, said: “The path to growth in today’s world is through collaboration and competition within and outside your organisation.”
“Our goal is to equip and support startups to bring their ideas to life and ultimately, to have market-ready viable products by the end of the Bootcamp.
“We aim to create solutions that will drive process efficiency, optimize service delivery and improve customer experience. We are also looking to partner with other tech organizations in this regard.”
It should be recalled that in March this year, the bank pulled together startups and young tech professional for its first hackathon, Hackaholics, as part of its drive to leverage technology in solving financial, institutional and social challenges.
