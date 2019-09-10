I’ll not join issues with Oshiomhole – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that he would not join issues with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his position on the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

The governor, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Cruose Osagie and the Commissioner for Communication, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, advised his supporters and government functionaries not to respond to the APC National Chairman allegations against him for the peace of Edo people.

The APC National Chairman had over the weekend accused the governor of indulging in illegalities by inaugurating the Edo State House of Assembly at night and accepting Hon. Frank Okiye as the Speaker.

But in his reaction, the governor’s aide and commissioner said: “The state government observed over the weekend very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.

“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by inquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks from various stakeholders within and outside the country.

“Consequently, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State Government should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions.

“Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the good people of Edo State and our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) in a counter reaction yesterday described the statement which emanated from the Government House as laughable.

This was as political pundits in the state stressed that with the latest outbursts, it was now evident that the centre could no longer hold between Oshiomhole and Obaseki in the state.

EPM in a statement issued by the Convener and former Attorney-General of the state, Henry Idahagbon, recalled that the governor and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had already responded to the comments at the residence of Ogie, when the governor paid him a solidarity visit last weekend after he was sacked as leader of the party for Ikpoba Okha.

The statement noted: “The governor at the occasion said we will shock them in the next election while Osarodion Ogie said our political future is in the hands of God and not in any man. “

These are their response few hours after our national chairman’s interview on how Obaseki betrayed the Edo political class hit the airwaves.”

“So, for them to issue such a statement is to further tell the world how empty the administration is in terms of tactics. But, the truth remains that the governor really has no defence over what National Chairman said because the facts are very clear.”

“It is also a deceit on the part of the governor to say he does not want to react because he is pursuing peace. What peace is he pursuing when he is yet to issue fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly? What peace is he pursuing when he is still sacking all government officials, and council chairmen perceived to be loyal to Oshiomhole.”

They declared that “Obaseki could only fool us ones as he could not fool us again. We are wiser now. So, I urge them to do the right thing.”

