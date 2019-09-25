Arts & Entertainments
iDesign Art Fair provides emerging artists opportunity to sell their work – Akerele
T
he 5th edition of the iDesign Art Affordable Art Fair is set to take place in Lagos.
The Fair provides upcoming artists with a platform to showcase and sell their work. It also introduces masters of the art scene to an intrigued audience by showcasing them as Feature Artists, displaying carefully selected pieces and selling them for prices that are exclusive to iDesign Art.
According to Mrs. Tola Akerele, who is the Director of interior design firm, ‘iDesign, the tri-annual event is open to all brings together a mix of art enthusiasts, art collectors, a number of creatives and everyday people from a variety of age groups, all looking to appreciate and purchase artwork from a diverse range of Nigerian artistic Talent. “The goal is to get the average person to own at least a single piece of artwork that speaks to him or her without breaking the bank.
“As African art gains more recognition worldwide, an increasing amount of young artists are coming to the forefront. The Nigerian art scene continues to flourish but currently offers a limited amount of opportunities for new artists to exhibit their work. Up and coming talent on many occasions are in competition with masters artists, who have 20 years or more of experience under their belts and as a result produce work that is of greater value. iDesign Art provides emerging artists with the opportunity to sell their work and increase their economic value,” added Mrs Akerele who is passionate about using art in all forms to complete interior design projects.
She noted that she started iDesign Art to encourage the habit of regular art purchases.
“With artwork available from 15,000 Naira, there really is something for everyone’s budget. Featured artists from previous editions include Tola Wewe, Bob Nosa, Duke Asidere, Yomi Momoh, Alex Nwokolo to name a few. Mrs Akerele, Art Curator Arinola Olowoporoku and the iDesign Art team work with local talent to exhibit a breathtaking collection of work from a range of different mediums. They are able to leverage off of their close relationships with well known Nigerian artists and exhibit work in a more affordable price bracket, with the aim of appealing to more people.”
Featured artist for the upcoming edition, which is scheduled to hold from October 4 – 5, 2019, at The Whitespace in Ikoyi, Lagos, include Uchay Joel Chima, Olumide Onadipe and Uche Uzoka.
“As more attention is being placed on African art internationally, iDesign Art works to educate and build appreciation for the sector to a Nigerian audience,” she said.
Independence celebration: Adio the Musical returns on stage
A
fter an impressive showings in Lagos and Bonny Island, Rivers State respectively, ADIO the Musical, the newest edition of “Story Theatre with Grandma Wura” – a total theatre piece specially created for children and their families – returns on stage for Nigeria’s Independence day celebration.
A Back2myRoots project initiative of Proud African Root, ADIO the Musical, written and produced by Mrs. Bola Edwards with songs composed by Mr. Patrick Edwards, was unveiled in celebration of Children’s Day 2019. The Independence edition will take place at The Palms Shopping Mall from 28th -30th December 2019.
Adio the musical is the story of a young boy whose mother dies during the war and is rescued by a woman known as ‘Iya Alakara’ (seller of beans cakes). He grows up in her home and is sent to school. Adio is a happy-child, jovial, inquisitive, and easily makes friends with almost everyone including an old man called “The Strange One”.
His best friend, Korede, is a visually challenged boy whose mother abandoned as a little child. Adio spends time with Korede after school. One day, he tells Korede of his plans to sneak after the strange one in order to know where he lives and find out if he has people who care for him.
“As always, it is created to educate and train children and teenagers on the topic of leadership and nation building as it affects maximum use of their talents in the world as well as in society.
“Featuring acclaimed singer Olufunmi Ajoyegbe, the proprietress and Head of School, Toddler Tree GRA, Ikeja, Mrs. Fadekemi Olumide Aluko, this edition for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration is in collaboration with The Palms Shopping Mall and proud partners are Rite Foods, Wuwi Event, More, Karotize Couture and Genesis.
“We continue to seek partnership with schools, brands, organisations, groups, individuals and others in carrying out this initiative of raising new leaders through alternative forms of education such as entertainment and impeccable storytelling that impact the minds of children for their whole lifetime,” said Mrs. Edwards who plays the character of ‘Grandma Wura’.
She added, “Our grandmother character ‘Grandma Wura’, is fast becoming a favourite amongst families and schools as she reinforces the educational system and families by restoring values back to society.”
According to her, they have done over 100 school visits with Grandma Wura, due to the huge demand and invitations they consistently receive. Our school tour seasons and activities will continue every school term for the next four to five years.
“We have held a total of 34 theatre musical shows, between December 2015 and 2018, inclusive of the 2018 NLNG edition which took place on Bonny Island, Corona School 2018 Christmas edition, Children’s Day May 2019 as well as the recently concluded NLNG edition this month of September 14th 2019 at Bonny Island.
“We look forward to welcoming over 2500 children and teenagers. We shall be reaching over 1million Nigerians via social media, radio advertising and Newspaper articles.”
THIS IS LAGOS: Grander Felabration set to hold at Freedom Park
T
his year mark 22 years after the passing on of Nigeria’s foremost musical icon, the Fela Anikulakpo Kuti. To celebrate the Afrobeat legend, the Felabration Organizing Committee for Freedom Park has planned a much grander event than past years.
This year’s celebration is themed “THIS IS LAGOS”, an addendum to the general Felabration theme “FROM LAGOS WITH LOVE. It will hold on 14th – 20th October, 2019.
“Felabration at Freedom Park Lagos will be an annual festival of music and arts commemorating the life and times of Nigeria’s foremost musical icon, the late great Fela Anikulakpo Kuti.
“Therefore, as we celebrate Fela Anikulakpo Kuti posthumously, we seek to empower the people through art, dance, music and intellectual discourse with the belief that together we shall succeed in ‘This Is Lagos’,” the organisers stated.
Over the past seven years, Freedom Park Lagos has become a leading venue partner for the Elite audience with premium entertainment and reception for one week of live music performances, exhibitions and fanfare from both Nigerian and Foreign artistes at the Festival.
Each event is expected to host more than 2,000 attendees and is targeted at guests from home and abroad.
Activities slated for this year’s edition include live seven days Live Music concerts featuring several Nigerian and foreign artistes; art exhibitions (four exhibitions will be showcased around the Park); Femi Kuti by Bolaji Alonge, Photographer, Eyes Of A Lagos Boy; Coffee Art by Ekene Ngige; ‘Beautiful’, featuring works by Chidynma Ochu and Ronke Komolafe, Curated by Kennii Ekundayo; and Collage Art by Sylvester Aguddah of Sylverscreen Arts.
Also, visitors will be treated to a detailed tour of the former colonial prison now turned recreation and leisure, Freedom Park Lagos.
Overcoming dilemma of professional examinations
Book title: Passed: 12 Proven Secrets To Pass Any Professional Exam At The First Sitting
Author: Ebrima Sawaneh
Publishers: Kachifo Ltd
Pagination: 177
Year of publication: 2018
Reviewer: Ngozi Emedolibe
E
brima Sawaneh, a seasoned professional offers well-researched tips on overcoming the nightmares of facing examinations in a new book, ‘PASSED’.
People aspire to acquire professional certifications in their fields of study because they enhance career growth and status. But there is always a snag, coming from passing the examinations leading to such certifications. The nightmares usually come from stories of repeated failures by friends and colleagues and the ugly mindset that such certifications are the exclusive right of a few, chosen to pass.
But a seasoned accountant and banker, Ebrima Sawaneh debunks this mindset in this self-development book, titled: ‘Passed: 12 Proven Secrets To Pass Any Professional Exam At The First Sitting’, a 177-page compendium of time-tested tips that will help one overcome this dilemma. ‘PASSED’ discusses the techniques to prepare for any professional exam and will particularly be helpful to those who face the challenges of planning, studying, and tackling such exam questions. It also discloses the mindset, network, and investment needed to pass any professional exam with new ideas and formula. Divided into three parts, PASSED covers topics associated with the different phases of any examination- from preparations to examination hall ethics and further to post-examination life.
While many a candidate may be seeking an on-the shelf solution to exam failures, this book comes real, and does not offer any magical portion or pen that would help one attain this; it however stresses the fact that confronting such challenges draws a great deal from one’s mindset. According to the author, once the mindset is established, one needs to invest time and money, and make sure that these are rightly deployed for success to come. Some of the areas where candidates need to pay attention to according to Sawaneh’s book are: choosing the right learning method, understanding the exam structure and marking scheme, remembering the key ideas and practicing with past exam questions.
In reality, Sawaneh is not professing these tips from the standpoint of naivety. His professional profile profoundly expresses so. Aside authoring a book on self-development titled: ‘30 Tools for Productive Students’, which is being issued as a bonus to users of PASSED, he has a rich resume of work and professional examinations success. As a chartered accountant, he has an international flavour to his training from the United Kingdom, Nigeria and Gambia and has worked professionally in some international finance institutions. He is also the founder of Business in Gambia, an educational portal dedicated to teaching young Africans about small businesses and personal financial management. He is also the President of Next Generation Foundation, which gives education support to young Gambians.
Grounded in Finance and Accounting, Sawaneh has also been teaching Corporate Governance to MBA candidates in the past five years. Of course, many have benefitted from the resources availed in ‘PASSED’, the reason why over 1000 copies of it has been sold so far on platforms like Amazon, iBook and Nook.
Knock on Wood exhibition ends in Lagos
K
nock on Wood, a group exhibition which opened penultimate Saturday at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, ends tomorrow.
The exhibition, featuring works by Samuel Tete-Katchan, David Olatunde, Agemo Francis, Darlington a. Chukwumezie, Kelvin Chukwudi Ubani and Chukwuemeka Michaels Osisiego, is the result of a residency organised in May this year by Alexis Galleries for the six young artists.
The works on display cut across various medium such as cubism on wood, deep etching on wood.
According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alexis Galleries, Lagos, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, the gallery has over the years of been supporting artists in the promotion of their works and organisation of exhibitions.
“We want to see how we can put the artists on a greater pedestal with our residency programmes, workshop and lectures. We hope to have a minimum of two-art residency a year.”
Beauty West Africa Expo Will Boost Local SME Visibility
Beauty West Africa (BWA), the region’s largest international beauty and cosmetics show, will open with an expanded format designed to showcase local beauty entrepreneurs.
Following the impressive success of last year’s launch of the new beauty sector event, BWA 2019 is extending the zone dedicated to promoting smaller businesses. Having generated so much international interest in the region last year, the show is expanding into a second hall to accommodate all the new exhibitors this year, both local and from overseas.
BWA 2019 will run from November 20th to 22nd at the Landmark Centre, Lagos. With more than 200 exhibitors and over 4,500 visitors expected, the trade show has quickly become the ‘must attend’ event in the West African cosmetics and beauty calendar. And while the show is aimed at anyone who works in the beauty industry, the third day of the event will be open to the public.
BWA was launched last November by BtoB Events, the team which has also launched Food and Beverage West Africa and West Africa Automotive Show, all in Lagos over the past 12 months. Jamie Hill, BtoB Event’s Managing Director and main organiser for BWA, said: “We are excited to see the major growth in the local participation for the second edition of BWA. We have extended the SME zone to spread across both halls which underlines our passion to support local Nigerian business.
“We also have collaborated with the Bank of Industry to help support access to finance through the BoI by facilitating applications through our website.”
Reflecting the growing international interest in business opportunities in West Africa, Mr Hill continued: “We are also extremely excited about welcoming new companies from across the world to Nigeria for the first time. We have a number of really exciting new exhibitors making their first venture into Africa, offering exclusive opportunities for our attendees.”
BWA has two new gold sponsors this year, international fragrance brand Lyla Blanc and the hair product brand Cantu. And as part of the show’s diverse offering, BWA will run a beauty conference programme over the three days organised in partnership with Compass Consulting.
As Mr Hill explains: “Our conference program underpins the importance of education and knowledge sharing and is designed to empower local businesses within the sector to navigate the issues faced with building customer base and expanding product portfolios.” Topics discussed at the conference will range from product registration to social media to exporting and branding.
Last year’s line-up of Conference speakers included Tara Fela-Durotoye (founder of House of Tara International), Ifeamaka Umeike, (founder of Natural Nigerian) and Kiki Osinbajo.
Billy Porter makes history with Emmy win
“The category is love, y’all,” actor Billy Porter said while accepting his Emmy award for lead actor in a drama series.
Porter, who was honored for his work in FX’s ground-breaking period drama “Pose,” made history Sunday night by becoming the first openly gay black man to win in this category, according to the Television Academy.
His speech went on to reference acclaimed writer and activist James Baldwin as well as speak of society’s need for acceptance.
“We are the people,” Porter said. “We, as artists, are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don’t ever stop doing that. Please don’t every stop telling the truth.”
Porter’s win came after Ben Whishaw, who also identifies as gay, won the supporting actor in a limited series or movie Emmy for Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal.” Lead actress in a limited series winner Patricia Arquette also thanked her late sister, Alexis, during her acceptance speech and spoke of a need to protect transgender people from persecution.
“Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage used his time accepting his fourth win for his role in the HBO fantasy show to speak about inclusion in general and said “I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because nowhere else could I be standing on a stage like this.”
Porter’s Emmy win is notable for another reason. The accomplished stage actor already has a Tony and a Grammy Award for his work in Broadway’s “Kinky Boots.” He just needs an Oscar to achieve the title of EGOT winner, reports CNN.
I don’t take music as entertainment but a ministry –Dupsy Oyeneyin
Born Modupe Oyeneyin, her stage name, Dupsy, rings loud in the gospel music terrain in Nigeria and beyond, also with four albums and counting to her credit. Dupsy has been around long for a while and coupled with an annual music show she puts together known as Foretaste Concert, she is leaving footprints along for music lovers. With Foretaste now in its 6th edition, she spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA about her journey along with future plans.
In looking back at your career so far, how did it kick off?
Growing up, we typically sang hymns morning and night during prayer times. But taking music professionally, if I may use that word, came as a result of my giving my life to Christ. A lot of people ask me how I can combine both but what I know is my work is helping my music and my music is helping my work. It was a divine call. I don’t take my music as an entertainment, I take it as a ministry, I take it as a tool to reach people and that is the offshoot of the concert that I organise annually by the grace of God, the Foretaste Concert.
There are two sides to me, but they complement each other. Do I see myself singing full time? Maybe in the future, because we all know that music needs funding to push it forward. And do I see myself doing Supply Chain only? No, because like I said, the music gives me balance, it helps me to keep my sanity. If I am stressed and I sing, I am fine. So, those are like my left and right legs, I can’t do without the other one.
It’s easy to see Dupsy came from your name but it is a bit unusual for gospel ministers?
Growing up, people just call me Dupsy, and I also wanted something playful. Not that I wanted to make the work of singing unserious, but I just wanted something friendly.
With how demanding music is, has there been instances of clashing with your professional life?
No, there have been no instances like that. I give time for my music and time for my work. There have been times when I have been asked to sing at functions at the office, not just in my current company but all the companies I have worked in. They know Modupe, the Supply Chain Professional and they know Dupsy, the gospel artiste.
You have four albums right now, tell us about them
My first album was released in 2005, it was titled ‘No More Pain.’ A few years later, I did the ‘No More Pain Reloaded.’ After that, I did another album titled ‘The Experience’ and followed that up with ‘Worship Unleashed.’ In all, I have four albums.
What have you been up to this year on the music front?
I have recorded four singles this year. Two have been released and we hope to release the other two before the concert. The first single that was released this year is titled ‘The Move’, I had that with a few of my friends, Ifeworships, Ejen and Asatta and the second one is called ‘See His Glory’, the other ones will come before November by the grace of God.
Would you say your songs, or at least some of them, are inspired by personal experiences?
For me, song writing is inspired by different experiences. Before 2014, maybe like 2010, if you had asked me that question, I would have said that I don’t write songs, bring your songs, I will sing them. But through some experiences I have had since 2012, I noticed that during my quiet time, songs do come to me and I write them down. In 2014, I was praying one day and the Spirit of God told me all these songs that you sing to me, how about we have a concert where you then sing the songs and minister to people with them? So that’s how the concert side of my life came about. If you ask people that know me, personally I like to take responsibility for things, but I don’t like to take too much than I can handle. If I don’t feel like I am equipped to do something, I don’t venture into it. But then, some of the things I have had to do from 2014 till date, they have been things that sometimes I feel I can do, there are some that I feel that I cannot, but when God nudges you to do it, and He sends the help to achieve it, you see yourself doing it.
Who among fellow gospel ministers do you consider contemporaries in terms of interactions?
I have friends; I have people that I interact with. So, in the course of organising the concert and this one will be the sixth, I have had to interact with a lot of people. And by interaction, I mean invite them to minister at the event. We have had people like Nathaniel Bassey, we have had Victoria Orenze, we had Pastor Kunle Ajayi in 2015, and we have had Segun Obe, Ighiwiyisi Jacobs, Folabi Nuel, Olumide Iyun, and Moji Olusoji and my friends Ifeworships, Asatta and Ejen. I have had to work with a lot of seasoned professionals in recording my songs. I did two songs with Wole Oni. The very first concert we had was produced by one of my friends, Ifeworships, then the next producer we had was Segun Obe. In the last three years, we have had our production done by one of my friends and brother Asuzi Allwell Brown, popularly known as Mr. B, the CEO of Gate House Music, and he has produced a lot of my songs. These are people I have had to work with fulfilling this calling.
And which ones do you regard as sources of inspiration?
I believe that the calling that I have is peculiar to me, yes I have mentors, I have people I look up to, but I won’t call them my contemporaries. I have silently had CeCe Winans as a mentor not personally. I have had to work with an America worship leader, Candy West, who was my vocal coach for a while. In Nigeria, there are some people that I have also looked at how they do their things, like Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, and Victoria Orenze.
Why is the annual concert you organise known as Foretaste?
It is interesting how things come to me. When I receive inspiration, I get into a state where I don’t think of anything else, more like my senses are suspended. I just focus on that thing, which I am being inspired to do. I was thinking the other day, how did the name Foretaste Concert come about? It was during one of my study sessions even before the concert commenced in 2014. I was doing a discipleship programme in my church; we have about three stages namely: Master Life, Experiencing God and the Mind of Christ. So, this whole journey started when I enrolled in the discipleship programme. The first one, which was Master Life, helps you focus on the fact that God who has created you has something He wants you to do in the world, by being a part of what He is doing. So it is not for you to ask the question, ‘what is the will of God for my life?’ That is not what you are supposed to do, you are supposed to ask ‘what is the will of God and how am I supposed to be a part of it?’ By the time you start asking personalised questions, you will be limiting yourself. You are just a piece of a puzzle, so when you focus too much on yourself, it means you are focusing on that small piece and the tendency is to then have it broken into smaller pieces and become myopic. On the other hand, when you see yourself as a part of a whole puzzle, you are focused on the divine vision, and that is what happened to me. It is not just about me, it is about me contributing to other people’s ministries, lives and encouraging to be all God has created them to be. So, in terms of the name, it was in one of those prayer sessions that I received it. It was not something that Dupsy sat down and thought about.
Typically, it will come up on the second Saturday of November. The very first we had, we did it in December because God told me you have to do it and you have to do it this year. So, when I looked at my work schedule and planning, and I remembered I had a child going to the university in the same year 2014, we had to do the first in December. After the first one, we always improve on things, and we realise that December is a very busy period for people and a lot of people that you will need to support the work like music production and sounds were spread out over the month. So carefully, and prayerfully we landed on the second Saturday of November.
Tell us what to expect from the 2019 Foretaste Concert?
The vision behind the Foretaste Concert is to gather people together in an atmosphere of worship. There is a state that the human mind is in, that you can receive from the Divine, receive from God and that is usually created through worship. When that atmosphere is created, people receive inspiration from God and not just inspiration, but the focus is to receive the inspiration and mandate for their own lives and what they are supposed to contribute to the Kingdom of God, what they are supposed to do in life. So, it is not just the place where you just come and worship and leave, you leave with something, a vision, a word that helps you in your life. One of the things I constantly say to the band is that when you come and you are a part of the Foretaste Concert in any year, there is something that you should have in mind that you are trusting God for and that God will do it for you. So, it’s a concert that is constantly bringing people together to launch them into their destiny. And for people that already know what they are meant to do in life, it gives them the grace and capacity to be able to fulfill their God-given mission.
Linda Ikeji celebrates 39th birthday in Dubai
On Thursday, Nigeria’s leading blogger and socialite, Linda Ikeji, celebrated her 39th birthday in Dubai with friends and family.
The mother of one posted a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion, writing: “My last year as a 30-something year old! But I am so grateful for how far God has brought me. For all the blessings I don’t take for granted; for my son, parents, siblings, great friends, loyal fans, everyone who has followed my journey and to you reading this!
“Happy birthday to me! Thank you so much for all the well wishes. God bless you and yours!”
Two days before, she had marked the first birthday of her son, Jayce, whom she gave birth to in Atlanta on two days to her 38th birthday, with a family party in Dubai.
I was target of insults from young Nigerians when I ran for governor – Yul Edochie
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he was insulted by the youth when he ran for governor of Anambra state. In a tweet on Thursday, the 37-year-old said that he received encouragement from elders instead of his age demography.
“When I ran for Governor, surprisingly I got more encouragement from elders, youths were busy insulting me, giving reasons why it’ll never work. Leadership is never given, it’s taken,” he wrote. The younger Edochie was reacting to a tweet by Don Jazzy which reads: “Africa has d youngest population in world.
The average age of Africans is 19.4 years but d average age of African Presidents is over 60 yrs. That is d world’s largest age disparity between d governors and d governed. How can we address this generational inequality? #voiceofthedon.”
Recently, Yul Edochie, who contested for the governorship of Anambra in 2017 as the flag bearer of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC), said that he used to think Nigeria’s problem was the leadership until he joined politics. He was once an aide to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano. Last year, in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the star actor announced his defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
