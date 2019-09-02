Opinions
If not now, when?
riving through Lagos, I am struck by the juxtaposition of wealth and poverty. However, what is truly interesting is the contradiction between what one views and what one hears concerning the potential of this bustling metropolis.
With all of its complexity, Lagos offers an excellent window onto the problems that beset this country. First, I must note the incredible traffic congestion that requires workers to leave for their jobs at 4a.m. or 5a.m. in order to arrive on time, if their employer expects them to commence by 7:30a.m. or 8a.m. And of course, they must fight similar congestion on the return home, which will require three or more hours in traffic just to arrive in time to get a few hours of sleep before one must repeat this torturous process again.
The daily commuter must also deal with horrible road conditions and persistent flooding during the rainy season. Then there are the “hawkers,” the car to car salesmen who possess anything that you might need, often times carrying the merchandise on their heads.
What else will you see as you travel around this city? You will note the frequency of beggars who will approach your vehicle asking for money or food, oftentimes they are physically disabled or minors, sometimes there are mothers accompanied by their children.
You will also see the trash. Litter on the streets, litter in what passes for parks, and the plastic bottles and other refuse that are thrown into the waterways around Lagos.
One cannot omit the kekes (motorized tricycles), okadas (motorcycles), and danfos (passenger vans), which are the principal source of transportation for anyone who does not own or have access to a car. They magnify the chaos in the city by their ignorance of any semblance of the customary rules of the road and their refusal to abide by traffic regulations.
Which brings me to my fellow drivers, who are hardly blameless for the city’s chaos. In the main, they adopt an every man, or woman, for himself/herself attitude that leads them to make three lanes on a street intended for two, even if it means driving toward on-coming traffic; making left-hand turns from the right-hand lane; they do not hesitate to block intersections, and at times will drive on the pedestrian walkway, if necessary.
This is the Lagos that exists today. Why should I expect more or something different? Perhaps it is because alongside these attributes, I also see the success of Nollywood, the brilliance of local fashion designers, an energetic financial hub, and a blossoming tech community, in sum, one of Africa’s most ingenuous creative communities exists in that same Lagos.
How can these undeniably impressive characteristics be scaled up in a way that will produce greater prosperity for the majority of the people who live in this city?
Let’s not bother with the obvious. As soon as you land at Murtala Muhammad airport, the crying need to bring that facility and the rest of the nation’s infrastructure up to just latter 20th century standards is painfully clear.
The state government will have to invest in modern mass transportation, regardless of the predictable impact on the kekes and danfos. Do I really have to point out that a massive road repair programme is in order? Not only will it ease traffic congestion but it would also serve as a much-needed jobs programme.
I could go on… Lagos must continue to strive to provide reliable power to all of its citizens and a public education should be free. No child should be kept out of school due to the inability to pay school fees.
What is less obvious is the fact that, as one of the country’s less appreciated slogans says, Change Begins With Me. If Lagos is going to become a first world city, Lagosians will have to change. They will have to give up driving as they currently do. Lagosians will have to stop throwing their trash on the street or polluting the waterways. There can be no tolerance for seeing minors hawking when they should be in school. The “me first” attitude that makes it difficult for many Lagosians to queue up for anything, in the supermarket or at the airport, will have to be cast aside.
Undoubtedly, some will say this is rubbish. They will contend that such changes are impossible, or worse, they will argue that they are unnecessary. Nigeria is not Europe or America, they will say, Africans are comfortable with things just as they are. Really?
I would counter that part of the attraction of life in the U.S. or in the UK for many Nigerians is that they admire the fact that those societies seem to work, that there is a greater sense of organization, less chaos. Many Nigerians desperately long for the same attributes to take hold in their country.
What is undoubtedly true is that change will not come quickly or easily to Lagos. It will be difficult for many to absorb, there will be resistance and scepticism, for change often requires sacrifice.
Yet, progress always requires some degree of change. And if not now, when?
It is time to make the steps, as hard as they may be, to bring Lagos, if not all of Nigeria, into the 21st century. Step by step, day by day, it is the only way for Lagos and Nigeria to join the ranks of the developed world!
It can be done. If China can become a superpower in a couple of generations, if the Emirates can build world-class tourist destinations out of the desert over the same period, why should it be impossible to achieve similar progress here?
If it can be done, if it should be done, when do you start? If not now, when?
• Paine is a media consultant based in Lagos. He can be reached at thomas.paine78@outlook.com
Opinions
Anambra Central: Between wordings of the law and justice
What otherwise would have been a brilliant rejoinder by Dr. Chike Amobi hastily abandoned the legal issues I raised to attack my person with venom and profanity. I don’t know how those verbiages change the position of the law. Every court understands its duty to interpret the wordings of the law and to dispense justice. In performing these duties, the court must be guided by provisions of the law. It is trite that when any other law runs contrary to the constitution, the constitution prevails. Only a mystery will make a court rule against the clear wordings of the constitution.
The gravamen of Victor Umeh’s petition before the tribunal is not about how PDP conducted its primary election or selection. That is PDP’s domestic affairs. Umeh’s grouse is that Senator Uche Ekwunife’s did not participate in all stages of the election and is therefore in breach of Section 285(13) of the 1999 Constitution as amended in the 4th Alteration, and as such should not be declared winner by the tribunal.
The said section 285(13) renders every other contrary laws or contrary judicial pronouncements irrelevant. Abiding by section 34 and 35 of the Electoral Act as submitted by Dr. Amobi does not invalidate Section 285(13) of the Constitution. In this wise, the Supreme Court decision in the case of Sylva vs PDP which relied on Sections 33 and 35 of the Electoral Act, heavily relied on by Dr. Amobi in his rejoinder ordinarily becomes impotent and no longer relevant in the face of Section 285(13) Supra which provided that “An election tribunal or court shall not in any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the election.”
In other words a “person to be declared and returned as a winner of an election by court or a tribunal must have been a person who have participated as a candidate in all stages of the election, starting from his nomination as a candidate to the actual voting.”
The Supreme Court clarified the meaning of ‘all Stages of Election’ in Agbaso vs Ohakim and ANPP vs Osiri where it upheld the stages of election to entail, ones membership of a political party, indication of desire to be party’s candidate, primaries for the nomination of the party’s candidate, presentation of the candidate to INEC, the event of the election, return of the successful candidate after the election’.
The Appeal Court in Ukpong vs Etuk defined non-compliance in the Electoral Act as ‘failure to abide by, obey, follow or comply with the provisions of the Act in the process of the provisions or conduct of the election’. Contrary to Amobi’s submissions except by miracle or magic, the respondent wouldn’t have complied with Section 285(13) of the 1999 Constitution as amended when by her own admission she didn’t participate in the PDP primaries because as at the time of the primaries she wasn’t a member of the party and had not indicated interest to run on the party’s ticket.
Amobi’s attack on the jurisdiction of the tribunal does not appeal to me in the least as the Supreme Court in Ukpong vs Etuk vested jurisdiction on the tribunal where the dispute is connected with the process held: ‘It is necessary that everything connected with the process leading to the election including the actual election and its aftermath come within the jurisdiction of the election tribunal’. Also the use of the word ‘Tribunal’ in Section 285(13) (b) as amended leaves no doubt that that specific provision is directed at the ‘Election Tribunal’ and only a candidate or party in an election can approach the tribunal. One of the major issues bedevilling our democracy is the impunity of the political class who are not willing to play by the rules and politicians who change political parties like baby diapers as in the instant case.
These were the mischief Section 141 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, now elevated to constitutional provision by virtue of Section 285(13) intends to curb, whereby it provided that a ‘person to be declared and returned as a winner of an election by court or a tribunal must have been a person who have participated as a candidate in all stages of the election, starting from his nomination as a candidate to the actual voting’.
Did the PDP candidate in the 2019 Anambra Central Senatorial District election participate in all stages of the election as required by Section 141 of the Electoral Act and Section 285 (13) of the 1999 Constitution? Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act provides that “a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Act shall hold primaries for aspirants for all elective positions.”
In the instant case, the candidate did not participate in the primary election held by PDP on 2nd October 2019 or any other primary election conducted by the party on any other date for the purpose of nominating its candidate for the election in question. Section 141 of the Electoral Act, now 285(13) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, provided that “An election tribunal or court shall not in any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the election.”
The argument that the PDP candidate purportedly resigned from APC and was nominated as substitute candidate of the PDP on November 17, 2018 holds no water in the face of the law. Whereas there is nothing wrong in being a substitute candidate, such a candidate must however, be eligible for substitution, meaning the candidate must have participated in the primary election which is a sine qua non to either becoming a substitute or participation in the general election. You do not just metamorphose from nowhere to become substitute. The Supreme Court upheld this position in the case of Abiodun Faleke vs INEC, where it ruled as follows “a person seeking to contest an election into the office of Governor of a State must be a member of a political party and must be sponsored by that party. Furthermore, he must have participated in the party’s primary elections.
However, in the circumstances of the case, the appellant could not metamorphose into the governorship candidate, particularly as he did not participate in the party’s primaries, which is a precondition for anyone seeking elective office.” See the recent judgement of Kano State Election Petitions Tribunal in the case of Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila where the tribunal dismissed the election of Sumaila on the ground that he did not participate in all stages of the election. The hands of the tribunal are tied by Sect 285(13). I don’t see how the constitution will be circumvented.
When you have done things illegally it is not the duty of the court to aid you to benefit from illegality. Laws are made to be obeyed by all concerned including political parties. Therefore the law shall take its course where a party fails, neglects or refuses to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act and the constitution on the nomination and submission of the names of its candidate for a general election. Such a political party shall be deemed or taken in law to have fielded no candidate in that particular election. This is the position of the law.
Opinions
Enugu airport’s closure: Matters arising
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) finally shut down Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu at exactly 2300 hours (12 midnight Friday) August 23, 2019.
However, a concession was given to Ethiopian Airline flight to land on Saturday August 24, 2019 because it was a pre-scheduled international flight before the decision to shut the airport.
FAAN had on Saturday August 17 announced its intention to close down the airport on Saturday, August 24, to effect maintenance that will enhance safety operations. The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, dropped the hint in a press statement in Lagos.
Her words: “This move is aimed at resolving the existing safety/security concerns to flight operations.” She stressed that the date of the re-opening will be communicated in due course.
Despite a passionate letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by governors of the South East states to weigh in and pressure FAAN to postpone the shutdown pending when alternative arrangements were made, the Federal Government went ahead with the shutdown.
The story of Akanu Ibiam International Airport has become a national shame both to the Federal Government and political leaders from South East geopolitical zone of the country. A time was when people from the zone occupied very important positions in government including Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ministers of Aviation, Senate Committee chairmen on Aviation, House of Representatives Committee Chairmen on Aviation and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. During those periods, people had expected that the development of the Airport would have been fast-tracked, but that was not to be.
The Airport was shut down before in 2010 for more than one year for the expansion and repair of the runway of the Domestic Wing of the airport in preparation for international flights. The contracting firm was PW Nigeria. Less than three years after that repair, the runway went back to state of disrepair. Night flights never happened at the airport because there are no landing lights!
Contract for the International Terminal and Runway of the Airport was awarded in 2013, but till date the contract is yet to be realized. The Chinese firm handling the contract only succeeded in building one gigantic building but the interior of the edifice remains empty, and in fact, over grown with weeds.
To worsen the situation even the operational domestic wind of the airport being used for domestic and international operations has come under constant threat of closure by the Federal Government. First it was on May 17, that the FG announced her plan to downgrade the airport or shut it down for runway rehabilitation.
The then Minister of State for Aviation, who has now been elevated to substantive minister, Hadi Sirika, who issued the threat at the 2019 Stakeholders’ Forum, in Lagos, said the decision was taken to enable the Federal Government to work on the airport runway to avoid any major incident.
A temporary reprieve was secured by the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as he swung into action and within days took care of the concerns raised by the minister.
The governor directed the immediate closure of Orie Emene Market (abattoir inclusive). The relocation of the State Broadcast Mast on the approach of the Run Way to Okpatu Hill (Ugwu Rerenkwu) in Udi Local Government Area was also given accelerated attention. All these made the FG to change her mind on the closure of the airport then.
But Alas! That did not remove the sword of Damocles for long as the fresh action has shown.
As usual, even before the Airport was finally shut on August 24, reactions had trained the announcement by FAAN.
The South-East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association had appealed to the Federal Government to review the period of closure to 60 days. The President-General of SEAMATA, Chief Gozie Akudolu, who made the appeal in a statement, said the call for a review became important because of the far-reaching effects that the long closure of the airport would have on businesses in the zone.
Similarly, South East Governors Forum appealed to the President to postpone the scheduled renovation of runway to October.
The governors of the zone are now making frantic efforts to provide palliatives to air travellers from their states and zone.
Ebonyi State Government following this closure and its attendant challenges on air travellers from Ebonyi State was the first to announce palliative measures for her citizens as long as the renovation works last.
In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the government encouraged all her citizens to route all their air travels to the alternative airport in Owerri for now pending the completion of the renovation of Enugu airport. The state government offered free transport services to her citizens with armed security personnel to aid movement of travellers from Ebonyi State to Owerri airport to and fro.
Meanwhile, concerned citizens from the zone have continued to bemoan the fate of the people from the zone concerning the Enugu Airport.
No doubt more questions than answers will be raised in days to come concerning the fate of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. With the shutting down of the only international airport in the zone, the South East is now air-locked, sea-locked and land-locked as all the federal roads in the zone are in a state of disrepair!
Kenneth write from Enugu
Perspectives
Digging deep to catch ‘bad boys’
Last week, the United States once again showed us (Nigeria) that when it comes to tackling crime, we still have a long way to go, when they went public with the fact that they had just snared a massive fraud syndicate involving about 80 of our citizens. A 252-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed on Thursday (August 23) named 80 defendants charged with defrauding victims of up to $10 million in one of the “largest cases of its kind in US history.”
The fraudsters used a variety of cyber fraud methods to attempt to steal $40 million in total from victims in 10 countries as well as the US. While 14 arrests have been made on American soil, the US’ lead agency in fighting national crime, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is hoping that her sister agencies (in this case Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other Nigerian security agencies) will corporate and help apprehend those that are in the West African country. US District Attorney, Nicola Hanna, who spoke at the press briefing, said the US will seek to extradite indicted defendants believed to be in Nigeria. The defendants face charges ranging from money laundering to identity theft and will likely face “decades in federal prisons” if convicted. Hanna mentioned that 57 individuals are also under indictment in the case.
The unsealed indictment showed the evolving tactics of online fraudsters, which has seen them continue to dupe unwitting victims despite numerous awareness campaigns about the online scams. In the past, internet scams associated with Nigerians (known locally as “Yahoo Boys”) were dominated by romance scams through dating sites as well as phony email business propositions from infamous “Nigerian princes,” but their current tactics appear to have changed. How the fraudsters operated was explained at a press briefing by Paul Delacourt, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the Case, who said as part of the scam, fraudsters learn about key personnel in companies who are responsible for the payments as well as the protocols necessary to perform wire transfers in various companies, and then target businesses that regularly perform wire transfer payments.
The scams have become so rampant that in the first seven months of 2019 alone, the FBI received nearly 14,000 complaints reporting BEC scams (Business email compromise attacks) with a total loss of around $1.1 billion—a figure that nearly matches losses reported for all of 2018. In another recent high profile case, following a 13-month long investigation, the FBI arrested another Nigerian, Obinwanne Okeke in an $11 million BEC fraud case.
Before his arrest, Okeke had posed as a successful entrepreneur and was featured on a Forbes 30-under-30 list as well a BBC Focus on Africa program. However, for me one of the highlights of the briefing by Hanna was the fact that they (US agencies) had quietly started to investigate the matter as far back as 2016 and so by the time they started to round up their suspects they had virtually iron-clad cases against them. Although I will not boast to being an expert in these matters, but from what I have gleamed from watching movies and reading widely, the FBI would have done wiretaps on the suspects’ phones, checked their internet activities, have photographs of them going into banks and possibly ATM’s withdrawing money from their illicit dealings and in short make sure that they have covered every angle in generating the necessary evidence to build a solid case against those they have charged.
Before this latest expose, another even more daring operation had been carried out by a US agency determined to rid the nation of bad eggs, when the IRS, the United States Customs Service (now part of the Department of Homeland Security) and the Drug Enforcement Agency combined to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s Colombian drug cartel. Escobar, who is now late, was then the world’s biggest drug dealer and the US was determined to take him down.
And so federal agent, Robert Mazur, pulled off one of the biggest undercover operations of all time for two years in the mid-1980s by pretending to be Robert Musella, a moneylaundering, mob-connected businessman from New Jersey and getting into the inner sanctum of Escobar’s drug cartel. He created an entire life and career as Musella, working at a mortgage-broker business that was based in Florida but had a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.
He would entertain his “clients” (drug traffickers and corrupt bankers) at the most exclusive restaurants and clubs around the world and lavish them with other perks that came with the territory. He would even fly his clients up to New York on the company jet and take them right onto the floor of the stock exchange.
“It was pretty eye-popping for people in the financial underworld to be with somebody who could take them right onto the floor of the [stock] exchange,” Mazur explained. As an undercover agent, Mazur learned early on that the way to catch these guys was to follow the money — not the drugs. In fact, the operation was dubbed “CChase” — as in currency chase. Although in the end the operation did not finally snare Escobar, there were more than 3,100 pounds of cocaine seized and more than $600 million in fines and forfeitures as a result of this operation.
And BCCI, which was the seventh largest privately held bank in the world at that time, ultimately collapsed. So it is clear that if we really need to get a lid on insecurity which is spiralling out of control, there must be a concerted effort by security and law enforcement agencies to step up their intelligence gathering capabilities and the major way this can be done is by infiltrating the various criminal gangs dotted across the country.
And from the two examples mentioned above, this will not come cheap as there will be need to spend money in convincing the ‘bad guys’ that the person they are dealing with is actually crooked like they are. But if they are able to pull it off, it will reveal valuable information which can then be used to round them and disrupt their nefarious activities. Thus government should back them up with the required resources in able to carry such actions out.
Also our security outfits should also not be shy in seeking external assistance when need be as the FBI operation showed that crime is now global. It is, however, nice to hear that collaboration between the FBI and our Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has led to the recovery of large sums of money (both local and foreign currencies) and the arrest of over 200 people. But such international synergy needs to be extended to the other outfits including the military, which still has its hands full trying to degrade Boko Haram. For at the end of the day, Nigerians do not care who did what, but that they can carry out their normal lives in peace and tranquillity.
Perspectives
When Nigerians compete with crimes
Nigeria topped the list of countries with the greatest online fraud in 2007, according to a survey by the U.S.-based online payment security services vendor, Cybersource Corporation. It was the second time in a row that Nigeria was rated as the most dreaded country by online merchants to do e-commerce because of Internet scam. The annual survey, which was in its 9th year then stated that Nigeria received 27 per cent of mention by online merchants when they were asked to mention the country they dreaded most to do online business.
The survey had stated: “In the riskiest country category, Nigeria easily retained its position, as number one, with more than three times the vote of the next country.” The Director of Customer and Marketing Intelligence of Cybersource,
Doug Schqegman, had said: “Certainly, Nigeria’s persistent notoriety among e-commerce merchants is enhanced by the ubiquitous scam letters.” Surprisingly, the UK with 8 per cent mention was next to Nigeria, followed by Ghana (7 per cent),Indonesia (6 per cent) and China (5 per cent). Russia, which was among the riskiest in 2006, was missing on the list in 2007. “Russia dropping off the list this year (2007) may simply mean merchants have given up shipping even digital products to that country due to negative outcomes in the past. But the real message of these findings is that fraud remains a significant issue in the lives of ecommerce merchants.
To arrive at the survey, 318 American and Canadian e-commerce or Online merchants were asked about their experiences on Online trading. They were asked to respond to the question: ” What single major U.S or Canadian city presented the highest risk of On-line fraud?” They were also asked to name countries in the riskiest category. The city and country were part of a larger survey – the 9th Annual Cybersource Fraud Survey, commissioned by Cybersource Corporation and undertaken by Mindwave Research. The survey was conducted between September 13, 2007 and October 1,2007.
The sample was drawn from a database of companies involved in electronic commerce activities. Then among the cities in the United States, Miami was the most feared city by e-commerce merchants with 10 percent of mention. In 2006 New York was the riskiest. I recalled that the Nigeria Internet Registration Association had then disagreed with the rating of Nigeria as the riskiest. It said the rating was based on phobia and perception rather than the reality on the ground.
It argued that Nigeria did not have a conducive environment in terms of technology and infrastructure for internet and online fraud. Beyond patriotism, I doubt the sincerity of that argument. I didn’t follow subsequent ratings to know how we fared but if there’s a rating next year, it’s likely that Nigeria will be among the riskiest if not the riskiest going by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted list of 80 people, mostly Nigerians allegedly involved in internet scam. Although the few are not a true representation of who we are as Nigerians. There are many Nigerians doing great things abroad because we are known to be creative, intelligent and hardworking.
This is evidence in ground-breaking achievements recorded by Nigerians in the Diaspora in different human endeavours. But those few bad eggs will rub on so many innocent Nigerians because the dishonest few who had chosen crimes as way of life will cast a thick pall of gloom and innocent Nigerians maybe viewed from the prism of crimes. If a German once gave me a winter jacket just because I am a Nigerian from Jay Jay Okocha’s country, I could be treated as a criminal on account of some negative things done by some Nigerians in the Diaspora.
What earned me that jacket was the positivity that the former Super Eagles’ captain represented while playing football in the German Bundesliga. I could have been derided by the same Getman if what occurred to him when I introduced myself as a Nigerian was one negative deed by a Nigerian. For this reason, we need to be careful about the way we react to this negativity. The Fed eral Government has responded well by promising to cooperate with the U.S. and its agencies.
It has done well by asking that those indicted should be given a fair trial since indictment is not synonymous with guilt. It’s also a welcome development asking those indicted but still on the run to surrender themselves for questioning as a way of clearing their names, failure which they will be repatriated to the U.S.
While it’s expected that the U.S. justice system will be fair and devoid of manipulation, Nigeria can also give legal representation to those who cannot afford the services of legal practitioners so the innocent don’t unnecessarily suffer. It’s premature to assume that all those indicted are as guilty as charged. As an individual, some of our reactions are nauseating and disappointing. I listened to a radio programme and was shocked at the comments of some individuals blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for not providing jobs for Nigerians who went abroad in search of greener pastures. This category of people have by their comments sanctioned the alleged bad behaviour of those indicted Nigerians.
Let’s agree that our home government has not met our expectations, is that the reason why Nigerians will go abroad and get involved in crimes? I have watched the video of America’s abc News, an undercover investigation of one Nigerian, Eric Amoaka, who claimed to be a diplomat and used Davidson as a pseudonym to fool and defraud many Americans under the pretext that he had a chemical that could be used to ‘wash’ black papers and change same to dollars.
He blamed Americans who fell victims for being greedy and attempted to reap where they did not sow. I agreed with him that those who wanted to get rich quick by all means were the architects of their own misfortune. But his position won’t serve as an alibi for him when he gets to court. If he’s found guilty, he will be thrown into jail where criminals should be kept.
And whatever material things he acquired either in Nigeria or elsewhere and can be traced to proceeds of crimes will be seized because under the law, he is not expected to profit from illegality. Law is different from sentiment. Legitimate wiring of money and internet were created by the western world. I wonder why some criminally-minded individuals think they can beat them to this game?
The illegal activities of these few individuals are likely going to affect remittances. Remittances have to some extent cushion the effect of our bad economy. Some banks in the U.S. have stopped remitting money to Nigeria since the scandal broke out. The implication is that Nigerians who rely on remittances from friends or relatives won’t enjoy the gesture at least for now. Crimes do not pay. Even those who have legitimate income won’t be allowed to send money home for now. Every remittance will be first viewed as proceed from crime.
This is what an insignificant few have brought on us. Every holder of green passport may be suspected as a criminal outside the shores of Nigeria. This is why we must all condemn this few. But what I saw on social media appears to show that we don’t know or we pretend we don’t know the implications of what the bad eggs are doing to the rest of us. The different ethnic groups should not be competing with crimes. Just as it’s wrong to cast aspersions on one ethnic group because a few of them have been allegedly found wanting.
There are good men and women in every ethnic group just as they have bad people among them too. When Nigerians are arrested for running against the law of their host countries, law enforcement agencies of those countries won’t talk about their ethnic groups, it’s all about their nationality. When they left the shores of the country, they travelled with the Nigerian passports.
So, nobody cares a hoot about their ethnic groups. But each time we try to narrow names of those found wanting to their ethnic group, their people will respond. This explains why names of Nigerians who had committed crimes in other countries surfaced last week as if ethnic groups in Nigeria are competing with crimes to know which ethnic group soils our image abroad most. The FBI list calls for sober reflection and a wake-up call to change our orientation on acquisition of material things. This idea of open display of wealth and measuring of success through acquisition of material things alone and embracing people with sudden wealth without probing their sources of wealth, which is not in tandem with their sources of income will show that we are part of the crime. Life abroad is not a bed of roses.
Perspectives
Muscle cramps
The Jamaican team doctor said Usain Bolt had to pull up in the 4x100m relay due to cramp in his hamstring. Bolt’s superlative sprinting career ended in disappointment when he collapsed to the track injured while he ran the final leg in the 4x100m final.
The Great Britain quartet ended up beating the USA in a dramatic race while Bolt shrugged aside organisers who brought on a wheelchair for him and was able to limp across the line.
The deed was done, the god of the tracks was brought to his knees by muscle cramps!
Scene 2 Things are no longer at ease with Prof ICT, as a matter of fact, things are falling apart regarding his health. It’s as if he’s been pierced by the ‘’Arrow of God’’.
Every night, he groans in pain when unexplainable muscle cramps gets the better of him. He is ‘’A Man of the People’’ but muscle cramp is no respecter of persons. What it is A cramp is an involuntary and forcibly contracted muscle, which does not relax.
It is characterised by a sudden tight and intense pain, which remains for as long as the muscle is locked into spasm.
Muscles, which span two joints, are most prone to cramping and cramps can affect any muscle, or group of muscles, which are under our voluntary control (known as the skeletal muscles).
The process
• muscles are basically bundles of fibres, which contract and expand to produce movement. Stretching lengthens muscle fibres so that they can contract and tighten more effectively during exercise.
When someone with a poorly conditioned body embarks on a vigorous exercise programme without doing some form of stretching exercises beforehand, the inevitable result is muscle fatigue.
This, in turn, leads to an alteration in spinal neural reflex activity, so that the electrical signals are mixed up. • over-exertion causes a severe reduction in a muscle’s oxygen supply, which leads to a build-up of waste product and spasm.
When a cramp begins, the spinal cord stimulates the muscle to keep contracting, leading to severe pain.
• muscle cramps are much more likely to occur when exercising in very hot weather because sweating drains the body’s fluids and also depletes essential supplies of salt and minerals such as magnesium, potassium and calcium.
Loss of these essential nutrients can cause a muscle to go into spasm. Muscles affected
• back of lower leg/calf muscles – known as the gastrocnemius. • front of thigh muscles – known as quadriceps.
• inner thigh muscles – commonly referred to as hamstrings.
• It is also very common for people to experience cramps in the hands, arms, feet and abdomen and along the entire rib cage. feeling
• A cramped muscle may feel very hard to the touch and may even look visibly distorted beneath the skin.
The intense pain may last for only a few seconds or up to 15-20 minutes and there may be repeated bouts of cramp over a short period of time. Who is it likely to happen to? Muscle cramps can occur anywhere, anytime to anyone. It respects no one.
The young , old, active or sedentary could develop a muscle cramp doing just about anything.”
However, infants, the elderly, the overweight, and athletes are at the greatest risk for muscle cramps.
Older people are generally more susceptible, this is due to normal muscle loss due to the ageing process (known as atrophy) which begins in the mid-40s and accelerates with inactivity. With ageing, muscles are no longer able to work as hard or as quickly as they used to.
The body also loses some of its sense of thirst and its ability to sense and respond to changes in temperature.
Causes
• • Biomechanical. Leg cramps can be associated with flat feet or other structural abnormalities of the legs and feet. Cramps are also more common in people who spend too much time sitting, or standing on concrete flooring.
• • Neurological. Several neurological conditions can increase muscle cramping, especially Parkinson’s disease.
• • Dehydration. Dehydration from diuretics or excessive sweating may lead to muscle cramps.
• Electrolyte disorders. -Low blood levels of potassium, calcium or magnesium are associated with muscle cramping.
• Pregnancy. Muscle cramps are more common during pregnancy, possibly due to magnesium depletion.
• Metabolic disorders. – Diabetes, hypoglycemia, alcoholism, and thyroid disease are associated with muscle cramping.
• Peripheral artery disease. Peripheral artery disease can cause leg cramping during exercise, when the exercising muscles are not receiving sufficient blood flow.
• Dialysis (a form of treatment for sick kidneys) People on dialysis are extremely prone to muscle cramping, particularly during treatment.
• Athletic activity. Prolonged or strenuous athletic activity, especially during hot, humid weather, can trigger muscle cramps.
These are thought to be due to the dehydration and electrolyte disturbances that are common to this kind of activity. Acclimating to the heat, as well as staying well-hydrated (and sometimes, using electrolyte replacement) can help to prevent this type of muscle cramping.
• Idiopathic. (Unknown factor) The large majority of muscle cramps cannot be attributed to any identifiable cause.
When doctors don’t know the cause of a medical phenomenon, they say it is “idiopathic,” which sounds more sophisticated than saying, “I don’t know.”
Immediate actions to take Cramps usually go away on their own without medical intervention.
The first action to take is to stop doing whatever activity triggered the cramp – unless you were asleep in bed when your muscles went into spasm!
Then, gently stretch and massage the cramping muscle, holding it in the stretched position until the cramp stops. If the muscles are tight or tense, apply HEAT.
If they are sore or tender, apply COLD. Please visit your doctor for a comprehensive investigation into the cause(s) of your peculiar spasm.
Perspectives
When ‘all your mates’ are married (part 3)
You were once very lively and friendly but now, you have started withdrawing into your shell, detaching yourself from friends; refuse to be in any bridal train anymore, looking depressed. You are desperate.
These are the things that could actually make you begin to stink without knowing it. Before you know it, you are turning down requests to be in bridal trains because you think it is time for others to queue behind you too, after years of being chief bridesmaid to “your mates”. When as a single lady, you begin to give target dates for your marriage, even when you are yet to meet any prospective suitor; for instance, you say: “I must get married in six months time.”
Then, you begin to propose to all manner of guys that come your way. My dear, you don’t need all that. It may be true that all your mates are married. It does not mean that your own marriage will not happen at God’s own time. As a final year student of higher educational institution or a National Youth Service Corps member, because most of your course mates or colleagues are fixing wedding dates, you position your mind to say YES to just any guy that would come around to propose marriage. You just want to join the list of people that are wedding. Is it all about wedding?
Wedding ceremony is just what it is; a ceremony. It is a one-day event and is not as important as the life- time journey called marriage. When you become desperate to marry someone without a premarital courtship or wise assessment, you find yourself unconsciously concurring to whatever the person asks you to do. You even give responses like “whatever you say!!!” Sorry!
You are desperate and this desperation could lead you into a long sorrowful journey. Marriage is not an entry and exit affair. As a Christian marriage teacher, I can confidently tell you that many of all those who perceived and engaged marriage as an entry and exit affair have had their destinies truncated.
Their lives have never been the same. Forget the make-ups and coverups that they put up in public. If you are still single, you have a great opportunity to avoid a problematic future. I am not trying to scare you. Marriage has, and will always remain the very good thing that God has made it. Maybe your own case is that you are not desperate but have given up. You have prayed and prayed for a life partner.
Now, you are tired of this prayer point to the extent that you have deleted it from your list of prayer requests. Perhaps you have given up, to the extent that whenever a preacher in church, a close relative or a marriage counsellor is trying to raise your hopes in that direction, the words sound like a broken record.
You might have courted someone of the opposite sex for a period long enough to get married, only to be jilted, disappointed or duped, leaving you with a broken heart and a personal oath never to think of marriage again.
You may have fasted and prayed or you have spent money so much on someone, hoping to marry the person, only to be disappointed at the end. By the way, there is a mix-up here. If you want to assist someone by training the person in school, offering money for business investment or assisting the person with a loan, it should not be tied to marital relationship.
Don’t use monetary offer or assistance as a condition for marriage. It is a very wrong foundation. Maybe there is nothing you have not done to get married. You have spent time on the internet, searching for someone to propose marriage to you. No result. In this destiny matter, help does not come from the internet. It comes from above. “My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:2).
While you trust God and wait for God’s time, you need brains. You need a vision. You need a career. You need a life. If you do not have these things before marriage, you may face terrible problems, even if you marry. All your mates might have gotten married.
Not all your mates are happy in marriage. Not all your mates are destined to get married. As a matter of fact, none of your mates was created with you. Every individual was created specially by God and differently with different calendars and syllabuses. So, my dear! Next time the devil or his agents attempt to mock you about marrying or not marrying someone, resist the devil and he will flee from you. If you give the devil attention, he will give you direction.
Perspectives
UNICAL Inaugural Lecture: Prof. Akpagu highlights discrimination in Francophone Afro-Caribbean nations
August 26, will remain historic for Zana Akpagu, a professor of Caribbean and African Literature in French and Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar (UNICAL). It was the day that he delivered the university’s 88th inaugural lecture and celebrated the Diamond birthday of 60 years.
Delivery of inaugural lecture has remained the pride of university teachers, and in the main, professors Akpagu acknowledged this when he described inaugural lecture as a peculiar intellectual activity provided by the university system for professors to showcase themselves.
He said the lecture among other things, provided official recognition of a lecturer’s promotion to the rank of a professor. Prof. Enefiok Essien (SAN), and vice chancellor of the University of Uyo, who chaired the occasion, called on professors to find time to deliver inaugural lecture, as failure to do so meant that they owed the university.
Akpagu’s lecture titled, “L’autre: Otherness, Alienation and Protest in Francophone Afro-Caribbean Novels”, was a unique mirror of the origin of enslavement, discrimination, forced labour and suffering of black people in the Caribbean and the protest of these tendencies in the region over time.
The Caribbeans also known as Antilles (French for Antilleans) occupy the entire West Indian archipelago aside the Bahamas. These include Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the adjacent small islands. Also are the Netherland Antilles, Venezuelan Islands, Trinidad and Tobago. There are also the Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the French islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guiana and the Iles-Sous-Le-Vent in French Polynesia. As a university teacher, Akpagu has for two decades been involved in research and teaching on their struggle against slavery, suppression, victimisation and seclusion by the white race among them. Before arrival of the Europeans, these islands were inhabited by the Caribs, the proud warriors who eliminated the original native Arawaks.
According to Akpagu, the struggle against discrimination and slavery began soon after 1502, when the Spanish explorer, Christopher Columbus “discovered” the West Indies and Pierre Belain d’Esnambuc and other European conquistadors invaded the “New World” in search of gold and other precious minerals, which paved the way for Caribbean colonisation by Spain, Great Britain and France. When the Europeans failed to get minerals in the Caribbean soil they ventured into agriculture.
Africans were brought for slave labour after a Spanish missionary, Bartolome de Las Casas (1474-1566) suggested the replacement of Red Indians on the farms with blacks because “the labour of a Negro is more profitable than those of four Red Indians combined.” Tracing the origin of blacks segregation in the Caribbean, Akpagu noted that the demographic configuration of the Antilles with time became highly multiracial and hierarchical comprising black descendants of slaves, white “creoles” or “bekes” -: descendants of English, French, Spanish and German slave masters or “coolies” – migrants of Indian origin, Asians, mulattos or hybrid resulting from mixed marriages.
He said: “The white creoles constituted themselves into a dominant in-group who interiorised, discriminated and constructed differentiation or “otherness” out of the black population – the dominant out-group.”
This, he said, resulted in racial discrimination, enslavement, systematic inferiorisation, brainwash and protest that have been rampant in the Caribbean. He said the black Antillean is the one referred to as “other” because of his ethnic origin and his religious, linguistic, political, racial and cultural peculiarities while the discrimination led the black to experience an excruciating psychological trauma and a painful feeling of alienation, oppression and denigration, leaving him as one without identity. Akpagu said the black Antillean protested his situation with violent and passive resistance and an assertion of selfidentity.
Akpagu, it can be said, used the Caribbean situation to sound a warning against tendencies of “otherness” as practised elsewhere in the world. He said in Nigeria, refering to another as Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, Ibibio, Efik, E j e g h a m , Atam, etc, was a display of *otherness “. he also said he plans to carry out extensive scholarship on the affinities and relationships that exist between the African continent and Africans and their Antillean descendants. Akpagu, UNICAL’s 10th vice chancellor, is the first alumnus of the institution to hold the position.
He was the deputy vice chancellor (administration) during the tenure of Professor James Epoke, his predecessor. Born in Obudu Local Government of Cross River State, Akpagu holds a Bachelor of Arts (Second Class Upper Division) and a Master’s degree in French from University of Calabar, obtained in 1982 and 1985 respectedly and a Ph.D from University of Benin, Benin City.
He also obtained Diplome Superieur d’Etudes Francaises (DSEF) from Universite de Grenoble, France. His working experience includes that of Graduate Assistant in then University of Cross River State, Uyo; Lecturer 1 at University of Benin, 1994; Senior Lecturer, University of Calabar, 1998; and professor in 2007. In UNICAL, Akpagu has been head of Department of Modern Languages and Translation; dean of Students Affairs; dean, Faculty of Arts and an elected member of Governing Council. He has had some good time in politics.
He served as commissioner for Education in Cross River State between 2001 and 2003 during which time he midwifed the establishment of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) and established 27 new secondary schools in the state.
He also served as Special Adviser on inter-governmental duties to then Governor Liyel Imoke from 2007 to 2012. •Akpaekong, a former senior associate editor of Newswatch, studied French at the University of Uyo
Perspectives
Feminism today
From the beginning of time, men and women had always had their separate responsibilities. Today, feminists look at the world as male dominated. Over time, many feminists had been perceived to be hot-headed people, women who are not married, women who are frustrated and many more misconceptions in that line of thought. Charles Fourier, the father of feminism as well as a french philospeher brought about feminism in 1837.
However today, it has been misinterpreted and misuderstood by lots of women. Feminism simply means women being equal, having the same leverage and rights as the men. The feminist history started in the 19th century, then to the 90’s and the 21st century and is yet to be achieved.
It was well known in the United States and the United Kingdom and it focused on women’s suffrage, as well as equality in marriage, sexuality, property ownership, and economic matters. Feminism is the belief that women should be allowed the same rights, power, and opportunities as men and be treated in the same way. It is also the set of activities intended to achieve this state. Feminism is an organized effort to give women the same economic, social, and political rights as men. Effort is a vigorous or determined attempt to achieve something. When something is organised, it means informed heads were put together to give rise to it. For instance, a school’s graduation ceremony is usually planned by a designated group of people. If properly done, they have a great outing, if not things go south. Organised effort is a combined force for more balanced results.
Feminism should not be understood or interpreted as women having equal muscular strength with men but based on intellectual capacity and leadership. Women who wish to have equal rights with the men based on physical strength should be ready to be equal in all aspects. For a woman to push a truck is like an abomination but for a man to push a truck is very normal for the society. Feminism should come to things like unequal pay in the work place and women discrimination based on gender. This is what feminism should be all about and not the women seeing themselves as a lower vessel or helpless to the men. Equality is hard to achieve especially if there has been a precedence. No matter how heads are put together in form of an organised effort to execute a plan that has been marked out from the beginning to fail, even if it works it won’t last. In The Bible, husband is the head of the wife.
Husband here represents man and wife represents woman. Feminism is essentially about fighting for women’s equality. It is all about equality and sameness. There is no doubt that a women should be worthy of acknowledgment and should be unapologetic about her femaleness and femininity but why would a woman want to have the same power as a man when she has all the power she needs? Consider the smartness of a lady, the ability to multitask as a mom, the amazing skills she possesses are but a few to mention. One of the leading feminists bringing feminism to light is Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Chimamanda is a 41-year old woman who hails from Enugu, Nigeria. She grew in Nsukka for most of her life before she travelled to the United States of America for her university education. According to her, she has been a feminist for as long as she could remember, even before she knew what the term meant.
In a Ted talk speech, she expressed that her feminist movement was kindled by her primary school teacher. When she was nine years old, her teacher gave a class activity that would determine class monitor. At the end of the activity, Chimamanda was the one with the highest score. The young girl who was hungry for the power to run the class was waiting for her name to be announced but it never was. The teacher told her that she could not be given that position because she was a girl, so the position went to the second highest scorer who happened to be a boy.
This treatment should underscore the argument for feminism, because, women can also be leaders. We have women as presidents and prime ministers. Take Theresa Mary May, a British politician who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019 and served as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016. She has been Member of Parliament for Maidenhead since 1997. Positions are earned.
The argument is not that men and women are the same, because we are not. So many physical and biological attributes differentiates us from each other. The argument is about equality and equal access to opportunities for both counterparts. The issue here is, when the society becomes a feministic society, who is losing? Fair enough, what a man can do, a woman can do even better. Nevertheless, there still remain jobs that women will not do as well as if carried out by a man and vice versa.
Talking about child bearing and nurturing for instance. Consider the Piper Alpha incident that occurred in July 6th 1988, and took the lives of 167 men. Oil was discovered in the North Sea in 1969 but not every female would want to work offshore. As a matter of fact, women will prefer to work from the office than be in the middle of the sea. Titanic was said to be the biggest Ship in the world before it struck an iceberg.
It sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic on the 14th-15th of April 1912, causing about 1, 500 deaths. The most striking and interesting thing about this 107year old occurrence was that the men had to make sure that the children and the women were safe with the use and help of the life boats. About 61% of children and about 71% of women survived, but only 20% of men made it. Men would have equally survived as much as the women and children in that titanic incident, but they did not put themselves first. Who knew where the life boats were?… the ‘man’.
He might as well have just used the life boats for all the men on board, but they insisted on women and children leaving first. The man is stronger that woman and that is why a man can overpower a woman. Using rape as a case study, the force that a man uses to rape a woman cannot be compared to energy the woman would use to resist. The reason men would be considered stronger than the women is because even in the animal kingdom the males are stronger than the females of their species even when it comes to mating. So, in effect there are tasks that are suited for men just as there are tasks that are suited for females.
The simple truth is that women are better than men in some things and men are better than some women in other things. Feminism cannot work in every situation. If a man or a guy should open the door for lady, that man is showing respect for the lady and that is a kind gesture, not because he thinks the lady is weak and cannot open the door for herself.
Being a female is an asset and that asset should be used gracefully. It is not a weapon to oppress people. Respect is earned, and by the time women begin to demand respect, it means they have overstepped their bounds. Men and women are important. But Feminism will not work in everything.
A British Novelist, William Golding once said ‘he thinks women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men. They are far superior and always have been. Whatever you give a woman she will make it greater. If you give her sperm, she will give you baby. If you give her a house, she will give you a home. If you give her groceries, she will give you a meal. If you give her smile, she will give you her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her’.
•Tochi is a Mass Communication intern with Shell Pet Dev Company, Lagos
Perspectives
Boris Johnson, clinging to the last chance
Last Wednesday’s order to shut down the UK Parliament for five weeks from September 11 was dramatic. But it is far from surprising if you have been following closely since the day Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister on July 24. From that day, Johnson has been devoted to one outcome, a No Deal Brexit from the European Union on October 31. On the steps of 10 Downing Street, he said the United Kingdom will “come out of the EU … no ifs or buts”.
He waved away the consequences foreseen by experts and the government’s civil servants – chaos, economic downturn and likely recession, political and social turmoil – by claiming “the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters” are going to be proven wrong again. Ignoring the parliamentary majority that prevented a No Deal in January and again in April, the new prime minister proclaimed: “We are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament.” Dedicated to breaking with Europe, he announced “a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe”. And, a month before he commanded the bypassing of democracy, he said, “We are going to restore trust in our democracy.” Charging off the cliff Johnson and his inner circle, notably Senior Adviser Dominic Cummings, hid their hand by maintaining the deception that they would reach “a new deal, a better deal” with the EU.
But from the start, the tell of their intention was in Johnson’s ultimatum of “No Irish Backstop” (a safety net designed to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland) in any withdrawal agreement with the EU. For more than two years, the EU 27 have been consistent and clear that they would not sacrifice the security and future of a remaining member – Ireland – for the demands of a country that was leaving. As the deputy head of the Irish government, Simon Coveney, said on Wednesday, “[The UK] seems to be simply wiping the slate clean on the Irish issue in terms of the commitments that they’ve made.” Meanwhile, Johnson and hard Brexiters were never going to countenance a backstop in which, in the absence of a political settlement, a hard Irish border is prevented by the UK remaining in a customs union with the EU.
So the prime minister’s die has always been cast for a No Deal, with his magical mystical proclamation of “a new golden age” for Britain. Wednesday’s proroguing of Parliament carried on that mix of deception and dedication. Johnson, with Ministers and loyalists reading from the script, said the suspension was the normal process of a new government preparing its legislative agenda, on issues such as policing, the National Health Service, and schools. And anyway, MPs were going to be absent for much of September and October at party conferences. Pull the other one, as they say here. Johnson knows that the situation is not “normal”.
He – and every decent political analyst – knows that the fiveweek shutdown is not to do with health and education, but with sharply limiting the Parliamentary time and opportunity to prevent “No Deal”. He knows that Parliament was preparing to sit in emergency session through the conference season, an option now blocked by prorogation. What can be done to stop No Deal? Parliament Speaker John Bercow saw through Johnson’s deception, denouncing the “constitutional outrage”: “However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”
Philip Hammond, who was the Chancellor of the Exchequer until Johnson’s takeover in July and other MPs also used the label “constitutional outrage” – and even “coup” – as they convened emergency meetings to discuss a response to the prime minister’s decree. MPs had been working on a timetable of two months to prevent a “No Deal Brexit”. Now, they must clear the tall hurdle of passing legislation through the House of Commons and House of Lords between September 3 and 11 – a maximum of six working days. Under the rules of prorogation, if they do not complete the task, they must start all over when Parliament is finally allowed to sit again on October 14.
The other option is to hold a no-confidence vote as soon as Parliament convenes next week. For this strategy to work, MPs will need to get enough votes to erase the government’s majority of one. On Wednesday, Johnson’s inner circle put out the message: Come and get us.
They said that if a no-confidence vote passed, they will still remain in office until a general election was held – which could be after October 31. To forestall this, a new emergency, “national unity” government must go to the queen for acceptance. So far, the effort to set up that government has been mired in disputes over whether it should be headed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn or – given widespread opposition to Corbyn among anti-No Deal Conservatives and MPs from other parties – a political grandee such as Labour’s Harriet Harman or the Conservative Kenneth Clarke. And even if the new government can push Johnson out the door of 10 Downing Street in time, it still has to get legislation passed by October 31 since the default position – no matter whoever is in charge – is “No Deal”. Why embrace calamity? All the attention to political manoeuvres has given another boost to Johnson: It has knocked the reality of chaos and an economic crash off the front pages. Well before this summer, almost every economist, government analyst and the Bank of England were forecasting a relative loss of 10 percent in GDP under No Deal.
As Johnson took over, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) set out a three percent loss in absolute GDP next year – a recession – with a 30 billion pound ($36.6bn) hole in government finances and an addition of 12 percent of GDP onto national debt by 2023. This, the OBR said, was the probable outcome in a “more benign” version of a No Deal Brexit.
The Bank of England agreed, saying the chance of recession was one in three but could soon increase. Earlier this month a leaked Cabinet office memo detailing the most likely aftershocks of a No Deal Brexit laid bare a bleak reality. With disrupted and broken supply chains, there will be shortages of food and medicine and accompanying price rises. Trucks will wait for days at ports. Social care and local services will be under threat. Two fuel refineries will shut. Police resources will be stretched to deal with disruptions and protests. So why would Boris Johnson pursue this as the UK’s “Golden Age”?
Part of the answer is the cold politics that the hard-Brexit faction in the Conservative Party are willing to sacrifice – or have others in the UK sacrifice – for the visceral pleasure of leaving Europe. Perhaps more importantly, if Johnson backtracks, he and the Conservatives are hostage to the No Dealers of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which plans to put up candidates in each of the UK’s 650 constituencies in the next General Election. But much of this is personal. On the day after the Leave’s surprise narrow victory in the June 2016 referendum, Johnson could have held the keys to 10 Downing Street. But, appearing stunned by the result, he froze in a news conference. He did not take on the responsibility or seize Nigel Farage’s “This is our Independence Day” mantra. And so Boris was pushed aside as the Conservatives chose Theresa May as prime minister.
Three years later, Johnson – the boy who aspired to be “World King”, the man who fancies himself as a 21st-century Churchill – seized his last chance. If he gives way to a Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, that chance ends in rebellion by the hard Brexiters and “No Dealers” among the Conservatives, the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party propping up the government, and the Brexit party. If he retreats before Parliament, his brief grasp on power ends in humiliation. For Johnson, the consequences of chaos, recession, and social division pale before this. So damn the torpedoes of reality and full speed ahead. It is not just throwing the gauntlet down to MPs. It is tilting the playing field, stacking the deck, rigging the game – all means necessary for the Halloween
No Deal.
•Scott Lucas is professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham
Opinions
Ranking our universities high
Many challenges are facing Nigerian universities. They range from brain drain, poor funding, examination malpractice, unstable academic calendar and low global ranking, among others. Over the years, the issue of ranking has become important to many universities in the country and beyond. Reviewing the important discourse in the life of our educational aspiration is Prof. Olusegun Folorunso of the Department of Computer Science, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State.
Titled, “Re-engineering Nigerian Universities Using Global Academic Ranking Models through Effective Institutional Mandates”, Folorunso revealed this during the Faculty Lecture recently at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. According to him, the advent of university education in Nigeria was an effort meant to make it possible for government to produce high level manpower for national development and that till date, there are over 170 universities in the country broken down into public and privatelyowned, as the regulatory body, National Universities Commission (NUC) had disclosed that yearly population of students seeking university admission was also on the increase.
He stated that whenever NUC was ready to issue any university an operating licence, institutional mandates documents would be included and that the most common institutional mandates of any university system in Nigeria are teaching, research and community engagement, which is equally called the tripodal mandate.
Why is it that most Nigerian universities are unable to feature on the league tables of most academic ranking bodies? Can we say the ‘quality’ of the university system in Nigeria had dropped and cannot compete with other universities in the world? The don asked.
Prof. Folorunso x-rayed the causes of ranking problems to the existing teaching and learning strategies, research gaps and community engagement challenges in terms of town and gown relationships in building the needed synergy between academia, industries and government-known as triple helix. He added that such arrangement was common among global academic ranking models found in the Shangai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, QS World University Ranking and Webometrics Ranking of World Universities as well as most worldclass universities such as Harvard, Oxford, Yale and Princeton universities.
The guest lecturer, who was the pioneer Director, Centre for Innovation and Strategy in Learning and Teaching (CISLT) of FUNAAB, said indicators of the identified models were examined and harmonised to re-engineer the present state of Nigerian universities using the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Faculty of Science as a case study of which the rankings had influenced students positively in terms of making informed decisions on where to study, some governments allocate funds while universities struggle to improve on their positions on ranking tables, as most of the factors contributed to the attainment of world-class status by universities. Re-engineering process involves “scientific mode of well-thought-out, properly-organised and the restructuring, re-planning, redesigning, re-arranging or rebooting events of issues for better results, condition or improved performance while the ultimate expectation is to have best outcome on one’s investments”.
The lecturer identified that the three longest, established and mostinfluential global rankings are those produced by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy (Academic Ranking of World Universities,ARWU), Times Higher Education (THE) and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). At this point, the Professor of Computer Science asked? Why the value of re-engineering Nigerian universities? He gave the basis of such attempt to include massification due to expansion in enrolment, involvement of private interests in university education, increased mobility due to globalisation and cross-border recognition of qualifications and graduate employability. On the essence and attributes of a good teacher, he said it encompass having the rightful knowledgebase, using appropriate instructional strategies and accepting all those that enter his classroom.
What every good teacher should do would include planning for instructional (classroom) management, teaching with variety of strategies, using real-time assessment to inform students of their achievements including grading policies, keeping up the passion, technological advancement, innovative practices, student-centred learning, projectbased learning, novel practices, multiple intelligences, mentorship, pedagogies, blended learning from face-to-face, online learning and other reaching-out methods.
Due to active learning participation, instructor becoming the facilitator, open access, collaboration and student engagement, e-content has become imperative more than ever before. Folorunso, who left no area untouched in the presentation, is a member of NUC accreditation teams to universities in Nigeria for the accreditation of Computer Science and related courses. Developing 21st Century ICT skills for e-contents would involve the need to create, connect, communicate, collaborate and innovate, saying the bedrock of any national development rested on the level of its research breakthroughs, as it had been established that citadels of learning such as Nigerian universities were established with a view of balancing the tripodal mandate of teaching, research and community engagements.
He added that researches with positive influence on national growth and development were meant to be carried out by experts in different research fields in the universities on an annual basis for driving societal development. It is for these reasons that most industries, parastatals, ministries, departments and government agencies normally have a unit called Research and Development (R&D), carefully put in place, to advance scientific knowledge through the verification of hypotheses that are required for testing theories, finding solutions to organisational problems and the application of theories to solving practical problems.
However, due to immediate and pressing practical limitations such as the absence of quality assurance strategy, lack of coordination strategy, mismanagement of grants/funds, absence of repository for research data, weak community engagements, poor collaboration between institutions of higher education and communities such as local, regional, state, national and global for mutually-beneficial exchange of knowledge and resources within the context of collaboration and reciprocity.
In conclusion, Folorunso recommended that ranking Nigerian universities high would require a number of interventions that include putting in place adequate teaching facilities, adopting technology in research, using more of applied research, enhanced community engagements and collaborations, deliberate striving for global academic ranking, development of e-content and publishing more in reputable journals across leading universities in the world. In translating these into reality, the way forward from here would be for the relevant stakeholders to harmonise the points put forward in the robust presentation in raising the bar of excellence of our universities within the global ranking templates.
- Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) viaadewalekupoluyi@ yahoo.co.uk.
