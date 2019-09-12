I’m still heir to Mikel’s throne, says Nwakali boasts

…targets AFCON qualifiers slot with Eagles

National U-23 team captain Kelechi Nwakali believes he is still in line to fill the shoe of the retired Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi despite not being in the reckoning of the coach of the senior team, Gernot Rohr.

The midfielder, who joined Spanish second division side form Arsenal penultimate week, is yet to fulfil is potential as wrong club’s choices and poor run of form have blighted his career.

He is ready to set his career on the path of progression with assured performances at his modest Spanish side with the hope of attracting call up to the Super Eagles .

”I am still the heir apparent (to Mikel),” Nwakali said after he inspired the U-23 team to a 5-0 spanking of Sudan.

”I believe my own is to do the playing and whenever it is time for me to come I am always available.

”It is always an honour to represent Nigeria. Of course, I am still knocking on the door of the Super Eagles, that’s why we keep playing every day.”

The new SD Huesca signing has captained the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles in the past and knows what it takes to prepare for major tournaments including the U-23 AFCON which holds in Egypt in November.

”The only thing I have to say is the Federation should support the team, the coach I believe he knows what is at stake.

”The main thing first is to go there to pick up the ticket to the Olympics, even if we don’t win the competition, picking up the ticket is the most important thing, so one step at a time,” Nwakali added.

