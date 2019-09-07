Metro and Crime
Illegalities: NSCDC arrests 15 pump attendants in A’Ibom
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 pump attendants in Akwa Ibom State, for allegedly violating the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) seal order and engaging in other illegalities. The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Friday. He said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Ikono, Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara Local Government Areas respectively.
“They were arrested for violating DPR seal order, operating illegal filling stations and selling above government-approved pump price of N145 per litre. “Based on DPR letters and requests, we have to fix that day to effect the arrest for possible prosecution of the suspects,” Ayinla said.
He said the pump attendants were arrested at eight filling stations across the state, saying that the corps was working in synergy with the DPR to carry out its statutory mandate. Ayinla advised petroleum marketers not to cut corners but do the right thing. The Operation Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, decried a situation where marketers in the state sold product at stations with DPR seal.
Man sells three-day-old daughter via social media for N2.5m
A Chinese man has been detained after selling his three-day-old daughter to a strange couple he met on a social media app for £5,700 (N 2,530,800).
Surveillance footage shows the father, known by his surname Zhao, walking out of a maternity hospital in eastern China carrying the newborn to the buyers. The girl was then taken to a new home 160 miles away.
Zhao told police he and his wife “were not capable of raising the child”.
The father carried out the illegal transaction through a friend who helped him post an advertisement on popular Chinese messaging platform WeChat, according to police in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province.
Zhao’s wife, the middleman and the purchasing couple have also been detained.
The baby has been taken to a governmental welfare centre to be looked after.
The shocking incident was reported by Jiangsu Public Channel this week.
According to the report, police were alerted of the case in April by web users who saw a ‘baby on sale’ post in a chatting group on WeChat.
Officers found out the person who had uploaded the post was a resident of Changzhou, identified as Wang.
Through investigation, police discovered that Wang had a friend, Zhao, in a nearby city called Suqian, and Zhao’s wife had just given birth to a baby girl, writes Daily Mail.
Police then obtained surveillance footage from the hospital where Zhao’s wife had stayed and saw Zhao carrying the baby out of the premises just three day after the child was born.
Zhao’s wife, Sun, admitted to police that she and her husband had sold their baby.
She claimed they were not able to bring up the child due to financial reasons.
The purchasing couple, Li and Gao, are from provincial capital Nanjing. They also confessed to their wrongdoing.
They told police they had been married ‘for years’ and had not been able to have a baby due to poor health.
They said as soon as they saw the advertisement, they agreed to buy the child and paid the deposit.
The couple then travelled to Suqian to get the girl from Zhao.
People who are found guilty of child trafficking can be jailed for up to 10 years in China, according to the country’s law.
Man kills dad, 90, over N452
A man ‘flipped’ and killed his 90-year-old dad after being asked for money.
Michael Burns, 21, attacked his father William Burns at their family home in Netherton, Merseyside, on March 24.
Burns, who suffered fractures to his cheekbone, jaw, eye socket and ribs, was admitted to hospital three days later but developed pneumonia and died on April 6.
Police found the pensioner slumped on the floor of the living room after being called by concerned neighbours.
Burns was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court today after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to manslaughter.
Anya Horwood, prosecuting, told the court that the assault happened when Burns and his wife Diane, 58, returned home after attending church.
Mrs Burns had called up to her son in his bedroom, asking for £10 (N452) to buy food or cigarettes.
Burns shouted: “’m sick of this, I’m always giving you money.
Ms Horwood said the defendant then came downstairs and ran towards his father, who was standing near the front door, with clenched fists.
She said: “He began to punch his father to the face and side of body.”
The attack ended when Mrs Burns intervened, the court heard.
When Burns was arrested he told officers he had ‘just flipped’ and admitted hitting his father on previous occasions.
Lloyd Morgan, defending, said Burns had autistic spectrum disorder.
He said: “He is a young man wracked with guilt, shame and horror that his actions have killed the father he loved and have caused his mother such pain and despair.”
He added: “No matter what sentence is passed upon him today, he will be suffering a sentence for the rest of his life – the knowledge he took the life of his father.”
The court heard Mrs Burns had written a statement in which she spoke of the loss of her husband but also of her ‘heartbreak’ at the thought of losing her son.
Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC said: “I recognise that your mother is desperate about the predicament in which you are now placed.
“I’m satisfied that you do not represent a significant risk to others in the future and are not, therefore, to be regarded as dangerous.”
But the judge said he could not ignore the level of violence used against a ‘frail’ Burns.
Burns, from Salford, who is now a father to a two-month-old child, shook in the dock as he awaited his sentence.
A number of family members in the public gallery were in tears as he was jailed.
* Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Borno gov escapes assassination as Boko Haram fighters attack convoy
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday night, narrowly escaped death when Boko Haram fighters opened fire on his convoy while he was returning from a trip to Bama Local Government Area. Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his “familiarity and need assessment tour” of the 27 LGAs in the state. Security sources told an online news portal, TheCable that the insurgents attacked the convoy at Konduga around 9pm.
The source said: “Luckily the governor, his commissioners and other vehicles in the convoy escaped unhurt but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets. “Immediately after they fired at us, our men in collaboration with the armed personnel from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), quickly retaliated and thwarted the ambush.” Konduga, an area near Sambisa forest, has come under many attacks from the faction of Boko Haram under the control of Abubakar Shekau.
The attack comes seven months after Kashim Shettima, Zulum’s successor was attacked by the sect on his way to Gamboru Ngala, still in Borno State. At least 60 persons were reportedly killed in the incident while over 100 were kidnapped. Before Thursday’s attack, Zulum had visited Bayo where he directed the enrolment of 112 members of the civilian joint task force and a monthly payment roll, starting from next month. He also directed the provision of furniture to the local government secretariat and immediate return of staff to their offices.
He had also visited Government Day Secondary School, Biryel, where he ordered immediate restoration of water that had been cut off. At Wuyo also in Bayo local government, Zulum visited Central Primary School Wuyo and ordered the rehabilitation and fencing of the school, and also the rehabilitation of Wuyo ward head palace. In addition, Zulum directed the provision of portable water facility to the town and the establishment of new secondary school.
He also inspected Kwaya Kusar divisional police headquarters and directed immediate rehabilitation. Zulum rounded off his tour of the two local governments by inaugurating a shopping complex named after Shettima.
Alleged oil bunkering: EFCC probes 58 suspects, vessels
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it was investigating 58 suspects, vessels and others over alleged illegal oil bunkering. The commission said the investigation followed the arrest and handover of the suspects by the Nigerian Navy. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the arresting authority had alleged that the suspected oil thieves were on board the vessels at different locations in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when they were intercepted by them. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, has commenced investigation of 58 suspected oil thieves; four vessels, one Barge and two wooden boats allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering. “The suspects and vessels were handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder for further investigation and possible prosecution,” Uwujaren said. He listed the following as names of the suspects: Daniel Faviel Flores, a Mexican; Khrstoliubov Victor, an Ukranian and 56 Nigerian suspects: Umoh Emmanuel Etim; Aliu Dominic; Okwong Effiong Ukpong; Talick Uche Epuk; Okon Emmanuel Sunday; Ebenezer Marshal; Awuletey Okon; George Obomate; Johnbull Uroro; Alphonomsus Augustine Ufot. Others are Jerome Adele-ekun; Mathew Jacob; Okoye Kachi Fred; Johnwill Austin Omubo; Utibe Peter George; Dickson Amadi; Uzi Chibueze Benard; Israel Essien; Job Wilfred; Emmanuel Joseph Ohwimu; Chinedu Nwachukwu Opara; Pascal Chinedu Nnaji; Okechukwu Chukwueke; Peter Ogar; Olatunji Julius Adedokun; Alabede Maruf Olakunle and Origbo Tekevwe Godwill. Evakpo David; Mbachu Kelvin Okechukwu; Nebeire Onyekachi Philip; Akanbi Oluwaseun Moses; Wonodi Chisom Wisdom; Prince Austine Anyor; Anjorin Rasheed Babatunde and Iffi Francis Chuka, The rest are: Tom Wisdom Udo; Fasina Isaac Kehinde; Edo Nsongurua; Cookey Fubara; Ayoka Joseph; Benson Nwaya; Akinfenwa Mike; Ahmed A Shehu; Okojie Favour Osahon: John Flash; Edward Modunwa; Eyione Alex; Onyeneke Wisdom Udoka; Nwokeke Wisdom Udoka; Nwokeke Michael S.U; Anyasi Joshua Ikechukwu; Edward Atorkemo Harrison; Ekpeno Benjamin; Rafi Nura Sani, Thompson Deezua and Edwin Ekpoto Omaretshogunwa. According to Uwujaren: “It was alleged that the suspects were on board the vessels when they were intercepted at different dates and locations in Port Harcourt for alleged illegal oil bunkering activities. “The Vessels: MV Western Orient; MV Temile, AHT Ajemisan and AHT Jascon 23 together with two wooden Boats were intercepted around Onne Anchorage while Barge Hannamarine was intercepted at Okorochiri Creek in Okrika, all in Rivers State. “Taking over the suspects and the accompanying Vessels, Barge and wooden Boats, Samuel Umezuirike of the EFCC assured the Nigerian Navy of further investigation and possible prosecution.”
Canadian Prime Minister, Nigerian Ambassador commend Olumade on Yoruba culture
Chief Funmi Olumade and his Iyameto Productions have been commended by the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and Nigeria High Commission to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, on the promotion of Yoruba rich cultural heritage, with Bajinoju Poka highly received by the audience at the event.
The occasion was the First Iyameto Productions Annual Cultural Funfair, tagged ‘Entrenching Cultural Heritage Through Traditional Games, Arts and Entertainment,” which was held recently in Toronto, Canada. In his goodwill address, the Canadian prime minister who was represented at the event, stated that: ‘‘I am pleased to extend my warmest greetings to everyone attending the annual cultural fun fair, Entrenching Cultural Heritage through Traditional Games and Entertainment.’’
He further pointed out that that the event, ‘‘offers participants a wonderful opportunity to learn more about Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, and to recognise the significant contributions Canadians of Nigerian descent have made, and continue to make, to our country in all fields of endeavours.’’ While congratulating Olumade, Ambassador Asekun, stated that Iyameto Productions has been doing a good job in the promotion of Yoruba rich cultural heritage in Canada; saying the achievements have been possible through hard work, dedication, faith and believing in oneself. Some of the dignitaries at the cultural event included: Jim Karygiannis, and Oba (Dr.) Adekunle Asamu Oyeyemi, The Tewogbade 1, the Oloba of Oba Ile, the representative of Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, The Olowu Kuta of Osun State; Dr. Jean Augustine, The First Black woman in Canadian Parliament and the representative of Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye, chairperson, Nike Art Gallery, Lagos who was the mother of the day and the representative of Chief Mrs. Funmi Rotiba, the CEO of House of Imperial Culture, Ibadan, and Chief Tope Ajanaku, CEO of Top Most Hotel The major sponsor of the event, Bajinotu Poka, which is the number one herbal drink in Nigeria, was on stand to entertain the guests.
Why I withdrew policemen from Imo recovery c’ttee –CP
The Imo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, has explained why he withdrew the policemen attached to the Imo Assets Recovery Committee headed by Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, the senior special assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Security. Among the reasons, according to him, was the disturbing fact that armed policemen deployed to the committee were clearly and unilaterally engaging in illegal activities without the committee members.
The commissioner was reacting to allegations by Ndubuaku that he denied the committee police protection, which led to the assault on him (Ndubuaku), by suspected thugs loyal to former Governor Rochas Okorocha. Speaking through a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the police commissioner said Ndubuaku and his committee were denied police protection due to; “complaints on hostile and aggressive approach of the committee using armed policemen attached to the committee; constant intimidation of victims and other members of the public in the course of their operations.”
The statement, however, indicted the policemen attached to the committee of engaging in unlawful activities. It reads in part: “Policemen operating without the presence of the committee members and sometimes the policemen going for recovery operations on their own of which the Commissioner of Police personally intervened; operating at unholy hours (in some cases only the armed police personnel) thus causing serious embarrassment to the force and the state government.
“Consequent upon the said complaints, the Commissioner of Police withdrew the personnel and summoned the committee chairman, Jasper Ndubuaku.” According to the statement, Ndubuaku apologised and promised to follow due process in subsequent operations. However, the reverse was the case, leading to the recent withdrawal of the policemen.
Gunmen kidnap Ondo varsity lecturer in Edo
A lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) in Okitipupa, Ondo State, Prof. Gideon Okedayo, has been kidnapped at Akoko Junction on the Igara-Auchi highway in Edo State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest abduction took place barely two months after the killing of the daughter of a chieftain of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, on the Ondo-Ore highway in Ondo State. The daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasorotin, Mrs Funke Olakurin, was murdered by people described as Fulani herdsmen on the Ondo-Ore highway in Ondo State on July 12.
Her had killing sparked national outrage with the Federal Government pledging to deploy security operatives in major highways nationwide. Okedayo, of the Department of Mathematical Sciences and Acting Dean of the School of Post Graduate Studies in OSUSTECH, was kidnapped on September 5 on his way to his hometown in Igara, Edo State. The lecturer’s driver, Mr. Sunday Omonigbo, who spoke with NAN on the telephone yesterday on the development, said the abduction happened at a bad spot on Akoko Junction on the Igara-Auchi highway. Omonigbo said that Okedayo’s official car, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number, 06X47OD, was stopped abruptly by gunmen, who fired gun shots in the air.
“The gunmen who looked like Fulani herdsmen stopped us and fired gun shots in the air. They cut my right hand with cutlass, ordered me to come down and took my boss away in his official car. “I ran to the Igara Police Station to report the matter.
As I am speaking with you now, my boss is nowhere to be found,” Omonigbo stated. The Chairman of the OSUSTECH Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Dipo Akomolafe, who also confirmed the incident, told NAN that the institution was in disarray after the news was received. Akomolafe said he had reported the matter to the Okitipupa Police Division, pleading with security agencies to rescue Okedayo from his abductors.
“He was travelling to his hometown in Igara and he drove through Auchi but was kidnapped shortly before Igara. His driver was seriously injured during the encounter. “The OSUSTECH authorities and ASUU are working vigorously towards his safe release from his abductors as we have reported the case at the Okitipupa Police Division. “All security agencies within and outside the state have been duly informed and I enjoin our members to be prayerful and be security conscious at this moment and thereafter.”
U.S.-based ride-hailing service, InDriver, storms Lagos
Driver, an international online ride-hailing service with headquarters in New York, United States and used by over 26 million people across some 200 cities, is now available for residents of Lagos. inDriver users can independently set the price for their trip, while drivers can choose the most profitable and convenient orders.
The app’s Real Time Deals model combats algorithms used by other ride-hailing companies, which rack up prices because of peak hours, traffic and request history. inDriver allows passengers to set their own fare for their chosen route. Nearby drivers who receive notice of ride requests have three choices – accept the fare offered, ignore the offer or bargain for a higher price.
The company said it wanted customers and drivers to independently and directly determine the fare and favourable price of each trip. Commenting on the activities of the company, the Chief Marketing Officer, inDriver, Egor Fedorov, said: “Already, residents of Lagos, using inDriver, would be able to make sure that the cost of travel can be significantly lower than the usual prices.”
He noted that Lagos was the first city in Nigeria where inDriver was launched while the service was already operating in Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and Tanzania. Fedorov said inDriver had already connected over 6,000 drivers in Lagos with new drivers being registered daily. “Until today, taxi services in Nigeria did not leave any choice for local residents when it came to the cost of the trip. Users were only offered to agree to the price specified in the application or on the taxi counter.
Insecurity: FG registers 4,377 migrants
The Federal Government yesterday, said a total of 4,377 migrants had presented themselves for capturing, as its ongoing e-registration enters the third month. In the face of growing insecurity in the country, occasioned by terrorism, drug trafficking and other transborder crimes, President Muhammadu Buhari had, sometime in July, ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to begin the process of obtaining a database of all irregular migrants residing in the country.
President Buhari had, in the face of the directive, also provided an amnesty window of six months within which the affected migrants were to register with the NIS. Consequent upon the directive, the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Mohammed Babandede, had flagged-off the migrant e-registration, with call on all irregular migrants, who had stayed in the country for a period exceeding 90 days, to present themselves for registration. Addressing journalists on the development, Babandede expressed satisfaction with the level of response so far, even as he encouraged those affected to take advantage of the amnesty period to register. According to the CG, upon registration, the data generated will then be forwarded to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to generate what is referred to as, migrants’ identification number (MIN).
He said: “The number of people that have registered for me is very interesting. In the headquarters alone, we have found out that 2175 have registered in Abuja. Majority of the people who have registered are people who have stayed irregularly. “The registration will be like the what we are doing for the passport. For migrants registration, when they finish we will forward to NIMC to develop a special number for them which will be called Migrants Identification Number (MIN).
Withdrawal of Police from Recovery Committee: My men went rogue – Imo CP
The Imo state Police Commissioner, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo has given hints as to why he withdrew the Policemen attached to the Imo Assets Recovery Committee headed by Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Security.
Among the reasons was the disturbing fact that armed policemen deployed to the Committee were clearly and unilaterally engaging in illegal activities without the knowledge of the Committee members.
The Police Commissioner was reacting to allegations by Ndubuaku that he denied the committee Police protection which led to the brutal assault on Ndubuaku by suspected thugs loyal to former Governor Rochas Okorocha.
Speaking through a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the Commissioner explained that Ndubuaku and his committee were denied Police protection due to “Complaints on hostile and aggressive approach of the Committee using armed policemen attached to the Committee; complaints on constant intimidation of victims and other members of the public in the course of their operations”.
The statement, however, indicted policemen attached to the Committee of malpractice and engaging in unlawful activities.
