I burnt my school uniform bec ause of sports –Grace Anigbata

‘It’s so disappointing not to qualify for the World Championships’

How does it feel adding the African Games title to the Senior African Athletics Championship you won last year in Asaba?

Well it’s a thing of joy, it’s something I’ve been working for. Even last year I really worked hard because I wanted to be the champion and after that I told myself that I would need to work harder if I wanted to be the best. Becoming African champion is not enough, but maintaining the status is the main job. After winning last year, I knew people would be waiting for what I would do this year and I am happy to have achieved the title in Morocco. Coming to Morocco, what was your target? Coming to Morocco, I was not targeting the title alone, but also to hit the World Championship mark and the Olympic Games standard while also creating a new Games record.

But it was unfortunate that I couldn’t make the standard for the two championships. I am happy creating a new Games record and winning the title, so I will have to take those two as a good compensation. I will continue to work to get the Olympic Games standard. At the Senior African Athletics Championships in Asaba last year, it was a case of you choosing between high jump and triple jump; you however went for the latter and won gold.

What informed that decision? Well, the reason why I chose triple jump was because I knew I could perform better there at the African Championship than going for high jump because I really worked harder for the triple jump than the high jump. I am more perfect in it and I am of the opinion that there are lot of opportunities for me to perform well in there and that was why I went for triple jump.

Just last year, you were based at home in Nigeria, but today you are in the US, can you relate the two together? I will say there are not too many differences between been a home-based athlete and foreign-based athlete. It’s just a thing of joy for me moving to the US to continue with my career and studies.

How has it been since you moved to the US? Initially it was stressful and not easy like going for training, going for classes also. Last year back at home, I was only thinking about my training, how to jump well and perform well in competitions.

However, since moving to the US, I have had to add classes to my thinking and how to get good grades in my courses. You started slowly but picked up later, what changed? At the start of last season, everyone was on the lookout for what I would do and at some point they started asking questions when I was not jumping well.

Honestly, it was annoying because I know people were hoping to see something different but one thing you need to know is that seasons in Nigeria and the US are not the same. I had never started my season so early before and without training.

Also Nigerian weather was different from the one in the US, it was difficult for me to adapt to the weather initially and it affected my performance. It took me time to adapt but immediately I got used to the weather, I started picking up and the result and performance changed.

Like you said, it has not been easy adjusting with the weather, so how have you been able to combine your education with sports? Well, it is a nice thing that I am going to school and also enjoying my career at the same time; because I don’t think sports stop anyone from going to school. Education is very important; when you know you have to go to class and do your sport and for you to do that, you have to go the extra mile to achieve your set goals and targets.

However, it has not been easy, sometimes you will be preparing for a competition and at the same time your exams will be around the corner, so you have to work hard to balance the two. At times you will be so confused on the one to concentrate on; it has not been easy but glory to God as I have been able to manage both so far.

Can you compare combining education with sports in Nigeria and doing same in the US?

They are not the same; combining education with sports in the US is easier than in Nigeria because they use different systems, so there is time for everything in here. Often times, I have class in the morning and it ends before 12 noon, so I have time to go for training for like two hours and I resume back to my class again. I can say that it is easier here than in Nigeria.

During your time in Nigeria you combined different sports from high jump, long jump and even triple jump, but now you are concentrating more on triple jump, how are you able to identify the particular one you know you have strength in?

Like you rightly said I do the three very well, they are all important. High jump helps me to perform well in triple jump while long jump also plays its own role. I chose the triple jump because I believe I am strong enough to do the triple jump; with the help of the long and high jump I have been better in the triple jump. How did you start your career as an athlete? It’s a long story.

After I finished from secondary school in 2014, I thought to myself that I could take up sports as a career because I really loved it. It was then I decided to move down to Enugu where I met some senior athletes who I planned to train with. I had been dreaming of training with them since I watched them in Calabar. I told myself I wanted to train with these people and I believed I could do something good. I started training with them in 2015. I started as a high jumper because that was what I was doing in school, I however later found joy in triple jump.

When you wanted to go into sports fully in 2015, did you receive your parents’ blessing?

My parents actually did the best they could. Before I finished from secondary school, I actually wanted to go into football as a professional, but my brother disagreed and said that I was not going to do sport anymore. It was such a serious fight that I had to burn my school uniform because of football. I spoke to my dad to speak to him that I really wanted to be a sports person. In my family, they are good in football and in sport generally. I went for a school game at Anambra State and after the competition when I got home I thought to myself that something good could come out.

So I got home and my dad gave me his full consent to go into sports. Would you say it has been the best decision? I can say it is the best decision of my life because I love sport so much, I derive joy in sport. Whenever I am angry I remember I have to watch a game, people running and jumping. Watching this gives me joy that means I have to stick with it. Now you are in the US to pursue your career in sport and in your academics, what was the reaction of your parents when you got the admission?

They were so happy because it was like a dream come through, I could stand to tell them I would be going to American to become a professional athlete, and they were like ‘it is all good and we are behind you and the Lord will see you through till the very end’. Let’s digress back to when you are in Enugu, you happened to be involved in football officiating, and other sports. I remember watching you train as an athlete in the morning and later as a referee, why referee at that time? I played and love football. When I got down to Enugu I thought to myself that the fact I was not going into football, I believe refereeing is a perfect thing for me, it gets me closer to football that I love so much. Will you still go back to become a referee in the future?

When I was moving down to the US my aim was that If I had the opportunity I would have to find time to continue with it because I really wish to, but I can’t say I won’t get back to it if there is an opportunity for that because I still love football. Do you still have your football skills? Yes, I do. I practice football and catch some fun while playing matches, but I don’t think I can do that fully anymore.

It is not that I don’t have the strength but there is a big difference with football and athletics so I have to be careful with what I do with my body so I don’t sustain injuries. That is why I can’t do that anymore. Olympic Games is the ultimate for all athletes, what do you think you can do to qualify and also achieve success?

Yeah, I will be so excited to qualify for the Olympics and I believe once I do, I am going to be ready for it. I just need a chance to train with my coach because for now I am lacking a lot in terms of training with my personal trainer.

Are you saying not having your coach with you in the US is another challenge you are facing?

Yes, that’s part of what I am facing right now in school, it’s like training alone although with advice and programme from him. But there is difference between him working directly with me and sending programmes for me to be executed. I really want to qualify for the Olympics as soon as possible so that I can have enough time to train with him, probably bringing him over to the US, because I know if I train with my coach even for a month before the Games, I believe I can do better. My target for going to the Olympics is not only to go there, but I also want to be among the top.

There are people I am looking towards and I believe anytime I compete with them I will do something different.

With all what you have achieved personally and where you are at the moment, will you say you have made it or you have not got anywhere?

I haven’t started and the reason for saying that is because I am not known yet. I am just coming up, nobody knows me yet. To be there, I will have to compete with the world champion and then win, that is when I will see myself making it. For now, I haven’t achieved anything, it is just like a stepping stone with the little I already achieved, I am however working towards something.

It is like digging a ground to build a house and for that to happen, you have to make a good foundation. With the stress of combining education and sports, how do you find time for enjoyment? I don’t have time to enjoy myself because in school most times you will be thinking of classes, assignments, tests, training, you really want to perform well. Each day that passes by, you will be thinking of how you will pass your test and still do well in training because combining the two is not easy.

You have to keep one aside for you to achieve the other. I don’t have much time to go out because most often the free time I have is to train; after I am done with training, I would go back to school for classes.

