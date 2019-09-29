Independence: Hope for a better nation, APC law maker tells Nigerians

As Nigerians prepare for the country’s 59th Independent anniversary, the lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo state, Mr. Dennis Idahosa yesterday tasked Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast for a better nation.

Idahosa, who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, stated this in a statement issued by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the state Capital He said Nigerians have a lot to be hopeful for, if not anything, but the fact that we still exist as one indivisible and united country. The All Progressives Congress lawmaker noted that he was not unaware of the numerous challenges that face the country but said with the unity that currently exists, the challenges were not insurmountable.

According to him, “It is true that we are faced with a lot of problems, not only as a people, but as a nation, what is however required for us to overcome these challenges is to maintain our indivisibility as a nation and people while every other thing falls in place.

“It is for this reason I urge us to remain hopeful and steadfast and join hands, irrespective of political affiliation, with President Muhammadu Buhari, as he works to steer the country to greatness.

“The problems are not as daunting as being meant to believe by some enemies of the country, all that is required is the concerted will and cooperation of the majority lovers of the country, to join hands with the leadership that is doing everything possible to steer the country into greatness.”

Idahosa however said that members of the National Assembly (NASS) remained resolute in their pursuit to work with all the stakeholders to ensure the unity, economy wellbeing and the development of the country. “It is for this reason that the NASS is doing everything possible to avoid the wrangling between the Executive and Legislature which characterized the 8th Assembly. Whichever way you may want to look at it, the crisis, by no small means, slowed down governance during the period.”

