Back Page Column
In Nigeria, bandits are lords
Nigeria is rapidly wearing the mega attire and ridiculous robes that easily give it away as one huge joke of a country. Decency has given way to indecency. Reason has eloped from the national fortress of citizenship participation, and unreason is implanted as the normative order of the day. Jokers are everywhere, walking along the corridors of power, in starched flowing garb, making some look like masquerades waiting for ostentatious performance at the village square. Political comedians are swelling in their numbers, each one putting up a classic display to outdo the other, in a manner that suggests unhealthy competition of the bizarre. Thieves are calling out to thieves. Kidnappers are calling out to kidnappers. Bandits are calling out to bandits. And now, governors are calling out to bandits, negotiating with them in order to stabilise an already polluted atmosphere by the unwholesome activities of criminals. The moment governors now negotiate with bandits, I knew the game was up. Perhaps, it might be more instructive to hand over the reins of power to bandits to assure us of safety and security. It is like securing the bone by giving it to the dog.
I have read a couple of opinions about the propriety or otherwise of the indecent action taken by the Governors of Zamfara and Katsina states to negotiate with bandits as a sure way to arrest their perennial hostages. Once a legitimate government now descends to the level of negotiating with criminals, it tells a sordid story of failed leadership. It is an unequivocal verdict that they no longer have the competence, ability, legitimacy, resourcefulness, and capacity to govern their state. It is a huge, undiluted insult to the psyche of security agencies who are constitutionally empowered to provide security for lives and property. It is an inelegant statement that our security agents have become part of the problem rather than be the solution to our problems. It is like saying, “we have given up, let us negotiate with bandits for some kind of breather.” It is a sorry pass that exposes the failure of this government and its crass incapacity to provide result-driven leadership that we seriously desire at this point of our national life.
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State was taking inspiration from his name-sake and colleague Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, who got upbeat at the wrecking activities of bandits when he became the governor by court verdict. Bello Matawalle took the strange step to negotiate with bandits as a way to assuage the people that his own leadership style was different from his predecessor, Abdulaaziz Yari, who has first class degree in lamentation. At some point, former Governor Yari was ready to surrender the state to emergency rule if that would put paid to the nefarious activities of the bandits. He became helpless as much as the security agents. He was agonising all the time, lamenting his helplessness, while the funds of the state were being pillaged on the excuse of combating crimes and criminalities. Wanting to show a remarkable difference from his predecessor, Bello Matawalle went for the bizarre: got into negotiation with the bandits to extract a commitment from them to at least cease fire.
Often times, the details of the bargain are never made public, but there are indications that huge financial resources are the main motivation. Some also nominate their loyalists into cabinet positions to feel a sense of belonging. Whatever pyrrhic relief being sought by such dubious engagement, it is purely bad politics for constituted authority to surrender to bandits in whatever form or guise. It is clear admittance of failure in its rawest form and a clear indication that we are now operating jungle politics, where survival is for the fittest. Since the bandits are the fittest in the jungle, instead of the security agents, then, the governors have to go cap in hand to seek for protection from the bandits. In Nigeria, bandits are now Lords. They are the philosopher kings. They are the feudal lords. They lead the jungle. When they roar from the jungle, the governors are expected to catch cold. They have nothing to lose. They love the sounds of AK-47. They hold it with enthusiastic celebration. They look ramshackle but decorated with caché of arms and ammunition as they stand shoulder to shoulder with constituted authority to dish out their terms.
How did we get to this sorry state in our political evolutionary process? Where are the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) who often develop irresistible erection each time they mobilise to arrest a hapless citizen? Where are the SARS tycoons, who often mete out punishment on hapless citizens for no discernible offence? Where are the combat ready military operatives, who usually drill civilians who fall out of favour with them on their line of duty? Where are the operatives of the Police, the Crime Investigation Department (CID), who are often dreaded when it comes to gathering intelligence reports? Where are the men of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) who are reputed for ensuring there is adequate checks on our borders? For negotiating with the bandits, it is almost certain, that these categories of security agents are presently in slumber. They need to be urged to wake up. It is day break in Nigeria. Hell is let loose. Insecurity has become a defining principle of our daily endeavours. The roads are unsafe, the homes are unsafe, the offices are unsafe, the villages are in perpetual fear, while the farms have been abandoned for fear of attacks by bandits and their collaborators.
On Sunday, 1st September, 2019, hell was let loose between Lokoja and Abaji axis of that busy road, when kidnappers feasted on the highway in their usual tradition. Three persons were reportedly killed while about 12 persons were said to have been kidnapped. The kidnappers had a field day for hours and as soon as they escaped into their fortress, the Police, in its usual drumbeat, appeared at the scene. Similar incidence happened on the ever busy Abuja to Kaduna road last week, when footages of the encounter of the security aides to former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo with kidnappers went viral. After that encounter, other operations had been carried out without any confrontation by security forces. The road has become a den for kidnappers. Travellers from Abuja to the North-West zone of the country, now resort to train transportation. Even, Generals of the Nigerian Army and other high profile security officers, struggle with the commoners for the limited tickets at Idu Train Station, in the suburb of Abuja. When Generals and security chiefs find our roads unsafe for road travel, what will become the fate of the ordinary traveller that has no other option?
Edo State has continued to remain a flash point as a result of the unwholesome activities of kidnappers and armed robbers. From Edo North Senatorial District to Edo South, through Edo Central, it has been a theatre of one kidnap after another. From Igarra, in Akoko-Edo through Owan axis, to Uromi, and down to Benin City, the heart of the state, it has been one kidnap too many. It is fast becoming a helpless situation, no thanks to the decayed state of the roads, now worsened by rainfall. The government of the day both at the state and federal, appears helpless and incapacitated to generate any realistic solutions to halt the menace. Day after day, Nigeria’s rot is growing at a geometric proportion. It does appear we are surrendering to bandits and kidnappers, reason why elected governors are finding it fashionable to pose with gun-wielding bandits as a show of bravado and uncommon breakthrough. What a mess of a country we have become, total bunkum and complete absurdity. That is what you get when your security architecture cannot texture to new dynamics and sophistication of crimes. It is what you get when tired bones are those who occupy the epicentre of your security architecture, especially in an era when corruption has become the code of conduct.
Negotiation with bandits, insurgents and kidnappers did not just start today, but it has assumed the normative order in some states. Katsina is the president’s home state, yet the Federal Government has become handcuffed in churning out remedies to combat the menace. Zamfara State Governor stopped short of beating his chest to announce to his predecessor that what he could not achieve in his eight years of being governor, through negotiation with bandits, he has been able to achieve that within 100 days in office.
When a 21st century governance devotes time and energy on negotiating with bandits, it is ingenuously preparing the way for more criminal tendencies in the future. It is like announcing to the potential criminal that “crime pays, after all”. That is what you get when the critical policies are never formulated, when government programmes are never followed through to fruition, and when implementation of its policies suffers huge human capital development gap. Rather than use human intellect as a reservoir to generate ideas, they deploy AK-47 as the watering pen to situate or drive the narrative. Behold, we are in a season of AK-47, where bandits are lords.
Back Page Column
Like Buhari, I love cartoons!
R
eno Omokri, one of the most virulent and partisan – even if forthright – critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), took the president to the cleaners on his just-concluded trip to Japan (“A tale of Buhari, Nana Akufo-Addo and Toyota). That is vintage Omokri – expectedly (and justifiably?) so. Reno was one of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s aides; in fact one of his spin-doctors and social media gurus. He has, since Jonathan’s exit in 2015, proved an unrepentant and incorrigible defender of the ex-president, his administration, and party. Reno has not jumped ship like many others, defecting or crossing the carpet from PDP to APC to enjoy the now famous, even if notorious, soft-landing, a euphemism for an escape from EFCC persecution.
It is obvious Reno is not one of those desiring an “invite” – as social media language has now corrupted the word – to “come and eat” on Buhari and APC’s table. “Come and eat” was how the late Chief Sunday Afolabi, an Obasanjo Minister, described the ministerial invitation to his former boss, ex-governor of old Oyo State, Chief Bola Ige (later assassinated as sitting Minister of Justice and Federal A-G). We thank God that of all the issues with Buhari – cluelessness, incompetence, indifference, diffidence, colourless, lifeless, ruination of the economy, destruction of the nation itself, playing King Nero, nepotism, sectionalism, religious fundamentalism, name it – he has not added wilful assassination of political opponents. So we do not yet have to cast suspicious glances over our shoulders to see whether or not a Sergeant Rogers Jabilla is trailing. Except for the irritants called DSS and EFCC, critics are still free to go, as they say. So we can still enjoy the vibrant, virile, and delectable community of critics who light up our spirit and give us hope of a better (post-Buhari/APC) tomorrow. But I digress!
It interests me to hear from Reno that I have something in common with Mr. President: That Buhari reads newspapers – well, not newspapers, really, but cartoons! That is something! Many would wager a bet he never – or ever can – read anything, including memos brought before him but that, at best, aides summarise everything in a few words and then brief him about the decisions arrived at and actions taken. And Mr. President – Yes, Mr. President! – would simply nod and say with a voice full of gratitude, “tooo mad Allah!” and continue to mind his own business! Many of the cartoons Buhari reads are critical of him –that he does not call for the head of the “errant” cartoonists is very instructive. Remember: Cartoons critical of Muhammed has led to terrorist attacks in France and elsewhere. I think Buhari once joked that his nose is not as long as the cartoons portray it! Compare this with the fact that mere criticism of some state governors has landed some journalists in jail; there is one journalist who is being charged with treason right now just for being critical of a governor! Petulant tyrants! Impetuous tin-gods! Imagine if such pig-headed local champions were President/Commander-in-Chief! I remember a story about Gen. Raji Rasaki – of the “who build this gada (bridge)” fame! – that Dele Oguntayo told me: As Lagos State governor, Rasaki’s press secretary had come with “prayers” – that is what request for money is called in official, bureaucratic parlance – to take care of “press boys”. Rajaki jocularly quipped: Ki lo n pressi? Apo re lo n pressi! Ojojumo l’ori n tobi t’ese n tirin ninu paper”; meaning, “What are you pressing; it is your pocket you are pressing. It is every day they cartoon me in the papers with big head and tiny legs”. How many of our so-called democratic leaders will laugh off such as inanities?
I, too, read cartoons. Yes, I not only read cartoons, I really, really love cartoons; especially cartoons that are political and didactic. Without mentioning names, I dare to say that some of the most profound political commentators and critics of our time have been cartoonists. It is not love for cartoons that has made Buhari the flop that he is; the reasons for his abject performance are glaring for all to see, many of which Reno briliantly highlighted in his piece under review. I love cartoons that make me laugh. These days, you must laugh to kill sorrow that daily mounts in Buhari/APC’s Nigeria. I feel sad and cheated when cartoons are repeated. I mark out silly errors on cartoons. It pains that few editors pay good attention to their cartoon pages. I start to read my newspaper from the back page – after having taken a glance at the front page.
I read the columnist, then the Sports pages. I love Sports, especially foreign sports. Sadly, local sports have lost its allure. It is evidence of how the generally-pervasive decadence has spread to all hitherto vibrant sectors of our national life. I read obituaries – religiously. That may surprise many. In fact, I study and analyse the wordings on obituaries. If you devote some time to obituaries, you will marvel at the advancement our people have made in communicating with the dead. It is like the dead are listening to, reading and hearing what their loved ones and those they have left behind have to say about them. I imagine what my own children and other loved ones will say of me when my own time is up. I calculate the age of the departed and wonder at what age I, too, will depart this plane. I consider what killed who and who and wish such would not be my portion. I shudder when parents announce the death or paste the obituary of their children and say “Lord, I reject this in Jesus mighty name” In my many years of reading obituary pages, I have not come across one where expletives were poured on the departed or where their evil deeds were brought into remembrance. “Say no evil of the dead” rules the waves on obituary pages. Here, William Shakespeare is turned on his head: The evil that men do, do not live after them but are interred with their bones; only the good is remembered and adumbrated.
Being the deeply religious people that we are, we leave judgement unto Baba God, as they say. I also love reading foreign news. This could not have been otherwise since I was a foreign affairs correspondent and travelled far and wide, meeting with foreign dignitaries like Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Sam Nujoma, Nicephore Soglo, Gnassingbe Eyadema, Polisario president Abdulaziz, Gaddaffi’s number two, Major Jalloud, to mention but a few. I feel cheated anytime adverts take over any of the pages mentioned above – even though I can understand why. These are some of the pages where newspapers still manage to be different these days. The news pages are practically the same. Once you have read the news in a newspaper, you can take it for granted that you have read the news in all the other newspapers. I was aghast years back when I learnt that press secretaries write the news, together with headlines, for correspondents – and that is how the silly thing will come out the next day! No urge to be different. Critical angles are neglected. Industry is lost. It was not like that during my days – but I must hasten to add that mine was the analogue age, today is the digital! But I wonder if they do not understand that, this way, they are killing the newspaper, making it irrelevant day after day. Reno, thanks!
As far as cartoons go, I should henceforth be able to exchange notes with Buhari through my brother, Femi Adesina or my brother, Louis Odion, if issues to be discussed are technical in nature! Despite my unyielding criticism of Buhari, Femi has not failed, not even once, to respond to my SMS. I know this is grace. Michael Awe, a better friend of Femi, has not been that lucky. I thank Reno also for his lucid expose, as usual, on Buhari’s jamboree to Japan where the “Oyinbos” preferred small Ghana to giant Nigeria, making no pretence of the fact that Nigeria, under Buhari – just like it was under vile dictator Sani Abacha – has once again relapsed into a pariah in the comity of nations. They say once bitten, twice shy: How many times will Nigeria get bitten before it learns a lesson?
FEEDBACK
Buhari, if he is sincere in his fight against corruption, should also look at the sanity aspect, which was what mostly played out in the nasty judgement by the London court. He should summon all CBN governors, Finance ministers, and Attorneys-General when this debt was initially $40 million till it became $850 million, which Buhari inherited. The question Buhari should ask himself and his economic team is: How come this claim skyrocketed to $9.6 billion within four years of his regime? Does that not show how irresponsible, careless, and insincere his government and its anti-corruption fight have been? – Frank, Aba.
Back Page Column
Agony of a diseased nation
O
n a daily basis, one keeps ruminating over the litany of moral decadence afflicting our society. What seems more disturbing is the prevalent cases of rape and defilement of children, toddlers and babies across the land. Rape should never be tolerated. It dehumanises and is emblematic of degradation of societal values and ethos. It becomes unpardonable when an innocent and harmless child is attacked by an adult that is old enough to father her, if not by her father. That is the rot that we are witnessing in our sick and diseased society today.
Few days ago, it was widely reported that doctors at the Federal Medical Centre Yola, Adamawa State battled to save the life of a five-year-old girl allegedly raped by an unidentified man. Doctors at the hospital said the development had caused severe damage to the girl’s body such that it would require major corrective surgery to save her. The little girl was said to have been rushed to the hospital after the defilement in a critical condition. There are ample examples whereby children and toddlers have been sexually abused, raped or killed in the country.
Before the Adamawa episode was the one involving a headmaster in one of the schools in Lagos State, who was caught having sex with a primary school pupil in one of the school’s toilets. Similarly, a 15-year-old girl was discovered to be impregnated by an elderly man and close confidant that it took a lot of persuasions to get the girl to confess. This dire situation inflicting our nation requires urgent attention more than ever before. A 2015 United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) report showed that six out of 10 children in the country are vulnerable to sexual abuse before the age of 18. With this statistics, it can be seen that the plague of child sexual abuse has eroded the moral and social foundation of the society that we all live in.
Unfortunately, parents, guardians and the government appear helpless and clueless because of the moral question, poor legislation and enforcement. The stigma and criminal procedure involved in establishing a prima facie case of rape in the country is highly complex and cumbersome, making victims to prefer to remain silent and making the circle of criminality to continue. At times, some females lure men into rapping them. The prevailing situation in the country suggests that full tracking of rape and rapists is still not available. What this simply means is that previously rapists or paedophiles can still be employed by schools without knowing, to teach children and make them further vulnerable.
There seems to be conspiracy of silence against rape and rapists as people prefer to avoid talking about it as if it’s a non-issue. From the rape child cases recorded lately, most of them occurred in schools. To arrest this disturbing trend, parents and wards should be more vigilant by ensuring that they look out for the moral integrity of the teachers and workers in their children’s schools. They are also encouraged to teach their children the basics of sex education. This is to ensure that unnecessary myth centred about sex is made known to the girl-child early in life.
Despite being classified as one of the countries that signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, Nigeria can said to have done little to ensure that school authorities and government adequately protect children and girls at crèche, nursery, schools and educational institutions from sexual abuse. The convention prescribes that children should have right to survival, develop to the fullest, protection from harmful influences, free from abuse, exploitation and ensure full participation in family, cultural and social life. We recall the story of a failed society when a 13-year-old girl, Elizabeth Ochanya died from Vesico-Vaginal Fistula disease that she suffered from sexual assault in the hands of a father and his son in Makurdi, Benue State.
The fate that befell Ochanya was one of the reasons the Child Rights Act was enacted to cure. Regrettably, poor enforcement of such laws continues to make thousands of girls from less privileged families to be constrained by serving as housemaids or slave labourers, where they are daily sexually-exploited and limited in the realisation of their full potentials in life. Some are bodily deformed and made barren for life due to no fault of theirs when raped. It is saddening that only about 20 out of the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory have domesticated the Child Rights Act meant to ensure that every girl-child is protected from abuse.
The continued cruelty against our girls and women is vividly captured by the Ghanaian writer, Amma Darko, in her fiction titled, Faceless. In the typical state, as depicted by her Sodom and Gomorrah, criminality, corruption – immorality and injustice are order of the day – where women and girls struggle to live in the harsh, greedy and merciless in the male-dominated world. In Faceless, there is an attempted rape of Fofo by Poison, as a weapon to silence and intimidate her cursed mother, Maa Tsuru, to cover up his (Poison’s) complicity over the murder of Baby T, Fofo’s elder sister at the Agbogbloshie market despite the calculated attempts to cover-up.
Maa Tsuru herself, a victim of sexual abuse, is faced with the huge challenge of raising her children alone as a single mother. Along the line, Fofo manages to escape from Poison’s trap unlike the submissive Baby T, who is unlucky and sexually abused early in life by Kpakpo, her step-father and mother’s irresponsible husband. Not only is Baby T serially molested by the ‘apparently kind neighbour’ and superstitious Onko; Baby T could not overcome the overbearing pressure of the lustful men, as she was eventually turned into child prostitute and exploited by elders and even close relatives. Poison, notorious and greedy for money, is equally a product of a bad family upbringing and known for habitually using fear to intimidate girls and women.
Maa Tsuru’s non-challance, stupid manipulation by men, lust for money and poor decision-making, led to the tragedy that befalls her innocent children and family. Partially lucky Fofo, a very confident girl, who wants succour for vulnerable children like her, wants to see the government at all cost. She believes that seeing the government would liberate her and her sister Baby T from bondage, not knowing that our governments are helpless and dysfunctional to meeting the yearnings of citizens. Fofo’s benefactor, Kabria, through her non-governmental organisation, eventually saved her from jungle justice and later rehabilitated her into normal life without any governmental intervention.
In Nigeria, rape can be said to have reached an endemic level. No female is really safe from being raped. The country’s criminal justice system should be better activated against the growing aberrant behaviour through stiffer penalties. In the many countries where rape cases are promptly dealt with, including the United States of America, sex offender registers are kept by all states and districts. We should replicate this policy in the country to tag serial rapists and reduce the possibility of them committing the same offence. Rape victims should summon courage to come out to fight this social cancer.
Borrowing from Faceless, collective effort is required to end the scourge as government alone cannot end it. Rape should never be deployed as an instrument for settling rift and difference. Mothers should shield their daughters from being vulnerable. Until rape is taken as a national tragedy, it may remain the same and difficult to eradicate by making life miserable and worthless for our toddlers, girls and women. More importantly, boys and men should take a vow never to rape.
λKupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) viaadewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Back Page Column
Why and how history defines who we are (8)
THE KINGDOM OF BENIN: A QUINTESSENTIAL REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCE OF HISTORY
INTRODUCTION
It has been breadth taking discussing the Benin Empire which we were taught in secondary school. But, because everything that has a beginning must have an end, we shall, today, draw the curtain on our discourse of this great Empire and take on another historical personality head on, Mansa Musa I.
THE GRADUAL DECLINE (continues)
By the last half of the nineteenth century Great Britain had become desirous of having a closer relationship with the Kingdom of Benin. Several attempts were made to achieve this end beginning with the official visit of Richard Burton in 1862.
Following that was an attempt to establish a treaty between Benin and the United Kingdom by Hewtt, Blair and Annesley in 1884, 1885 and 1886 respectively. But Benin resisted signing a protectorate treaty with Britain through most of the 1880s and 1890s. Progress was finally made by Vice-Consul H.L Gallwey’s visit to Benin in 1892. This mission was significant in several ways. It was the first official visit after Richard Burton’s in 1862, and it would also set in motion the events to come that would lead to the Kingdom of Benin’s demise.
During his visit, Vice-Consul H.L. Gallwey claimed to have convinced the King of Benin to sign a formal agreement between the kingdoms of Benin and Great Britain, which would come to be known as “The Gallwey Treaty of 1892.” Contrary to the stories told by Gallwey later, for a number of reasons there is still today some controversy as to whether the Benin monarch actually agreed to the terms of the treaty as Gallwey had claimed.
First, at the time of his visit to Benin the monarch could not welcome Gallwey or any other foreigners due to the observance of the traditional Igue festival which prohibited the presence of any non-native persons during the ritual season.
Also, even though Gallwey claimed the King and his chiefs were willing to sign the treaty, it was common knowledge that the ruler was not in the habit of signing one sided treaties. The Treaty reads: “Her Majesty the Queen of Great Britain and Ireland, Empress of India in compliance with the request of [the] King of Benin, hereby extend to him and the territory under his authority and jurisdiction, Her gracious favor and protection” (Article 1). The Treaty also states “The King of Benin agrees and promises to refrain from entering into any correspondence, Agreement or Treaty with any foreign nation or power except with the knowledge of her Britannic Majesty’s Government” (Article 2), and finally that “It is agreed that full jurisdiction, civil and criminal over British subject’s and their property in the territory of Benin is reserved to her Britannic Majesty, to be exercised by such consular or other officers as Her Majesty shall appoint for the purpose…The same jurisdiction is likewise reserved to her Majesty in the said territory of Benin over foreign subjects enjoying British protection, who shall be deemed to be involved in the expression “British subjects” throughout this Treaty” (Article 3).
It makes little sense that the monarch and his chiefs would accept the terms laid out in articles IV-IX, or that he or his chiefs would knowingly bestow their dominion upon Queen Victoria for so little apparent remuneration. Under Article IV, the treaty states that “All disputes between the King of Benin and other Chiefs between him and British or foreign traders or between the aforesaid King and neighboring tribes which cannot be settled amicably between the two parties, shall be submitted to the British consular or other officers appointed by Her Britannic Majesty to exercise jurisdiction in the Benin territories for arbitration and decision or for arrangement.”
The chiefs attest that the King of Benin did not sign the treaty because he was in the middle of an important festival which prohibited him from doing anything else (including signing the treaty). The King maintained that he did not touch the white man’s pen. Gallwey later claimed in his report that the King basically accepted the signing of the treaty in all respects. Despite the ambiguity over whether or not the monarch signed the treaty, the British officials easily accepted it as though he did because they were driven (to a large extent) by greed; British officials were increasingly interested in controlling trade in Benin and also in accessing the kingdom’s rubber resources to support their own growing tire market.
However, after Benin discovered Britain’s true intentions, eight unknowing British representatives, who had been sent to visit Benin were killed. As a result a Punitive Expedition was launched in 1897. The British force, under the command of Admiral Sir Harry Rawson, razed and burned the city, destroying much of the country’s treasured art and dispersing nearly all that remained. The stolen portrait figures, busts, and groups created in iron, carved ivory, and especially in brass (conventionally called the “Benin Bronzes”) are now displayed in museums around the world. The King of Benin was eventually captured by the British, deposed and sent to live out his days in Calabar, in southeastern Nigeria. He died in 1914.
BENIN TODAY
The monarchy continues to exist today as one of the traditional states of contemporary Nigeria. Ewuare II, the present king, is one of the most prominent of the various traditional rulers of Nigeria. (The end).
NOW THIS
MANSA MUSA I
Mansa Musa I was the ruler of the Mali Empire in West Africa from 1312 to 1337 CE. Controlling territories rich in gold and copper, as well as monopolizing trade between the north and interior of the continent, the Mali elite grew extremely wealthy. A Muslim like his royal predecessors, Mansa Musa brought back architects and scholars from his pilgrimage to Mecca who would build mosques and universities that made such cities as Timbuktu internationally famous. Mansa Musa’s 1324 CE stopover in Cairo, though, would spread Mali’s fame even further and on to Europe where tall tales of this king’s fabulous wealth in gold began to stir the interest of traders and explorers. Mansa Musa, the Mali Empire’s greatest ever ruler, was said to have spent so much gold in the markets of the Egyptian city that the value of bullion crashed by 20%.
AND THIS
DEATH & SUCCESSORS
Mansa Musa was succeeded first by his son Mansa Maghan I (r. 1337-1341 CE), who had also ruled as regent while his father had been on his famous pilgrimage, and then by his brother Mansa Sulayman.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No great man lives in vain. The history of the world is but the biography of great men”. (Thomas Carlyle).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Back Page Column
The snag with single moms
Atopmost desire of every woman, especially in Africa, is to be married, stay married, and be fruitful as a mother. Regardless of her educational, professional or business attainments, becoming successful in marriage is as crucial as the breath of her life. Wearing wedding rings is seen as complementing her status as a responsible woman in the society. She feels proud to talk about her family: how naughty and funny children could be; the tireless demands of her ‘big baby boy’ (husband) who keeps playing rivalry with the children for her attention; the fault-finding visiting mother in-law who is stressing her beyond limits and the forthcoming family event for which she is to go shopping. These and some other activities make every woman proud as having a home.
However, circumstances and fate have made many women become single moms as widows, divorced, separated and yet-to-be-married mothers or those socially known as ‘Baby Mamas.’ I do feel for single moms regardless of their age and circumstances. The trauma of loneliness is killing, much less financial commitments in paying all manner of ever-increasing but must-do bills. Many single moms are jobless; no thanks to the depreciating economic fortunes in the country. Some of those who were very selective in choosing male partners are now ready for any available man, provided he could, at least, drop ‘something’ on a regular basis to keep body and soul together. Pity! The hard-working and never-give-up among them are taking up menial jobs in the neighbourhood, schools, worship centres and wherever, including non-resident housekeeping jobs. Quite a good number of them are now into diverse networking businesses. I appreciate their doggedness because there is dignity in labour.
Many enterprising single moms would have been married again or, at least, be enjoying a stable relationship but for their naivety! I have encountered several single moms at different fora, their common chorus is that “There are no serious men out there. All we have are mere sex partners who have no interest to care or bear your burden with you.” Another set are of the opinion that “Men are scammers. They will sweet-talk you into relationship only to defraud you bodily (sex), financially, emotionally (unfaithful), psychologically (keep you at the edge of insanity) and unending lies of unfulfilled promises.”
As much as I can’t deny these statements, I do know also that not all available men are bad. There are thousands of single dads, too, who are on the lookout for good, godly, faithful, and caring women to fill the vacuum in their lives. To my consternation, I have found out that women are usually the architect of their own prolonged single parenthood.
A mother of four was lamenting her needy condition without helpers coming her path for almost six years that her husband had abandoned the home for an older woman. According to her, she has foreclosed the possibility of reunion with her runaway hubby even though the man does not appear to be thinking in that direction either. The 43-year-old restaurateur said she received overtures from admirers on regular basis. I wonder why she’s still unattached despite her good qualities. To be honest, she is the cause. Reason: she is fond of scaring men away with her burden of commitments whenever a man indicates interest in her.
“Whenever any man says ‘Madam, can we be in a relationship?’ My response is that can you bear my burden? I have four children, think about their school fees; my rents both residential and business; our feeding and maintenance allowances. Think about these things first, your response will ultimately decide my own response’. That will be the last time the man will show up; and if he does, he won’t mention the issue again. So, I’m tired; I really need a man.”
A 38-year-old civil servant said she is still a single mom because the men available are “stingy” and mean. According to her, the last relationship she had lasted for only three months. Why? The man, also a civil servant, “keeps promising without delivering; yet, he is a horse rider when it comes to the bedroom. I terminated the relationship after three months of probation and I have nothing to show for it. The only time he gave me a reasonable amount was when he collected some salary arrears. I have pressing demands, please. Why is my life not cosy?”
The major reason these women and their ilk are still ‘waiting,’ ‘searching’ and ‘expecting’ is because they make their financial needs a paramount condition for going into relationship. I know money matters a lot in relationship especially with single mothers but predicating their acceptance or otherwise on monetary considerations is inordinate. Like the case of the restaurateur, she said “what I do ask any man proposing to have an affair with me is ‘can you shoulder my responsibilities?’ His response will determine my own response as well.” I asked her some salient questions which she couldn’t provide any convincing answers to. First, is the man asking her out the biological father of her children? She said ‘No.’ Second, who was the object of the man’s interest? She answered “I am.” Then, why was she making her burden a condition for relationship? She couldn’t answer. Since the father of her children is alive, the fact that the (estranged husband/father) do not care for the children should not make it mandatory for other man to shoulder the responsibility. Presenting this as a condition keeps good and, indeed, helpful men away. However, this tactless approach does not apply to every single mom but is common with the majority of them.
Every man going into a relationship with single moms is fully aware that he has a supporting role to play in the life of the woman, widows inclusive. Men are weary of women that boldly confront them with demanding conditions for a relationship. They swiftly discover a sense of exploitation, lack of seriousness or commitment in such women. If, as a single mom, you like a man and feel he could add more value to your life in many areas of life beyond money, just go ahead. In the course of the journey, every other thing will naturally be added, even beyond your expectations. Surprisingly, it may eventually lead to another marital life.
Back Page Column
Disquiet in Enugu, the real issue
“True equality means holding everyone accountable in the same way, regardless of race, gender, faith ethnicity or political ideology” – Monica Crowly
It’s very evident to all discerning minds that serious efforts are being made lately to covertly take away the political peace and tranquillity that has been ubiquitous in Enugu State since 2007 and replace it with uneasiness, panic and angst.
The turmoil that ruled the tenure of Governor Chimaroke Nnamani was brilliantly dimmed by the path of peace and friendliness that his successor Sullivan Chime followed immediately on coming to power.
A distance observer watching developments in Enugu State lately would be thinking that it’s all about crimes and criminality emanating from the youth restiveness due to the large scale unemployment. But an in-depth look and critical analysis of the undercurrent behind it, would easily pinpoint the linkage to politics.
Undoubtedly, the way and manner the disquiet is coming in torrents conveys only one message and that is that some political intrigues and manoeuvrings are currently sprouting in the state curiously to achieve a purpose. What purpose you may ask? To destabilize and derail the system for a particular political design.
Since 1999 Enugu State has been outstanding in its harmonious politics, making it one of the most peaceful politically in the country.
This perhaps was made possible largely due to an understanding entered into by the leaders of the state long ago to have power equitably shared and rotated among the three Senatorial zones of Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North also known as Nkanu, Udi and Nsukka geo-political zones.
While it was easy to maintain the power rotation, the power sharing and development was not possible as it was virtually winners take all in the area of appointments and infrastructural developments.
This unique power sharing formula in the state started as far back as the third republic when Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo reigned as Governor of old Enugu State that included some parts of now Ebonyi State. Nwodo christened it triangular equilibrium. He designed power, positions, resources and development to be shared equitably among the then three political power bases; Abakiliki, Enugu and Nsukka geo-political areas. Unfortunately, before that method was to fully take off, Nwodo and that republic were flushed out. But the new Enugu State in 1999 found the method interesting and adoptable when democratic rule fully returned to the land although not in all its original ramifications. The new democratic government agreed to the power rotation but could not be faithful in equitable sharing of jobs, resources and development aspect of the bargain.
This bias in appointments, developments and empowerment was very pronounced under the reign of Nnamani from the Enugu East. In one of his responses to the cacophony of voices against this lopsidedness in governance, the haughty governor then told the other zones to wait when it reaches their turn they should develop their own area. In line with that spirit even when the governor was to nominate a minister to represent the state in the federal cabinet, he still went to his zone to pick a brother Frank Nweke from Nkanuland.
By the time the mandatory eight-year tenure of Dr. Nnamani ended with its maximum control of power and development paving way for Chime, it was easy for the next zone to stand on an already set precedent. Although Chime was in a hurry to jettison a number of Nnamani’s style, he quickly embraced the power take all policy in both appointments and developments.
Even when he had the opportunity like his predecessor to nominate minister to represent the state, he also quickly went to his own village, first Felecia Njeze and later Prof. Chinedu Nebo also from his town.
The visibly underdog zone of the state, Enugu North or Nsukka area notwithstanding their numerical advantage over the other geo-political areas religiously waited patiently for their turn which eventually arrived in 2015. But unfortunately for them it never came holistically rubbishing the old saying that the patient dog eats the fattest meat.
By the time the winners take all system arrived the dorm of Nsukka zone there was no federal control for their party, nearly 50% of the power were gone. As it now implies, the Nsukka governor in his era cannot appoint or influence the appointment of ministers. Reason being that the Pharaoh that knows no Joseph arrived Egypt. Buhari and APC came to replace PDP.
At this time even when it was time to pick the minister to represent the state, nobody looked the way of Enugu North instead ministerial power returned to Enugu West.
As a result, in the last 20 years of democratic rule in the country, ministerial position and other top federal jobs rotated between Enugu East and Enugu West. Sadly for Enugu North what is now available to them is just about 50% of what was available to the other zones.
But the other sister two zones are not to blame, if anybody is to be blamed it should be the naive Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP who squandered their goodwill with brazen arrogance that brought the entire country to this near disaster called APC.
But rather than sympathizing with Nsukka zone for losing out a great chunk of what their colleagues in other zones enjoyed, the pressure is instead on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to even use the available 50% to do the needful. What you instead see unfolding is the government being harassed, hounded and intimidated enough to stop it from implementing the existing winners take all key jobs and developments which others popularized.
To ensure that developing Nsukka zone does not happen, Gburugburu government need to be disorganized and made fragile enough so that it would have to exist at the mercy of other zones. When this happens he would be so inundated that rather than think of development he would be so concerned with survival of his regime.
Not minding the dearth of funds in his time compared to previous reign of Nnamani and Chime, the target is now to fuel enough crises to derail him. From all indications this agenda is materializing as the second term of Gburgburu appears condemned to tackling security challenges rather than development. Instead of being on the road inspecting projects and cutting tapes Gburugburu has been subjected to the forests in search of political criminals whether herdsmen or forest hoodlums.
Not to agree with this perspective is to have an acceptable explanation for the sudden loss of harmony in the state leading to some shocking murder cases, curious kidnapping instances and herdsmen vexatious attacks at core areas as the killing of priests and kidnapping of traditional rulers.
The agenda is simple: to derail the government and stop it from addressing the glaring age-long marginalization of Nsukka people in the scheme of things. The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) was touted for Nsukka in the second republic but was diverted to Nkanuland where it’s today literarily under-utilized because of its isolated location all to the mercy and influence of a sitting Nkanu son, Jim Nwobodo. All efforts made by an Nsukka son as Health Minister, late D. C. Ugwu to have the teaching hospital located in Nsukka failed to the weightier influence of the then state governor.
Again when the same governor established a state university with multiple campus, the Adada campus for Nsukka was jettisoned by another Nkanu son governor, rather than even take the teaching hospital of the university to Nsukka it got squeezed in the Enugu in an existing general hospital instead of having it spread to other zones. All referral health challenges of Nsukka residents must drag you to Enugu.
Despite all these hell is letting lose, all crimes and criminalities are germinating in protest for Governor Ugwuanyi trying to decongest Enugu and relocate the ESUT teaching hospital to Nsukka. The anger over this laudable policy going on clandestinely is now giving birth to all kinds of political challenges on the government with the sole agenda of distracting the governor.
But Gburugburu should know one thing as a fact that providence brought him to be at the helm of affairs of Enugu State at this time, history will be harsh on him if he fails to do to Nsukka what Nnamani did to Nkanu and what Chime did to Udi. Justice and fair play demand this from him and he must not yield to any distraction even if they are coming from his own people. Fairness also demands that West and East must extend the same cooperation and support North gave to them. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.
Back Page Column
Nigeria and the price of lifeless leadership
When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn – Proverbs 29: 2.
O
ne tale by the moonlight that Granma regaled us with in those good old days involved Tortoise, Lion and Monkey. Tortoise, mischievous as ever, came across a gathering of other animals and said what seemed as a simple prayer: May we not pay the debt we did not owe; may the problem we knew nothing about not become ours; and may we not be asked to vomit what we did not eat (See also King David in Psalm 35: 11). The other animals, suspicious of Tortoise and his bag of deceits, demonstrated wisdom by saying “Amen” but Monkey, thinking he was wise, refused to follow suit. Tortoise went his way but not before he had boasted he would teach Monkey a lesson. Monkey, like Nigeria, went away, making trifles of Tortoise’s threat and thinking that was the end of the matter. Tortoise ransacked his bag of deceit. Soon, he found an appropriate recipe for his plot against Monkey.
Tortoise prepared a good-to-behold cake and laced it with honey. He then went in search of Lion. Getting to the king of the jungle, Tortoise saluted and said he had just made a discovery and, because of the highest regard he had for Lion, he felt he (Lion) should be the first to know of the discovery. Tortoise took out the cake he had made and gave to Lion. Lion tasted the cake and couldn’t belief his taste buds. He demanded for more of the delicacy but Tortoise said that was all he had. Lion would have none of that and insisted he must have more or Tortoise should consider himself a goner. Tortoise pleaded for his life and then told Lion the “secret” – That cake was the excreta of Monkey! Lion screamed! Tortoise saw the excitement on Lion’s face and knew his plot had worked. He advised the king of the jungle: If you want more of the delicacy, go early in the morning to Monkey’s house, his very first excreta will yield you the most delicious cake on earth. But if, as Monkey that he is, he chooses to play monkey game with you by refusing to bring forth a delicious cake, pummel his stomach very well and yell at him: ‘Monkey, bring forth delicious cake!’” Lion thanked Tortoise, went and laid ambush to Monkey’s house.
As Monkey came out in the morning, Lion pounced on him and commanded him to excrete delicious cake. Monkey, not understanding what Lion meant, protested. Lion remembered Tortoise’s advice and grabbed Monkey’s two hands and began to pummel his stomach, screaming: “Thou Monkey, bring forth delicious cake.” Monkey excreted by fire by force. Lion grabbed the excreta and thrust it into his mouth. Rubbish! He spewed it out and eyed Monkey menacingly. So, you have decided, like Tortoise warned me, to play monkey game? He pummelled Monkey again and again. Each time Monkey excreted and Lion tasted it, it was not like the delicious cake Tortoise had given him. So he pummelled Monkey the more. Monkey’s life ebbed but Lion would not relent. Other animals gathered, the SOS of Monkey having reached their ears. Of course, an elated Tortoise hid somewhere near watching proceedings. The other animals asked Lion and Tortoise to state their case; it was then they realised that Tortoise was the proverbial “eku eda” or agent provocateur. So was Monkey rescued from the iron-grip of Lion!
Afterwards, Tortoise found out Monkey and repeated his prayer: May we not pay the debt we did not owe; may the problem we knew nothing about not become ours; and may we not be asked to vomit what we did not eat. This time around, Monkey, wiser after the act, wasted no time to say “Amen”. That is why Monkey goes about to this day shouting “Amen”, “Amen” “Amen”. Nigeria is the Monkey and a British firm asking Nigeria to pay for what it did not buy is Tortoise.
We are being asked to vomit what we did not eat. This country may lose a whopping $9.6 billion just for nothing – well, not just for nothing in the real sense of the word. It is for our famed tardiness and lack of seriousness; it is for our legendary fire brigade and lackadaisical approach to issues. We are being punished for our impunity and penchant to breach agreements and treat principles as scum. Petty local politics of seeing nothing good in a previous government may now cost us, a poor country by all standards, 20 per cent of our meagre foreign exchange reserves. Not that the British company in question lifted a finger or turned the sod of any enterprise here. It is only leveraging on our folly, care-free-attitude, wastefulness, indifference, diffidence, and loss of respect and standing in the eyes of the international community to make this kill.
The oracle asked a man seeking after sudden wealth to go bring a man’s footprints for a sacrifice. He went all over but returned to say he couldn’t find the footprints of any sane man but those of a mad man. The medium was livid: Which sane man would let you have his footprints if not a mad man? Which sane country can fall into this kind of trap if not Nigeria? Which people or leaders, to be more specific, can be this laid-back and thread-bare of every modicum of responsibility and sensibility if not Nigerians and their leaders? Governments here treat agreements the same way Adolf Hitler held Versailles Treaty which ended the First World War, declared it mere piece of paper, held it up and tore it into shreds to the consternation of other world leaders, triggering the Second World War. Ask NLC! Ask ASUU! Ask anyone else that has had the misfortune of entering into agreements with government here. We treat agreements as trivial. Ask our sportsmen and women at the on-going African Games in Morocco. Ask our footballers, dead and living!
It must be Monkey’s wisdom – and the monkey game our leaders play with our treasury – that made a claim of $40 million to become $250million, then $850 million, then $6.6 billion, then $8.9 billion and now $9.6 billion and still counting! And not that the foreign firm lifted a finger here! It did not put one brick upon another! What we are being punished for is our penchant for being careless and carefree. Everyone has come to know us as a country and people that throw away their riches while their people wallow in penury. Nigeria is a huge cesspit of corruption and anything-goes and only a mad man will not profit from it. We are a bazaar where everyone who has an opportunity makes a kill. In which other country of the world can this happen? Which other country can be this wasteful? Which other leaders can commit this hara-kiri and still sit pretty in office; not just sitting pretty but also junketing about, frittering the little that will remain after this judgement debt is paid? Only in Nigeria can this happen! And no one will be called to question! No heads will roll! The Muhammadu Buhari/APC government sat on this for over four years; at the point that the PDP/Goodluck Jonathan exited, our liabilities were just $850 million; that was bad enough. What it has now become under Buhari/APC is simply bewildering.
Fela aptly described this as “Oro p’esi je o/Oro di hun”. Just confounding! Simply perplexing! Unbelievable! Such mediocrity! Such wantonness!
Now, this is a classical case of a Nero that fiddled while the country burned. Between this leadership deficiency and notoriety and the e-mail and other internet fraudulent activities of Nigerians (youths?) abroad that have given the country a bad image, which makes us more of a laughing stock? Can we still disagree with David Cameron’s characterization of Nigeria as a fantastically corrupt country or of Donald Trump description of our leadership as lifeless and our country as shithole? Can we look Robert Mugabe or the Russian and Chinese leaders in the eyes and complain about their making Nigeria and Nigerians the butt of cruel jokes? How many days of national mourning will government declare for this monumental calamity and for the national flag to fly at half mast?
FEEDBACK
The Nuremberg treatment was good for Ike Ekweremadu: The yams that were planted and harvested in his ancestral home, he went to eat and celebrate in Germany! What a shame! The cost of his travel and sundry expenses for this purpose were more than enough to make his village and community happy. Go to his village – so many farmers don’t have wheelbarrows to transport their yams from the farm to the house; neither improved seedlings nor fertilizers to increase their yield in the next farming season. He incurred the wrath of the gods! – Frank, Aba.
Back Page Column
Whither Nigeria’s education?
I have often tried to ask myself very critically if the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed achieved any tangible mileage in its educational agenda for the country. I was just wondering over what has changed or what is set to change. I took cognisance of the school feeding programme in a decayed infrastructural environment. I took cognisance of the promise of the APC to transform the education sector and effect a holistic curriculum that can contend with the needs of 21st Century world, with changing dynamics and sophistication in a new world order driven by technology. I noticed that ASUU strike punctured academic calendar in time past, and its recent threat of another strike is yet again an opportunity to put the country on the reverse gear. I kept asking myself what are the creativity, innovations and inventions within the academia that have impacted on the growth of the country. What exactly are our academics doing to further the narrative of a new Nigeria driven by technology and knowledge?
What do we produce from the Ivory Towers as response to problems confronting us in the country? Beyond the public commentaries from our experts, what have they invented in the different aspects of our lives to provide ready made solutions to our nagging problems? What exactly are our professors professing? What do they do with all the researches from undergraduate to postgraduate levels in the universities? They gather dust on the shelves or become handy disposable wraps for “akara” sellers. Almost every item is imported in our laboratories. Almost every equipment is imported in our hospitals, yet we have seasoned professors who excel so proudly and profoundly outside the country through consultancy services they render to those who pay heavily for them. When you take a sample population of Nigerians in diaspora, you will find a collection of some of the best brains in the world, inventing solutions to global problems and offering other perspectives to developmental problems across the globe. Rather than invent, create and innovate, the news from our higher institutions talks about sexual harassment, sex-for-marks tales, lecturers “being set up”, and other categories of inanities that easily pre-occupy idle minds.
Our curriculum remains essentially the same as handed down by the British colonialists, except for a few tinkering. Rather than change, we are detained by obsolete curriculum, and the colonialists find a huge market coming to brainwash our people to patronise their own universities; some kind of huge capital flight in a country of telling contradictions. I saw pictures of Nigerians who graduated from foreign universities, children of the rich, being celebrated by their proud parents as they don their graduation gowns in fulfilment of their course of study. When they finish, they return to Nigeria, undergo the compulsory National Youths Service Corps, before they become easily integrated into the world of work. These days, the establishments both private and public, prefer graduates from foreign universities. So, the urge to seek foreign education keeps recurring and increasing. In fact, it has become a status symbol as parents proudly tell their onlookers that their children graduated abroad from X university or the other.
A government that takes integrity as its watchword should have applied integrity in all it does. Integrity of our education should have been a huge target. Integrity of our security agencies should have been a huge incentive to contend with growing sophistication in crimes and criminalities. Integrity of the governance process should have been an exemplary indulgence to maintain sanity and decorum in public service. Integrity in our recruitment process without given to intense lobby and waiting game should have served us better as we impatiently aspire to climb the ladder of growth and development. What we have is a situation that patronises mediocrity and romances incompetence as a new fond lover. This government cannot lay its hands on any tangible breakthrough in our educational pursuit. The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared recently that about 4.4 million Nigerians sat for their matriculation examinations. Of this figure, our universities can only accommodate less than a million. The rest are left to roam the streets for another examination year in a circus that exposes our crudity of purpose and unseriousness of intention.
In modern, thinking, forward-looking and agenda-setting societies, the youth population is the most critical resource that must be deliberately catered for especially on account of their vulnerability to social vices typical of the adolescent and post-adolescent years. Such countries create certain policies and programmes that would absorb the youth whilst waiting to gain admission to pursue their course of study. In Nigeria, students go through hell to secure admission, often times bribe their ways through overbearing admission officers and their overzealous superiors, and suffer through school because of decayed infrastructure and absence of conducive environment for learning. When they manage to graduate, they get unleashed into the world of unemployment, deprivations, hunger and poverty. The jobs are nowhere to be found. The course of study is often predictable: Medicine, Law, Accountancy, Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Science without practical, and Architecture. They often see these courses as the A-category. Those who studied History, English Language, Geography, Yoruba Language, Hausa Language, Physics, Biochemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, are seen as the dregs amongst their colleague graduates.
How many universities truly offer the contemporary needs of a growing society in Nigeria? Courses like shoe-making, soap-making, fashion designing and concepts, bricklaying, leather production, vehicle manufacturing, and a host of other productive courses that could respond to the growing needs of the country. To get good hands to do a finishing job on any building, Nigerians now go to neighbouring Benin Republic, Togo and Burkina Faso to seek out those skilled labourers. Our youths are not ready to learn those types of skilled labour or at times too much impatient to make a living from it. It is the reason why “yahoo-yahoo” or internet fraud has become a fashionable vocation amongst a certain category of youths. Even when the resources dropped to their account, rather than invest in other productive concern and abandon such fraudulent means of wealth acquisition, they end up buying big cars and SUVs to announce their arrival. This is what you get when a society is disconnected from reality or when reality in the contemporary world leaves a society behind. When the value system has become poisoned without a deliberate action of government to re-order our priorities and set the tone for national consensus. We are just running amok without a discernible destination.
I thought by now, the Buhari-led administration would have defined the roadmap for our education sector to inject breathe of fresh air into a system and sector that has remained circuitously detained by acts of omission and commission. Beyond the school feeding programme which to me is another drain pipe for those buccaneers in government, what has President Buhari done to impact on those almajiris in the North, who have no predictable future? What policy has the government introduced as a clear response to the threats posed by this army of poverty-stricken youths roaming the streets in the North and elsewhere begging for alms? Given our unedifying rating as the second country in the world with extreme poverty, indices which offend rational sensibilities, what deliberate effort is government putting in place to arrest the drift before we get consumed by the inactions of these roaming youths? Instead of making effort to revamp our educational sector from primary, secondary and tertiary levels, or commence the almajiri schools, government is devoting more attention to the RUGA initiative. If RUGA means compulsory education for all school age children from the North, it would have been a welcome development, but to ignore education and embrace herders in such whimsical manner is to understand the defective psychology of this present administration.
This is to alert our professors and their contemporaries that they need to sit up. They need to generate ideas to move this country forward. They need to profess their knowledge in specific areas, and come up with solutions to our problems. This regime of importation of the smallest item is killing us by all standards. We must give a total package attention to education and encourage our youths to embrace education instead of indulging in kidnapping, armed banditry and robbery.Our educational curriculum must be redefined, restructured, repackaged and fine-tuned to embrace new ideas and thinking. We must educate to suit our needs and not our needs being tailored to suit our education. We must develop curriculum that would provide answers to perennial questions of underdevelopment. Our Engineers must put on their thinking caps. Our technocrats must show a paradigm shift in their interventionist effort to drive governance. If a revamped education sector is all that the government could achieve, he would have set a benchmark that will forever be a point of reference.
Back Page Column
Why and how history defines who we are (7)
THE KINGDOM OF BENIN: A QUINTESSENTIAL REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCE OF HISTORY
INTRODUCTION
In our recent discourse on the great Benin Kingdom history, we have so far dealt extensively with the origin of the Benin Kingdom, showing how the kingdom started in 900s, and the Golden Age that heralded Oba Ewuare, also known as Ewuare the Great, who was credited with turning Benin City into a city-state, from a military fortress built by the Ogisos. We also discussed the European Contact with the Portuguese explorers under Joao Afonso de Aveiro in about 1485 and the kingdom’s military superiority which was commenced last week. Today, we shall continue and beam our search light on the military superiority of the kingdom. We shall then discuss the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, how Britain sought to control the trade, the Galway Treaty of 1892 and the conflict and conquest of 1897. Yet, more will come.
MILITARY SUPERIORITY OF BENIN KINGDOM (continues)
Benin’s tactics were well organised, with preliminary plans weighed by the Oba and his sub-commanders. Logistics were organized to support missions from the usual porter forces, water transport via canoe, and requisitioning from localities the army passed through. Movement of troops via canoes was critically important in the lagoons, creeks and rivers of the Niger Delta, a key area of Benin’s domination. Tactics in the field seem to have evolved over time. While the head-on clash was well known, documentation from the 18th century shows greater emphasis on avoiding continuous battle lines, and more effort to encircle an enemy (ifianyako).
Fortifications were important in the region and numerous military campaigns fought by Benin’s soldiers revolved around sieges. As noted above, Benin’s military earthworks are the largest of such structures in the world, and Benin’s rivals also built extensively. Barring a successful assault, most sieges were resolved by a strategy of attrition, slowly cutting off and starving out the enemy fortification until it capitulated.
On occasion, however, European mercenaries were called on to aid with these sieges. In 1603–04 for example, European cannons helped batter and destroy the gates of a town near present-day Lagos, allowing 10,000 warriors of Benin to enter and conquer it. As payment, the Europeans received items, such as palm oil and bundles of pepper. The example of Benin shows the power of indigenous military systems, but also the role outside influences and new technologies brought to bear. This is a normal pattern among many nations.
THE TRANSATLANTIC SLAVE TRADE
Benin was one of many African countries to sell slaves to European slave traders, but like all strong states, the Benin people did so on their own terms. In fact, Benin refused to sell slaves for many years. Benin representatives sold some prisoners of war to the Portuguese in the late 1400s, during the time when Benin was expanding into an empire and fighting several battles. By the 1500s, however, they had stopped expanding and refused to sell more slaves until the 1700s. Instead, they traded other goods, including pepper, ivory, and palm oil for the brass and firearms they wanted from Europeans. The slave trade only began to pick up after 1750, when Benin was in a period of decline.
HOW BRITAIN SOUGHT CONTROL OVER THE SLAVE TRADE
Benin began to decline after 1700. Benin’s power and the wealth was continuously flourishing in the 19th century with the development of the trade in palm oil, textiles, ivory, slaves, and other resources. To preserve the kingdom’s independence, bit by bit the Oba banned the export of goods from Benin, until the trade was exclusively in palm oil.
By the last half of the 19th century Great Britain had come to want a closer relationship with the Kingdom of Benin; for British officials were increasingly interested in controlling trade in the area and in accessing the kingdom’s rubber resources to support their own growing tire market.
Several attempts were made to achieve this end beginning with the official visit of Richard Francis Burton in 1862 when he was consul at Fernando Pó. Following that came attempts to establish a treaty between Benin and the United Kingdom by Hewtt, Blair and Annesley in 1884, 1885 and 1886 respectively. However, these efforts did not yield any results. The kingdom resisted becoming a British protectorate throughout the 1880s, but the British remained persistent. Progress was made finally in 1892 during the visit of Vice-Consul Henry Galway. This mission was the first official visit after Burton’s. Moreover, it would also set in motion the events to come that would lead to Oba Ovonramwen’s demise.
THE GALWAY TREATY OF 1892
At the end of the 19th century, the Kingdom of Benin had managed to retain its independence and the Oba exercised a monopoly over trade which the British found irksome. The territory was coveted by an influential group of investors for its rich natural resources such as palm-oil, rubber and ivory. After British consul Richard Burton visited Benin in 1862 he wrote of Benin’s as a place of “gratuitous barbarity which stinks of death”, a narrative which was widely publicized in Britain and increased pressure for the territory’s subjugation. In spite of this pressure, the kingdom maintained independence and was not visited by another representative of Britain until 1892 when Henry Gallwey, the British Vice-Consul of Oil Rivers Protectorate (later Niger Coast Protectorate), visited Benin City hoping to open up trade and ultimately annex Benin Kingdom and make it a British protectorate.
Gallwey was able to get Omo n’Oba (Ovonramwen) and his chiefs to sign a treaty which gave Britain legal justification for exerting greater influence over the Empire. While the treaty itself contains text suggesting Ovonramwen actively sought Britain’s protection, this appears to be a fiction. Gallway’s own account suggests the Oba was hesitant to sign the treaty. Although some suggest that humanitarian motivations were driving Britain’s actions, letters written between administrators suggest that economic motivations were predominant. The treaty itself does not explicitly mention anything about Benin’s “bloody customs” that Burton had written about, and instead only includes a vague clause about ensuring “the general progress of civilization”.
NOW THIS
THE CONFLICT AND CONQUEST OF 1897
During the European Scramble for Africa in the late 1800s, Britain wanted to extend its control northwards over what became Nigeria, but Benin repeatedly rejected their diplomatic advances. In 1892, however, a British representative named H. L. Gallwey visited Benin and reportedly convinced the Oba to sign a treaty that essentially granted Britain sovereignty over Benin. Benin officials challenged the treaty and refused to follow its provisions in regard to trade. When a British party of officers and porters set out in 1897 to visit Benin City to enforce the treaty, Benin attacked the convoy killing almost everyone.
Britain immediately prepared a punitive military expedition to punish Benin for the attack and to send a message to other kingdoms that might resist. The British forces quickly defeated the Benin army and then razed Benin City, looting the magnificent artwork in the process.
When people in Benin discovered Britain’s true intentions were an invasion to depose the king of Benin, without approval from the king, his generals ordered a preemptive attack on the British party approaching Benin City, including eight unknowing British representatives, who were killed. A punitive expedition was launched in 1897. The British force, under the command of Admiral Sir Harry Rawson, razed and burned the city, destroying much of the country’s treasured art and dispersing nearly all that remained. The stolen portrait figures, busts, and groups created in iron, carved ivory, and especially in brass (conventionally called the “Benin Bronzes”) are now displayed in museums around the world.
AND THIS
THE GRADUAL DECLINE
The city and Empire of Benin declined after 1700. By this time, European activity in the area, most notably through the Trans-Atlantic slave-trade, resulted in major disruptive repercussions. However, Benin’s power was revived in the 19th century with the development of the trade in palm oil and textiles. To preserve Benin’s independence, bit by bit the King of Benin banned the export of goods from Benin, until the trade was exclusively in palm oil. (To be concluded).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“But we cannot just take this historical fact for granted. We must make it live.” (Wendell Willkie).
LAST LINE
I thank numerous readers across the globe for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s bumper treatise. We must revive our history. It helps us renew and rediscover ourselves and eschew past mistakes.
Back Page Column
Lukaku sparks off rivalry with Ronaldo, others
…as Serie A kicks off
Serie A recaptured some of its lost glory with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and not a few football fans will expect something like a spark in the division this season as Romelu Lukaku appears for Inter Milan. France legend Frank Ribery is also in the mix after he joined Fiorentina from Bayern but it is the Belgium all-time goalscorer that is expected to launch some rivalry with Ronaldo especially in terms of goals. Lukaku arrived from Manchester United as a proven goalscorer after he netted more than 100 goals in the English Premier League and it will be interesting to see how defenders in Italy will handle the striker.
His sojourn at Old Trafford didn’t end in the way that was earlier scripted; the Big Rom was largely under-appreciated in his three years at the Theatre of Dreams but 28 goals in 66 EPL matches is not a bad return for a striker who also hit 27 strikes across all competitions in his first year at the club. Ronaldo did not end as Serie A top scorer, he actually finished in fourth position with 21 goals, five behind top scorer Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria although the Portuguese played six matches less.
The five-time Balon d’Or winner has now understood the dynamics of Serie A and is expected to strike more goals this term but he will have Lukaku to fight with for the Golden Boot. “He had a great pace using the spaces. You may not have many spaces in Italy, Italians have great defensive skills.
It may be a little difficult for him, but he has a great technical touch,’ Lukaku’s coach at Chelsea Andre Villa Boas said of his former ward. “His challenges in the air are amazing. I do not know how Conte will play and exploit the best of Lukaku. “He’s obviously a good player. He’s a very good person, humble. I knew good times with him.”
Lukaku whetted the appetite of Inter Milan faithful with four goals in his first appearance in the club’s shirt in the 8-0 rout of Virtus Bergamo during preseason friendly, and if the Nerazurri are to challenge for the title this term, they will rely on the goals of their £74m signing.
Back Page Column
Separation: Why moms should stay
More often than not, it is the woman that moves out of her matrimonial home in case of separation. It became a norm because she moved into her husband’s house to make a home; so it behooves her to move out when the marital contract is either suspended (separation) or terminated (divorce). This practice became entrenched through the ages because the man owns the house or the apartment as the case may be. From the ages past, the man customarily gets married into his father’s home. This makes it difficult for the woman to enforce any right or lay claim to anything other than her children in the family.
In our modern day, women still suffer the same fate as of old. They have conditioned their mindset to quitting either for other women their husbands are dating or because they want to give space for peace in the case of domestic violence, deprivations or abuse. I think this norm should be challenged and possibly reviewed especially from the legal point of view. This becomes needful as more women are daily losing their matrimonial homes for sundry reasons: whether on genuine or flimsy reasons. They squat with family and friends under inconvenient conditions. Conducive accommodation is the prime need of single mothers. A safe and peaceful environment where children can be nurtured without fear of danger or negative influence is germane to their healthy growth.
Meanwhile, the man is most likely to have moved on with his life immediately without missing his estranged wife. In some cases, it would be ‘celebrated’ as a good radiance to bad rubbish. He would only miss his children if he’s the type that loves and plays with children; but unfortunately, many men are not. They will lay with other women on their matrimonial beds, violate the sanctity of their marital vows and commitments without sparing a thought about their actions. Men naturally are hornier than women. I know women who have remained for years without having romantic relationships with men but such are not so common among men. Men are physiologically wired differently from women. While an average man enjoys sex merely as fun or bedroom exercise, a woman, after a sexual encounter will begin to see her bedmate differently. She would begin to build a castle in the air around him; addressing him as her “boyfriend” or “fiancé” or possibly “husband” as she relishes in the world of fantasy! Her emotions will run riot immediately she notices divided attention from the man. In a confirmed case of double-dating, she will break down in tears, claiming another “disappointment” or “heartbreak” from a man who never proposed either dating or marriage to her. Habitually, women do allow self-deceit, fantasy and misconception to inflict emotional pains, as it were, on themselves while they conveniently heap the blame on men.
Back to the issue at hand. In a case where the couple already owns a building or has bought over the apartment wherein they live, must the woman be the one to move out if there’s any cause for separation? Since the union has produced children, can’t the man quit the house for the wife and her children? Legally speaking, he’s obliged to provide for the upkeep, feeding, schooling and shelter for the children. And in most cases, despite court rulings to that effect, men do flagrantly violate the order. And rather than throwing the innocent children into quandary and vulnerable atmosphere because of their mom, I think it is much safer, reasonable and fatherly as well if the woman, courtesy of the children, is allowed to stay while the man finds his own level. After all he is just one person in a family of about four or five or more people.
Let’s be honest here, since the man never doubted the paternity of his children, obviously his estate would eventually be bequeathed to his children. Even if he has other children outside, his Will should fundamentally favour his children, notwithstanding the number of other possible beneficiaries. So, why not be man enough to walk away selflessly in the interest of the children? I propose this idea because it is sheer wickedness and act of injustice to send a woman packing with children while the man alone stays back in the house. Many men don’t care about how decent or convenient is the place their children live in. The issue here is not about the woman but the children. Even the few men who undertake to pay rents because of the children often pay irregularly; and in several cases, they default. They can decide to stop paying the rent anytime; in fact, it’s the last item on their budget. It is such a parlous condition for the products of broken homes and the unlucky woman.
I think the law courts and welfare offices should enforce compliance with the welfare package for children. It is obligatory for men to be so responsible. And men, too, should not hesitate to report mismanagement of money meant for the upkeep of the children by their estranged women. Many women do divert school fees, rents, even feeding allowances to their businesses and daily or weekly thrift contributions while the children suffer hunger or stay out of school until they are able to recoup the money. This is also callous and unmotherly attitude.
Trending
-
Politics22 hours ago
2023 presidency: North, S’East leaders disagree on zoning
-
News10 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: Suspected political thug shot as PDP primary goes on amidst heavy security
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
100 days in office: Sanwo-Olu’s fulfilling electoral promises, says Lagos APC
-
News11 hours ago
I’ve killed all my family members, 14-year-old boy tells police
-
News22 hours ago
2023: Oshiomhole, el-Rufai’s presidential campaign posters flood Lagos
-
News17 hours ago
Taraba killings: We’ll punish officers, soldiers found culpable – COAS
-
News22 hours ago
Border closure pushes fuel price to N350 per litre in Ogun
-
News22 hours ago
Supreme Court strikes out perjury suit against Buhari