Insecurity: Doctors no longer comfortable practising in Nigeria –NMA

Following the increasing rate of kidnapping and banditry, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has raised the alarm that doctors were no longer comfortable practicing in the country. The NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, raised the alarm while presenting the communiqué drawn at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) to journalists yesterday in Abuja.

Faduyile, who lamented that doctors had become targets for kidnappers and bandits, noted that the number of doctors who have been kidnapped across the country was becoming a thing of worry for the association and its members. While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive measures to address the rising cases of insecurity across the country, he expressed worry over the continued incarceration of Dr. Audu Sule and Dr. Sunday Oduniyi, who were kidnapped over six months ago in Taraba State.

He said: “Kidnap cases of doctors have been on the increase in this country. We hope that the President will do the needful so that we can continue to render our services. We have had to collate statistics from the different states of kidnapped doctors and I can tell you it is very fearful.

“Doctors are no more comfortable in this country because they have now suddenly become targets of kidnap. It is important that we must address this day to day kidnapping in the country. “The NEC implored government at all levels to reduce to the barest minimum, the ravaging menace of kidnapping, armed robberies and banditry in the country.” The NMA President who further noted that government at all levels had failed in prioritising health by not paying the needed attention to healthcare financing, said there was a gross budget deficiency in health. He called on the three tiers of government to show more commitment to the health of the citizenry by increasing the health budget, and most importantly, ensure an effective utilisation of funds released for health services across board.

