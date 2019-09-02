News
Insecurity: Buhari’s failure fueling criminality – PDP
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the security challenges facing the country is emboldening perpetrators of criminal activities.
The party, in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was completely inexcusable that an individual, occupying the seat of the Commander-In-Chief, could fail to organize his parade and articulate a decisive and operable strategy to effectively end violence in the country.
It noted that the presidency only stops at issuing condemnations, commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.
According to the PDP, presidency officials only sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.
“This complete failure of leadership and abdication of the statutory duties of the president indicates that the Buhari presidency has no solutions towards ensuring the security of lives and property in our nation.
“The PDP holds that such failure by the Buhari presidency is emboldening perpetuation of violent acts against defenceless citizens by insurgents, bandits, marauders and kidnappers freely pillaging our compatriots in various parts of our country.
“Each passing day, our nation is jolted by shocking news of avoidable violence, mindless killings, preventable bloodlettings, loss of breadwinners and murder of promising citizens. Indeed, this is not the way to go,” the party added.
It described as sad that under President Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, simply withdrew to the safety of Aso Rock, regretting Nigerians could no longer move freely around the country as insecurity pervades on all fronts.
The party lamented that instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices.
PDP however commended the sacrifices of the Nigerian soldiers, who are risking their lives in the front to secure other citizens.
“Nigerians indeed appreciate their sacrifices at this trying time in our national history.
“The party calls on Nigerians to be more alert and prayerful; continue to be their brother’s keepers and remain steadfast in the collective quest to retrieve the stolen presidential mandate at the court as the only option to pull our nation out of the woods in which it was plunged by the Buhari administration,” PDP added.
News
Ekiti to prosecute parents of out-of-school children
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that parents who kept their school-age children out-of-school in the state would henceforth face criminal prosecution as the State’s Child’s Right Law had provided that all children must be given access to education.
The Ekiti State government had last week commenced school enrolment drive aimed at ensuring that all school-age children must register for the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic session.
Speaking in Eporo, Emure Ekiti during sensitization programme, Fayemi who called on parents and guardians to key into the free education programme of his administration, said education was not only free but compulsory in Ekiti State.
He added that it was an abuse of Child’s Right for any parent or guardian to deny school-age children an opportunity to go to school, saying the state government was providing free but quality education which parents must exploit to build a solid foundation for their children and wards.
Fayemi said: “We have a Child’s Right Act in Ekiti which prohibits parents from disallowing children of school-age to be out of school during school session. If your child is not in school when the school is in session, you have a lot to explain because we will apprehend the child whether he is found hawking on the street or engaging in any illicit activities which prevent the child from being in school.
“The parents will have to explain to the government or the relevant institutions why that child is not in school. In order to ensure that we implement that law, we have a family court in the state that takes responsibility for children that are not in school and parents who fail their responsibility.
“For us in Ekiti, it is not enough to say we have free education. We need to enlighten our people particularly in the rural communities on the importance of education and the necessity for their wards to be enrolled because education is also compulsory in our state and we are doing this for basic education level because we have experienced some challenges in the last four years in the state.
“Enrolment figure in the state used to be the highest in the country up till 2014, and then we suffered a decrease in enrolment according to UBEC national figure. We have a duty as a government to ensure that we get the figure back to where it used to be in order to build the foundation that is solid for our children and we have a duty to ensure that we don’t just encourage them to come to school but also provide everything to make sure education is pay-less for them whether in terms of the instructional materials or the school feeding that we now offer them in primary school or the encouragement we give the teacher to deliver competently.
“All these are things we are working on, and the school environment because it is not just the teacher quality but also the learning environment that contribute to the growth and development of the average child. You cannot put children in an environment where they can’t learn properly because they have no table and chairs, no fence to protect the school premises, the teachers don’t have all they need in terms of maintaining discipline, an entire gamut of responsibilities that we have as parents.”
News
World Bank to partner Abia against flood disaster
International financial institution, the World Bank has indicated interest to partner Abia State against devastating flood ravaging Aba, the commercial hub of the State.
Disclosing this in Aba, the Abia State Coordinator of Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, said that the World Bank had mapped out some of the flooding hotspot with a view to tackling the menace.
The identified hotspot, according to Onwughara included Obohia road, Uratta axis, Ngwa road and some axis of Port Harcourt which he said were in the first phase just as Omuma road and Ohanku road were put in the second phase.
Onwughara said that the projects would be funded by the World Bank with the Abia State government providing a counterpart fund as a partner in the project aimed at managing the effect of flood in Aba.
The coordinator, who said that the project which had a life span of 30 months, would commence by October called on the residents of Aba to give their maximum cooperation and see the project as their own.
He said: “We are at very last leg of the preparation of the project in 2018, a lot of consultants came in to do some socioeconomic studies, we environmental and social management, we did the resettlement action plan for a project of such magnitude.
“The entire soil investigation has been done. We prepared a design that is a world-class standard for deploying best practices globally. The designs have gone through layers of approval from here to Washington and came out cleared.
“The job is too big so we’ve split it into two units. We’ll start with Uratta and Umuagbai. This will cover sections of Port Harcourt road, Obohia road and take it down to Ngwa road.
“The advert has been done to pick contractors that will do this project, the valuation of the bid has been concluded and the reports have been forwarded to the World Bank.
“This month September, we are waiting for their no objection that the report is okay. By October we shall be able to award that contract because we expect that the World Bank.
“We are using this period to sensitise our people to prepare and get ready for the project. Everyone along the corridors of this project has been consulted and we call on everyone to cooperate with us on this.
“This project is devoid of that type of political interference because the World Bank is investing heavily and would want to see their money go down the drain.
“We wouldn’t want to experience another white elephant in the state; World Bank best practice in procurement was adopted. It passed through developing bid documents with global standard.
“The World Bank was working together with the procurement team in our project to develop that document. Because of the large volume of this project, it is called ‘a prior review project.
“For every stage of this project, we have to refer back to the bank to clear what you’ve done, when they certify it and say we can give you a go ahead with the next. We went through some rigorous processes to produce an acceptable bid document.
News
Borno South: Tribunal dismisses petition against Ndume
The Borno National and State House of Assembly election petitions’ tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday dismissed a petition filed by Malam Kudla Satumari, challenging the election of Senator Mohammed Ndume.
Satumari and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on March 15, filed a petition with number; EPT/BO/SEN/1/2019 before the tribunal.
They are challenging the declaration of Ndume of All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the Borno South senatorial district election conducted on February 23, 2019.
APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also joined in the suit.
Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Peter Kekemeke, chairman of the tribunal, held that the petitioners failed to proof their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
Kekemeke held that the proof of allegations laid solely on the petitioners, in this instance; the petitioners must provide the register of registered voters to show that the numbers were conflicting with the number of votes cast and counted.
He held that all allegations of electoral malpractice and irregularities must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.
Kekemeke added that the petitioners did not demonstrate before the court the procedures for accreditation, neither the difference between the numbers of votes shown in the evidence and the alterations made, nor evidence linking to the allegations of malpractice.
“In totality, the petitioners have failed to prove their case in the preponderance of evidence and balance of probability so that they will be entitled for the judgement; neither any case of malpractice was proven beyond reasonable doubt.”
“The petition therefore fails and is accordingly dismissed, he said.
The tribunal further held that there was no proof of evidence in the allegations of either unlawful votes or witnesses called to testify that they were disfranchised.
The tribunal added that there were no evidence suggesting that there were alteration and how it affected the results of the election, which of the polling units were altered and what the results were before the alteration.
“No evidence linking the exhibits to the case of the petitioners, the results that were not stamped or signed were not avail to the tribunal.
“The petitioners merely tendered nine sacks, representing the nine local government areas of the district; none of them were given evidence linking them to the case in the petitioner’s demonstration of evidence.
“We went through them, we observed that some names in the register were not indicating that they did not vote, we also did not notice any thumb print infliction we could not go beyond that, the attention of the tribunal was not drawn to what the petitioners wanted demonstrate with the documents,” Kekemeke said.
News
Entries for 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year hits record high
The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Sade Morgan, yesterday said this year’s ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year’ performance recorded a substantial improvement in the level of participation by teachers across the country over that of last year as the entries for the 2019 edition came to a close.
This, she added was a confirmation of the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative as a platform for rewarding effort and commitments of teachers in the country. Morgan, who noted that with a total of 1,310 entries received so far for this year’s edition across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), pointed out that this showed an increase of 104 per cent over last year’s 641 total entries. “This year’s entries are also the highest ever recorded by the initiative since its inception in 2015,” she added.
Winner of this year’s Maltina Teacher of the Year would receive a cash prize of N6.5 million and a capacity training abroad, while a block of classrooms would be built for the school where the winner emerged from. The first runner-up and the second runner-up would get a cash reward of N1 million and N750, 000 cash prize respectively, while the state champions would receive a cash reward of N500,000 each.
News
Igbo residents in Benue raise the alarm over threat to lives
Igbo communities in Benue state, especially Gboko, have raised the alarm over their fate in the state, saying that they had become ‘endangered species’ in the State.
The alarm followed an alleged targeted kidnapping and murder of Igbo in the state by native gangs, suspected herdsmen and bandits.
A businessman and a prominent member of the Igbo community in Gboko, Mr. Okafor Nnolim, who raised the alarm while speaking with journalists in Enugu yesterday, stated that there was no week an Igbo man would not be kidnapped or murdered in Benue State even as they were subjected to paying millions of naira in ransoms.
“We can no longer do our businesses freely for fear of being kidnapped or murdered. Since January this year, we have had over 50 Igbo kidnapped and some murdered in cold blood by bandits and suspected herdsmen,” he said.
Nnolim’s fears and concerns were collaborated by another Igbo resident in the state, Ndukaku, a fabrics merchant, who described the Igbo as endangered species in the north-central state of Benue.
Ndukaku, a trader at the Gboko Central Market lamented the deteriorating state of insecurity in the State, noting that all the effort to get the security agencies and the state government to address the matter had fallen on deaf ears.
“Igbo in Benue state are being systematically decimated and our businesses are gradually being ruined by these kidnappers and bandits,” he said.
Also, Mr. Ikem Ani also lamented that Igbo in Benue have been subjected to untold hardship and their lives are no longer guaranteed.
He said: “There is virtually no week that an Igbo person is not kidnapped. We have tried to engage the State Police Command to no avail. We are therefore crying out for the world to know the fate of Ndigbo in Benue State.
“We are now putting Ohanaeze Ndigbo on notice that we have become endangered in Benue State because what is happening to Igbos in Benue State is worse than what is happening to Ndigbo in the far north.”
News
2019: Court summons INEC, LP over omission of Nasarawa guber candidate’s name
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday summoned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Labour Party (LP) over the omission of the name of Mr. Umaru Angibi, LP’s candidate and party logo from the ballot papers for the 2019 Nasarawa State governorship election.
Justice Nkeonye Maha, who gave the order in an ex-parte motion with suit number: FHC/LF/CS/9/19 filed by counsel to Angibi, Joshua Barau, directed the applicant to serve INEC and LP through substituted means within 24 hours of the order.
Justice Maha also ordered that the defendants/respondents should respond within 48 hours of the service and adjourned the matter until September 5, for further hearing.
The judge directed that INEC should equally be served with the hearing notice coming up on Thursday, September 5.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Angibi was the plaintiff/applicant, INEC and Labour Party were 1st and 2nd defendants/respondents respectively in the case.
Counsel to Angibi, Barau, had approached the court in accordance with Order 26, Rule 8 and Order 6, Rule 5 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 Order V, Rule 9 of the Federal High Court Act and under the inherent jurisdiction of the honourable court.
The applicant had sought for an order for leave to issue and serve the originating summons and other court processes in the suit on Labour Party by pasting the notice on the entrance gate of the party at No. 29, Oke Agbe Street, Off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Gariki II, Abuja.
He also sought an order of substituted service of all the processes in the suit on Labour Party by serving same at its national headquarters at the same address as above.
“The applicant seeks an order abridging the time within which the respondents may file and serve their memorandum of appearance and their defence in this suit and for such further order(s) as the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstance,” Barau told the judge.
NAN reports that Barau had told Justice Maha that INEC and Labour Party failed to comply with the Electoral Act during the 2019 governorship election in Nasarawa State.
“The election was conducted by the 1st respondent without including the plaintiff/applicant’s name and party logo on the ballot paper.
“This matter was filed since March 7. It is important that this court abridge the time within which the respondents may file their defence so that the matter can be heard and disposed of within the time left,” the lawyer said.
He said although INEC had always received the court processes, it had never showed up for hearing.
He urged the court to grant their prayers, citing relevant sections of the law and previous case to back his argument.
In an affidavit deposed to by Umaru Angibi, in support of the ex-parte motion, the aggrieved candidate said he was the governorship candidate of Labour Party for the 2019 election.
He said the matter came up on four occasions in the Lafia Division of the Federal High Court before it was transferred to the Abuja Division.
He said each time; the 2nd defendant/respondent did not come despite several attempts by the bailiff to serve originating processes and hearing notice on it.
News
APC slams South-South govenors over NDDC appointments
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the governors of South-South geo-political zone of being selfish and bereft of leadership qualities.
The National Vice Chairman of APC for South-South, Hilliard Eta disclosed this yesterday in a statement he issued in response to the governors position on the recent appointments to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to Eta, the South-South governors have no moral right to criticise the appointments as being made by the President, saying they have failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.
In the statement, the APC said: “Our attention has been drawn to various reports in the news and print media on the very shameful and disgraceful steps taken by South-South governors on the recent appointments made by Mr. President, where very qualified sons of South-South geo-political zone were appointed into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission. Ordinarily, we would have ignored such disgraceful steps by men we thought could have known better, but it has become imperative that we stand in the defense of justice and for the benefit of Nigerians.
“It is sad that these governors of the oil rich states of the Niger Delta, who should be highly concerned by the level of poverty and deteriorating state of infrastructures in the zone, are rather being parochial, selfish and exhibiting the highest form of ignorance in governance. They are only interested in ensuring that their family members, cronies and stooges are appointed to strategic positions to the detriment of the generality of Nigerians. The steps by these self-serving governors have gone to show that indeed their election into such high offices, were a direct product of the subversion of the collective wills of the people in the last general elections. We view these steps taken by these governors as very dishonorable and it shows that governance in our zone is at the lowest ebb.
Inside Abuja
‘My near death experience in the hands of one chance robbers’
Many residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, have fallen prey to the activities of “One Chance” robbers, who operate using taxi cabs. CALEB ONWE reports on a recent incident
Saturday, August 24, 2019, was a blessed day to many people, but to Chief Jude Eze, it was a day that has left him with so much unpalatable memories. It was a date that his wife and children nearly lost their bread winner and benefactor to some mindless and cruel men of the underworld.
The entire family could have been left in great pains and inconsolable hearts but for divine intervention.
Eze, who is now left with a swollen mouth and eyes, is still having speech difficulty as a result of the torture he underwent during his encounter with the robbers. However, he managed to organize his thoughts when Inside Abuja crew bumped into his house in Jahi village, one of the squatter settlements in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Federal Capital Territory.
He said he went out on that fateful day in a high spirit to his place of work, without any premonition that he was going to meet any misfortune until the unfortunate drama began in the taxi cab.
According to Eze, he left his office at the close of work and headed home as usual but experienced some delays because of the scarcity of vehicles at the bus terminal.
In line with his daily routine, he had to trek from Utako to Berger Roundabout to catch a taxi to Dutse in Bwari Area Council. However, on this fateful day, the journey plans were not as seamless as expected, due to the fact that several commuters were stranded at bus stop.
When he eventually boarded one of the painted taxis that came his way, he thought he was home and dry but it turned out that he had fallen into a trap set by a criminal gang.
As at the time he entered the taxi, there were three men, including the driver already seated inside. He thought he was the third passenger as the car zoomed off, with the driver still waving for more passengers to come on board.
As no other person came to join them, the journey continued, but in less than five minutes, the man closest to him inside the car shifted suspiciously towards him. The shifting was done in a manner that Eze could not hold his peace, but questioned the move which earned him an instant slap.
It signalled the beginning of a horrible experience that lasted for hours. Eze narrates the ordeal thus: “It was a week today, that was last Saturday that I closed from work and went to Berger junction to get a taxi back home. Unfortunately, the car I entered which already had three passengers with the driver, I didn’t know that they were robbers.
“It was not long after the car left that spot, that the people I thought were my fellow passengers started some strange behaviours, and before I could start suspecting, they have descended on me, hitting me from all sides.
“The driver was driving with one hand and was using the second hand to hit me. The other three men were also hitting and slapping me on my head and face. The Mazda car was what they used. When they closed the car windows , I noticed the car windscreen was tinted. They were also playing music very loud in the car, that even if I had shouted, nobody would have heard my voice. The more I tried to raise my head up to know the direction I was being driven to by the robbers, the more they hit my face and head.
“The beating continued to the extent that I lost stamina and finally my consciousness, but before I completely lost consciousness, I remembered they asked me to give them my ATM card, which I surrendered without argument.
“I however, gave them the wrong password, which earned me more beatings, as I could not bear the pains coupled with blood that was already gushing out of my mouth, nose and eyes, I quickly called the right password for them.
“ By this time, they had also collected my phone and ordered me never to raise my head up in the car where I was held hostage by the men who were showing me gun and dagger at intervals.
“We got to a point and they threatened to kill me if they tried the password I gave them for my ATM card and it refuses to work.
“This drama continued with the abductors conversing without my contribution but I was following their discussion, since I understood the Igbo language they were speaking. I was however, forced to speak when I overheard them saying that it was time to waste me.
“All this while, all their conversation was in Igbo language. I only spoke up when I heard them talking about killing me. It was at that point that I quickly pleaded that they should not kill me, not push me out while the car was in motion.
“When they heard me speak Igbo language, they said, “so you are Igbo and you were fucking up all this while, bear with us, we are doing this because the country is tough”.
“They reluctantly slowed down at a point and allowed me to go. I heard them say, drop him, let us go and look for a better victim. When I got down from the car, blood was still gushing out from my nostril, eyes and mouth. I managed to ask somebody to tell me where I was, and the “I tried severally to get a taxi that will take me to Jahi village where I live, but could not, because each driver that stopped where I was standing with my bleeding, they will zoomed off, saying I was a criminal.
“I managed to get a keke driver who pitied my condition and took me to a junction where I collected money from an Okada rider to pay him. After which, I boarded the Okada to my house. When I got home, my family members could not recognize me, because by then, my face had swollen up with my eyes covered.”
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Mr Bala Ciroma, has admitted that the menace of ‘ one chance ‘ robbers has become one of the major sources of insecurity in the nation’s capital.
Ciroma said that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force was aware of the frequent incedents of the “One Chance” robbers and warned residents of Abuja to be security conscious as the criminals were on the prowl.
The FCT Police boss, who spoke at a Town Hall Meeting, organized by FCT chapter of Nigerian Union Journalists to address the challenges of insecurity, said the one chance robbery syndicates usually operated in unpainted taxi cabs.
Ciroma stated that the police had identified both the hideouts of these criminals and their operational methods and was working hard to flush them out of the city.
He urged residents to cooperate with all security agencies in finding a lasting solution to the menace of “one chance” robbers as well as other crimes.
Inside Abuja
Rewarding selflessness, empowering less privileged
The Unity Fountain, the popular village square in the heart of Abuja, recently played host to a multitude of personalities, including physically challenged persons, as a group, Juremi Foundation, honoured some security, paramilitary personnel and fallen heroes for their meritorious service. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Be it under the scorching sun or heavy rain, every day is a beautiful day for Sergeant Selbol Audu, the famous dancing traffic warden at Rita Lori Junction, in Garki 2. He adds grace and flavour while controlling traffic and directing vehicles with his smooth, effortless and unique dance moves.
A father of three and an indigene of Plateau State, Audu started the journey of a traffic warden 27 years ago as a constable with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), after his dreams of becoming a lawyer was shattered with the sudden death of his parents.
With a selfless spirit, he continued to devote his time and energy to his job, not minding the poor attitude of some Nigerians, who sometimes spit at him or talk down at him in the course of his duty. No little wonder, he has been gaining lots of recognition for himself including five awards from the House of Representatives, notable schools in the FCT and from other organisations.
Few days ago, Juremi foundation added another feather to his cap when he was singled out alongside few other men and women of the Nigerian police force and paramilitary, to recognise and show appreciation for a job well-done in their different capacities.
An excited Audu, who spoke to Inside Abuja, said his dream of projecting his image around the country has been fulfilled with the series of awards he has received. “Initially, I wanted to become a lawyer. I sat for IJMBE. I got admission but my parents died immediately. So, I decided since the Nigerian police which was part of the laws but I did not join the conventional police. I want to be a traffic warden who works in the city where I will get to know people and people will know me.
“This is the fifth time I will be honoured. I have served for almost 27 years. I feel great and happy. Wherever you find yourself, do it with all your might and in your capacity.”
With eight more years of active service to go, Sgt. Audu, who said he will miss the job when he retires, however maintained that he would not allow any of his children take after his footsteps career wise.
“I may not like my children to do this because they do not usually promote us like conventional policemen. I would have been an officer by now if I were a conventional policeman.”
Speaking to Inside Abuja, the founder Juremi fondation, Engr. Amen Rochas Okorocha, explained that the day was also a special day for honouring the gallant men of the NPF, who laid down their lives in the course of national duty, and also in reaching out to the downtrodden to give them a sense of belonging in society.
With lots of food items and empowerment packages such as sewing machines, cash and mobile phones, the foundation indeed put a smile on the faces of the mammoth crowd drawn from across all area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to him, the foundation through its skills acquisition centre located at Karonmajiji, has”trained over 60 persons for free; they have graduated and started their small shops all over Karonmajiji. We are already planning on expanding our scope.
“Everybody is important everybody can be somebody tomorrow all they need is a little push,” he said.
Supporting his son who was taking his footsteps, the former Governor of Imo State and presently a senator in the ninth Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was all smiles as he and his wife in the midst of the heavy downpour, shared in the moments and series of activities mapped out to make the day a memorable one.
According to him, it was everybody’s business to reach out to the less privileged and physically challenged in every little way to give them a sense of belonging in every way possible.
Commenting on his feats as a philanthropist, he told Inside Abuja that “I started this about 22 years ago and they said it was politics but I said then that if politics is giving help to the less privileged let everyone be a politician, so that it will be well with the society.
” I am happy to see my son do precisely what I was doing many years ago before I went into the establishment of schools. This is what is called the reach out and touch programme where we meet with the less privileged; those that have been neglected by society.
“This gives them a sense of belonging not even necessarily just the giving of material gifts but also we are able to interact with them and give them hope like giving hope to the hopeless.
“I am very happy my son, Juremi Foundation is doing this, giving to humanity and I expect that everyone in this country who is privileged, to do same to help the downtrodden. Our nation needs people of good spirit to help the poor. There are many of them around us. We could pretend they don’t exist but they exist; they are around us everywhere in every nook and cranny of this country.”
Commending the efforts of the foundation, one of the beneficiaries who is crippled, Adikko Musa, lamented the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of persons living with disabilities, especially at the rural areas.
“Government should pick a cue from Juremi foundation; they shouldn’t see it that it is only in the office they can operate. When they come out as Juremi has done, they will see the special needs of the special people and only then will they understand and follow the direction rather than stay in their offices and use other people.”
Also speaking, a visually impaired beneficiary, Adamu Abubakar, called on government to stop taking decisions on behalf of the disabled without consulting and allowing their voices be heard. While lamenting that the visually impaired were suffering within the FCT, he explained that they resort to begging in order to cater for their needs and family.
“We, blind people are suffering especially in the FCT. Some of us don’t like to go begging people for money. Rochas’ Foundation is supposed to tell our problems to government. They should ask us what we like and what we need.
“We know you have tried to help us the disabled in getting work to do, pay our children’s school fees but we are challenging our government and leaders to do the right thing. Let our voice be heard.”
However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid more attention to persons living with disabilities in the country than any other President has ever done.
He disclosed that the procedure for the establishment of the disability commission was in full gear saying, “very soon, the commission will be established, governing council will be approved and by this time in few weeks’ time, things will have changed.
“We are very optimistic that the example the president has set is trickling down to all levels and we are raising the advocacy in this second tenure so that everybody that is supposed to be involved in the governance structure for the improvement of the lives of people living with disabilities will be encouraged without much compulsion or duress,”Ankeli said.
Inside Abuja
We’ll move gender issues to next level –Paulen Tallen
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Paulen Tallen, has assured the women folk of improving their lot and moving gender issues to the next level. Tallen gave the assurance at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said that President Mohammadu Buhari has reasons for sending her there. She noted that President Buhari was aware of complaints by women of not being carried along in his administration, stating that things would improve not only for women but for all citizens.
“This is a wholistic ministry as the woman takes care of the home, children and husband. I’m giving you all a charge that things will be done differ-ent henceforth but we must set out targets and work towards achieving it. We must make history and make undelible mark on the sands of history.
“You have severally bombarded Mr. President about the role women played in his political carrer. He is not unmindful of that and I want to assure you that he has a very good reason of sending me to this ministry,”she said. “You will see the enormous surpoort and corporation we are going to enjoy from him. We all resolved to work as a team from our recent retreat. This ministry is multi facet and has a lot of responsibility. To touch the lives of the vulnerable. “We have an uphill task to meet up with mandate of the ministry and demand of the president.”
Trending
