IGP, S’West govs approve deployment of special forces

Governors of the six states of the South-West, royal fathers, and many other stakeholders, yesterday, converged on the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan for the South-West Security Summit.

The summit was convened by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

They all agreed to join forces in combating crimes and criminality in the zone.

The summit, which was hosted by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had in attendance many players in the region, including the IGP, the Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and the Deputy Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

The royal fathers in attendance included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 1; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III (who was represented by the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuff Amuda Akinade; Head of the Oyomesi Kingmakers); the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (who led the erstwhile warring High Chiefs who were elevated to crown wearing Obas to the occasion); the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun; the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Frederick Akinruntan and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebamji Alabi.

The Afenifere was represented by Yinka Odumakin, while the Eze Ndigbo, the Miyetti Allah, represented by the South West zonal chairman, Mohammed Kabir, among others, were also in attendance.

Reading the eight-paragraph communiqué to the audience and stakeholders after the five-hour summit, Governor Makinde said, “the Inspector General of Police has approved the deployment of special forces to be commanded by the Commissioner of Police, who will lead a SWOT team to support the crime fighting initiative of the states’ Commissioners of Police.

“The Governors of the South-West geo-political zone have made commitments towards provision of more serviceable, fast moving patrol vehicles in support of crime fighting, which shall be launched in the no distant future to complement the available fleet.

“The traditional rulers have promised to join hands with the police to take the ongoing fight against the heinous crimes to the doorstep of the criminals.

“The Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has equally agreed to partner with the police in fighting crime to reduce it to the lowest ebb.

“The deployment of cutting-edge technology by CCTV will be strengthened.

“Aerial surveillance of flash points across the South-West geo-political zone is to be sustained.

“In order to give effect to the community policing vision of the Nigeria Police Force, Community Policing Officers (CPO) will be recruited from all the communities in which they reside. This will complement the police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low risk and non-sensitive functions.

“It is agreed that the committee consisting of policemen, other security agencies, the OPC led by Iba Gani Adams, Miyetti Allah and the citizenry should be set up in each state to further discuss modalities for reduction of crimes and criminality as it affects the states.”

The IGP emphasised the relevance of community policing when he said that “in order to give full effect to our Community Policing Vision as a policy towards bridging security gaps, we shall soon commence the implementation of the strategy in the South-West and other parts of the country. Hopefully, it will cover the recruitment of a total of 40,000 Community Police Officers (CPOs) across the country.”

The IGP, however, urged the stakeholders to “avoid ethnic profiling and colouration of the situation as crime is not defined by ethnic background, but by individual’s disposition and intention. Hence, we should appreciate that a crime is a threat to all groups and could be perpetrated by any individual or group.”

In his address, Governor Oyetola of Osun urged the IGP to consider the states’ peculiarities in the recruitment of the new police officers and men.

Similarly, he said the government has been maintaining the 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers, to complement the work of security operatives in the state and it was planning to buy more.

The governor, who lamented the shortage of police personnel in the country, advocated for recruitment of more officers and men into the force.

Oba Akiolu opposed state policing while emphasising that community policing was a better alternative.

