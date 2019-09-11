Metro and Crime
‘I killed my son because my mother rejected him’
A
20-year-old man, Mustapha Aliyu, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly throwing his four-month-old son into river at Uti in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.
Aliyu confessed killing his baby.
He said: “I killed my own son. I am the father of the child. Although I am not officially married to the girl (the baby’s mother), I intend to marry her before the unfortunate incident.”
The suspect, however, attributed his action to his mother’s rejection of the baby.
He said: “My mother did not accept my son; that is why I threw him into the river.
“I know what I have done is evil, but it was devil that pushed me. I am guilty; I am ready to be sentenced to prison where I will seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah, my creator.”
When asked if he acted and alone or connived with the mother of the child, Aliyu said, “no, she did not even know. It was after I threw the baby into the river that everyone knew. I know she is crying and in pains now. I pray she forgives me.”
While parading the suspect in Minna, the state NSCDC Commandant, George Edem, told journalists that the baby’s body was yet to be found but there was vigilance and monitoring.
Edem said that following a tip off on Saturday, his men apprehended the suspect, an indigene of Kebbi State but residing at Tamaniya village near Kainji in Borgu Local Government Area.
He added that the suspect admitted to have committed the offence and had been handed over to the police for prosecution.
The NSCDC boss, however, advised parents to take good care of their children; monitor their wards and advise them accordingly.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest abductors of ABU students, Kaduna lawmaker
…as suspect confesses collecting N5.5m ransom
Operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS), have arrested the suspected abductors of three undergraduate students of the faculty of law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
The law students were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, on August 26.
Also apprehended in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, were suspected “One Chance” robbers, who confessed to using “staplers”, to dispossess their victims of valuables.
The suspects were presented on Wednesday alongside those who were alleged to have kidnapped a Kaduna lawmaker, Hon. Ibrahim Dabo, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.
Also presented at the STS Headquarters in Abuja, were suspects apprehended in connection with the kidnap of four Turkish expatriates at Gbale Village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, sometime in July.
One of the suspects, who spoke with journalists, confessed that the sum of N5.5 million was allegedly paid by relatives of the students, to facilitate their release.
Metro and Crime
Again, armed bandits invade, attack 3 more communities in Niger
- Witness: ‘They came in over 30 motorcycles, armed with guns’
The activities of armed bandits in Niger state has been taken to another level as less than 24 hours after they attacked Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday they reinforced and sacked three more communities in Rafi Local Government area.
Meanwhile, Youths in Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state, have blocked the Lagos-Kaduna Highway to protests the incessant armed banditry and kidnappings in the various forests around the area.
While chanting and calling on the federal and state governments to swiftly respond to their plight, the youths said, they have been abandoned to their fate.
It would be recalled that the Director General Niger state Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ahmed Inga on Tuesday confirmed that, armed bandits numbering about 200 took over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state in broad daylight on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air and sacking the people from their homes.
The communities attacked by the bamdits include, Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa as well as Gidan Dogo-Gurgu village.
It was reliably leanrt that in the latest attack, heavily armed bandits were on top of motorcycles numbering over 30, carrying three people each and ransacked the three communities and forced them to run to Kagara the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.
Metro and Crime
Tears of joy as Osinbajo presents prosthetic limb to armless man
It was an emotion galore at the rustic village of Jimeta in Yola North of Adamawa State when the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo presented a prosthetic limb to an amputee, Mohammed Adamu in the community.
For hours, the young man could not hold back his tears of joy, seeing the Vice President coming to sit in his room to present the artificial limb to him. It was learnt that Adamu lost his arm last year when he was attacked by a local gang.
An elated Adamu, who lamented that he had been rendered incapacitated with the loss of his arm since he was attacked by the hoodlums, said that with the provision of the artificial limb, the Vice-President had rekindled his hope while some of his ambitions could be actualised.
The young man, who now works as tailoring assistant, commended Professor Yemi Osinbajo for the gesture, saying that he hoped to continue his studies in Crime Prevention.
Speaking on the humanitarian intervention, Vice President Osinbajo described the gesture as part of the Federal Government’s driven interventions under the National Social Investment Scheme Hubs.
Professor Osinbajo explained that NSIP Hubs are Federal Government supported but private sector-led hubs that were established to prioritize creativity and home-grown solutions to regional challenges, adding that Mohammed became a beneficiary of the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub.
Writing on his verified twitter page, Professor Osinbajo said: ”In Adamawa, it was my utmost pleasure to meet Mohammed J. Adamu who lost his arm when he was attacked by a local gang last year. Because the hubs are designed to create solutions, Mohammed became a beneficiary of the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub. He received a new prosthetic limb from the Northeast_iHub and now works as a tailoring assistant. ”
Metro and Crime
Police, Shi’ites clash as sect holds procession
IMN: Three of our members were killed λPolice: It’s a lie
M
embers of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called Shi’ites yesterday clashed with the police in major cities in the North.
In Kaduna, the IMN accused the police of killing three of its members during its procession commemorating “Ashura,” an annual religious rite.
But in swift reaction, the police denied the allegation, saying the Shi’ites were mischievous.
However, the IMN spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, told journalists that despite those killed, 10 other members of the group sustained various degrees of injury during the procession.
Musa said the police opened fire on their procession which started at about 6a.m., along the Nnamdi Azikwe Eastern bypass, not far from the metropolis.
The spokesman said they were approaching Bakin Ruwa in Rigasa area, one of the major junctions leading to the Kaduna-Abuja Railway Station, when the police started shooting at their members, who were moving by the side of the highway.
He said: “We started the procession early in the morning, about 6a.m., along the Western bypass.
“As we were moving by the side of the highway, the police arrived and started shooting.
“As of now there are three of our members that were killed and 10 people were injured.
“We were approaching Bakin Ruwa, in Ragasa area when the police attacked us. The procession was disrupted by the police and our members were dispersed with tear gas.”
But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, described the allegation as mischievous, saying that it was not true.
Sabo said the protesters were dispersed professionally, and that the police did not kill any of the protesters.
Meanwhile, there was security presence across the metropolis and environs even as residents went about their daily activities.
Later Sabo said IMN molested other road users and attacked security agents.
Sabo, in a statement, said that the ban on procession in the state was still very much in place and the IMN members should have been aware.
He said: “About 6.55a.m., we received information that members of the outlawed IMN popularly known as Shi’ites came out en mass on Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, Kaduna and at Kasuwan Mata area of Zaria city respectively on procession in respect of the annual Ashura Day, blocking the public highways, causing traffic jam and molesting commuters.
“It is on record that both the Federal Government of Nigeria and the government of Kaduna State have separately proscribed the group (IMN). Thus, teams of policemen quickly dispatched to the areas with a view to dispersing the unlawful assembly and to manage the traffic.
“However, on sighting the police, the protesters started throwing stones at them, hitting them with iron bolts, using catapults. The situation became very tensed and members became violent and unruly.
“In view of these therefore, minimum force was used in dispersing them. Four suspects were so far arrested and are being investigated. We have also recovered some exhibits which include catapults and iron bolts.
“The police succeeded in dispersing the unlawful assembly and brought the situation under firm control.”
The Shi’ites also clashed with the police in Bauchi.
The confrontation started about 10a.m., at the Central Market Roundabout and Tashan Babiye areas of Bauchi metropolis.
The police reportedly fired canisters of tear gas and gunshots to disperse the protesters. This forced the people to scamper for safety.
Witnesses said several people sustained gunshot wounds.
One of the witnesses said the police also arrested many Shi’ites.
“Early in the morning, the Shi’ites gathered to embark on their usual procession, but the police blocked the road and fired tear gas to disperse them.
“The police also fired gunshots and many were injured. Several others were arrested and taken away in police vehicles. Those injured were taken to the hospital. I heard that the Shi’ites also stoned the police. Although I didn’t witness that part, I was only told.
“I was around the Central Market about 10a.m., up to about noon. All the shops around that area were closed down and people ran for their lives. This is because the tear gas got to the traders who were in their shops. The houses around that area were also affected.
“Later on, the police started arresting people. The tear gas also affected pupils in a school around that area,” the witness said.
He said the police barricaded the road although motorists were driving slowly but it caused gridlock. Some people had to take alternative routes to get to their destinations.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallam-Goje, was also caught up in the incident.
Mallam-Goje said he also suffered from the tear gas that was fired by the police at Tashan Babiye around Bakin Kura area.
The state PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti, said that 28 IMN members were arrested.
In Abuja, the Shi’ites also defied heavy presence of security operatives to hold their Ashura procession.
The police had warned the sect to suspend the planned procession; saying that IMN had been proscribed by a court.
But the Secretary of the Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, had issued a statement countering the position of the police.
He also invited members and other Islamic religious leaders to participate in the Ashura procession.
Shi’ites in defiance to the order trooped out in their hundreds, held the Ashura procession.
Despite the heavy presence of almost all the security agencies along major roads leading to Abuja City Centres, members of the sect still found their way and marched along Wuse, Berger Junction and Area 1, within the nation’s capital.
In their usual manner, the Shi’ites formed themselves into men, women and children groups for the procession. The exercise was, however, done within 30 minutes to avoid open confrontation with security personnel.
But the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had said that the order stopping yesterday’s procession did not affect Muslim faithful observing the Ashura.
He said those affected by the ban were members of IMN, who had been designated as “terrorists”.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement that Adamu gave the clarification following enquiries on the state of affairs.
Mba said the police chief had directed Commissioners of Police across the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General, to give effect to the ban.
He said: “…Against this backdrop, Muslims marking the commemoration of Ashura throughout the country along with other Muslims across the world are free to carry out the annual Ashura procession. They should, however, do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.”
However, the police said that there was no procession by IMN in Kano as they drafted armed personnel in and around the state.
The state PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said they had as early as possible ensure the presence of armed policemen to give peace a chance in the state.
However, reports said the fear of being killed prevented the Shi’ites from carrying out their procession.
An IMN member, who did not want his name in print, said they refused to come out knowing full well that there would be casualties at the end.
He said: “Anytime we came out we ended up losing our members and that is why this time around we refused to come out.”
It was learnt that some groups carried out the procession around their late leader’s home at Dala Shiek Muhammad Turi.
But the IMN spokesperson, Musa, said in a statement said in another statement that a dozens of their members were killed across the country.
Musa said what happened was a shame of a nation “who claims to be practicing democratic principles”. He, however, said that there was no crisis in Kano as they carried out their procession peacefully without hitches.
Metro and Crime
Villagers flee as bandits sack Niger community
B
andits numbering about 200 have taken over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, sacking the people from their homes.
The Director-General (DG), the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ahmed Inga, confirmed this yesterday.
“I received a report from the area that the gunmen invaded the community in broad daylight on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air.
“They also subjected some of the people to torturing, beating some of them to the point that they became unconscious,” Inga told our correspondent on the phone.
The DG added that the bandits were ransacking each house in the village, dispossessing the people of their belongings, including food, clothing materials, cell phones and also stealing their cattle.
Also the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, said the invasion took place around the hinterland areas.
He added that the police had swung into action and would do everything within their power to protect the lives and property of the people in the affected areas.
The NSEMA DG, Inga, who said no casualty, had been reported.
He, however, said the villagers numbering over 300 had fled their homes through the forest and by crossing rivers.
Most of the victims are women and children as they were seen crossing a stream to a safe zone in Kagara town.
Inga told the New Telegraph that some of the villagers were currently taking shelter in a school at Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.
Metro and Crime
Hoodlums attack Fayemi’s wife’s convoy as FUOYE students protest outage
W
ife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday escaped being attacked during a protest by students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).
Though the protest, considered as peaceful by the Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, was said to have been hijacked by hoodlums.
The hoodlums allegedly attacked the convoy of the governor’s wife, who was returning from a tour of some local government areas of the state.
It was learnt that the hoodlums went on the rampage in the afternoon, a few hours after the students, who had protested the incessant power outage and called on the Federal Government to come to their aid, had dispersed.
The hoodlums were said to have engaged the security operatives in a violent clash and vandalised vehicles in the convoy of Fayemi.
Students of FUOYE had gathered as early as 6.39a.m., in front of the gates of the twin campuses of the institution at Oye and Ikole.
The students had called on the Federal Government to ensure that the body saddled with providing power to the campuses did its job and phase out incessant power outage on the campuses.
The students dispersed after a few hours and normalcy returned on the campuses and their environs.
But some miscreants later allegedly regrouped to take advantage of the occasion to unleash violence on innocent people.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the attack on the governor’s wife.
Ikechukwu explained that the students protested in the morning and blocked the Ifaki-Ikole-Omuo highway and prevented free flow of vehicles.
He said: “The students did not allow vehicles to move freely and they vandalised the property of Benin Electricity Distribution Company.
“When police went there to dialogue with them, they resisted them. And the wife of the governor who went on local government tour ran into the barricade mounted on the road.
“The students were reported to have been violent destroying cars and smashing windscreens of vehicles.
“We want to warn that the command won’t tolerate hooliganism under any guise. We want to assure the public that the police are on top of the situation and our people must go about their normal businesses.”
Some students were reportedly shot and rushed to the hospital. It was also learnt that the students also injured a policeman during that protest.
Metro and Crime
Ondo varsity mourns as kidnapped lecturer is found dead
M
embers of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State, have been thrown into mourning over the death of Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a senior lecturer, who was kidnapped last week.
Okedayo, who was from the Department of Mathematical Science, was abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while on his way to his hometown of Igara in Edo State.
After the kidnap of the professor, his driver later drove his official vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number 06X47OD to a police station in Edo State.
Okedayo’s decomposing body was found on Monday in the bush, where he was captured by his abductors.
Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Joint Action Committee of Staff Unions, OSUSTECH chapter, Mr. Temidayo Temola, said the incident was a huge shock to all members of staff of the university.
Temola, who described the late don as a peace-loving and generous person, said the sad news had thrown the OSUSTECH campus into mourning.
He said: “In fact, the death of Prof. Okedayo is a big loss to this institution; we will really miss him.”
Also, the Chairman of the OSUSTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Dipo Akomolafe, said the union and the entire university community had been thrown into disarray and were saddened by the development.
“His decomposing body was found in the bush. This is so sad to ASUU and his family members because the abductors never called anybody, whether ASUU or Okedayo’s family, for ransom,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Lagos: Lebanese murdered, dumped inside septic tank
B
ody of a Lebanese, Bassan Khodari, was yesterday found inside a septic tank in his house at Bombay Crescent in Apapa area of Lagos.
The Lebanese returned from Abuja, where he had been, only to discover that some strange persons had taken over his house.
He was said to have engaged some private guards in whose care he left the house, in a verbal confrontation, over the invasion of his house by the unknown persons.
The security guard and his friends were said to have killed the Lebanese and dumped his body in a septic tank in the compound.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident.
He said: “Detectives at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) had launched investigation into the matter.:
Metro and Crime
Armed bandits sack Niger communities as villagers flee through rivers, forests
The Niger State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday confirmed that, armed bandits, numbering about 200, have taken over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, sacking the people from their homes.
Confirming this in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent, the Director General of the Agency, Mr Ahmed Inga said: “I received a report from the area that the gunmen invaded the community in broad daylight on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air.
“They also subjected some of the people to torture, beating some of them to the point that they became unconscious.”
He added that the bandits were said to have ransacked each house in the village, dispossessing the people of their belongings including food, clothing materials, cellphones, and also rustling their cattle.
Also confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar told the New Telegraph that the invasion took place around the hinterland areas.
He added that the police has swung into action and would do everything within its power to protect the lives and properties of the people in the affected areas.
Metro and Crime
Benue: Police foil attempt by thugs to attack protesting retirees at Govt House
* CAN, ANEM clerics weep on seeing protesters
The Benue State Police Command on Tuesday foiled an attempt by political thugs to attack protesting retirees who have been sleeping at the gate of Government House for the past one week to press home their demand to be paid their 25 months unpaid entitlements.
This was just as the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva and the Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM), Rev. Dr. Yimam Orkwar Tuesday burst into tears on sighting the angry and hungry-looking retirees.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, who confirmed this to journalists at the scene of the protest, said his men overpowered the hoodlums and prevented them from attacking the pensioners.
“Yes, it happened and thank God I was here in the morning when they came and I saw a group of people standing in groups and I told them to leave and thank God they agreed and left.
“We are protecting the pensioners because we don’t want anything to happen to anyone of them,” he said.
