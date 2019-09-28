Ijare, community where lightning struck 36 cows dead on ‘Sacred Hill’

For residents of Ijare community, where thunderbolt killed 36 cows, they are still ruminating on potency of the sacred grove of Oke-Owa where the incident happened. ADEWALE MOMOH writes about the community and its scared hill

Until last week, most Nigerians have never heard much about Ijare, an agrarian community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State. The relatively obscure community emerged on the national scene following the death of 36 cows which were struck by thunderbolt in the community’s sacred grove.

Since the incident, which occurred on a rainy Saturday night, September 21, the sleepy community with about 20 km drive from Akure, the Ondo State capital, has been playing host to numerous individuals from various parts of the state as well as outside the ‘Sunshine state’ to witness what has been described as the ‘anger of gods’ on the dead cows. Ijare known for large cultivation and selling of kola nuts is surrounded by four different hills strategically located on the outskirts of the rustic town with various deities being worshiped by locals attached to each of the hills.

One of the hills, Oke-Owa (Owa mountain) where the 36 cows and calves were struck to death by thunderbolt sits majestically at the entrance point of the community when entering from Akure part of the state. According to findings, the cosmology of Oke-Owa dates back to when the community migrated from the Ilare Quarters in Ile-Ife, Osun State, some hundreds of years ago to the present day Ijare. A trip by our correspondent to the peak of the hill in the town, which took almost one hour to climb was seen littered with the bodies of the 36 cows and calves as well the newly constructed tents by the herders to provide shelter during rainfall and sunny day.

According to the locals who had trooped to the site of the incident, they described it as a mystery as they ponder on the potency of the mystical powers of the deity of Oke-Owa. Narrating how the herdsmen marched the herd of cattle to the hill, a resident of the community who lives some hundred metres from the hill disclosed that she saw them two days to the incident while grazing up the hill. The resident who gave her name simply as Roseline recalled that the herders were warned not to go through the route where they headed, stressing that it was forbidden for anyone but they ignored the warnings.

“I saw them when they were grazing up the hill. Someone here quickly call others’ attention to the route they were taking. They were told not to go up there but they didn’t listen. “It was on Sunday morning that we heard that the thunderstorm that struck on Saturday’s night when it rained had killed all the cows.

“The kabiyesi (traditional ruler) was immediately notified after which the chiefs went to the hill to confirm what had happened. “It was after the chiefs had gone there that everyone was allowed to go and witness the incident. That was when I joined others to climb the hill.” Another resident, Bayo Akingbade, expressed disbelief at the numbers of the cows which were lying dead on the mountain, as he stressed that the potency of Oke-Owa which his grandmother used to tell him has been confirmed. According to him, he maintained that he is aware of the prowess of the traditional lining of Ijare but stated he has never witnessed it to such extent.

“I know that Ijare is rich traditionally but what happened on Saturday night in this community has made me to accept all that my grandmother told me about Ijare and Oke-Owa in particular. “If you were to be in this town that night you will know that those thunderstorms and lightning were not just ordinary. In my compound, everyone was just asking the same question that what’s happening? ”One thing that I know for sure is that no armed robber can operate successfully in Ijare without being caught. That I’m certain about. Giving more insight about the incident and Oke-Owa, High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, the Sapetu of Ijare kingdom, who described the incident as an act of God stressed that the development was not the first time such will be happening to those who desecrated the grove. “We were there and we saw about 36 cows dead apart from the one inside the bush.

It has happened and there is nothing we can do, we regard it as the act of God, which nobody can be queried. “There have been occasions like that but not as massive as we are having it now. Some individuals who desecrated the land in the past did witness a thunderbolt attack. When you desecrate any part of Ijare particularly the sacrifice places, the grove, the person will see the repercussion. “The place where the cows died is being called ‘Owa’ and it is normally visited once in a year by the Olujare, where he will stay for a day.

He will be there for seclusion to perform some traditional rites and no individuals are allowed to go to that place. “Five days before this time, we learnt that Fulani men were there and they were carrying wood to build their tent and we said that are they taking over the land from us, and we pray to God to save us, to intervene because we don’t want anything to desecrate the place it is a very special place as far as Ijare community is concerned. “No implication, it is a sign that the gods that are there don’t want whosoever to move to that place and settle down there. It is not meant for any ordinary person even Kabiesi himself goes there once in a year and there is a way he will compose himself when he is there.

“One unforgettable incident that happened there was that one Olujare went there and he couldn’t return, so we don’t encourage people to mount that hill and nobody can touch the dead cows, even Fulani people that we met there said it was thunderbolt attack, they even told us that if we see anybody that has interest should go there and take away the cows and we said no, that it is a taboo for anybody to touch anything there.

While stating that it is forbidden for anyone to touch the dead cows, the Sapetu who is the second-in-command to Olujare disclosed that one of the deceased monarchs of the community never made it back alive when he went on the mountain in seclusion.

“The dead cows will be there forever. It is part of the history in our land for people to see as testimony in the future that such things happened. A whole Oba was buried there live and heaven did not fall talk less of ordinary cows.

“No casualty, when it happens I and some chiefs went to the police station to make an official report, police are aware of it even DPO came to the palace and we explained to him and he confirmed that it was thunderbolt attack that it wasn’t human being handwork.” Also, Mrs. Ibisanmi Oja-Anogbe who is in her 80s corroborated the claims of the Sapetu of Ijare, emphasized that Oke-Owa is one of the powerful deities in the community.

According to her, only the traditional ruler of the town is allowed to go into the innermost part of the grove adding that anyone who desecrates any of the hills just as she said the herdsmen had done with their cattle at the zenith of the mountain.

“Oke-Owa diety has been our protector from time immemorial in Ijare. If you are not an initiate, you dare not move close to the grove. If anyone dares it, that person will no doubt pay the supreme price. “In some time past, if it’s time to worship Oke-Owa, a stranger is being used as a human sacrifice. But later when civilization crept in the human sacrifice was alternated for a cow. And that is the reason that up the now, rearing of cows is forbidden in Ijare.

“Aside from the Olujare (Ijare Monarch), it is only virgins that can go near the grove while it is located on the uppermost part of the hill. Our oba goes there once in a year and he stays there for a whole day. The following day when it is time for him to descend from the mountain everyone in the village will gather at the foot of the mountain to welcome him back. We dance from there to the palace. “What the Fulanis did is highly sacrilegious. There is a limit to everything in life particularly when you are in a strange territory.

“Since my youthful days, I have never experienced that type of thunder and lightning that struck that night. It sounded heavily four times with a kind of blazing light that accompanied it.” Meanwhile, Comrade Olayemi Egbeola, who is a traditionalist and the Deputy Governor of Odua Peoples Congress, Ondo State, stated that “Yoruba has its own culture and tradition that cannot be trampled upon anyhow without knowing what is going on in a given place.

Just like what happened in Ijare, it is the reality of Yoruba tradition. It shows that there are gods in that area. Why it happened that way that the lightning struck of the cows and did not affect the herders is to teach the herdsmen a lesson that you can’t just enter someone’s territory the way you feel like. “Even in actual fact, they use their cows to destroy people’s farm and as well desecrate the sacred grove. You can’t expect the gods to not protect their territory when they see such. “Yorubas will always be Yorubas. Whoever that is still in doubt that there’s nothing like tradition, the Ijare incident is an attestation. We have Ogun, Sango and other deities that are still existing.

Forget about civilisation, they’re people that still know the root and how to properly invoke the Yoruba deities. “Yorubas are different people entirely. Wherever you go in any of their territories as strangers, it always advisable to follow the instructions.

However, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ondo State branch, has described the death of the 36 cows as “an act of God”. The state chairman of the association, Bello Garba, said members of the association had visited the area to ascertain what was responsible for the death of the cows. He noted that their findings showed that the cows were not poisoned as being insinuated in some quarters. Garba said members of the association in the state would continue to live in peace with the host communities, adding that the association would continue to sensitise its members in the state on the need to avoid sacred areas to prevent recurrence.

