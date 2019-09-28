Metro and Crime
Ikpeazu takes over supervision of waste management in Aba
Abia State government, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he will, for the coming four weeks, personally manage the environmental sanitation activities in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State. Ikpeazu further declared a state of emergency in the environmental sanitation of Aba and Umuahia in response to the increasing challenges of waste management in the two metropolitan centres.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, had it that he (Ikpeazu), effective from yesterday, personally took over sanitation management in the entire Aba metropolis to restore sanity and discipline in the entire system
It will be recalled that Ikpeazu prior to his emergence as governor, was the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Aba Zone in the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA). The statement also said as a result of the situation, the Governor will, in a matter of days, sign an Executive Order to create distinct waste management authorities in the some Metropolitan Local Government Areas of the State.
In the affected LGAs of Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma Ngwa, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Umuahia South and Umuahia North, the new waste management authorities will reduce the burden on the ASEPA. Ememanka further said the Local Government Waste Managers shall be appointed immediately to superintend over these waste management Authorities in the specified Local Government Areas.
The statement also said that a new method of street to street collection of waste in Aba and its environs will henceforth commence from 5pm on a daily basis. He further said that the only approved collection point for wastes is the ASEPA approved buckets placed at strategic points and warned that indiscriminate disposal of refuse shall no longer be allowed. Ememanka stressed the warning that anyone caught disposing refuse outside those ASEPA buckets would be arrested and prosecuted.
I sold three of my children, says member of alleged trafficking ring
Just when operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), thought they had heard it all, then comes the mindboggling confessions of 25-year-old Blessing Stephen. Stephen, without batting an eye, told the operatives that she got pregnant for three men at different times and sold each of the babies because she needed the money. According to the policemen, they had heard stories and even encountered women that had sold their babies for paltry sums of money, but it was not every day they come across a mother, who wilfully sold three of her children. Aside from her three children, Stephen’s gang has allegedly stolen and sold over 30 children. Stephen was among six suspects arrested over their connection to a childtrafficking ring. Members of the gang presently in police custody are; a homeopathic medical doctor Dr. Una Ekong Godwin (58), Blessing John (27), Blessing Stephen (25), Israel Ariyo (33), Itoro Anthony (40) and Mrs. Mforbong Ntoro (48). Stephen, a secondary school dropout, residing at Ijota-Ajah area of Lagos State, said: “It was there I met and started dating Julius Abang. He impregnated me.
I had a baby boy for him and called his name Emmanuel. This happened in 2010. In 2011, Abang and I broke up. My mother started taking care of Emmanuel and I. Life became too tough. I went to Mrs. Mforbong, who advised me to sell Emmanuel and tell his father that he died and had been buried. My mother never knew I sold the child. In 2012, I got a job working in a shopping complex in Ikota. When I went to my village in Akwa Ibom State, for my mother’s burial, I met a truck driver and we started dating.
He also got me pregnant. But after two years, he abandoned me and got another lady pregnant. A month after this incident, I sold the baby for N100, 000. “In 2013, I got another lover, Israel, an iron bender. Within six months, he impregnated me; but he was too poor and couldn’t afford to feed me, let alone to pay his house rent. The motorcycle, which he used for commercial purposes to augment his income developed fault after someone poured salt into the engine. We decided to sell the baby for N250, 000. Mforbong collected N20, 000 and advised us to tell people that the baby died and had been buried. Later, Mforbong called from village that she needed another baby boy. I told my friend Blessing John to steal a baby boy from Ikota. It was the theft of that baby that got us into this police trouble.” The downfall of the syndicate started after they stole a four-year-old boy, identified as Ojo Adegboyega Fapounga on July 14, 2019.
The boy was stolen from his parents’ home at Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah Lagos, by Blessing John, a bosom friend to Stephen. John, who is a neighbour to the boy’s parents, allegedly ferried him to Ibadan, Oyo State, the following day after stealing him. John took him to Stephen and the boy would later spend three days in the house of Stephen and her lover, Israel Ariyo. After spending three days in Stephen’s home, the child was moved to Akwa Ibom State, where he was sold to Mforbong for N350, 000.
The stolen boy, who started living with Mforbong, also took to crying incessantly, compelling neighbours to start asking questions. Scared that her illicit business dealings might be found out, Mforbong quickly recalled Stephen. She urged her to come and take the child, that she was no longer interested in keeping or reselling him. Mforbong further claimed that the boy was too old for the specification she needed. She told Stephen to keep a lookout for a week old baby. Stephen returned the child to Ibadan, and then to John. She told John to return him to his parents’ home at Ikota in Ajah area of Lagos. A police source said: “John was told to look for a safe place to drop the child. A place where his parents would be able to easily locate him. When John got to Ketu area of Lagos
State, she went to an Apostolic Church. She told the security guards to mind the child for her that she wanted to cross over to the other side of the road to pick some of her stuffs. But they refused. She reluctantly left with the child and then stealthily went to the back of the church, sneaked into the church, dropped the child and ran away. “When the child could not see her, he started crying, drawing attention of the guards. They rushed into the church, saw the child and raised the alarm. The matter was reported to the nearest police station. After all efforts to trace the person who abandoned the child in the church failed, the divisional police officer (DPO), decided to take the child to a Child Care Center in Lagos.”
Meanwhile, after the boy was stolen, his parents ran from pillar to post searching for him. His frantic father, Mr. Adegboyega, finally petitioned the IGP, who instructed the IRT Unit, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari to lead the investigation in the search for the stolen the child and hunt for his abductors. The suspects were tracked and nailed. The first set of people to be arrested were Stephen, John and Israel. The three were
arrested in Ibadan. They were used as baits to catch other members of the gang; Dr. Godwin, Mrs. Mforbong and Mrs. Anthony, all in Akwa Ibom State. “This syndicate has stolen over 30 children. Some children that were declared missing and not found, might have played into the hands of these men and women from hell,” said the police source. Israel on his part explained that it was hardship that made him to go into child trafficking. He explained that he had wanted to offset his debt and bills, but to his greatest shock, money from the trafficking didn’t solve much of anything. Israel said: “I allowed my wife to sell our baby to enable me to solve my problems, but to my greatest surprise, it created more problems.” John said: “Nobody was taking care of me, including, my brothers. My brothers called me a prostitute and a thief. I had surgery when I was pregnant and needed money to continue treatment.
I dropped the child in the Apostolic Church to save my life.” Anthony, a Palm Oil trader, confessed: “It was Dr. Godwin that gave me the child, a baby girl to go and sell.
He’s the husband of my late friend, Mrs. Mercy Godwin. My husband is doing the same palm oil business. I have three children but I have not sold any of them because it was not necessary. My role in the syndicate is to find buyers and supply them with babies. I got N50, 000 in the first operation I participated. The second baby sale was for N700, 000. I got N259, 000.” Godwin explained that he assisted the women to sell their babies because they were desperately in need of money to feed their families.
His words: “I did not make money from child trafficking because I am an herbalist. I was merely helping Blessing Stephen and Ariyo, based on what they told me. They came to me for help. One of the women told me that her husband was doing bunkering and got killed in the process. Since then, life had been tough for her. She told me that she had five children and wanted to sell one to survive the hardship. I told Mrs. Anthony to look for buyer. She sold the child for N450,000. I gave the mother N350,000 and collected only N100,000. I didn’t give Mforbong a kobo.”
Benue Police arrest 7 kidnappers over mass burial of 11 victims, others
The Benue State Police Command yesterday paraded seven suspected kidnappers and robbery suspects who killed eleven people and gave them a mass burial in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.
The command also said it arrested 33 other criminals that committed various crimes including cult members. Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Makurdi said that the gang leader of the kidnappers, one Iorwuese Ikpila, and six of his members were arrested in connection with the case. Garba said during interrogation, the suspects all “confessed that they had been armed robbers operating within Ukum, Kwande, Katsina- Ala and Ushongo local government areas.”
He said: “The gang confessed to have kidnapped 16 persons and robbed them of their vehicles, motorcycles and other belongings, killed their victims, buried the corpses and planted cassava on the graves as a way of covering the crime.”
The CP added that further investigation led to the discovery of shallow graves where 11 corpses had been exhumed. He also paraded one Ortwer and Oryiman Alexander of Kyado in Ukum Local Government Area who conspired and kidnapped three children including a sevenyear- old, Tersue Mduega, Teryima Mduega (four years) and Mhen Mduega (one year) and taken to Abakaliki in Ebonyi State for ritual purposes. Mukaddas said the command also arrested one Pius Samuel Oga who has been terrorising people of Obarike-Ito with a locally made pistol and three ammunition, as well as suspected cultists Kor Tarfa and Fidelis Eric, with an axe.
He said during investigation the duo confessed to be members of Back Skull cult group. Speaking with journalists, the kidnap kingpin, Iorwuese Ikpila, revealed that his Queen has directed him and his gang to kill 20 people but have so far killed 16.
Bandits kill 7 vigilantes, one policeman in Niger
Barely a week after Governor Abubakar Sani Bello released 13 bandits, seven members of vigilante group and a policeman have been confirmed killed by gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers in Kusherki community, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident occurred when the police received a distress call that some gunmen had storm Lamba Waya village, at Pandogari village in their large number to rustle cows.
It should be recalled that bandits had last month laid siege on Kusherki and other hinterlands which led to death of one person and kidnap of three others. However, Bello while releasing the bandits, said “We entered into an understanding with bandits to end their activities.” Investigations have it that, distress prompted the deployment of a combine team of the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Vigilante group to track down the rustlers. Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen ambushed the security operatives thereby resulting in the exchange of gun fire that lasted for over three hours.
A source, who pleaded anonymity, said by the time the dust settled, seven vigilantes and one policeman were confirmed dead in the crossfire, even as the gunmen escaped with the rustled cows. Confirming the incident, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Muhammad Daninna Abubakar, said a combined team of the Police, NSCDC and Vigilance group have been drafted to the area with a view to apprehending the culprits.
He alleged that some of the cattle rustlers that were either killed or sustained various degree of injuries had been taken away by their members to avoid giving security agencies trails that may lead to their whereabouts. Accordingly, he said: “Our men are following the blood trails and combing the areas as we speak. We will apprehend these bandits and they cannot make Niger their abode.” On the rumours that two military personnel had been kidnapped by the cattle rustlers, he said he is not aware of such development and that only Army spokesman can comment on it. All efforts to get the TRADOC authority to comment on the development failed.
DSS arrests 2 kidnappers terrorising Kaduna, 4 others in Kebbi
Two notorious kidnappers who had been terrorising Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states have been arrested in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.
The arrest was made by the DSS from Abuja, after trailing the suspects to Kamba while some valuable items were found in their possession. Confirming the arrest to journalists in Kamba, the Sole Administrator of Dandi Local Government Council of Kebbi State, Alhaji Sale Zaria Kalakala, said the two suspects who had been terrorising the State and some parts of the country were about to escape to the neighbouring country, (Niger Republic).
He explained further that Kamba in Kebbi State shares border with Niger Republic which had been a place of concern to the people of the area as the bandits always used the advantage and move to the neighbouring country through riverine area after killing or kidnapping innocent people. “You see, we need to pray hard as they have found a base on Dolekaina area as a hideout.
The Federal Government needs to do something very urgent to curtails the menace of bandits in the area,” he added. He commended the efforts of the Kebbi State Government in supporting the security agencies and vigilantes attached to the LG by assisting them with motorcycles, Hilux cars and other important materials that will make them fight the criminals.
He appealed to the Federal Government to establish Army, Navy bases because the bandits always enter the town through the river’s while after killing or robbing people they returned through the water. In a related development, the acting Chairman of Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Katune Usman, has also applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu for resolving the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the area, adding that people of the area are now living in peace with each other.
20-year-old girl arrested with AK 47 in Kebbi
The vigilance group in charge of Mahyahma Local Government Area in Kebbi State has arrested a 20-year-old Fulani girl carrying water with ammunition inside a Ruga Fulani settlement at Kuwan Ida village.
The arrest was made yesterday by the vigilance group at their settlement after information gathered by some good Samaritan in the area. Some unknown Fulani herdsmen recently relocated to the village as the new settlers. Confirming the arrest to journalists, the vigilance group commandant in charge of Mahyama Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Bala Ladan, said that efforts were made to fish out all the bandits in the area.
He explained further that after the arrest the suspect was handed over to the police in Mahyama for further investigation. He said another 25-year-oldgirl was yesterday rescued from the hands of three kidnappers, adding that they had succeeded but with the support of the other security operatives in the area they were able to arrest them. While confirming the incident after the meeting with the village heads and security agencies in the area, the acting Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Sahlihu Danteni Datsure, commended the efforts of the security agencies and Kebbi State Government for supporting them with security mobility in the area.
He added that recently the Kebbi State Government had purchased one Hilux bus and 12 motorcycles for the security agents to enable them to fight the criminals in the area.
In a related development, the Chairperson of Jega Local Government, Hajiya Hafast Saidi, said she also mobilised security agencies across the 21 wards units in the area. She stated this yesterday while addressing newsmen on the effort of the government in tackling the security challenges in the state.
Bandits attack Tsauri village, abduct 2 women
A gang of six bandits have invaded Tsauri village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting in the process a 60-year-old woman, Hajia Yar Atti Tsauri and her 13-year-old daughter, Malama Hafsat, barely two weeks after Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, had a series of negotiation with some bandits’ leaders terrorizing the state.
The bandits who invaded the village around 1am Thursday night, with their heavy weapons rejected a N200,000 and car gift offered to them by the woman’s husband, Alhaji Rabiu (Ade) Tsauri, a father of a popular late Islamic scholar, Mallam Dan Amina. According to an eye witness, “the six bandits came in with three motorcycles and kept them at Tsauri central primary school situated at the entrance of the village and walked down to Alhaji Rabiu Ade house who were preparing for the weeding ceremony of their daughter this today (Saturday).”
Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ade who was on sick bed, reportedly offered his CRV car and N200,000 to prevent the abduction of his wife and daughter but the bandits turned it down. One Malam Garbai Harisu, who was in Tsauri when the incident happened, said: “It took the bandits more than 30 minutes to get access into the room of Hajiya Yar’atti after a forceful breakage of her window that led to her abduction together with her daughter.”
The source further said the bandits got entrance into the house through the fence after resistance by visitors who came to attend the wedding ceremony from Zamfara, Jigawa and Kaduna states. Our findings also revealed that the bandits equally requested the ATM of Hajiya Yar’atti and the refusal led to her abduction and molestation of her sick husband. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the bandit who took more than an hour in the village trekked gently to their motorcycles after the forceful collection of over 30 GSM phones, including that of Ade.
Another source, Alhaji Dan Bello Tsauri, who spoke with Hajiya on the phone during the attack from his house, said the bandits collected all the keys of Ade’s residence and took away valuable properties arranged for the weeding. He said: “They left behind live bullet of AK47 gun with is presently handed over to the Kurfi Divisional Police Officer.” He, however, appealed to the Katsina State Government to assist Tsauri communities with a police post to prevent future occurrence of such incident, saying there was the possibility for the bandits to revisit the area again.
FUOYE crisis: Fayemi offsets victims’ bills
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has settled medical and funeral expenses of victims of the violent protest held at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).
Two students, Kehinde Dada and Joseph Okonofua, who lost their lives, during the crisis, have been buried in Usi Ekiti and Edo State respectively.
Ekiti State had earlier paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families and participated in their funeral ceremonies. Confirming this yesterday, the Chief Security Officer to the governor, Mr. Ajayi Adeyanju, (who was directed by the governor to ensure all victims were taken care of), said the move was in accordance with the governor’s promise during a recent state-wide broadcast.
Adeyanju said other actions would be taken by government after receiving the outcome of the panels set up by the Police and the university authorities to investigate the protest that resulted in the death of two undergraduates and left many, including two policemen, injured.
He said two of the injured, who were still being treated at LASUTH Ikeja and FMC Ido Ekiti, were reported to be recuperating well. “The multiple investigations into the incident are aimed at identifying those responsible for the degeneration of the protest and ensure justice for the dead students.
“The report of the investigations are expected to be presented to the state government by end of September. “We have taken care of the bills of those receiving treatments and those already buried. We are looking at all sides and justice will be done to all sides in this matter,” he said. The governor had, in his broadcast, expressed government’s regret and resolved to get to the bottom of the incident.
Three jailed for impersonation in Ibadan
Three persons were on Thursday found guilty of criminal impersonation by the Federal High Court, Ibadan, and sentenced to various prison terms.
The trio – Augustine Ekeson, Obinna Ureahi Ifeanyi and Osho Olalekan Micheal – were convicted in cases filed against them by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Patricia Ajoku, after considering the facts of an amended one-count charge against Obinna and Ifeanyi, pronounced them guilty and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each. The duo had earlier been arraigned on a three-count charge based on the allegations raised against them in a petitioned received from one Mobolade Dele Akinbuluma, a Doctoral student of the University of Ibadan (UI). Akinbuluma alleged that the accused hacked into her email account to misrepresent themselves as staff of a Kenyan university where she was to undertake a study as part of her doctorate programme.
She was, in the process, defrauded of N875, 490 while the duo pleaded not-guilty to the charge, but later approached the EFCC for a plea bargain. Following an agreement on the terms of the plea bargain, they were re-arraigned on Thursday on a onecount amended charge. They pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting a prayer by the EFCC counsel, Ifeanyi Agwu, for their conviction. The presiding judge accordingly sentenced them to two years imprisonment each.
Students protest as tanker injures varsity student, others in Minna
About 10 students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, were yesterday injured and rushed to the Minna General Hospital, after a tanker hit the pick-up van that convened students along Dama village in Gidan Kwanu. The worst hit of the students was a first class student identified as Emmanuel Murphy, popularly called DJ E Murphy. Findings by our correspondent revealed that Murphy was currently battling for his after he fell down from a vehicle on Thursday evening during the student union elections campaign.
When our correspondent spoke with the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mrs. Lydia Legbo, she said the victim, a student of Agricultural Science, fell down from a pick-up truck after being hit by a tanker on high speed, thereby losing his leg and sustaining serious injury to his head. According to her, “the student’s legs and head were seriously affected after the accident. Thank God, he is responding to treatment and we pray he and other students get well.
“The reason for the protest was because when the driver was apprehended, his statement was not palatable to the students. He was chased and he ran into a petrol station. “That was when students became furious, demanding that the driver be produced and when the filling station management refused they (students) barricaded the roads.”
She added that after the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Y.E. Iyaka, and other management staff went to talk to the students, they listened and the situation was brought under control, but a few hours later, tanker drivers laid siege to the school as they started burning tires in front of the school, destroying any vehicle entering or coming out of the university.
“These drivers were armed with cutlasses and various weapons, maiming and attacking our students. It took the efforts of the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to put the situation under control.” It was gathered that the victim and others were on their way to the Bosso campus, which is about 30 minutes’ drive, after finishing their campaign from the main campus at Gidan Kwano when the unfortunate incident occurred.
Farmer bags 20 years for raping, impregnating daughter
Justice Sule Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a farmer, Yesiru Onajobi, who was accused of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter, to 20 years imprisonment.
The judge handed down the verdict yesterday while delivering judgement in the more than sixyears- old case. In his judgement, Justice Hassan said the prosecution has successfully proved the charges of rape and unlawful carnal knowledge made against the farmer. “The prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the defendant. I have also listened to the plea for leniency made by the defendant’s counsel, though, she did not say much.
“The offences that the defendant is charged with is a very serious offence, consequently, I hereby sentenced you, Yesiru Onajobi, to 10 years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.
“The terms of imprisonment are to run concurrently. However, the period spent in custody shall be deducted from the jail terms,” the judge held.
The 53-year-old farmer was first arraigned before the court by the National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on July 18, 2013, on a 2-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his teenage daughter. He, however, denied the alleged offence.
