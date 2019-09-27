How parents, traffickers live off girl beggars

Aisha Jaji was five years old when her guardian brought her to Lagos State to beg for a living.

Aisha, who is now 12 years old, is still begging at Odeku Bus Stop, on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, a posh community in the Lagos metropolis.

Ahmadu Bello Way is a commercial area where the Silverbird Galleria and Cinema, the Federal Place Hotel, Balmoral Hall, several banks, fancy restaurants, the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) station, the Army, Police and Air Force barracks are located.

Night life along the road is lively as fun seekers go to these event centres to enjoy themselves. They watch films and attend live musical concerts, among other recreational activities.

Aisha, like other girls, has become smart in seizing opportunities to act whenever the traffic light turns red. Whenever cars stop, she walks to the drivers and passengers, with an outstretched arm, singing their praises and asking for alms.

Sometimes, her targets take pity on her and end up giving her money, other times, she is not so lucky.

According to investigation, some of these children make as much as N10,000 daily.

They are mostly girls between five years old and 12 years old. They are often seen under scorching sun rainfall. The severity of the weather has never been much of a worry to them. They take to the road as early as 7a.m., to start the day’s job of begging for alms.

Their income goes straight to their guardians, who are almost invisible. Sometimes, they are their fathers and mothers, lurking in corners, watching every move of the girls.

According to some of the girls, they earn as much as N5,000, on days when there are events on that axis of Victoria Island.

Child beggars work in plain sight where police and officials other government agencies in charge of children’s welfare and protection, cannot deny seeing them. Underage girls’ begging has become a common sight and nobody bothers anymore with the challenges of their lives.

Sometimes, these girls serve as guards to elderly blind men and women. According to many stakeholders in issues affecting children, the life the girls are being subjected to contravenes the Child Rights Law.

One of the girls, Jumiama, who claimed to be a Muslim from northern Nigeria, said: “Some of my friends are from neighbouring countries. I want to go to school but there is no money, so I beg for money to eat. I can only eat after I have begged and brought money. I eat once a day. If I beg and make plenty of money, I get to eat twice a day.”

Aside parents using their own children to beg, girl beggars are also recruited by traffickers from Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Girls are often lured from parents in poor villages, who believe they could have better lives in the city. Most of these parents do not know that their children end up as beggars in the busy streets of Lagos.

The girls told our reporter that their masters/mistresses give them targets of N5,000.

They are often threatened to be sent back to their villages if they continuously fail to meet the target or be transferred to another tedious job.

Most of the girls speak their local languages, but some like Aisha, who have spent years in Lagos State, speak Pidgin English and Hausa language fluently.

Asked how she gets people to give her money, one of the girls, Maryam, said: “I dey sing for them. I go pray for them say make God bless them. Make God give them children, money and good health. I sing sweet songs for them.”

After making money each day through begging, who does she hand the money to?

She replied: “My father is here!” She pointed to nobody in particular, and added: “We’re from Kano State. We do not have food and I cannot go to school.”

Another girl, Mary Oga, from Cross River State, said: “I beg for money to eat. I give all the money to my guardian. She took me from my village to Lagos. My father is blind. We learn how to beg by singing songs that will delight our targets. We call them sweet names like ‘fine sister,’ ‘fine brother,’ ‘fine aunt,’ ‘handsome uncle,’ give me money and you will live long. We tell them that God will bless and give them plenty children.”

Government Reservation Area (GRA) is another wealthy community where girls beg on the road at Kingsway bus stop.

Here, the girls run after cars, especially during gridlock. They move swiftly after drivers and occupants, in a bid to get money. They have to do all these before the traffic light turns green.

One of the beggars at the Kingsway axis is 10-year-old Adiza Hassan. She has been begging for a year. She does not know where her parents are, but a woman she calls “Aunt” is taking care of her in Lagos.

She said: “My Aunt is the one who takes three of us to beg. She usually threatens us, saying that if we don’t earn as much as N3,000 in a day, she would send us back to the village. She buys food and water for us when we are hungry. She is the one that taught us how to beg. She taught us how to identify posh cars and appeal for alms. Sometimes, she moves us to different areas where a lot of people are passing. We sing, dance and joke with our targets. We can hold their arms and look straight into their eyes. Some persons get angry and chase us away, but others do not. We keep following them until they give us money.”

Further investigations revealed that these girls take a break only when the gridlock eases.

Another beggar, Hauwa, has a hunch back and arms deformity, which she uses to elicit sympathy and aid her begging. Hauwa can be seen sometimes at the Ikeja Computer Village on the busy road begging, other times, she will be spotted at CMS bus stop, begging.

Hauwa, who said that she was 10 years old, looks like a four-year-old girl.

She said: “I don’t know how I came to Lagos. I am from Benin Republic. I give all my money to my guardian.” With these few words, Hauwa asked the correspondent if she had any money to give her. The reporter gave her a N100 note.

Another girl, Mumuna Nasir, 13, begs with her blind mother at the popular Mokola Roundabout area in Ibadan Oyo State.

She said: “We’re from Borno State. Boko Haram fighters chased us from our home and destroyed my parents’ farm in the village. We fled to Lagos after we were taken to Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp. We do not have a house to sleep. We sleep in the shops when the traders have gone home. I wake up early to take my mother around to beg. I want to go to school, but I do not know how to do this. Sometimes men and young boys offer me money to sleep with me, but I turn them down.”

Another beggar, Lami Shehu, said: “We do not have a house. My guardian cannot afford renting a house so we sleep in an uncompleted building or in a makeshift stall. We wash our clothes and bathe in the open. We are allowed to eat only when we have earned enough money. It can be once or twice but when we do not earn anything, our guardian gives us morsel of food. They do not allow us to leave their sight.”

Asked why they use their children to beg, the parents said poverty and unemployment forced them to use their children for begging.

One of the parents, Aishatu Mohammed, said her two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, were the family breadwinners.

She added: “I left my home in Borno State to Lagos State, in order to survive. Life is harsh in our village and I lost my husband to bandits’ attack. A friend assisted my children and I to escape. I am not educated and I do not have any skill. My husband was the only person fending for us, but he was murdered. My friend gave us a room in an uncompleted building at Ketu, Lagos after she brought us to Lagos. I tried to beg for a living, but nobody was willing to give me money. The drivers are drawn to children so that is why I allowed my children to beg. They earn more than I do.”

Another parent, Fujiri Shehu, said: “I’m blind, so fending for my children is difficult for me. My wife left me because of my poor condition. She took our youngest child with her and left me to cater for the other two children. One is with me begging, but the other girl is with a guardian. The guardian is using us to beg. The one with me is just nine-year-old.”

The Chief Executive Officer of International Centre for Human Rights Non-Violence and Safety Awareness (ICHR), Mrs. Ene Sarah Unobe (a barrister), called on government to take urgent steps to stop girls from begging.

Unobe blamed poor enforcement of the Child Rights Act on parents and guardians using children, especially girls to beg for alms.

She said: “The Child Rights Act protects children from harsh conditions and ensures that the welfare and best interest of the child are paramount. One of the prohibitions of the law is against child labour, which is any job done by a child outside her home, involving them earning money. The parents, guardians and the government have the responsibility to ensure that children do not beg to survive.

“It is a crime not to provide for children’s welfare, education and development. The child has a right to a balanced development. The girls should be taken off the street and brought to an institution where they will be given education and a future.”

Also, Dr. Ruth Adio-Moses, Head, Gender Unit, Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, it was risky for girls to beg for alms.

She said: “Girl beggars are exposed to rapists, early pregnancy, ritual murders, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like gonorrhoea, syphilis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and human traffickers, who can easily lure them into prostitution.

“These girls are exposed to a lot of dangers. Aside the obvious fact that they can be knocked down by vehicles, their security is taken for granted. At a time when they are supposed to be in school, they are out in the streets, begging. This, in the long run, will lead to adult illiteracy if they are not rescued on time.”

The Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) at Alakara, Lagos, is one of the shelters, where rescued children are housed. But our correspondent’s investigation showed that the place is grossly underfunded.

One of the children at JWC, Halima Goje, said: “I was rescued from begging on Victoria Island and taken to a shelter, but I ran away because I was missing the street and we were not well fed.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, described the phenomenon as a societal problem.

He said: “I see it generally as a societal problem created by societal factors that need to be addressed by lot of stakeholders. Using children for begging exposes them to dangers, which is not good for our society. These children, especially the girls among them can be raped and abused. What we have can fall under child labour.

“Generally, the first thing a law enforcement officer will look at is whether it is an offence under our law. The Nigerian Constitution, Section 39 (as amended), states that nothing is a crime unless it is proscribed by a written law and punishment is attached. If the law does not proscribe it and there is no punishment attached to it, then the police cannot arrest them. You are arresting them for a particular charge.

“Generally, it is looked at as morally wrong, but if there is no punishment then police cannot arrest them. We have to look at the extant laws. Does it criminalise street begging? Then what about the factors that gave birth to begging? Have those factors been addressed? When you arrest a street beggar, will you put them in a shelter? And how many of such shelters do we have? So you see it is beyond the police.”

