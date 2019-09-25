Innovation: FG, U.S. partner on training for top civil servants

T

here were indications that the federal government has partnered with experts from a United States prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to train top Federal Civil Service workers on “Radical Innovation.”

It was gathered that a two-day intensive training which started yesterday in Abuja, would be led by Prof. Sanjay Sarma, a renowned innovator and Vice-President Open Learning of MIT.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the development was necessitated by urgent need to embrace innovation in Nigeria’s public sector.

Yemi-Esan stated this while other countries were becoming technologically inclined and making innovative advances, Nigerian civil servants, expected to be the driver of socio-economic development would not continue to lag behind in innovation.

She said: “The urgent need to embrace innovation in the public sector can further be oppreciated when one puts in retrospect the rapid pace with which innovative technologies are being proliferated and deployed in private sector administration and which most organizations have leveraged to enhance their efficiency, transparency, performances and fortunes.

“It is in view of the aforementioned realities that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation organized this training with the aim of equipping participants with requisite skills and knowledge to drive innovation in the public sector. Accordingly, the training programme is expected to expose participants to some of the salient features of contemporary innovation and to lay out the philosophy, tools, procedures, and incentives that organizations especially those in the Public Sector can adapt to drive innovation.”

Also, Prof. Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director, Professional Education at MIT, said they were in Nigeria to help the country achieve proficiency in Innovative practices.

Sarma noted that some Nigerian entrepreneurs, who had undergone the trainings at MIT, recommended the Institute to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for partnership.

He said: “We were invited by Office of Civil Service of the Federation and some individuals who had participated in our trainings and understand the trainings are relevant to Nigerian situation and society.

“We have trained a lot of private sectors around the world, and we realize that if governments want to be much more innovative, so we want to participate and help Nigeria bring innovative practices to public service.”