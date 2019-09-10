How U-23 Eagles can beat Sudan, by Amuneke

The Sudan U-23 team is a formidable side and have proven so in the past, says former Flying Eagles Head Coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Amunike recalled Sudan accounted for Nigeria’s exit in the qualifying rounds for the U-20 AFCON two years ago, but insists every team will write its own history and the Olympic Eagles can progress.

Speaking with footballlive.ng, the former Flying Eagles gaffer insists the Olympic Eagles must rise to the challenge.

He said: “We should be in a position to defend and also attack. I remember in the U-20s, against this set of Sudanese players; this team came with a lot of pressure but the good thing was that, we were able to contain the pressure.

“Every game is totally different with different history and challenges, the ability of a player to be in a position to be able to withstand the pressure the Sudanese will come up with matters.

“But of course whether we like it or not, Nigeria is Nigeria our players have to believe that, they have the capacity to make the country proud.”

Amunike also wished Coach Imama Amapakabo and his team a successful campaign to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“The Person coaching the team (the U23 Olympics Eagles), is a brother and I pray God should help him guide Nigeria and give him the wisdom to qualify for the Olympics,” he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...