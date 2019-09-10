News
I’ll annex occupied Jordan Valley – Netanyahu
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex part of the occupied West Bank on the border with Jordan if he is voted back into office next week.
Netanyahu said he would apply “Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea”.
Such a move would be popular with right-wing parties which he would have to depend upon to form a coalition but fiercely opposed by Palestinians.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 but stopped short of annexation, reports the BBC.
News
Tribunal: Kalu lauds Buhari’s victory
Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari as good for Nigeria’s democracy.
He noted that the verdict of the tribunal is a re-affirmation of the popularity of the President among the people, adding that the 2019 presidential election, provided another opportunity for Nigerians to compensate President Buhari for his goodworks.
Acknowledging the role of the judiciary in sustaining Nigeria’s growing democracy, Kalu, advised politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in their pursuits for the sake of nation building.
While commending the panel for the landmark judgement, the Senator expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their firm confidence in President Buhari and his team.
In a statement personally signed by Kalu on Wednesday, he stressed that the re-affirmation of Buhari’s victory is a testament to the unprecedented achievements of the current administration.
He said: ” I join other Nigerians in celebrating the verdict of the tribunal.
“President Buhari’s pedigree and goodwill will always speak for him.
“The President as a strong advocate of democracy, provided a level playing ground for candidates across political parties in the 2019 general election.
“President Buhari’s leadership style is highly commendable.
“With the judgement of the tribunal, the opposition and other stakeholders should join hands with the President in his determined efforts to reposition Nigeria.”
The former governor, who applauded the level of maturity displayed by President Buhari before, during and after the poll, charged the political class to embrace the tenets of democracy in their endeavours, noting that the unity of Nigeria remains non- negotiable.
Kalu, while congratulating President Buhari, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders and members of the APC, urged Nigerians to be calm, steadfast and law-abiding.
News
$4m internet fraud: EFCC arrests graduate in Lagos, ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, has announced the arrest of one John Ani Chukwuebuka, over his alleged involvement in computer-related fraud to the tune of $4 million.
The disclosure was made in a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren.
“The suspect, a 30-year-old graduate, was arrested on August 5, 2019 in the Jakande-Lekki Area of Lagos during a collaborative operation by the EFCC and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
“Chukwuebuka, alongside his conspirators, Idowu Adetokunbo Taiwo and Sherrif Shoaga (still at large), allegedly engaged in Business Email Compromise (BEC), where they redirected the sum of $4million to several accounts between 2016 and 2018.
“A Nissan car was recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest,” Uwujaren said.
And in a related development, the Ibadan zonal office of the Commission, on Wednesday arrested two suspected Internet fraudsters (‘Yahoo Boys’), who specialised in stealing people’s identities online to defraud various foreign nationals of their valuables.
The suspects, Akeju Crown Babatunde (31) and Agbanah Toba (35) were arrested at different locations in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following intelligence gathering on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.
According to the Commission, it was able to establish the duo’s culpability after diligent examination of data and documents retrieved from them, acts contrary to the provisions of Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.
Akeju was found to be culpable for mining information from online sites, and was in possession of personal information and addresses of several Americans who have fallen victim to his fraudulent acts at different times.
He usually operated with two email accounts (one personal while the other was supposedly official) to penetrate his victims and dispossess them of their hard-earned money.
News
Why I created new ministries – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), since inauguration of the cabinet on August 21, 2019, giving reasons why he created new ministries.
The creation of the ministries lead to merger of some and unbundling of existing ones.
Speaking during the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said the move was to enhance the administration’s goal of diversification and and inclusive growth.
President Buhari explained that he also reappointed some ministers who got acquitted themselves well with the focus of the government during their first appointment.
He told the new cabinet members that the weekly meeting presented an opportunity for them to know their fellow ministers and exchange ideas with a goal of perfecting government’s stated policies geared towards positively impacting on Nigerians.
”In the recently concluded elections, the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate: (a) to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, (b) to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and (c) to instill governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.
“Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.
“For returning ministers, my decision to appoint you is based on merit. During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term.
“To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth, ” Buhari noted.
News
Tribunal throws out Atiku’s petition against Buhari
… says ‘President duly elected, as no law compels candidate to attach academic certificate, but only evidence of qualification’
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday held that President Muhammadu Buhari is not only qualified, but was eminently qualified to contest the February 23 general election based on his academic qualification.
This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours threw out the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to challenge the election of Buhari.
The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written address.
Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification.
The tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.
“Part of the provision includes Primary Six leaving certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to tee satisfaction of INEC.
“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.
“The argument of thr Petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.
“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.
“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach a certificate before he will be adjudged to contest an election. Submission or presentation of a certificate is not a criteria. All the candidate needs do is to fill his qualification of the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.
“This has not place in judicial deliberation.
“The Petitioners did not call any one to testify the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.
“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possess the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.
“The Petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non qualification and false information.
“All the Petitioners said on this comes to no issue.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the Petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in section 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.
“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the Petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”
On issue three, wherein the Petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that Petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.
“It is a settled law that the results as announced by the returning officer is valid, until it is proved otherwise.
“The Petitioners, who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The Petitioners must not pick their evidence from hear say. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.
“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to proof their allegation.”
On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.
‘SA Immigration delays return of Nigerians’
*317 names on manifest
Nigerians returning from South Africa back home due to xenophobic attacks in that country are being delayed by the South African Immigration services.
According to Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, told newsmen at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal of the Lagos Airport, that the South African Immigration services had insisted on conducting another round of documentation on the returnees.
She said this situation had led to the delay in the take off of the aircraft billed for evacuation early this morning.
Dabiri stated that 317 were already on the manifest to be airlifted, 86 females and the rest are males.
The 2pm initially slated for the arrival of the returnees has been shifted to 6pm due to the development in South Africa.
On arrival she said the returnees would be profiled and given stipend in the form of transport fares that take them to get to their respective states of origin.
Mrs. Erewa said government had mobilised the Bank of Industry to work out skills acquisition and other social intervention programmes for those who show interest.
News
Iran: US should avoid ‘warmongers’ after Bolton departure
Iran said on Wednesday Washington should distance itself from “warmongers” after the resignation of hawkish White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Tehran stood by its demand that sanctions be lifted before any talks.
The departure of Bolton removes one of the strongest advocates of a hard line towards Iran from President Donald Trump’s White House, and raises the prospect of steps to open up negotiations after more than a year of escalating tension.
“America should understand that … it should distance itself from warmongers,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying on Wednesday, without mentioning Bolton.
“Iran’s policy of resistance will not change as long as our enemy (the United States) continues to put pressure on Iran,” said Rouhani, a pragmatist who won two landslide elections in Iran on promises to open it up to the world.
Last year, the United States pulled out of an international accord between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs on its nuclear program in return for access to world trade.
Washington says the agreement reached by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama was too weak because many of its terms expire in a decade and it does not cover non-nuclear issues such as Iran’s missile program and regional behavior.
The White House has followed what the administration calls a policy of “maximum pressure”, including sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying its ultimate aim is to push Tehran to the table for talks on a new, tougher deal.
Immediately after Bolton’s departure, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Trump could meet with Rouhani at an upcoming U.N, meeting with “no preconditions”.
“SIGH OF RELIEF”
Iran has rejected talks unless sanctions are lifted first. It said on Wednesday that Bolton’s exit had not changed that position.
“The departure of … Bolton from President Donald Trump’s administration will not push Iran to reconsider talking with the U.S.,” Iran’s U.N. envoy, Majid Takhteravanchi, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif slammed the United States for ordering new sanctions on Iran despite Bolton’s departure.
“As the world … was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team’s henchman in the White House, (Washington) declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) against Iran,” Zarif tweeted. “Thirst for war —maximum pressure— should go with the warmonger-in-chief (Bolton).”
Zarif has often said that a so-called “B-team” including Bolton could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.
The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on a “wide range of terrorists and their supporters”, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
Iran says it hopes to save the deal but cannot do so indefinitely if it gets none of its economic benefits. It has responded to U.S. sanctions with steps to reduce its compliance with the accord, and has said it could eventually leave it unless other parties shield its economy from penalties.
“Iran’s commitments to the nuclear deal are proportional to other parties and we will take further steps if necessary,” Rouhani said.
Iran started using advanced centrifuges last week to ramp up output of enriched uranium and reduced its commitments to the nuclear deal, but said it was giving European countries another two months to come up with a plan to protect its economy, reports Reuters.
France has proposed giving Iran a multi-billion dollar credit line which would shield it from some impact of U.S. sanctions, although any such deal would require the Trump administration’s tacit approval.
News
Court rules Johnson’s suspension of UK Parliament ‘unlawful’
Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.
A panel of three judges at the Court of Session found in favour of a cross-party group of politicians who were challenging the prime minister’s move.
The decision overturns an earlier ruling from the court, which said last week Johnson had not broken the law.
But it will not immediately affect the current suspension of Parliament, which started in the early hours of Tuesday.
This is because no order has been given by the court to cancel the suspension ahead of a full hearing at the Supreme Court in London which starts on Tuesday of next week.
In a summary of their findings, the Court of Session judges said they were unanimous in their belief that Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend was motivated by the “improper purpose of stymying Parliament”.
They added: “The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”
MPs are not currently scheduled to return to Parliament until October 14, when there will be a Queen’s Speech outlining Mr Johnson’s legislative plans. The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.
The group of more than 70 largely pro-Remain MPs and peers behind the legal challenge were headed by SNP MP Joanne Cherry, who has called for Parliament to be immediately reconvened following the ruling.
They appealed to the Inner House of the Court of Session after their original challenge to the suspension of Parliament was dismissed by judge Lord Doherty last week, reports the BBC.
Lord Doherty said Johnson had not broken the law by proroguing Parliament, and that it was for MPs and the electorate to judge the prime minister’s actions rather than the courts.
But the three Inner House judges said they disagreed with Lord Doherty’s ruling because this particular prorogation had been a “tactic to frustrate Parliament”.
News
First batch of 84 Nigerians return from S’Africa today
The First batch of 84 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday at 2.pm local time via the Murtala Mohammed International Lagos in company of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which disclosed this in an update made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that although 313 Nigerians were confirmed as those to form the first batch of evacuees, only 84 of them would arrive on Wednesday because they were the ones cleared to embark on the flight to Nigeria.
According to the ministry, 640 Nigerians have indicated the desire to return from South Africa and have registered to do so.
The ministry added that the second batch of evacuees would depart Johannesburg for Nigeria on Friday.
“The Air peace air craft which was scheduled to take off at 9. a.m local time was delayed due to the fact that checking in and clearance procedures by immigration are very very slow.
“There are complains of system failure and out of the 313 confirmed for first batch of evacuation today, only 84 are cleared so far.
“The more the aircraft waits for the passengers, the higher the amount the aircraft will pay for parking,” the ministry stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Mr Allen Onyeama, Proprietor of the airline volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians willing to return free of charge.
The process which was earlier scheduled to commence last Friday had stalled as it was reported that most Nigerians willing to return did not have valid passports or travel documents to complete immigration formalities.
News
US drops 40 tonnes of bombs to ‘wipe out’ ISIS-infested island
An island “infested” with ISIS fighters was annihilated by almost 40 tonnes of bombs dropped from US warplanes.
Dramatic aerial footage shows explosions as bombs hit Qanus Island followed by huge mushroom clouds billowing into the air over the Tigris River in Iraq.
The island had become a “safe haven” and “major transit hub” for the terrorists, who hid within thick vegetation, as they moved into Iraq from neighbouring Syria, the US-led coalition said.
But the hideout was obliterated and an unknown number of jihadists were killed as US Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle and F-35A Lightning II aircraft, alongside Iraqi warplanes, launched airstrikes this week.
Bombs were dropped on Qanus – located near the US military base in Qayyarah – amid a series of ground attacks by Iraqi troops.
The US-led coalition said the island, north of Baghdad, was a hideout for terrorists moving from Syria and the Jazeera desert into Mosul, Makhmour, and the Kirkuk region of Iraq.
Major General Eric T Hill, a commander with Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led anti-ISIS campaign, said: “We’re denying Daesh the ability to hide on Qanus Island.
“We’re setting the conditions for our partner forces to continue bringing stability to the region.”
A spokesperson for the coalition added: “Coalition Forces used 80,000 pounds of munitions on the island to disrupt Daesh the ability to hide in the thick vegetation.
“CTS Forces continue to conduct ground clearance operations to destroy any remaining Fallul Daesh on the island.”
US-backed forces have driven ISIS out of its strongholds in Iraq and Syria following months-long offensives.
The terror group has become so desperate to kill its enemies or innocent civilians that it has been strapping suicide vests to cows.
Many of its fighters have ended up dead or captured, and thousands of jihadi brides and children – including some who left Britain to join the terror group in the Middle East – are stuck in refugee camps.
But US and Iraqi officials told the New York Timeslast month that ISIS was gathering new strength, carrying out guerrilla attacks and trying to recruit people at the notorious Al Hol camp in north-east Syria.
The camp was home to British ISIS bride Shamima Begum – who has been stripped of her UK citizenship – before she was moved to a different one, reports mirror.co.uk.
The report said ISIS still had as many as 18,000 remaining fighters in Iraq and Syria, and a hidden war chest of as much as $400million (£325million).
Donald Trump has announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Syria despite concerns that it would mean less support for local troops or militia fighting terrorism.
General Mazloum Kobani Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US ally, in the fight against ISIS, warned that the terror group was resurging in Syria after the US president’s announcement.
In an interview with CNN he asked for increased US support for his troops to stop ISIS from re-establishing itself.
On Tuesday – the eve of the September 11 terror attacks – the US announced sanctions on “terrorists and their supporters”, including the Islamic State.
News
Arab nations condemn Israeli annexation plan
Arab nations have condemned a plan by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to annex part of the occupied West Bank.
On Tuesday Netanyahu pledged to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea if he is returned to office following a general election next week.
Officials in Jordan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia sharply criticised the announcement.
The Arab League denounced “the dangerous development” as “aggression”.
Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat said such a move would be a “war crime” that would “bury any chance of peace”.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 but has stopped short of annexation.
Palestinians claim the whole of the area for a future independent state. Netanyahu previously insisted Israel would always retain a presence in the Jordan Valley for security purposes.
Netanyahu, who was campaigning for the election, unveiled the plan in a televised address.
He also said he would annex all Jewish settlements in the West Bank, but this would need to wait until the publication of US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited plan for a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, reports the BBC.
“There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections,” Netanyahu said about the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea. “If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so.”
The prime minister leads the right-wing Likud party, which is currently neck and neck in the polls with the opposition centrist Blue and White political alliance.
A snap general election will be held next Tuesday, after Netanyahu earlier this year failed to successfully form a workable coalition government following another vote.
The BBC’s Middle East Correspondent, Tom Bateman, says the prime minister’s announcement is likely to help him shore up support on the political right.
Trending
-
News20 hours ago
RUGA: Miyetti Allah’s President’s comment confirms plots to acquire S’East – COSEYL
-
News15 hours ago
RNDA threatens to resume bombing Niger Delta oil installations, if…
-
The Mega City / Life20 hours ago
A rain of cries, agonies in Ondo
-
News20 hours ago
Fashola: FG to introduce weigh bridges nationwide soon
-
News14 hours ago
US drops 40 tonnes of bombs to ‘wipe out’ ISIS-infested island
-
News21 hours ago
Ortom approves employment of 375 graduates into revenue agency
-
News4 hours ago
$4m internet fraud: EFCC arrests graduate in Lagos, ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan
-
Politics20 hours ago
Atiku vs Buhari: Judgement Day as tribunal rules