How construction worker raped 39-year-old food vendor in uncompleted building

…suspects move N2m from customer’s account in five days

Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has arrested six suspects who specialised in defrauding Nigerians by using bank details obtained through sim swap and Automated Teller Machines (ATM). One of the suspects, according to EFCC, is a prison officer. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the suspects were apprehended in separate operations by operatives of the Kaduna zonal office.

Uwujaren said the suspects’ arrest was “sequel to a petition by a customer of Access Bank, alleging that monies were illegally transferred from his account without his authorisation”. He said: “According to the petitioner, sometime in February, 2019, he opened an account with Diamond Bank (now Access Bank) which he funded to the tune of N5 million and instructed the bank to open a fixed deposit account, with the sum of N1 million from the earlier account, as opening balance.

“The complainant said he was receiving regular alerts until the end of March, 2019 when the alerts stopped coming, prompting him to demand his statement of account from the bank. Upon receipt of his bank statement, he discovered to his chagrin that the sum of N2,911,480 had fraudulently been transferred to several accounts between April 5 and 9, 2019 without his authorisation.” The EFCC spokesman listed the suspects as Urulo Ikenna Henry (an Inspector with the Enugu Command of Nigerian Correctional Service), Ugonna Nelson Owete, Ugonna Samuel Okafor Obinna, Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere, Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley and Ahamefula Francis Izuchukwu.

He said: “Upon the receipt of the petition, the zonal office of the commission immediately swung into action and traced some of the funds to three of the suspects, Samuel Okafor Obinna – N1,500,000; Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere – N210,000 and Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley – N300,000. All three were promptly arrested.

“Further investigation revealed that Ikenna Henry, Nelson Owete (a known criminal who was earlier arrested and paraded by the Enugu State Police Command for crimes bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery) and Ahamefula Francis Izuchukwu were equally complicit in the fraud.

“Upon arrest, items recovered from Urulo Ikenna Henry included a Toyota Camry, documents of two plots of land, two Nigeria Housing Fund Passbook (one belonging to him and the other bearing Ani Wilfred Ochechukwu), 17 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, two Nigerian Correctional Service Identity Cards, two smart phones and two Nokia phones, one NHIS card, one voter card, 26 starter packs and 15 SIM cards of various networks.” Uwujaren said two sachets of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), eight ATM cards bearing different names and banks, six starter packs, and 4 SIM cards of various networks, one empty ECOWAS passport, one NDA dependant ID card and a voter card were also recovered from Francis Izuchukwu.

Like this: Like Loading...