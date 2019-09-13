I bought gun, joined cultism to stop harassment –Businessman

A 32-year-old businessman, Chinedu Okorie, has told operatives of the Anti-Cultist Unit attached to the Lagos State Police Command that he joined Aiye confraternity because of the incessant harassment by Eiye members.

Okorie and other suspected criminals were apprehended by the Officer in charge of the Anti-Cultism Unit, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Uduak Udom, and his team at different locations in the state.

The suspect, who claimed to be selling foreign doors at Eleko area in Ibeju Local Council Development Area of the state, said that the Eiye cult members always come to his shop to extort him and harass him.

He said: “Each time they come to my shop, I would ask my boys to give them money so as to allow me to do my business.”

Okorie said each time the Eiye members came to his shop, he gave them between N5,000 and N10,000 so as to allow him do his business conveniently. But, according to him, when he stopped giving the cultists money, they started harassing him and his boys.

He added: “In order to stop them, I travelled to Aba to meet a friend who is a member of Aiye. When I explained to him what I was going through in the hands of the Eiye cultists in Lagos, he told me that the only way he could help me to get gun was for me to join them. Because of my desperation to liberate myself from the Eiye members harassing me, I accepted to be part of them. I was initiated the third day after I got to Aba and I paid my friend N5,000 to get me the gun.

“Sincerely, I knew that carrying a gun and being a cult member was an offence, but I just needed to liberate myself from the harassment. I cannot continue to give the cultists money each time they come to my shop.

“When I was returning to Lagos, to avoid the eagle eyes of the police, I boarded a night bus to Lagos; because of the gun I was carrying. Unfortunately, I was arrested four days after I got to Lagos. I have not used the weapon when I was apprehended by the policemen.”

Okorie added that he was initiated by the Aiye cult members inside a thick forest at Aba.

He said: “They beat me mercilessly and poured gin on my body. After beating me, I was also taught the rules and regulations guarding the Aiye cult group.

“When the cultists finished their initiation, they removed the blindfold on me.”

When asked why he didn’t report the matter to the police when he was being harassed by the cultists, Okorie said he did not have belief in the police.

Other suspects included a 25-year-old man, Chineddu Ibeaju. The suspect, believed to be a cult member, was apprehended at Mile 12 area of the Lagos metropolis when he was fighting a commercial bus driver.

Ibeaju, who graduated from a popular football academy, said he was arrested when he was trying to escape from the scene of the fight.

The suspect confessed to be a member of Eiye. He said he was lured into the cult group by his friends who invited him to a birthday party.

According to him, it was when he got to the birthday party that he realised he was in the wrong place, but there was no way he could escape.

He said: “When I tried to escape after I found myself at the birthday party, my friends ordered everybody that was at the birthday party to lie down, and we were later initiated into Eiye confraternity. After the incident, I ran away from our community to another place because I did not want to have anything to do with them.”

Also arrested were three other suspects who allegedly participated in the clash between rival cult groups at Imota area of Ikorodu during the Oro festival last week.

The suspects are Opeyemi Oladimeji (33), Saheed Amoo and Ahmed Jimoh (31). They were picked up at different locations.

Jimoh said he was in his friend’s house at Gberegbe area when the policemen came to arrest him and his friend.

He said: “It was true I am a member of Eiye. I was just a victim of circumstance, because those who lured me into their group invited me to come and work with them as a bricklayer at a site.

“When Saheed and I got to the site, the cult leader, who lured us, said they only brought us into the bush to initiate us, but not to work for them. At that particular time there was nothing I could do, I had to succumb to their pressure. That was how I became their member.

“Sincerely, I didn’t participate in the Imota clash. But it was some of my colleagues that went to Imota to fight the rival Aiye group. Because of the incessant rival clashes between cult groups in Ikorodu, my parents said I should relocate to Ibadan.

“I came to Gberegbe to take my wife and my daughter back to Ibadan. I am just a victim of circumstance.”

Another of the suspects, Oladimeji, admitted to be a member of Eiye group. The suspect said he was initiated when he was an apprentice at Ikorodu area of the state.

He said: “I was arrested in the presence of my wife and children when we were sleeping at Alabata area of Ikorodu. It was when I got to the police station that I was told that it was one of the suspects who was arrested over the Oro clash that mentioned our names as their members. Before God and man, I don’t know anything about the Imota clash.”

On his part, Saheed said he was initiated by his Eiye cult friend. He claimed that it was someone who mentioned his name to the police who later traced him to his house at Ikorodu where he was arrested.

