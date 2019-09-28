I wanted to use police truck when shooting Naira Marley’s video –TG Omori

With many music videos to his credit all bearing the tag line, “SHOT AND CHOPPED BY TG OMORI”, a new music video director is stamping his imprint in the hearts and minds of followers and observers of the Nigerian music terrain. The 24-year-old videographer and music video director is clearly punching above his weight. With real names being Thank God Omori Jesam, TG Omori is not your conventional Nigeria videographer and he made that known in this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA. Born on June 8, 1995 to Elder Omori Ubi and Grace Omori, TG Omori hails from Cross-River State in Nigeria and with a flair for filmmaking from childhood, he was inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, which gave him the urge to start up as a young director at the age of 15 while directing stage plays in his school and church

In terms of taking directing from the point of fantasy to going professional, what is your story?

Having graduated from Kuramo College in 2012 and convinced about what I was out to achieve, I headed to Pencil Film Institute in Lagos for a year and later graduated at the age of 18, which made me the youngest professional filmmaker in Nigeria at that point.

Regarding music video directing, I got my break with ES PLUS’ “Respect A Woman” video in 2015 and through the works that followed I have been able to carve a niche for myself as a creative millennial making me the best known for my unique camera angles, storytelling and fashionable lifestyle. So far, what does your profile look like which videos have you directed and who have you worked with? My directing career has pushed me to do major works including building an outstanding portfolio in video direction for different African artistes among which are Kenya’s rap, Khaligraph Jones for my GWALA Video, RudeBoy (formerly of P Square)’s IFAI Video, Reminisce artiste’s OJA Video, YCEE’s MY SIDE video, Dj Ecool’s KILODE video, Naira Marley’s AM I A YAHOO BOY video and a host of many others.

What would you say are some of the things that set you apart from other video directors in this era?

I would say my unique sense of style coupled with the aesthetics that follow up in the music videos set me apart from the conventional outlook of video directors in Nigeria. Feedback I have gotten is that my music videos are quick to notice at a glance. Once an individual becomes conversant with m y works owing to the subtle colour grading and visual perspective that I try to apply in every work. Thankfully, people have noticed and in December 2018, I was regarded as the future of Nigerian music visuals and praised for my impact in clinical finesse of Afro beat visuals from Nigeria to the world by TRACE NAIJA.

What’s your opinion about the recent allegation by Pretty Mike that video directors take advantage of video vixens by sleeping with them before giving them shots at appearing in videos?

Well, video directors are humans like everybody else and their individual sexual conduct depends on them. But because one director is asking you for sex-for-roles doesn’t mean all other directors are doing that. Well if I was the one on that table (since he mentioned names) I would probably sue him or something but thank God I have a different drive about what I want to be known for. Define your sense of style compared to other video directors when they’re on set My sense of style is to stay very different and stand out from the crowd. you would notice that I wear a lot of jewelry because I am quite bubbly and flashy to a fault. Video directing doesn’t limit me f r o m becoming as jigg y as I want to. I am trying to make a statement that you can be a creative director and still stay fly.

How does it feel shooting Naira Marley’s “Am I A Yahoo Boy?”

video considering the controversy it has garnered now? Well I woke up to a DM from Naira Marley 4 days before the video shoot asking “AM I A YAHOO BOY? Lol” I replied with a laughing emoji and he asked for my Whatsapp contact.

Then he sent the song asking for a video direction to it. Considering the controversy behind the song and all, It wasn’t really so crazy to crack out an idea for it because basically, all the song was talking about is Marley trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster. I thought of getting a police truck but considering the short notice I had to film this which was between 3days, I was only left with an option of hiring a bullion van and brand it to look like a police armoured tank.

Had to build a car-wash set and tagged it No Mannaz and we shot it on a Sunday. The video was a quick one shot in 6 hours, featuring Zlatan and special appearances from his friends and fans. The whole idea behind the video was to give a visual representation that my client is just trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster.

What has been your driving force and who do you look up to in the industry?

Well, my driving force has always been my hunger for greatness and changing the visual game for better and paving the way for more young directors to stay confident and pursue their interest. How was it working with Peter Okoye and Reminisce, 2 of the biggest artistes in Nigeria? It was an honour having to work with these legends. I was overwhelmed by the level of confidence they had in me and how they let me express myself without questioning. It was a wonderful feeling.

