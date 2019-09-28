News
Housemate, Tacha, disqualified from BBNaija over violence
The lofty dreams of controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, that she will emerge winner of the N60 million on offer in the ongoing fourth edition of the reality TV show went up in smoke late yesterday.
The young woman, who just a day before, had been mocked across social media platforms over her inability to spell Port Harcourt, the city which she resides as well as daughter, is known for her “No leave, No Surrender” mantra.
Her disqualification late Friday night from the show, means her much-vaunted plans to be in the house for the entire 99-day duration of the show came to nothing following her altercation with fellow housemate, Mercy. With the messy misunderstanding getting physical at some points, many had wondered aloud if it would lead to the end of the stay of both women in the Big Brother house.
But with the two strikes accumulated by Tacha for acts not so dissimilar to the Friday incident having been cancelled penultimate week, it looked like she could escape but such hopes were dashed yesterday by the invisible yet all powerful Biggie.
In a judgment handed down by Biggie himself and not the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, self-styled Port Harcourt’s first daughter, Tacha, was disqualified. For her part in the incident, considered less weighty, Mercy was punished with two strikes for provocation, which seem miraculous considering the fact that the show is on a home stretch and a little over a week to end it.
Re-opening of OML- 25: SPDC, BelemaOil commend FG
The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Belemaoil Producing Limited, have lauded the Federal Government for a peaceful resolution for operations to commence at OML-25. Mr Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of SPDC Nigeria stated this at Belema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers, during a joint visit to OML-25 host communities with a Federal Government delegation. Okunbor said SPDC was happy to be back to the facility for operations to commence after two long years of discussions.
“A lot of credit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari for bringing SPDC and Belemaoil together. “SPDC is in support of what the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC GMD have said to bring peace to the host communities. “It is absolutely important for peace to return because in the absence of peace, we will be where we are and nothing will be achieved,” he said. According to Okunbor, no party is benefiting from the peace that is not found because even Belemaoil, a unit partner is not benefiting.
“So, it was in that spirit that we decided that it was important to sit together and find a way out of the impasse. “I am very grateful to God that we have found that meeting point for us to work together with Belemaoil and the host communities,” he said.
The SPDC MD said that they had impressed it on Belemaoil to treat everybody well no matter what must have transpired in the course of the challenge. “The President of Belemaoil should ensure that all sections of the host communities are carried along, and he gave us that commitment.
“So, it is very important that we don’t keep generating more and more crisis because at the end, we are all one for one purpose,” he added. Mr Tein Jack-Rich, President of Belemaoil commended the federal government for achieving a far reaching reconciliation among the stakeholders of OML-25. Jack-Rich pledged to carry everybody along no matter the position the parties took. “Belemaoil will not treat anyone unduly because we need peace to develop the area and put an end to agitations,” he said.
Binatone unveils Abuja Trade Fair package for customers
Indication are that Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for multiple gifts galore, fabulous offers, and freebies for purchases made at this year’s Abuja International Trade Fair holding from September 21 to 29.
Mr. Abhishek Surve, Regional Head of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited Abuja, the sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, disclosed this whilst unveiling the Abuja International Trade and Convention Centre in the Federal Capital City recently.
Unveiling the company’s special package for its teeming customers, Surve disclosed that a full range of Binatone products that will be on display during the fair include the new Binatone tower music fan – first of its kind, ITAL 1660 stand Fan, 18 stand fan ES1850, TS 2020 – unique high power 20 stand fan, blender model 595 with unbreakable jug and ice crushing facility, JE 880 juice extractor, three litre and four litre kettles.
He stated that customers will also have the unique opportunity of buying Binatone’s new pressure pot with transparent lid, energy saving ceramic cooking plate ECP 115/215, economy model table top gas cookers, heavy weight and high power1200w dry iron DI 1255, economy value for money steam iron SI 1605, premium garment steamer for large size clothes.
“Another opportunity awaits members of the public to buy Binatone’s top of the range products at the Abuja International Trade Fair as we offer value for money products to our customers with two years warranty. Binatone wants to use the opportunity of the trade fair to encourage our teeming customers to shop,” Surve said.
ICASA: Nigeria loses bid to host 2021conference – NACA DG
Nigeria has lost the bid to host the 2021 edition of International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases in Africa (ICASA 2021). Dr Gambo Aliyu, the Director General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja. Aliyu, who blamed the loss on the inability of Nigeria to massively register votes during the bidding, regretted the development but expressed optimism to hosting future ones.
He explained that NACA had greater expectations in the upcoming conference which would now take place in Rwanda from December 2 to 7. The NACA Director General, however, reiterated the commitment of the agency to continue to partner donor agencies in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
He said: “We lost the bid to host ICASA 2021. My expectation in the upcoming Rwanda conference is to seek partnership and mutual collaboration. “The bid choice is driven by votes from membership. Unfortunately, we did not take time to massively register our votes when the bid was taking place.”
Mamador celebrates Fried Rice Day with new recipes
s part of activities marking this year’s Fried Rice day, PZ Wilmar, makers of premium food brand, Mamador, hosted its consumers to a Master class session at its headquarters in Lagos, courtesy of its new seasoning cube range.
The Fried Rice Day celebration provided the Mamador brand the opportunity to demonstrate as well as showcase the health and taste benefits of the Mamador seasoning cubes. The Master Class sessions featured two celebrity chefs and food bloggers, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu – Ify’s Kitchen, and Winifred Emmanuel – Zeelicious who engaged the audience on unique, tasty yet healthy ways of preparing their favourite variants of fried rice dishes. Guests at the event were educated on the important role the Mamador seasoning cubes play in the preparation of the various fried rice dishes, as it provided a perfect substitute for key spices such as turmeric or curry with even better results especially the chicken cube variant which was specially formulated to give best Fried Rice and Curry appeal.
Speaking at the event, IpsitChakrabarti, Deputy Managing Director, PZ Wilmar Ltd., reiterated the company’s commitment to providing Nigerians with healthier and tastier cooking options.
“We want to enliven and encourage tasty healthy nutrition amongst Nigerians, and most importantly demystify the myth around healthy meals. Many people think that they cannot enjoy both, but the truth is that with Mamador they can. This event provided us opportunity to demonstrate this possibility and we are quite pleased that our guests enjoyed the meals by our Chefs and also learned healthier options of cooking. Which for us is the ultimate goal” He said.
Guests present at the event were also treated to sumptuous meals of the different varieties of the popular fried rice dish as they joined many others around the world to celebrate the Fried Rice Day.
Toyin Popoola-Dania, Category Development & Activation Manager, PZ Wilmar, added, “Mamador is committed to providing food that is healthy for you and tastes good as well. So we fortify our high quality products with essential vitamins & minerals. We are here to walk you through your desire for more rewarding meals breaking all the myths around healthy meals”.
Toyin emphasized the significance of the Fried Rice Day celebration, saying that rice as a dish is quite popular to Nigerians and the Master class sessions was a way of enhancing the preparation and enjoyment of the fired rice delicacy. According to her, the company ventured into the seasoning category to offer Nigerians a much healthier, valuable and affordable options, something different from the norm.
PZ Wilmar, a joint venture with PZ Cussons was formed in December 2010 with the ambition to establish a food ingredients consumer brand, developing a range of products which include- cooking oil, seasoning and spread providing quality, health nourishment for Nigerian families.
ABN TV bags outstanding performance award
A popular online news platform, ABN TV has been recognised by the Board and Management of National Broadcast Academy (NBA) Lagos, the training arm of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for balanced and unbiased news reportage.
Presenting the award on behalf of the Academy management on Friday during the graduation ceremony of Batch B, 2019 participants, the anchor famous television discussion show, Journalists Hangout, Ayodele Ozugbakun commended the management of ABN TV for upholding the professional ethics of journalism. He stated that ABN TV stands out in drawing the attention of the government to the people’s needs in order to enhance their living.
The ace broadcaster called on the management of ABN TV to continue to be objective and factual in their news reportage, saying it is in line with good journalism practice. In his response, the Director ABN TV, Ifeanyi Ubaka Okali expressed gratitude for the recognition.
While calling on other online news platforms to eschew fake news and sensational reportage, he expressed the willingness of ABN TV to be objective and accurate in their reportage of news for national development. Okali was also one of the basic course 2019 Batch B graduands.
Nigeria has more tourism potentials than Europe, says don
A Professor of Archeology, Prof. Adisa Ogunfolakan at the weekend remarked that, Nigeria possesses greater opportunities in the tourism sector better than many countries in Europe and Asia, where tourism remains the bedrock of their national economy.
Professor Ogunfolakan, a director at the Natural History Museum, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, made the remark at the weekend during an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism to mark the 2019 World Tourism Day held in Osogbo with the theme: “Tourism and Jobs, a good future for all”. He said going by the number of tourist attraction centres in Nigeria, the country has more potentials than Mecca in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in Israel.
The university don maintained that, Africa, and Nigeria in particular has been shortchanged by the western imperialists towards the quest for economic liberation through tourism.
He however said Osun, being the cradle of Yoruba race could generate more foreign earnings if her tourism potentials are optimally harnessed. He charged the new administration in the state to make more funds available to the ministry to enhance its capacity for the purpose of turning the sector around and as well increase the state’s internally generated revenue.
Meanwhile, the Supervisor in the Ministry, and a Commissioner -nominee, Dr Adebisi Obawale in his welcome address said the rationale behind the World Tourism Day was to raise awareness among the people of the world on the socio-economic importance of tourism. He reiterated the resolve of the state government to continue to support activities tailored toward repositioning the sector for optimal performance.
Speaking further, Dr Caroline Ogunlade , a Senior Lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in her speech described tourism as a catalyst of equality among every strata of the society, adding that tourism, if properly harnessed, could help in building better future. She said her findings and research show tha Osun has over 60 tourist attraction centres that can turn around the fortunes of the state if seriously utilised.
Niger uncovers over 1,000 ghost workers
saves N100million after verification exercise
Niger state government has saved more than One Hundred Million naira (N100million), after the Committee on Civil Servants salary Management and Verification uncovered over one thousand ghost workers. Speaking to our Correspondent on Saturday, Chairman of the Committee, Engr. Ibrahim Mohammed Panti said a lot of discrepancies and malpractices have been discovered in the payment of salaries.
According to him “the state’s staff strength of over twenty seven thousand (27,000) people have so far been reduced to about twenty six thousand (26,000) while some few ghost workers have also been discovered by the committee.
“The discrepancies discovered in the course of the committee’s work include duplication of Bank verification number (BVN), multiple bank accounts number of some staff, duplication of civil servant control and identification numbers as well as some staff names appearing in payment vouchers but could not be found in the nominal roll with office of the Head of Service.”
He added that discrepancies were also found in the payment of staff grade levels due to the different figures in payment vouchers. He added that out of the 95 Ministries, Departments and Agencies asked to submit their staff list, only 42 complied, saying “the committee will not pay October salary to any of the MDAs that refuse to submit theirs on or before 2nd October.” He emphasized that the exercise was to seal the leakages in salary payment to civil servants and not to witch-hunt anyone, adding that anyone who feels aggrieved or affected by the exercise negatively is free to approach the committee.
Delta agog as MWAN gets new president
History was made again in Asaba, the Delta State capital, as the Medical Women Association of Nigerian (MWAN) elected the Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Mininim Oseji, as its 21st National President of the group.
The new President, emerged at the association’s Biennial Conference and General Assembly amongst other executives, including, the National President-elect, Dr. Lilian .A. Afolarin, the National Coordinator, Dr. Bobola Agbonle, the National Treasurer, Dr. Martha .E. Umuerri, the National Assistant Secretary, Dr. Uche Okwe.
Others are the National Financial Secretary, Dr. Ngozi Ali, National PRO, Dr. Vivian Omo-Aghoja, the National Internal Auditor, Dr. Onyi Owa-Nwabuzo and the National Young Doctors Forum Coordinator, Dr. Ovenomo Esievoadje.
The occasion saw over 2,000 participants, well-wishers and spectators rejoicing that the health sector will witness an era of positive change.
Agriculture: Ogunbiyi advocates more investment in research, productivity
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has warned that Nigeria’s poor performance in agriculture could lead to famine if the constraints militating against the sector are not speedily addressed.
Advocating for more investment in research and productivity, the chartered insurer made this known at Odusuwa hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where he presented a paper at the 2nd edition of Ife Agric Conference (IAC) 2019.
The conference, with the theme: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Future of Agriculture in Africa,” saw Ogunbiyi arguing that the development of agriculture is important to the country based on its size, potential and prospects.
In his address titled, “Agriculture: Feeding and Funding Africa’s Green Revolution,” Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, declared that the development of agriculture marked a major turning point in human history and evolution.
He said, “The sector has several untapped potentials for growth and development. Statistics show that about 84 million hectares of Nigeria’s land area has potential for agriculture; however, only about 40% of this is under cultivation.
“In spite of this huge potential, the state of agriculture in Nigeria remains poor and largely underdeveloped. The sector continues to rely on small farm holdings and traditional farming methods to sustain a growing population without major efforts to add value. This has reflected negatively on the productivity of the sector, its contributions to economic growth as well as its ability to perform its traditional role of food production among others.”
“Among other constraints, low productivity has been identified as a major contribution to the declining growth rate in Nigerian agricultural sector. Slow growth in capital per workers and not slow Total Factor Productivity (TFP) is responsible for slow growth in the sector. Others include lack of interest in agricultural sector by majority of the populace, absence of necessary infrastructure, marketing problems, wastages, unstable prices among others.”
Voting in Afghanistan’s presidential election begins
Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.
The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.
About 9.6 million of Afghanistan’s 34 million people are registered to vote for one of 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from U.S. forces.
More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more in schools, mosques and district centers will be closed because of security concerns.
The voting process is another source of concern. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.
Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices, reports Reuters.
The chief contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom came to power in 2014 after a bitterly contested election marred by fraud.
