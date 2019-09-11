Inequality, others fuelling insecurity – Gambari

F

ormer Nigerian Permanent Representatives to the United Nations (UN), Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has identified inequality, lack of opportunities as some the factors fuelling insecurity in the country.

The foremost diplomat made the submission in a keynote address he delivered at a security summit organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, in collaboration with the New Partnership for African Development, NEPAD, in Abuja.

Among other measures, Gambari called for a national dialogue, which he noted, was needed to chart the way forward.

“We cannot leave everything to the Nigerian police and the Nigerian Army, even leaving high way patrols to Army, the level of the challenge will weaken the police and over stretch the army.

“There is need for continuous process of collaboration and synergy between the police and the Army to avoid the Taraba scenario in the future. If everybody goes their separate ways, the security of the nation will be compromised.

“Then again, we need to assist the police and security agencies with intelligence and all the members of the society, traditional rulers, religious leaders. We have to look at those institutions that worked in the past and try to really use them in collaborative effort because security is the business of all of us.

“Community policing, we need a conversation in this country very urgently whether it is community police, whether it is state police; all of this and you remember there was a national conference that made some recommendations in 2014.

“Let us look at not the person who set up the this national conference but what are the things there that can be used, and what are the things that will come out from this seminar today that will help us in terms of getting a better police and a better army because if we leave everything to the Nigerian Army even highway patrol, that will weaken the police and overstretch the Nigerian Arm,” he said.

According to him: “Inequality; lack of opportunities, youth unemployment and lack of peace building mechanism were parts of the problems facing the country. He therefore urged the government to address them by providing political, social and economic security for the citizenry.”

“We have to create condition for peace and development of the country.

“If we can help Liberia and Sierra Leone as well as Darfur achieve peace, then, we should be able to replicate this at home. Wherever Africa is going, Nigeria should be there first. We must not fail the world, Africa and Nigeria,” Prof. Gambari asserted,”he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, noted the Force would continue to play its constitutional role of maintaining peace and order in the country.

The COAS, who said the army would not compromise its integrity, described the summit as timely.

