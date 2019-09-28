Arts & Entertainments
Ikorodu agog ahead of Oga Day Festival
This year’s edition of the annual Oga Day Festival, the 28th in the series, will hold on 9th to 16th November, on the theme: “Cultural Revolution: A Necessity for Socio-Economic & Political Empowerment”. Unlike 2018 edition, this year’s edition feature more programmes and activities.
The Ikorodu Development Association (IKODASS), who are the organisers of the event, stated this at a press briefing and the unveiling the logo to herald the preparations for the commencement of 2019 Oga Day Festival. The Deputy Chairman of IKODASS, Alhaji Kolawole Fatai, in his address, said there is a slight change in the programmes from what was done last year “due to some innovations made within the year by the newly constituted Executive members of the Association.”
According to him, the event this year will feature more programmes and activities. “Some of the programmes for the event include but not limited school debate, marathon race, beauty competition, music extravaand ganza, dancing competition, Ikorodu showcases it talents, Woro carnival, youth emancipation programme, medical checkup (prostrate and cervical cancer screening), cultural display of our heritage, market expo, which replace our Ikorodu-Oga Mini-Trade Fair, cocktails for corporate business organizations.”
He added that this year’s Ikorodu Oga Lagos, themed ‘Cultural Resolution, A Necessity For Socio-Economic and Political Empowerment’, “will begin effective 9th to 16th November, 2019, and in line with our practice, the Walk for Fitness exercise which precedes the event proper would hold on Saturday 19th October. The purpose of the Walk for Fitness exercise is to arouse the interest of our people and create the desired awareness about the celebration. As usual, we will be going to the Mosque on Friday 8th November, to pray for God’s blessings throughout the event and climax it with a thanksgiving service in the church on Sunday 17th November.
The IKODASS Deputy Chairman explained that that the new programmes such as Ikorodu-Oga Cultural Carnival and Arts Troupe (IKOCAT) will be launched as well as Legal Talk by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikorodu Branch “to sensitize and educate our people on their rights and privileges.
“Ikorodu showcases its talent is a novelty to encourage the teeming youth in our community. “Consequent on our objective to help in the promotion of our indigenous artists that are resident in Ikorodu and outside of it, we have reached an agreement to make use of them for their economic benefit and glory Ikorodu community.” On the issue of security, he said: “I wish to state that we have improved on our security tactics with the involvement of military personnel and other intelligent agencies to beef up our security challenges to avert uncontrollable commotion.
Regardless of whatever formidable security apparatus we may have in place, the co-operation of the people is crucial to the success of it, and therefore I am seeking for your maximum cooperation and understanding during the period of the celebration. While thanking the generality of the people for maintaining relative peace last year, I want to plead that we should try and maintain peace and orderliness, adherence and obeisance to the instructions of security agencies would be in the interest of all.”
Sade Adu’s transgender son thanks mum for supporting his dream
Sade Adu’s transgender son has shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the soul singer as he completes his transition from female to male. Izaak Theo Adu, born Mickailia “Ila” Adu, has spent the past six months in recovery after undergoing phalloplasty surgery, the reconstructive procedure typically undergone by transgender and non-binary people.
After returning home to his family, Izaak shared a sweet photo of himself hugging Sade, 60, along with a message praising the iconic singer for her unwavering support. In the Instagram post, Izaak wrote: ‘It’s been a long hard road but we did it!
We are coming home. Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.
Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens #mumma #lioness #queen#iloveyou.’ Izaak is Sade’s only child from her former relationship with reggae music producer Bob Morgan. In 2016, Izaak came out as transgender to coincide with National Coming Out Day. Back in July, Izaak shared photos from his hospital bed in the midst of his gender re-assignment surgery and described the process as ‘painful and emotionally exhausting’.
‘This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol)’ he told his Instagram followers. ‘I often ask myself “why the f**k do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.’ Sharing some inspirational words from his father Bob, he continued: “My dad always says ‘keep your eyes on the horizon’ and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me. I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten.’
Nigerians jolted as Mad Melon of Danfo Driver fame dies suddenly
Observers of the Nigerian music terrain have been thrown into mourning since Thursday when the death of Mad Melon, one-half of popular music duo, Danfo Driver, was announced.
The death of the singer, one of those known to have come out of Ajegunle, was announced by veteran Galala singer, Daddy Showkey. Born Omeofa Oghene, the late musician was popularly known as Mad Melon and reportedly passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Taking to Instagram, 49-yearold Daddy Showkey made the announcement late morning on Thursday, writing: “Can somebody tell me that is not true that we just lost Mad Melon DANFO Driver pls.”
Known for their signature Galala-infused music, the duo achieved fame for their hit single titled “Danfo Driver” in the early 2000s during the era of a Galala dance form known as Suo which is captured in the song. The duo made a stop at an event in Lagos last year, accusing former MMMG act, Tekno, of sampling another of their hit song, “Kpolongo” in his new single titled ‘Jogodo” without permission. Since the news of the death hit public waves, Nigerians across various social media platforms, have been paying tribute to him.
Davido Waltz To Hollywood With Debut In “Coming To America 2”
You’d most likely remember this catch phrase; “Good morning my neigbours!” and if you do, here’s to remind you that is one of the most famous scenes from “Coming To America”. It is no longer news that a sequel to the 1988 American romantic comedy, which featured Eddie Murphy is in the making.
What is news, however, is that Nigerian Afro-pop superstar, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, will be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel; “Coming To America 2“.
This information was made known by Ghanaian/ Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson. Blackson took to his twitter page to state that Davido revealed to him that he had a performance appearance in the upcoming movie: “Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie.” In the sequel, former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queen’s native named Lavelle.
Honouring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will be reprising their roles of Prince Akeem and his BFF Semmi. Other returning cast members are James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha, Louie Anderson as Maurice and Vanessa Bell Calloway – as Imani Izzi. They will be joined by Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor and Michael Blackson.
I wanted to use police truck when shooting Naira Marley’s video –TG Omori
With many music videos to his credit all bearing the tag line, “SHOT AND CHOPPED BY TG OMORI”, a new music video director is stamping his imprint in the hearts and minds of followers and observers of the Nigerian music terrain. The 24-year-old videographer and music video director is clearly punching above his weight. With real names being Thank God Omori Jesam, TG Omori is not your conventional Nigeria videographer and he made that known in this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA. Born on June 8, 1995 to Elder Omori Ubi and Grace Omori, TG Omori hails from Cross-River State in Nigeria and with a flair for filmmaking from childhood, he was inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, which gave him the urge to start up as a young director at the age of 15 while directing stage plays in his school and church
In terms of taking directing from the point of fantasy to going professional, what is your story?
Having graduated from Kuramo College in 2012 and convinced about what I was out to achieve, I headed to Pencil Film Institute in Lagos for a year and later graduated at the age of 18, which made me the youngest professional filmmaker in Nigeria at that point.
Regarding music video directing, I got my break with ES PLUS’ “Respect A Woman” video in 2015 and through the works that followed I have been able to carve a niche for myself as a creative millennial making me the best known for my unique camera angles, storytelling and fashionable lifestyle. So far, what does your profile look like which videos have you directed and who have you worked with? My directing career has pushed me to do major works including building an outstanding portfolio in video direction for different African artistes among which are Kenya’s rap, Khaligraph Jones for my GWALA Video, RudeBoy (formerly of P Square)’s IFAI Video, Reminisce artiste’s OJA Video, YCEE’s MY SIDE video, Dj Ecool’s KILODE video, Naira Marley’s AM I A YAHOO BOY video and a host of many others.
What would you say are some of the things that set you apart from other video directors in this era?
I would say my unique sense of style coupled with the aesthetics that follow up in the music videos set me apart from the conventional outlook of video directors in Nigeria. Feedback I have gotten is that my music videos are quick to notice at a glance. Once an individual becomes conversant with m y works owing to the subtle colour grading and visual perspective that I try to apply in every work. Thankfully, people have noticed and in December 2018, I was regarded as the future of Nigerian music visuals and praised for my impact in clinical finesse of Afro beat visuals from Nigeria to the world by TRACE NAIJA.
What’s your opinion about the recent allegation by Pretty Mike that video directors take advantage of video vixens by sleeping with them before giving them shots at appearing in videos?
Well, video directors are humans like everybody else and their individual sexual conduct depends on them. But because one director is asking you for sex-for-roles doesn’t mean all other directors are doing that. Well if I was the one on that table (since he mentioned names) I would probably sue him or something but thank God I have a different drive about what I want to be known for. Define your sense of style compared to other video directors when they’re on set My sense of style is to stay very different and stand out from the crowd. you would notice that I wear a lot of jewelry because I am quite bubbly and flashy to a fault. Video directing doesn’t limit me f r o m becoming as jigg y as I want to. I am trying to make a statement that you can be a creative director and still stay fly.
How does it feel shooting Naira Marley’s “Am I A Yahoo Boy?”
video considering the controversy it has garnered now? Well I woke up to a DM from Naira Marley 4 days before the video shoot asking “AM I A YAHOO BOY? Lol” I replied with a laughing emoji and he asked for my Whatsapp contact.
Then he sent the song asking for a video direction to it. Considering the controversy behind the song and all, It wasn’t really so crazy to crack out an idea for it because basically, all the song was talking about is Marley trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster. I thought of getting a police truck but considering the short notice I had to film this which was between 3days, I was only left with an option of hiring a bullion van and brand it to look like a police armoured tank.
Had to build a car-wash set and tagged it No Mannaz and we shot it on a Sunday. The video was a quick one shot in 6 hours, featuring Zlatan and special appearances from his friends and fans. The whole idea behind the video was to give a visual representation that my client is just trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster.
What has been your driving force and who do you look up to in the industry?
Well, my driving force has always been my hunger for greatness and changing the visual game for better and paving the way for more young directors to stay confident and pursue their interest. How was it working with Peter Okoye and Reminisce, 2 of the biggest artistes in Nigeria? It was an honour having to work with these legends. I was overwhelmed by the level of confidence they had in me and how they let me express myself without questioning. It was a wonderful feeling.
Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Wande, signs multi million Naira deal Adron Homes
Veteran Nollywood actor cum producer, Kareem Adepoju, better known as Baba Wande, has signed a multi-million naira project deal with a leading housing firm, Adrons Home & Properties, in their Lagos office to commence the shoot of his popular indigenous movie ‘T’Oluwa Nile’ into a modern day TV series of about 52 episodes that will hit selected TV stations nationwide soon.
Speaking on the need to embark on the project, CEO Adrons Homes & Properties and winner of the Lagos Man of the Year award, Aare Akintola Emmanuel King, disclosed: “Aside from the fact that the movie is one of the unforgettable oldies in the history of indigenous movies and going by the story line; we at Adrons Homes take cognizance in ensuring that Nigerians get the right landed properties with a proper document to back it up.
We also want to use this series to enlighten people of the importance of the Land Use Act among others. He added: “We at Adrons Homes are happy to be working with and as well learning from the wealth of knowledge of Baba Wande as we all know him and we looking forward to a long lasting relationship that this partnership and investment will yield in the future.” However, without curtailing his excitement, Baba Wande noted that the upcoming series will have a bit of a modern touch but retaining its major central idea of the popular movie. “As a thespian in the creative industry, we are saddled with the responsibility of passing the right message across via comic relief method and other devices.
T’Oluwa Nile as you all know is a movie I worked hard to conceive and with Adron Homes & Properties proposing, we make a series out of it; is a laudable project that I am glad to do. We will be hitting location pretty soon and hope you will all accept the series just the way you did with movie back then.” Reiterating further, Adrons Homes &Property Group media head/consultant, Saidi Balogun, also said that the leading property firm was not just limited to just housing alone as through its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) equally give laudable support to the creatives in the entertainment industry at large.
Kate Henshaw expresses love for Made, Femi Kuti’s son, on birthday
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, celebrated Omorinmade, son of Afrobeat star, Femi Kuti, on his 24th birthday on Thursday, with the 48-year-old movie star taking to Instagram to praise the young man for being well-brought up “M.A.D.E!!! @madekuti Happy happy birthday well brought up child..
Have a truly amazing day. Love you mucho. Grow in grace, favour and stature in Jesus mighty name,” she wrote along with emojis.
Also celebrating his son, Made’s father, Femi Kuti, took to Instagram, writing: “My “BOJ” bundle of joy @ madekuti HBD LLNP you bring incredible joy to me “us” we are truly proud of you. I pray our Creator blesses you with LOVE,JOY,GOOD HEALTH,WISDOM AND A KIND HEART. #madekuti.” In December 2018, Femi celebrated Made’s graduation from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, the same institution attended by Fela in the 1960s.
The grandson of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is now an official member of his father’s illustrious band.
BBNaija housemates are intellectually poor – Daddy Freeze
Controversial radio host and presenter, Ifedayo Lucian Olarinde, popularly called Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on former and current participants of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria. In his recent talk show on Cool FM, he took a swipe at fans of BBNaija reality TV show.
Here’s what he said: “You know I’m not too knowledgeable when it comes to politics. I have few peripheral ideas, but maybe there’s someone out there listening who can actually talk about Robert Mugabe. I wanna take a call for and against if I have intelligent people listening because most people are watching Big Brother. If you wanna watch intelligent contestants, watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? People in Big Brother are not known to win Big Brother with intellectual prowess.”
Speaking more clearly, he pointed out to Efe, the winner of the 2017 BBNaija reality TV show. “Take a look at Efe. I’m not seeing anything. So what are they in Big Brother house for? They are in there to entertain us.”
He also stressed that the problem with Nigeria is that we are laced with too much entertainment.
Davido reveals when he will quit smoking as Don Jazzy celebrates one year without cigarettes
Mavin producer, Don Jazzy, on Wednesday celebrated one year of quitting smoking. The ‘Ijeoma crooner who quit smoking last year took to his Twitter handle @DONJAZZY to announce that he has kept to his promise.
He wrote, “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me please,” he tweeted. Responding to a fan who asked how he was able to quit smoking, he said: “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey.
Though I started overeating sha. After two months, you will be alright.” Following Don Jazzy’s latest resolve, Nigerian Superstar, David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido has also pledged to quit smoking soon.
The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page after he arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the USA. Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption that reads, ‘Quitting Soon’. The superstar took this decision after the award-winning producer, Michael Collins, a.k.a. Don Jazzy, celebrates one year of quitting smoking with excitement.
Davido celebrates daughters on National Daughter Day
Pop musician, Davido, took time out to celebrate his daughters, Imade and Hailey, on National Daughter Day on Thursday.
The 26-year-old posted pictures of the toddlers on InstaStories along with the caption: “Happy National Daughter Day.” Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of Davido, was born from his romance with Sophia Momodu while his second daughter, Hailey, was born in the US on May 9, 2017.
The ‘Blow my Mind’ singer is expecting another child with his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland. Davido had on September 14, confirmed that Chioma was pregnant with their first baby together.
The confirmation came a day after the singer formally got engaged to the 24-year-old chef at a restaurant in London. The family of the two lovers had an introduction at Chioma’s parents’ house in Lagos.
All they didn’t tell you about Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers’ fame
Veteran singer Oghenemaro Emeofa aka Mad Melon, the One half of legendary Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers, died on Wednesday night at a Lagos hospital. Veteran singer Oghenemaro Emeofa aka Mad Melon, the one half of iconic Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers, died on Wednesday night at a Lagos hospital Oghenemaro Emeofa, popularly known as Mad Melon, the one half of veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers, has died. His management broke the news in a statement on Thursday morning.
“The Management of Mad Melon and Mountain Black aka Danfo Driver wishes to announce to the general public the passing on to glory of Oghenemaro Henry Azubuike Emeofa aka Mad Melon which sad event took place last night. “A mighty Iroko and a true legend has fallen.
May God grant his family, group mate (Mountain Black) well-wishers and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen, “The statement read. The musician was said to be battling an undisclosed ailment before he passed on Wednesday night at Tolu Medical Centre Hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos. Daddy Showkey also reacted to the news on Instagram on Thursday morning saying, “’If dem de tell people, make dem dey hear”. His contemporary, Nicodemus, also lamented the singer’s death on Facebook.
He wrote, “I just concluded arrangements with Danfo Drivers for my forthcoming event #BookOfNicodemus only to receive news about the death of Mad Melon this morning. What is life?” The duo drove a commercial bus to make ends meet until they were discovered by Cornerstone Music in early 2003.
From being a ‘Danfo’ bus driver that plied the Ojo Road and Mile 2 route, they rose to become one of Nigeria’s best music duo and international stars to come out of Ajegunle. Their hit ‘I Am a Danfo Driver, was chosen alongside 2baba’s ‘African Queen’ as the soundtracks in the Hollywood movie, Phat Girlz. They then made history as the first Nigerian artistes to have their track used as a soundtrack in a Hollywood movie.
The duo later released a sophomore album titled “Danfo Travel: Success Story” in 2005. One of the hit songs on the album, “Kpolongo” earned them their first European tour in October 2006. They performed in Athens, Sweden, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and several other countries. The last made news headlines in June 2018 when they accused producer and artiste, Tekno, of sampling one of their songs without permission.
