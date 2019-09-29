I’m tired of married men chasing me –Nigerian Table Tennis Champion, Funke OshonaikeLagos

Chief Mrs. Ibidun Allison is a veteran actress who played her role as the chatty ‘Amebo’ in the popular television sitcom, ‘Village Headmaster’ with breathtaking proficiency. It was a character she adopted with such aplomb that it became synonymous with her personality. Mrs. Allison is 78 years old and still looks quite delectable for her age. She’s currently the face of Globacom’s television commercial that celebrates the talkativeness of an ‘Amebo’. She speaks with VANESSA OKWARA on her growing up years and the values ‘Village Headmaster’ as Nigeria’s longest running television soap opera brought to the society

Brief background.

I began my career as a Radio/Library Attendant with the WNTV/WNBS in 1960, which was where I got my first acting opportunity as part of a four-man group which staged the first live drama on television. My hunger for knowledge and growth earned me a Federal Government scholarship to study Drama, Broadcasting and Scriptwriting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. I also attended the London School of Music, trained with the BBC, and studied TV Production at the London School of TV Production.

I’ve received honours and accolades for my contributions to television, arts and broadcasting industry for more than 30 years. In recognition of my contribution to the community, I was conferred with the title of Otun Iyalode of Ode Remo in Ogun State.⁣⁣

What was growing up like in those days?

We were enjoying ourselves. I believe that in those days, people were more respectful, more diligent. We obeyed our parents and respected our elders. We also worked hard. Technology has helped a lot of people to work hard these days but we should not forget where we come from; some people forget but it should not be so. See something like the mode of dressing, if you are a lady, you should never wear anything above your knees. Leave the rest to the imagination and let people be curious. But now, they show so much of their body, it doesn’t make you any prettier and that bothers me a lot. Sometimes, I blow out and just tell them.

What’s your perception of the new Nollywood?

My perception is that they are doing well. Everybody has new things to learn and should keep doing so. I’m glad to say that most of our girls are doing very well and going abroad. They should take the good and leave off the bad. Nollywood is doing well in churning out movies almost on weekly basis but there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to sound. The sound or background music is not supposed drown the voices of the actors. For me the sound is the first think they’re supposed to work more on. We are always learning even at this age. They should not think they have arrived.

The ‘Village Headmaster’ was a drama that depicted a united Nigeria, what’s your advice to the government especially concerning the unity of the country?

The government should take care of its citizens. The citizens don’t have much to fall back on. We need the basic things of life such as good roads. Some people who go on holidays do so because they are fed up of the things going on here. Public schools are not well equipped, so parents take their kids to expensive schools they can hardly afford. Public schools should be taken care of by government so that everyone can take their children to public school. They are building houses that the average Nigerian cannot afford; how many of them actually have that kind of money to buy such houses? So government should rather build houses for those who cannot afford such amount. Look at the minimum wage; they’re still battling with it.

Nigeria is supposed to be a wealthy country but the money is not spreading but it’s in the hands of a few. Even the 30,000 minimum wage is not enough for an average family. This country needs a government that can take care of the masses than those in National Assembly. What is government doing? The aged are not taken care of. People work for years and at the end, they don’t receive pension. Pension scheme should be made to serve the people. All the same, this is a beautiful country. I keep telling people, I love my country. I love Nigeria so much. I could stay abroad permanently if I want to because I have the papers to stay but I keep running back home but for goodness sake, our government should do something for the masses.

What do you do to keep fit and healthy and still look good at your age?

It’s by the grace of God. I was born in 1941. I keep telling people, all things should be done in moderation. Cut your coat according to your size. I can say that to myself. I’m a very modest person. I don’t bite off more than I can chew. I’ve children who understand me and know that I’m not ‘Oju kokoro’, I’m content. If God say have more, I will but I won’t do anything illegal or bad to get it. We should always remember that there’s a controlling force and that is God Almighty.

Describe your fashion style?

You can hardly see me wear clothes that do not cover my legs. I’ve been told I’ve good legs but you still see me covering them. I’m either on trousers or long dresses. I wear what I think suits me.

What did the sitcom, ‘Village Headmaster’ do for you as a person?

It has humbled me; my role as ‘Amebo’ in ‘Village Headmaster’ really exposed me. People come and appreciate me in so many ways. I think it has really humbled me and I’m very happy that I’m here today, 50 years after the program started. So I’m glad I’m part and parcel of that program.

Can you recount some of the actors that were with you on that program that you miss now?

I miss all of them! You know we were actually a family during in that sitcom. Who should I talk about more? Is it Chief Eleyinmi’, who finally became an Oba and made me a chief in his kingdom? Is it Jabadu or the three headmasters that are all gone now? Or is it Ted Mukoro that I had known since 1960? We worked together from WNTV up to Lint as; we met again in radio and then on television. When it’s time to go, nobody can stop it. They all lived well. All these people I’m talking about got to 80 years and more. Am I to talk of Sisi Clara, who was not just my friend but also a sister? Sisi Clara’s mother and my mum had known each other before I was born. We worked together when she came back from England on WNTV Ibadan. She was in our house when Segun Olushola met her and we were all working together at WNTV and they got married and had children. There are so many of them who are gone. It is the grace of the Almighty that we are here today but we miss all of them so much and we will not forget them. May their souls rest in peace.

At what point did you choose as a family to celebrate the ‘Village Headmaster’ 50th anniversary?

That’s because the program is 50 years old this year since it started and I think 50 is worth celebrating. For those who had gone, May their souls rest in peace and we that are alive, it’s good we celebrate ourselves too. For being here by the grace of God since the program started, it is something to rejoice about. So we want to appreciate ourselves and the audience and those who worked for us and NTA because they made it happen and the creator of the program, the late ambassador Segun Olushola and all those who have left, we will honour them.

What are the implications of not having programs like ‘Village Headmaster’ and ‘Tales by Moonlight’ on our screens today?

Well, I’m surprised we are not having them. Most of us grew up by watching ‘Tales by Moonlight’. They tell us stories about our culture and traditions. But all of a sudden we believe that what we watch from the western world should be for our children but I don’t think so. I believe we need to get back to the old ways. It doesn’t mean that our production should be less inviting. We have so much to offer. The western programs we watch also have their traditions and haven’t thrown it away. ‘Village Headmaster’ had so much to offer and in those days, it was teaching values to the young ones who were coming up. We want to continue the program and we call on all to help make it happen.

What are the things needed to make ‘Village Headmaster’ come back to our screen?

Well, nothing happens without money. We need it to organise so many things. Also nothing happens without the professionals, NTA and everyone involved. Like the celebration of ‘Village Headmaster’ at 50 coming up this October needs a lot of things to set it up. To stage a play, we need sponsors and those who love us and the program to come and join us bring it back to life.

Tell us more about your role in then in ‘Village Headmaster’?

I was ‘Amebo’, the radio Oja; I wasn’t a gossip, because a gossip is one that tells lies. I was just giving information to the villagers what was going to happen. The names, ‘Amebo’, a lot of people don’t know what it means. From the language of the people of Delta State where it came from, it means the favourite of the husband to whom so many things are told in confidence. She only embellishes the truth but never lies. If the program comes back on air, I will still love to play that role.

Don’t you think our present government also need ‘Amebo’ to tell them what they society is saying to them?

Well, I will leave it to them to find one .

Since the program got rested, what have you been doing?

I’ve been living my life fully. I did quite a few other things. I did a little bit of speech teaching privately to some people, took care of my family and grand kids, went to parties, I traveled and so many other things.

It was in the news some time ago that you were dead. How did you feel when you heard it?

I wasn’t in the country actually but I laughed over it when I saw it. When they say things like that about you, it means longer life. All the same, I was a little bit shocked that whoever wrote that story did not bother to check. There were so many people he could have checked to confirm. Glory be to God that he has taken that back. He also sent a written apology personally to me. Its ok, I’m still alive and healthy

