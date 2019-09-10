Ilechukwu confident U-23 Eagles’ll beat Sudan

F

ormer Super Eagles striker and Arsenal legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has berated his former club for selling midfielder, Alex Iwobi to Everton on the final day of the transfer window.

Iwobi left the Emirates on deadline day, switching north London for Merseyside in a deal that could eventually total £40 million ($49m).

“It was a transfer that came out of the blues, with Everton switching their attention to Iwobi after seeing bids for Wilfried Zaha repeatedly knocked back by Crystal Palace.

“I would say they made a mistake, 100 per cent,” the Nigerian hero told Goal . “Why they let him go, I don’t know.

“He’s a boy who, in and out, is Arsenal. He always wanted to do his best for the club. He loves the club, but not only that he can play football.

“What he brings week in, week out, the fans need to appreciate that.

“I think he is still young and those are the type of people you want in the team, people who grew up here, who knows everything about the club and wants to die for the club.

“He was one of them, so for us to lose him and to let him go, was a shock. I couldn’t really believe we did it, but that’s football.

“It was a surprise to everybody because it happened right at the end of the window,” said Kanu. “If I knew earlier, I could have said to him not to go and that it was better for him to stay.

“I would have said that there was no need for him to go because at Arsenal, he will still play. He’s that good and he needs to know that.

“I think Arsenal would have been the best place for him because it’s a big club and you want to play in a big club and in Europe. Those are the games you want to play.”

Like this: Like Loading...