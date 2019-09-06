Health
Indian woman, 73, gives birth to twin girls
A 73-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has given birth to twin girls.
Doctors delivered the twins, who were born following IVF treatment, on Thursday.
“The mother and the babies are doing well,” Dr Uma Sankar, the woman’s doctor, told BBC Telugu.
Mangayamma Yaramati said she and her husband, who is 82 years old, have always wanted children but had been unable to conceive until now.
“We are incredibly happy,” said her husband, Sitarama Rajarao, adding that the couple got pregnant within two months of starting IVF treatment.
“We tried many times and saw numerous doctors,” Ms Yaramati said, “so this is the happiest time of my life.”
She added that she felt stigmatised in her community and village and would often be excluded from social gatherings because she was not a mother.
“They would call me a childless lady,” she said.
But the day after the twins were born, Rajarao suffered a stroke. He is currently being treated in hospital.
The twin girls were delivered by Caesarean section, which is the usual method in such rare cases.
In 2016, another Indian woman in her 70s, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth to a boy.
Health
Akintayo: Poor storage degrades drug quality
Olumide Akintayo is a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). In this interview with FUNKE IDOWU, he discusses the impact of exposing medicines to heat, counselling as part of drug administration, among others
Public perspective of road side drug sellers
Drugs are not just ordinary articles or commodities of trade. They are specialised items; they are active poisons because if you misuse or mishandle them they could kill you. That’s why sometimes you hear about some unprecedented fatality rate or some outright fatality or mortality rate that are exceptionally high in this country because like we say, the access to medicines is too easy in Nigeria. Anybody who has N2,000 in Nigeria can begin to hawk medicine for a living.
So, that’s why I said it is not about what I think, it is an unlawful act because there’s a prohibition of drugs sales in certain places and that certainly includes hawking drugs on the streets like you put it because for you to legitimately sell drugs in Nigeria, you must receive a specific accreditation from the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), which is the appropriate government licensing authority.
Implications of exposing drugs to high temperature
Like I said earlier, drugs are specialised products. If you begin to expose them anyhow there are consequences. Let me give you practical examples. It is very ideal that drugs are supposed to be stored at a temperature range of about 15 C on the average, in fact, they are either thermolised labeled products that must be stored all the time in refrigerators. Now look at the type of temperature range I’ve given you between 8-16 C. So, what do you think would happen when you expose these drugs to a temperature range in the tropics, usually upward between 25-40, depending on where you’re staying in Nigeria. What you have is accelerated degradation of the medicines; in other words, if the medicine was designed to have an expiry life or expiry of three years, if you have a continuous exposure to temperature range of 35-40, it reduces that expiry from about two to three years to probably less than 30 days. That means what you’re selling is already expired even if it’s carrying a far longer date.
Secondly, every medicine that is dispensed goes with counselling and that’s why it’s only pharmacies that are legitimately authorised to dispense medicine because every medicine you dispense comes with some advice or counselling. There are medicines to be taken before meal or after meal; there are incidences of food drug interaction, drug-drug interaction, and drug misuse interactions. There are some pharmaco-kinetic parameters you have to recon with.
In such instances, you may even have to personalise the drug you’re administering to such patients, like in a renal patient, you don’t just give them drugs you personalise the dose based on certain pharmaco- kinetic diameters, like I said.
So, you begin to see very clearly that there are consequences when you obtain your medicines from those that are not in the value change of registered pharmacists or pharmaceutical companies. It comes with serious consequences, which includes consequences of outright death.
Existing law guiding sale of medicines
Of course there’s a law..there are many laws in Nigeria that guides this problem. We have two major pharmacy laws today in Nigeria. Those major pharmacy laws are 1, The Poison and Pharmacy Act CAP-535 Laws of the Federation 1990.
There’s another one in its most contemporary form, which is called the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act CAP-P11 Laws of the Federation 2004. Those are the two major pharmacy laws in Nigeria.
Similarly, pharmacy laws have more than seven other drug laws. The drug laws include the drug law of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the law of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Dangerous Drug Act, the Counterfeit Drug Act of which its Section 2:1 prohibits the sales of drugs in any place that is not registered by the appropriate licensing authority.
Section 2:2 of that same section defines that licensing office as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), that’s why its a regulated business and the regulated.
What advice can you give to consumers of medicines that take these road side drugs?
People who patronise road side drug sellers, who don’t know anything about medicine are sentencing themselves to death. It’s a death penalty of some sort. That is why we are beging to encounter an upsurge in incidence of cancer of all sorts. You’ll see that there’s an upsurge also in organ damage including kidney damage, liver damage and all of that.
There’s consequences of opting for cheap medicine or substandard medicine. I’ve had instances of people who use fake eyedrops and they lost their sight, thereby paying the consequences.
The only thing that is reasonable for everybody to do is to source your medication from a professional networks and linkages, which in apocalyptic term’s remain registered pharmacies.
It’s unfortunate that we have a Nigerian style of practicing everything: the law practice to the architecture, there’s a Nigerian way of practicing all the different profession, of course, it has consequences, too. So, if you want to enjoy full benefits from taking medicine then the only place to search will be a registered pharmacy.
What government should do about people selling drugs on the roadside?
The counterfeit drug Act that I talked about for instance, is very clear that if those people are arrested because it’s clear that they’ve committed an offense. So, the penalty of the offense is outright forfeiture of whenever they’re selling in the unregistered premises. This law was originally formulated by 1988.
The fine which is about N500,000 cannot be compared to the extent of the violation they are committing.
However, in more recent times, I think the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Branch recently called the Federal Government to set up a Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution. It actually stated that there was a need to declare an emergency from that section and then bring a registered pharmacist probably in a private sector to come and deal with this mess because you need a more urgent and specific intervention to tackle the type of issue we are talking about.
Health
Healing powers of carrot
Carrot, daucus carota, is a well-known household vegetable. Carrot is native to Eurasia and northern Africa. It belongs to the umbelliferae family of plants, and grows up to 80cm high, with tiny leaves.
How to apply carrot therapy
• Grated carrot: Simply cut some carrots into shreds and add to salad or add to your meal. Alternatively, you can simply chew the carrot. This is the most convenient way as it does not require any preparation.
• Beauty cream: To make carrot beauty cream blend five carrots with a bottle of honey. Rub it on the face or body at night and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning. Do this every night for at least two months. You will be amazed at the transformation it will bring to your skin.
You want a youthful and healthy skin? You want your skin to take on a youthful glow and radiate beauty and health? Then make friend with carrot. It is not an accident that carrot is so easily available everywhere in our society. It is true, and I agree, that one’s state of mind matters a lot when it comes to physical appearance.
Nevertheless, it is also true, as scientific evidence testifies, that carrot makes the skin healthy and youthful. Do you suffer from skin dryness, wrinkles, atrophy or acne? Then make friend with carrot and you will see the difference. Carrot not only helps the skin but also strengthens the nails and hair and gives them a natural look. Such is the beauty enhancing qualities of carrot.
Carrot helps to prevent kidney stones and gall bladder stones. This it does by helping to balance mucosas, that is, the membranes that cover the interior of ducts and organ cavities. By strengthening the immune system, carrot helps to prevent sinusitis, cough and catarrh. Carrot also gives a quick relieve in cases of gastritis, ulcers and excess acidity.
Mothers should train their children to love carrot rather than coke or chocolate. As from six months onward, let your baby take carrot and watch to see the effect. It prevents diarrhoea and anaemia, stimulates growth, help tooth growth and beautiful skin. Sickle cell anaemia is still common in our society. But carrot is there to offer hope and solace. A sickle cell sufferer who takes carrot regularly can live a crisis-free life and grow up to ripe old-age. Carrot takes care of the complications associated with sickle-cell anaemia. Children who suffer from growth retardation and are so deficient that they can’t walk, or talk or play, will benefit from carrot.
Carrot helps to expel worms or parasites due to its essential oil. For this, it is recommended that you eat fresh, raw carrot or grated. Two carrots on empty stomach for a week is effective. Note, however, that carrot is very sensitive to light. Carotene, which is the main active component of carrot, loses a lot of its potency when exposed to light for long.
It is therefore recommended that you eat your grated carrot as soon as possible or better still, immediately. For diarrhoea and colitis, boiled or grated carrot will be beneficial due to the presence of pectin. Boiling does not harm carotene, its major ingredient, but exposure to light does. So feel free to boil carrot with your yam or rice and enjoy yourself naturally.
Carrot is invaluable in treating infertility. Drinking carrot juice is excellent for treating dysmenorhea [painful menstruation], ammernohea [premature menopause], annovulation [inability to ovulate] and hormonal imbalance.
Research has confirmed that carrot is one of the natural vegetables with anti-cancer properties. Carotene is said to react against cancer tumours and modulate the spread as well as strengthen the immune system to battle and overpower the cancer cells. I want you, dear reader, to spread this good news to your fellow brothers and sisters. Isn’t it great that God gave us an overabundance of carrot to strengthen our immunity? Yet, how many of us avail of these wonderful blessings? For those who suffer from cancer, I want to suggest that you blend some carrot and tomato together, as described in method 1 above. The only difference is that you add five tomatoes and blend all together. Take half a glass thrice daily for at least five months. Remember that cancer is not malaria. So, don’t expect a cure overnight. Allow nature to take its course.
Health
Leukemia: Vehicle spare part dealers donate blood
Distributors and traders of vehicle spare parts at the Mechanic Village, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State, trooped out enmass recently to donate blood for people living with leukaemia and other deadly diseases that require blood transfusion.
The blood donation activity was aimed to meet the need of leukemia patients majority of whom suffer greatly because of acute shortage of blood, which is hindering their quick recovery. Shortage of blood is one condition leukemia patients experience, hence the need to donate the needed blood for the needy.
The event was organised by the Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation, with support from the Lagos State Government, in conjunction with the Agidingbi Spare Parts Dealers Association.
Similarly, the voluntary blood donation exercise was geared to create awareness on leukaemia disease and on voluntary blood donation.
Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Many types of leukemia exist. Some forms of leukemia are more common in children. Other forms of leukemia occur mostly in adults. Leukemia usually involves the white blood cells.
The spare parts dealers said they were donating blood freely as part of their contributions to saving lives. over 30 members at the mechanic village donated one pint of blood each. The chairman of the Agidingbi Vehicle Spare Parts Market Association, Andy Udoka Ome, lauded his fellow spare parts sellers for their kind gesture. “We know the situation in the country and know what it means to require blood transfusion. Blood is not manufactured anywhere, it is a natural thing deposited in the body of human beings by God. We have seen cases of accidents and sicknesses that required blood transfusion. Some of us may not be able to give out money to assist these people but we can donate our blood. We have many people moving around with excess blood. So, it is a way of giving to the society,” Ome said.
The spare parts dealer advocated for the creation of blood banks in localities where people can easily walk in to donate blood. “With this, blood can be given to ill patients free of charge.
We need to save lives, whether known or unknown. We don’t know the people that will use the blood we have donated, but we have contributed our own quota to saving lives,” he added.
The founder of Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation, Mrs Janet Modupe Oyedele, who lost her only child to leukaemia a few years ago, while appreciating the donors, called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of donating blood to save the lives of people suffering from deadly diseases. Oyedele disclosed the desire of the Foundation to reach all states of the federation to educate people on the importance of donating blood so as to enable leukaemia patients and sufferers of other deadly diseases get blood for free. “We want the blood banks to have sufficient blood and ensure fast and immediate replacement. We also want to sign up, at least, one million people as voluntary blood donors in Nigeria,” she said, while appealing for free medical treatment in all government hospitals for sufferers of deadly diseases to save their lives.
Health
Meningitis: What you should know
…skipping vaccination, chemical reactions among risk factors
Reports of meningitits outbreak in the country is all over the mass media. Initially, outbreaks of the medical condition was recorded more in the northern parts of the country. The reports were not only on the socia media; the traditional media was equally inundated with the news and featured stories about meningitis epidemic, which is the inflammation of the protective layers that surround the brain and spinal cord. One of the factors that introduced doubt into the report was the outbreak of meningitis in Lagos.
A facebook post on September 1, from one Emma Anya had detailed how his son, simply named Jboy, 15, was hospitalised for 24 days at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, occasioned by meningitis.
Narrating the ordeal of his son, Anya said initially the sick lad was not hearing well. Similarly, he was not able to stand and walk and his neck was also stiff at some point. In spite of this development shared on the social media by the concerned father, there are doubts of meningitis being recorded in southern parts of Nigeria.
While in LUTH during the 24 days of his son’s hospitalisation, Anya said he learnt that there were three other reported cases of meningitis in the same hospital.
It is not surprising that some people doubted that meningitis outbreak was being recorded in Lagos and in other southern Nigerian states and this was simply based on the belief that meningitis was a northern affair. Many cases are recorded there. This has prompted the question: What is meningitis; what are its causes and who is at risk of this medical condition?
Causes
Viral infections are the most common cause of meningitis, followed by bacterial infections and, rarely, fungal infections. Because bacterial infections can be life-threatening, identifying the cause is essential.
Meningitis can also result from non-infectious causes, such as chemical reactions, drug allergies, some types of cancer and inflammatory diseases such as sarcoidosis.
Bacterial meningitis
Bacteria that enter the bloodstream and travel to the brain and spinal cord cause acute bacterial meningitis. But it can also occur when bacteria directly invade the meninges. This may be caused by an ear or sinus infection, a skull fracture, or, rarely, after some surgeries.
Viral meningitis
Viral meningitis is usually mild and often clears on its own. Viruses such as herpes simplex virus, HIV, mumps, West Nile virus and others also can cause viral meningitis.
Other causes of meningitis
Meningitis can also result from noninfectious causes, such as chemical reactions, drug allergies, some types of cancer and inflammatory diseases such as sarcoidosis.
Early meningitis symptoms may mimic the flu (influenza). Symptoms may develop over several hours or over a few days.
Spread
Common bacteria or viruses that can cause meningitis can spread through coughing, sneezing, kissing, or sharing eating utensils, a toothbrush.
Risk factors
Risk factors for meningitis include skipping vaccinations. Risk rises for anyone who hasn’t completed the recommended childhood or adult vaccination schedule.
Most cases of viral meningitis occur in children younger than age five. Bacterial meningitis is common in those under age 20.
Similarly, college students living in dormitories, personnel on military bases, and children in boarding schools and child care facilities are at greater risk of meningococcal meningitis. This is probably because the bacterium is spread by the respiratory route, and spreads quickly through large groups.
Furthermore, pregnancy increases the risk of listeriosis — an infection caused by listeria bacteria, which may also cause meningitis. Listeriosis increases the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature delivery.
In addition, a ccompromised immune system is also a risk factor. AIDS, alcoholism, diabetes, use of immunosuppressant drugs and other factors that affect your immune system also make you more susceptible to meningitis. Having your spleen removed also increases your risk, and anyone without a spleen should get vaccinated to minimise that risk.
Symptoms
Signs of meningitis include sudden high fever, stiff neck, severe headache that seems different than normal, headache with nausea or vomiting, confusion or difficulty concentrating, seizures, sleepiness or difficulty waking sensitivity to light, no appetite or thirst and skin rash (sometimes, such as in meningococcal meningitis).
Seek immediate medical care if you suspect that someone has meningitis. Early treatment of bacterial meningitis can prevent serious complications.
Health
How private sector investment in health can save more lives
The overwhelming health needs of Nigerians are a huge challenge confronting the government. Fortunately, some private organisations are beginning to wake up to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to improve access to health care. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Health they say is wealth, but majority of Nigerians have found it difficult to access quality health services due to several factors including poor health financing, lack of political will, inadequate health facilities and infrastructures, high user fee, shortage of essential drugs, decreasing government spending on health, absence of an integrated disease prevention, surveillance and treatment.
As a result, many children, young adults, men and women have died from preventable communicable and noncommunicable diseases over the years. Worried over the poor state of the health sector, federal and state governments have continued to solicit the support of the private sector and well-meaning individuals to assist in every way possible to reduce the incidence rate of diseases that are claiming lives on the go while ensuring a revamp of the heath sector.
One out of the many killer diseases is Cancer. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer remains a leading public health issue affecting one in 20 Nigerians. With such high rate of cancer patients, before now, only one radiotherapy centre, the one located in University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan is fully functional out of the nine radiotherapy centres in the six government designated centers of oncology, while the centre in Abuja was in dire need of an upgrade for full functionality.
Moved to make an impact Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) in 2017, to improve the capacity of the National Hospital Abuja to provide effective and efficient health services in the prevention and treatment of cancer as part of its corporate social investment strategy, by equipping the centre with a functional radiotherapy machine to deliver world class treatment, accessible round the clock. The mantra for the centre is investment to reach- the right people; right equipment/infrastructure; right skills and right processes
Today, not only has SNEPCo provided a high-quality Bunker and installed world standard Radiotherapy machine, it has gone ahead to build the skills and established a sustainable system for the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the National Hospital Abuja, to ease the nightmare suffered by cancer patients by providing a platform that will boost early detection and management of the rising cases of cancer diseases in the country, with a view to improving access to affordable quality treatment for the average Nigerian.
Speaking at the official commissioning, the Managing Director SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari had explained that the donated equipment will “accurately shape the radiation dose to the tumour with very little or no adverse effect on the surrounding organs.
“The intervention in cancer treatment is primarily to support government in widening the treatment access; reducing treatment waiting time significantly, and providing world class service.”
The beautiful part is that the cancer intervention is just one aspect of SNEPCo’s targeted approach to improve access to health and strengthen healthcare systems in Nigeria. Within the past few years, the company has demonstrated its commitment by investing in shared value community care and sustainable health initiatives such as medical emergency, centre of excellence and system strengthening in health facilities
In 2016, SNEPCo led a multi-stakeholder framing workshop of government, academia and health development bodies to identify gaps in the healthcare system and define development opportunities to address the gaps. This workshop culminated to become SNEPCo’s health priorities for intervention with 5 signature health intervention projects.
These projects besides the Centre for Cancer Care project includes; the Lagos Medical Emergency Response Improvement Programme (Lagos MERIP), Health System Strengthening project at Ogijo Primary Healthcare Centre in Ogun State, Integrated Humanitarian Assistance Project (IHAP) for internally displaced persons in Dikwa, Bornu State and the Community care programs (Health in Motion) across Nigeria.
Like the cancer intervention, each of these projects have had immense benefits on the citizens and the country in general by improving access to quality health in rural and semi-urban locations through the provision of integrated services; reducing out-of-pocket expenses for health care and upskill the capacity of health care providers, support the establishment of an efficient, effective and sustainable medical emergency response for health.
For example the Integrated Humanitarian Assistance Project (IHAP), a two year programme co- designed by SNEPCo in partnership with a global relief agency, called Family Health International (FHI 360) and the Government of Borno State for internally displaced persons (IDP), has provided over 50,000 IDPs in newly liberated areas in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State with healthcare, food, water, sanitation, livelihood support, education and shelter materials.
Given the several spikes in conflict due to intensified activity by Boko Haram and the counter-insurgency efforts by the Nigerian military since 2014, the North East region have been hit by a severe humanitarian crisis and significant displacement. As a result, Dikwa a newly liberated LGA in Borno state experienced high influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with millions in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
So far, over 44,960 persons in Dikwa have benefitted from services at the SNEPCo-supported Primary healthcare centre in Dikwa, with over 826 children delivered and in addition 22,527 persons have been educated on gender-based violence (GBV), leading to reduction in discrimination of GBV victims and improved assimilation of victims back into the society. No fewer than 618 girls/women have received GBV support, with 111 provided dignity kits.
Through the IHAP initiative, a fully functional Primary Health Care centre in Dikwa was upgraded and equipped, the wellbeing of vulnerable groups are being improved through the provision of psychosocial support; integrated gender-based violence support and resilience training, even as tools, seeds and fertilizers have been provided to boost food availability in the community.
Taking its CSR further, the Ogijo Primary Health Care (PHC) System Strengthening Project which was conceived by SNEPCo in partnership with the Ogun State Government, led to the construction of a model comprehensive PHC for Ogijo community; donation of medical equipment/ furnishing of the PHC; capacity building for health workers, improvement in drug revolving scheme and medical emergency care, thereby cutting down the rates of infant and maternal mortality rates in the various communities served by Ogijo Primary Healthcare Centre.
In same vein, the oldest hospital in the South East, Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital in Anambra State, enjoyed a N300 million investment in the upgrade and provision of an equipment to institute a kidney dialysis and breast screening centre. As at today over 879 persons have been screened and many medical emergencies have been managed successfully.
Not leaving Lagos, the centre of Excellence behind, a Community Care Programme (CCP) was initiated in 2016 to provide quality free health care to people in far-flung and under-served communities who will otherwise have had difficulty affording and accessing healthcare especially breast, cervical and prostrate cancer screenings.
The CCP initiative recorded a great success; a total of 117 men have been screened for prostate cancer; 1, 602 women screened for breast and 1,572 women for cervical cancer. 34 women had breast lumps. 13 were positive to VIA while 7 had cryotheraphy treatment immediately while others were referred.
This has provided some of the country’s least financially buoyant population with opportunities for early diagnosis and treatment. Also, the programme is able to link patients diagnosed in four communities in Lagos Island, Agege, Ojota and Gida Mangoro in Abuja, reaching more than 13,000 people and embedding health care culture at the grassroots.
With what SNEPCo is doing in partnership with state governments, several medical donations have been made to support infant health and surgical medicine through various activities including donation of incubators, congenital cleft lip and palate reconstructive surgeries, community health insurance, capacity development and neonatal hearing screening have been embarked upon to give life a meaning for many suffering from various health conditions.
However, there are many more persons without access to a much-needed health care service. There is the need for other multinationals and indigenous companies to make conscious efforts towards identifying potential areas of collaboration with government, non-governmental organisations and community stakeholders, to lend a helping hand and reduce the high burden of preventable disease and deaths claiming lives on a daily basis.
There is no gainsaying that the private sector can scale up health care service delivery in every nook and cranny thereby saving the lives of millions of Nigerians once they activate their corporate social responsibilities to make a positive impact on society.
Health
Family Planning: When abortion is not an option
In 2017, the annual incidence of likely abortions in Nigeria was 41.1 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 49 — nearly 1.8 million abortions. Experts said these could be prevented by using life-saving family planning services to avert unintended pregnancies, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI
At 16 , the future seems bright for Miss Elo Akpotor, a senior secondary school 1 female student in Ikorodu, the outskirts of Lagos State. Her outstanding performance in school made her to be promoted to the senior class. Sadly, the progress she recorded in her education was suddenly cut short when she collapsed in the classroom on that fateful day. Emergency medical attention found she had aborted a pregnancy leading to complications.
Although she got needed medical attention and care throughout the eight weeks she was hospitalised, by the time Elo was discharged she had lost her uterus to sepsis that arose. Elo the teenage school girl was single when she procured the abortion from a quark, many married woman in the country also procure abortions severally.
For mrs Khadijat Yusuf who lived in the now displaced Otodogbame community in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, abortion was nothing new. At 26, she had procured three different abortions. She got married at 16 years and has five children within 10 years of the marriage.
The three abortions mrs Yusuf procured became necessary when she conceived two to three months after the previous delivery. Abortions were her method of tackling unintended pregnancies. These are just two of such cases, but the incidents of similar abortions even among married women are common in Nigeria.
An estimated four to six per cent of women in the reproductive age in the country had a likely abortion in the 12 months prior to 2017, according to data from the Guttmatcher Institute, an indication of the high prevalence of abortions recorded in the country.
Increased cases of abortions, most of them unsafe, the danger they pose to the health of affected women and strategies to reduce them was the focus of the Safe ENGAGE Lagos State Journalists Training, which held in Lagos recently. The programme was organised by Safe ENGAGE in collaboration with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN).
Abortion is the ending of a pregnancy by removal or expulsion of an embryo or foetus before it can survive outside the uterus. An abortion that occurs without intervention is known as a miscarriage or spontaneous abortion.
Data from the Guttmatcher showed that 1.8 to 2.7 million abortions occurred annually in the Nigeria. This was the situation even though abortion was highly restrictive in Nigeria. Existing law prohibits abortion from being done, except to save the life of a woman whom pregnancy threatens.
Based on the law, little discussion, if any on abortion was usually done in hushed tones and majority of those that procure abortions, especially the poor, the less and non-educated, get it from people that lack the necessary skills.
Although Nigeria ratified the Maputo Protocol, an agreement among African Union (AU) countries that protects women’s and girls’ reproductive rights, abortion is only legal in this clime to save a woman’s life.
Prior to this study, recent estimates that relied primarily on facility-based abortion complications data indicated there were approximately 33 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age 15 to 49 in Nigeria in 2012— approximately 1.25 million abortions annually. The majority of these abortions would be considered unsafe. Maternal death in the country is 1,500 death per 100,000 live births and unsafe abortions contribute 13 per cent of those maternal deaths.
Although, Nigerian women are dying needlessly from unsafe abortions, thousands of women including singles and those that are married fall victims daily to unsafe abortions, 60 per cent of which are carried out by unskilled personnel, said a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, Adetokunbo Fabamwo.
Explaining why the incidence of abortions is high, he said most of the women that do abortion, didn’t have access to family planning services. Some, based on misconceptions arising from false claims of side-effects from contraceptive use, traditional and religious beliefs, shun life-saving family planning services.
Similarly, based on age-old tales of contraceptives making users obese, many women don’t bother trying to use family planning and consequently, miss out on its benefits.
According to the findings of a survey, Performance Monitoring & Accountability (PMA)2020 Abortion Survey Results: Nigeria (April to May 2018), “Abortion incidence was highest among women in their 20s, women with secondary education or higher, and women living in urban areas.”
From their adolescent years: 10 to 19, many women were already married, but do not use family planning.
Confirming this, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Funmi Ola-Olorun said access to contraceptive method in Nigeria was very poor among adolescents. For instance, currently, 19 per cent of women in the reproductive age have unmet need for family planning, according to National Demographic Health Survey 2018.
These are women of reproductive age, either married or in a union, who want to stop or delay childbearing, but are not using any method of contraception. Hence, failure to use family planning is contributing to unintended pregnancies, explained Ola-Olorun.
Other factors driving abortions in the country are unstable relationships, wrong partners, rape, incest and fear of isolation and rejection after singles get pregnant. Stigmatisation from partners, friends and family also fuel abortions.
Quoting findings from the survey, Ola-Olorun said, “Poor women more likely to have the least safe abortion.
“Poor, young, less literate are more likely to report the less safe abortion as having pregnancy outside marriage is highly stigmatised.
“Many don’t have courage to discuss abortion with their partners.
“Some women lack access to information or what to do to address reproductive health problems.
“After pregnancy in their twenties, some want to continue their education, hence, having abortion is the easiest way to move on with their lives.”
Discussing how to address the challenges, Sybil Mmezi, founder and coordinator of Generation Initiative for Women and Youth Network (GIWYN), said the way out was to empower women and provide them with basic information that could guide them on decision making. For instance, she said GIWYN has a hotline, which clients call for counselling on Reproductive health (RH) issues.
According to medical experts, family planning is by a thousand miles far away from abortion because it prevents a woman from getting pregnant through use of preventive contraceptive, while abortion is the deliberate removal of the foetus from the womb.
Family planning prevents the flow of sperm into the ovary and with this process, a woman could prevent an unintended pregnancy.
On the other hand, if a woman is not using family planning, her chance of getting pregnant when having sexual intercourse is high.
According to a family planning expert at the Ministry of Health in Lagos State, Dr. Saidat Okaga, family planning can prevent at least 34 per cent maternal death arising from abortion and urged families to embrace its services while calling for the scaling up of family planning services as one of the maternal survival strategies.
Family planning allows individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of their births. It is achieved through use of contraceptive methods.
In addition, family planning enables couples and individuals to exercise their rights to determine whether to have children, when and how often to have children, and when to stop; and provides information and services to act on the right. “This is vital to safe motherhood, healthy families and prosperous communities,” said Okaga.
Based on the numerous benefits of family planning, if more women including the teenage school girl Ms Akpotor and the married mrs Yusuf adopted and used family planning services, it would reduce the deaths being recorded from abortions.
Health
Akanle: PLWD lack access to rehabilitation
Dr. Olufunke Taibat Akanle is the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB). In this interview, she discusses the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel, the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in setting the required standard for care and factors limiting access to medical rehabilitation, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Types of medical rehabilitation
Now we have different types of rehabilitation, we even have road rehabilitation which I am sure you are aware of, but ours is medical rehabilitation. Now, talking about medical rehabilitation, you want to classify the management of suicide survivors and those that abuse as well as misuse drugs, it should come under mental rehabilitation.
However, mental rehabilitation cuts across both mental, physical, visual and any other form of disability or impairment that needs rehabilitation. So, based on different classifications, we, the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB) are directing all the professionals that are responsible for rehabilitation of any form of disability.
Going back to the issue of drug abuse or suicidal issues, one of the profession that we regulate is occupational therapy.
Occupational therapy is one of the professions in rehabilitation that is responsible for reintegrating an individual back to his vocational lifestyle after some disabling conditions.
Part of the disabling conditions is this mental impairment that we’ve been talking about and when it happens, they work with a team in the neuro-psychiatric hospital to ensure the recovery of such an individual.
We know that recovery without being able to make some economic contributions to the society is not complete. And that is why if such individual can no longer function in his original professional area, care professionals could take up from the onset of the condition and ensure that every necessary parameters are put in place to ensure that such individual is integrated back into their profession or vocation. That is the aspect of occupational therapy. Not only that, the neuro- physiotherapist or mental health physiotherapist also has a lot to do to ensure that a person with mental health condition is rehabilitated and able to contribute his quota to society. So, it is important that we just put that in place. That why I said medical rehabilitation is a team work; it is a multi-disciplinary team work. The neuro- physiotherapists work with psychologists and other mental health workers in that environment.
Data on medical rehabilitation personnel
Going by the World Health Organisation (WHO) action plan for 2014 to 2021, there are three things in the action plan which the world body expects every nation of the world to solve before 2021. Number one is that it expects every country to be able to provide primary health centres (PHCs) including rehabilitation services for persons living with disability.
Number two is that it wants member countries to ensure the availability of assisting devices for persons living with disability. When I talk about assisting devices, I am not talking about those that have physical disability alone; for example, those stoke patients, persons living with cerebral palsy, among others are included among persons that need assisting devices.
Those that have hearing and visual impairment similarly need need assisting aid, hearing aid and all that. So, that before 2021, every nation of the world would have provided assisting aid for individuals with these various impairments or disability.
Number three is that by 2021, it is expected that every nation of the world including Nigeria would make accurate data, which are of international standards available on disability in Nigeria. So, Nigeria as one of the countries that have persons living with disability, we expect that before the year 2021, we would have accurate data on disability.
Looking at these three action plans, I decided to align our activities with this plan, but the situation on ground as I speak to you is that we don’t have enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disability.
So, Nigeria being one of the countries that has persons living with disability we should have accurate data on disability by 2021.
Looking at these three action plans, I decided to align our activities with this plans, but the situation on ground as I speak to you is that we don’t have enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disability in Nigeria.
Factors limiting access to rehabilitation
When we talk about the manpower or human resources for health in the area of rehabilitation, we, the MRTB is one of the few regulatory bodies that has registered very handful of the these professionals. In Nigeria as I speak to you now, in the board, of the seven professions, we have been able to register 6,000 of these professionals.
These 6,000 medical rehabilitation professionals includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, clinical audiology, chiropractic and osteopathic medicine, prosthetics and orthotics.
Out of the 6,000 professionals registered from 1992 till date, 30 per cent are practising outside the country and in this 6,000, more than 90 per cent are physiotherapists. As I speak to you now, many of our institutions including tertiary, secondary and primary care don’t have enough of these professionals working in their facilities.
Take for example, the standard laid down by the MRTB is that a teaching hospital that has well about 7,000 bed should have nothing less than 80 physiotherapists. But as I’m speaking to you now, some have less than 40. Some have less than 35. Some even have less than 10 working in those hospitals. So, what it means is that, patients in need of these services do not have access to the service even at the tertiary level as it ought to be.
Taking PHCs to grassroots
One thing about rehabilitation service is that they are meant to be provided for individuals at the grassroot level. What I mean by that is that, when a patient suffers stroke for example, when the attack takes place, the patients are rushed to teaching hospitals that have space. For those that don’t have bed space, once the blood pressure is controlled and the sugar level or whatever is normalised and the cause of the stoke is being taken care of, the next thing is that this patient should be discharged and continues management as home visit.
However, we discover that very few percentage of these people come back to the hospital. They end up in the hands of trado-medical practitioners or their spiritual houses because they feel since you have stroke, there’s paralysis of right leg and right hand and you are still coming back home again with that paralysis, it shows clearly that the solution is not in the hospital but I tell you the solution is in the hospital. Solution is in the hand of rehabilitation, but unfortunately, this rehabilitation services ought to have been provided for such individual as they are discharging them from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Take for example they are going to Ifako Agege Local Government, what care personnel are supposed to do is to refer them to a PHC in Ifako where there is rehabilitation service. We call it community-based rehabilitation.
That is one thing we aim to achieve so as to ensure that we are able to bring medical rehabilitation service to the people at the grassroots because we are talking about access to this rehabilitation service. Not only that, we also realise that rehabilitation services are not cheap.
Health
PSN wants pharmacist as head of presidential committee
The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State branch has urged the Federal Government to make an experienced registered pharmacist to head the Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution as a strategy to remove the burden that the bureacracy of public service could impose on its operations.
Also, the Lagos PSN said the reforms being advocated in Patent Medicine Vending (PMV) must focus on allowing pharmacy technicians to take care of Patent Medicine Vending in rural communities where pharmaceutical service delivery was lacking.
These are contained in an address by the Chairman of the PSN in Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Adeniran at the Lagos PSN Scientific Week, which held in Lagos recently.
According to Adeniran, the Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution should have representatives of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (NIROPHARM) and a key official of the Presidency that is not below the rank of a director.
She said, “We responsibly solicit that such a committee, which shall have a timeline must have terms of reference including the enforcement of the spirit of National Drug Distribution Guideline (NDDG) with particular emphasis on strategies to attain closure of drug markets and achieve the movement to Co-ordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC) now approved in seven city centres of Nigeria; and work out a sustainable reform in the business of PMV by paying particular attention to the strict applicability of statutes in the enforcement window presently available in the pharmaceutical sector.
Similarly, she called for the passage of Pharmacy Bill 2017 into an Act of Parliament and the establishment of workable structures for sustainable healthcare system in the country.
“For the records, we urge the FMOH to fast-track the activities of this committee,” Adeniran added.
While calling on the Federal Government and stakeholders to ensure that pharmacy technicians take care of PMV in rural communities, the chairman of Lagos PSN said, “This is because of the reasons of obvious weak regulation.
“Every effort aimed at ensuring a free for all disposition in the sales of drugs by people who do not have formal training as professionals or sub-professional cadre will only serve to boost the worsening incident of easy access to drugs with dire consequences.”
According to her, using pharmacy technitians will tackle drug misuse and abuse as well as drug faking, which all continue to combine to devalue the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and potentials of the pharmaceutical sector in the quest for national development and growth.
Adeniran said, “PSN Lagos is aware that the JOHESU has been engaging the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and we call on the FMOH to immediately release the Specialised Committee of Stakeholders including the representatives of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), which was promised at its interaction with JOHESU leaders almost one month ago.
Health
Between Agege bread and your health
We Africans have a wrong conception of development. We have been brainwashed to think of development only in terms of ‘catching up with the West.’ The problem is not in catching up, but in the fact that we seem to be catching up only with the wrong things: consuming western goods, western products, western culture, western food, western cloths, western theories, while throwing away ours.
Take the case of fast-food joints and the fast rate at which they are springing up everywhere. These food joints sell processed foods loaded with artificial spices and sweeteners. Even in the semi-rural areas, trees are being cut down to make space for the building of fast-food joints. Houses that were once inhabited by human beings are being turned to shops for selling of soft drinks, biscuits, snacks, bread, juices,etc. These products have one thing in common: they are products made from wheat flour and sugar.
The variety of juice drinks are enormous. They come in various bottle shapes and sizes, colour and flavour, all made of water, sugar, colouring,and flavours. Parents prepare their children for school by loading their school bags with these snacks: canned or bottled drinks, chinchin, biscuits, bread,etc.
It is strange that no one in the government circle is talking about the health risks of these new trends which people associate with ‘development.’ The Nigerian government does not even have an agency (or is there any in existence?) that certifies the hygiene, safety and quality of these foods, neither are there agencies that inspect the environment and kitchen conditions of the countless restaurants and fast-food joints springing up every day, which is the practice in the so-called developed countries that we are trying to imitate.
I was discussing this with a medical officer recently, and he argued that people are free to eat anything they like; that it is part of human freedom, and that what matters is to have a good healthcare system in place to cure people when they fall sick. It is Ok for an individual to hold such personal opinion. The danger is that if such a person gets to be appointed to a position of authority or become a policy maker, which my medical officer friend may well become someday, then the danger is enormous.
Some people may argue that there is nothing wrong with eating bread, after all, the popular Lagos Agege bread has been a regular delicacy inLagos state for many years, and many who ate it every day are not sick. A very important point to raise, and an opportunity to make a very important clarification. The Agege bread of 20 years ago is not made from the same flour as we have today. In the past twenty years, modern science has altered the genetic structure of wheat, in the bid to make then grow easily and more commercially viable. This species of wheat has now been introduced into all processed foods. The Agege bread of the 1960s and 1970s till the 1980s was made from a healthier species of wheat, while the current strains are products of genetic alteration. They have a very adverse effect on your health: It is no wonder that cases of diabetes, cancer and hypertension abounds today in our society, both in the cities and in the villages. Well, that is the price we pay for ‘development.’ Let me warn you, if you are diabetic, wheat and wheat products are the most dangerous food you can ever eat. Stay away from them.
Recently, research in the United Kingdom (UK) concluded that poor children have been fatter than rich ones since around the 1980s. But over the past decade, the rich have started to slim down, as the poor have got bigger. Why is this so? It was discovered that fast-food shops are often filled with school children from poorer families, where they get cheap, spicy and tasty junk foods, which make them put on weight. These foods are tasty but contain very little nourishments. It is hard to escape unhealthy food in the poorer neighbourhoods, the research stated. Posters in supermarkets and on bus-stops display deals for fizzy drinks and burgers. Newsagents’ doorways glitter with packets of sweets and crisps. Even a church, converted from a bingo hall, has a snack-dispensing vending machine in its lobby. The children of Camberwell Green, a London suburb, it was noted, are among the fattest in England. Half of ten- and 11-year-olds there are overweight or obese (meaning that a boy of average height would weigh over 40kg). By contrast, in Dulwich Village, a few miles south, where household incomes are twice as high, only a fifth of children are in that category, one of the lowest levels in the country. The reason is that the rich and well educated are best placed to act on the knowledge of the benefits of natural and organic food. They have more time to cook healthy meals at home and are more likely than poor folk to live near green spaces, join sports clubs and patronise organic foods shops. The rate at which fast-foods spread in the poorer areas is three times higher than in the richer areas.
In a highly populated are likeLagos, you will notice a high growth of fast-food joints and supermarkets in poorer suburbs and even slums. The target is poor customers, who want cheap and tasty food, which are not so healthy. So even among the so-called poor in Nigeria, obesity has become a problem.
In fact, the paradox now is that the rich are getting slimmer, while the poor are getting fatter. If your health is important, stick to the old village wisdom of cooking your own food and stay with the traditional Nigeria delicacy of pounded Yam, Garri, Amala, Apu, local rice, Beans, Palm oil, Cocoyam, Sweet potatoes,Green vegetables and local spices. Replacing our traditional food with French fries, pizzas, pies, wheat, semolina, cornflakes, sweets, ice-creams, chocolate and other processed food is bad for your health. I rest my case.
Health
Nigerian owes UK hospital N.2bn as foreign health tourists leave NHS with N66bn debt
Foreign health tourists have left the United Kingdom’s NHS with more than £150million (N66billion) of unpaid bills.
Two London hospitals are each owed £28million (N12,320,000,000) with one still chasing a £500,000 (N220,000,000) bill from a Nigerian mum, Priscilla who gave birth to quadruplets in 2016.
The huge total is enough to pay for 5,500 junior doctors, a staggering 22,000 heart bypasses and 6,000 extra nurses.
Some 23 NHS hospitals across the UK are still owed more than £1million (N 440,000,000) from foreign patients and 91 trusts have outstanding bills totalling £149.5million (N65,780,000,000).
King’s College Hospital in Denmark Hill, South London, is owed £28.3million (N12,452,000,000) while Barts Health Trust in East London still needs to be paid £27.8million (N12,232,000,000).
However, according to the Daily Mail, hospital staff are reluctant to chase patients for payments after medical groups suggested to decision to charge them is “racist”.
Tory MP Philip Davies told the paper: “It is the National Health Service, not an international health service and it is essential these charges are made for overseas visitors.”
Only people who have lived in the UK for at least six months and are paying taxes are supposed to be entitled to free NHS care.
And in 2017, the Department of Health issued new guidance which told staff to highlight overseas patients and ask them for their passports and proof of utility bills.
They were told to give them invoices before receiving treatment.
However, one group known as Docs Not Cops, claim cancer sufferers have been “wrongly denied NHS treatment because they have been perceived to be foreign”.
The Mail reports they are discouraging staff from handing out bills to overseas patients and to question their colleagues if they ask for passports.
TRAGIC MUM
Three years ago, Nigerian mum Priscilla, then 43, gave birth to quadruplets in the UK but tragically lost two of them.
She cost the NHS £500,000 (N220,000,000) because she had no way of paying after she went into labour as she flew home via Heathrow after being turned away by the US.
Medics at St Mary’s Hospital in West London battled to save the babies, who were born at 24 weeks.
One died instantly and the other three treated for at least ten weeks in a neonatal ICU at £2,000 (N880,000) each per day.
Philip Hollobone, the Tory MP for Kettering, said: “Well-paid NHS bosses who fail to charge visitors for using our health service should have action taken against them.
“That £150million (N66billion) could go a very long way in paying for thousands more doctors, nurses and badly needed healthcare.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman told the paper: “Every taxpayer supports the health service and so it is only right overseas visitors contribute towards their treatment costs.
“All NHS trusts must charge overseas visitors for the care they receive, unless an exemption applies, and to rigorously pursue any outstanding bills.
“We’ve made good progress in the last few years, with £1.3billion (N572,000,000,000) recovered.”
*Courtesy: thesun.co.uk
