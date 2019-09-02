If not now, when?

From the beginning of time, men and women had always had their separate responsibilities. Today, feminists look at the world as male dominated. Over time, many feminists had been perceived to be hot-headed people, women who are not married, women who are frustrated and many more misconceptions in that line of thought. Charles Fourier, the father of feminism as well as a french philospeher brought about feminism in 1837.

However today, it has been misinterpreted and misuderstood by lots of women. Feminism simply means women being equal, having the same leverage and rights as the men. The feminist history started in the 19th century, then to the 90’s and the 21st century and is yet to be achieved.

It was well known in the United States and the United Kingdom and it focused on women’s suffrage, as well as equality in marriage, sexuality, property ownership, and economic matters. Feminism is the belief that women should be allowed the same rights, power, and opportunities as men and be treated in the same way. It is also the set of activities intended to achieve this state. Feminism is an organized effort to give women the same economic, social, and political rights as men. Effort is a vigorous or determined attempt to achieve something. When something is organised, it means informed heads were put together to give rise to it. For instance, a school’s graduation ceremony is usually planned by a designated group of people. If properly done, they have a great outing, if not things go south. Organised effort is a combined force for more balanced results.

Feminism should not be understood or interpreted as women having equal muscular strength with men but based on intellectual capacity and leadership. Women who wish to have equal rights with the men based on physical strength should be ready to be equal in all aspects. For a woman to push a truck is like an abomination but for a man to push a truck is very normal for the society. Feminism should come to things like unequal pay in the work place and women discrimination based on gender. This is what feminism should be all about and not the women seeing themselves as a lower vessel or helpless to the men. Equality is hard to achieve especially if there has been a precedence. No matter how heads are put together in form of an organised effort to execute a plan that has been marked out from the beginning to fail, even if it works it won’t last. In The Bible, husband is the head of the wife.

Husband here represents man and wife represents woman. Feminism is essentially about fighting for women’s equality. It is all about equality and sameness. There is no doubt that a women should be worthy of acknowledgment and should be unapologetic about her femaleness and femininity but why would a woman want to have the same power as a man when she has all the power she needs? Consider the smartness of a lady, the ability to multitask as a mom, the amazing skills she possesses are but a few to mention. One of the leading feminists bringing feminism to light is Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Chimamanda is a 41-year old woman who hails from Enugu, Nigeria. She grew in Nsukka for most of her life before she travelled to the United States of America for her university education. According to her, she has been a feminist for as long as she could remember, even before she knew what the term meant.

In a Ted talk speech, she expressed that her feminist movement was kindled by her primary school teacher. When she was nine years old, her teacher gave a class activity that would determine class monitor. At the end of the activity, Chimamanda was the one with the highest score. The young girl who was hungry for the power to run the class was waiting for her name to be announced but it never was. The teacher told her that she could not be given that position because she was a girl, so the position went to the second highest scorer who happened to be a boy.

This treatment should underscore the argument for feminism, because, women can also be leaders. We have women as presidents and prime ministers. Take Theresa Mary May, a British politician who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019 and served as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016. She has been Member of Parliament for Maidenhead since 1997. Positions are earned.

The argument is not that men and women are the same, because we are not. So many physical and biological attributes differentiates us from each other. The argument is about equality and equal access to opportunities for both counterparts. The issue here is, when the society becomes a feministic society, who is losing? Fair enough, what a man can do, a woman can do even better. Nevertheless, there still remain jobs that women will not do as well as if carried out by a man and vice versa.

Talking about child bearing and nurturing for instance. Consider the Piper Alpha incident that occurred in July 6th 1988, and took the lives of 167 men. Oil was discovered in the North Sea in 1969 but not every female would want to work offshore. As a matter of fact, women will prefer to work from the office than be in the middle of the sea. Titanic was said to be the biggest Ship in the world before it struck an iceberg.

It sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic on the 14th-15th of April 1912, causing about 1, 500 deaths. The most striking and interesting thing about this 107year old occurrence was that the men had to make sure that the children and the women were safe with the use and help of the life boats. About 61% of children and about 71% of women survived, but only 20% of men made it. Men would have equally survived as much as the women and children in that titanic incident, but they did not put themselves first. Who knew where the life boats were?… the ‘man’.

He might as well have just used the life boats for all the men on board, but they insisted on women and children leaving first. The man is stronger that woman and that is why a man can overpower a woman. Using rape as a case study, the force that a man uses to rape a woman cannot be compared to energy the woman would use to resist. The reason men would be considered stronger than the women is because even in the animal kingdom the males are stronger than the females of their species even when it comes to mating. So, in effect there are tasks that are suited for men just as there are tasks that are suited for females.

The simple truth is that women are better than men in some things and men are better than some women in other things. Feminism cannot work in every situation. If a man or a guy should open the door for lady, that man is showing respect for the lady and that is a kind gesture, not because he thinks the lady is weak and cannot open the door for herself.

Being a female is an asset and that asset should be used gracefully. It is not a weapon to oppress people. Respect is earned, and by the time women begin to demand respect, it means they have overstepped their bounds. Men and women are important. But Feminism will not work in everything.

A British Novelist, William Golding once said ‘he thinks women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men. They are far superior and always have been. Whatever you give a woman she will make it greater. If you give her sperm, she will give you baby. If you give her a house, she will give you a home. If you give her groceries, she will give you a meal. If you give her smile, she will give you her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her’.

