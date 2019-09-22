News
Insecurity: FG overwhelmed, security should be decentralised, say Catholic bishops
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has expressed concern over the continued insecurity in the country saying the Federal Government appears overwhelmed by the development.
The episcopal body, which noted that various security challenges have made living in Nigeria very precarious, called for proper decentralization of security agencies for effective results.
Rising from the CBCN second plenary meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the bishops said in a communiqué issued that there can be no stability and enabling environment for meaningful development without adequate security of lives and property.
The communiqué, titled “Moving beyond precarious living in Nigeria,” was jointly signed by the CBCN President, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, and the Secretary, Most Rev. Camillus Umoh.
It observed that the nation’s democracy was fast derailing, noting that the qualities of accountability, transparency, independence of the judiciary, respect for fundamental rights, observance of the rule of law, and fair and credible electoral process were still lacking.
It appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration not to allow ethnic or religious hegemony to prevail in the country, adding that there should be fairness in appointments to positions of national importance, sharing of resources, and distribution of social amenities.
While acknowledging efforts being made to fight insecurity in the land, the Catholic bishops declared that a lot more still needs to be done.
The CBCN urged governments at all levels to provide the enabling environment for the creation of job opportunities for teeming youth population, noting that this would minimise the menace of insecurity in the country.
The second plenary meeting was held between September 11 and 20 at the Divine Mercy Pastoral Centre, Agbamaya, Obada-Oko, Abeokuta.
Buhari to address UNGA today
President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari will, today, address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on the progress being made by Nigeria in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The President departed Abuja for New York, United States of America on Sunday to participate at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President, Femi Adesina had, in a statement, explained that Buhari, during the event, would underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in an exclusive interview, shortly before his departure, told New Telegraph that few issues, including the current insecurity challenge in parts of the country and the level of the implementation of the SDGs, would feature in the President’s presentation to the world leaders.
He said: “There are many things that Nigeria hopes to get from the United Nations. Peace and security is one of them, illicit financial flows is another one of our priorities; implementing our Sustainable Development Goals agenda is one of them, especially the Lake Chad area and also the climate change issue is another area that we are focusing on, ” he noted.
Onyeama continued: “The theme is of course, inclusiveness, poverty alleviation and education. Those are also areas that we will be pushing and meeting with different actors in New York during the General Assembly to achieve all our objectives.”
The presidency has, however, confirmed that during the event, President Buhari will also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.
These include: SDGs’ Integration – Bridging the policy planning – Budget gap for the achievement of SDGs, organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on assets recovery and return to foster sustainable development, organized by the Office of the National Coordinator/CEO.
Others are: African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) in collaboration with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption bodies.
President Buhari will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders, as well as chief executive officers of large companies with interests in investing in Nigeria.
President Buhari is accompanied to the UN meeting by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu; and Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
Others members of his delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmoud; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiya Farouk; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
How retiring NASS’ civil servants fleece FG
- It’s speculative, says Assembly’s Information Director
Retiring top civil servants at the National Assembly have been accused of duping the Federal Government of millions of naira through some last minute office furniture contracts.
The special purpose contracts are designed as in-house deals meant to deliver the furniture procured for the office to the home of the retiring staff.
New Telegraph investigations at the weekend, revealed how retiring management staff of the National Assembly used to scheme to cart away office property at their time of retirement.
However, the Director of Information, National Assembly, Comrade Rawlings Agada, has denied knowledge of the deals, describing the allegation as speculative.
He said that he was not aware that such a thing was happening in the legislative institution.
But an aggrieved senior staff of the National Assembly, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, for fear of victimization, said the corrupt furniture contracts were real and have become a tradition which must be exposed along with other corrupt tendencies of the management staff of the parliament.
The source, who said that he was sick of the quantum of corruption going on unchecked at the National Assembly, said that senior staff, who were due for retirement, usually applied for refurnishing of their offices, two to three months before their retirement dates.
The source hinted that such requests were usually granted and the offices in question fully furnished with property worth millions of naira, when their occupants were already on their way out of service.
He further said that officers, whose offices had been furnished would, again, ask the management to allow them take away these new furniture as their own property, as that was their original motive for refurnishing the office in the first place.
The source also noted that such requests were usually granted by the management and the retiring officers would “sweep” the offices, carting away every single item in those offices for their personal use, when they proceed on their terminal leave.
New Telegraph learnt that items usually taken away by the retiring staff include complete sets of office furniture, computers, photocopiers, printers, television sets, refrigerators, water dispensers, sound systems, electric kettles and rugs, among others.
The source said that immediately after the retirees had packed all the items, fresh requests would be made from the relevant units or departments for the affected offices to be furnished again.
According to the source, when other concerned persons raise questions as to what happened to the items recently procured to equip those offices, no answers would be given, and yet the supplies would be made to refurnish the offices.
It was, however, further learnt that this fraudulent practice was not a new development as the scam was said to have become an entrenched tradition in the National Assembly over the years.
The source stressed that the civil servants working at the National Assembly were worse than the senators and the members of the House of Representatives in terms of corruption.
He further asserted that the lawmakers could never succeed in perpetrating any fraudulent transaction or activity without connivance with the civil servants, particularly those at the management cadre.
He said: “Corruption in the National Assembly starts from us, the civil servants. We are worse than politicians when it comes to corruption.
“Mark my word, politicians can never succeed in carrying out any act of corruption without the connivance of the civil servants.
“One of the corrupt practices happening in this National Assembly is that, when a management staff wants to retire, he or she will ask for refurnishing of his or her office, with millions of naira.
“The way they do it is that this request usually comes two to three months to the retirement date of the person. Then, when the retirement is due, the person will request that he or she should be allowed to pack the newly supplied items as a way of assisting him or her for retiring from service.
“This request is usually granted by the management and the person will sweep; I mean, ransack if you like, and then thoroughly sweep the office, and pack all those newly purchased items to his or her home, and start using them as personal property.
“Then, there will be a fresh request for refurnishing of the same office for the new person, who will replace the one that retired.
“When someone asks, “was it not just two months or three months ago that the office was furnished?” nobody will answer that question, and yet orders will be placed and supplies will be made for new items.
“People don’t even know the level of corruption that is going on here. If they open your eyes to the kind of corruption that goes on in the National Assembly, especially at the management level, you will weep for this country.”
The source, who was highly embittered by the rot in the federal parliament, revealed that those responsible for this high level fraud usually engaged their cronies to execute the contracts, while they collect their negotiated percentage without people noticing or suspecting their involvement in the scam.
Confirming this allegation, another senior staff of the National Assembly, who also spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said that the information was true but lamented that nobody would punish anybody since the fraud was happening at the topmost echelon of the bureaucratic ladder.
“It is true. Though I am not a management staff, I know that it has been happening over the years and there is nothing you can do about it because those who are supposed to take punitive action against the culprits are actually the culprits themselves or indirect beneficiaries of the fraud”, the source said.
When contacted by our correspondent, the Director of Information, Comrade Rawlings Agada, urged the public to discountenance the issue as a mere speculation, saying that he was not aware of the practice.
He, however, observed that certain privileges were attached to certain offices to appreciate and encourage officers, who have meritoriously served the nation in various capacities.
According to him, if certain privileges were extended to staff of the National Assembly bureaucracy, it should not be seen as a fraud.
“The information you are seeking to clarify is purely speculative. I am a director and about to retire very soon, but I am not aware that such a thing is being done. So, like I said, it is speculative.
“But there are certain privileges that are attached to certain offices which are purely internal issues. Some of these things are done to appreciate officers who have served meritoriously as an encouragement to them and even to those who are still in service.
“My appeal to the media is that we should focus on discussions that will help us to move the country forward. There are many issues that we can engage in, in order to move the entire system forward rather than discussing such issues that can better be described as petty talks,” he appealed.
FG requires $3trn to close infrastructure gap -Ahmed
The Nigerian government would have to commit about $3 trillion into infrastructural investment for the next 30 years to close the infrastructure gap, according to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.
She said that only by such quantum of investment, would Nigeria be able to match the pace of her rapidly growing population, and increase the current infrastructure stock from 30 per cent of the GDP to at least 70 per cent by the year 2043.
Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a one-day workshop on Maximizing Finance for Development (MFD) of Infrastructure in Nigeria organised by the World Bank Group, Ahmed added that, “it is estimated that $3 trillion infrastructure investment would be needed for the next 30 years, and provides the framework that will guide interventions, investments, as well as budgetary allocations to the sector for the period”.
“Nigeria requires an estimated sum of $3 trillion to bridge its infrastructure gap over a 30-year period. This amount to roughly $100 billion per year, with a total federal budget of less than $30 billion for 2019 and the dependency of Nigeria’s income on oil revenue with unpredictable global price fluctuation, Nigeria no doubt, lacks the fiscal space to self-finance the required infrastructure investment”, she stated.
Ahmed said that despite all the comparative advantages in natural and human resources, Nigeria’s ability to fully actualise its economic growth potential is repressed by the country’s huge infrastructure gap, recalling that it was in an effort to address the issue that the Nigeria’s National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) was approved in 2014 as a policy document which was designed to provide the roadmap for building a world class infrastructure that would guarantee sustainable economic growth and development.
Giving an overview of Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, the Honourable Minister said that Nigeria’s core infrastructure stock is currently estimated at 30 per cent of the GDP which falls far short of the international benchmark of 70 per cent. The effect of weak infrastructure, she noted, is most striking in the energy and transportation sector. The two sectors, according to her, are key to national and economic development due to their multiplier effect across all sectors of the economy.
“Nigeria has an average electricity consumption per inhabitant of 150kwh (kilowatt/hour) as against over 3000kwh world average (WBG). The current power generation of less than 10GW (Gigawatt) is less than half of the projected 20GW of generation capacity by 2018 which is expected to be increased to 350GW by 2043. To achieve this target, an excess of 10GW of generation capacity is expected to be added every year for the 30 years’ period of NIIMP (2014-2043)”.
On road network, she said Nigeria is ahead of the West African average, but behind the international and the Britain, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) benchmarks.
“Looking at the individual sectors, the largest investment needs are in energy and transport, which represent more than 50 per cent of the required infrastructure investment”, she said further.
Considering the financing plan with the infrastructure gap in mind, the Minister stated that the investment is planned to be financed through both public and private sector participation.
“The private sector is expected to cater for about 48 per cent of the investments which will account for assets that are fully owned and financed by the private sector itself. The remaining 52 per cent of the required investment is expected to be financed from a combination of public and private sector for the first phase of the implementation. The private sector is expected to play a key role in providing critical infrastructure, either directly through privatization or in collaboration with the government under public private partnership (PPP) arrangements,” she said.
She identified four primary financing options which include, governments’ budgets; public debt; other public sources (e.g. Sovereign Wealth Fund, Public Pension Fund); and PPPs, available for financing the investments.
Border closure: 500 trucks trapped at Seme –Freight Forwarders
- Customs warns comptrollers against sharp practices at ports, borders
More than 500 trucks laden with perishable goods are currently stranded at Seme since last one month.
The trucks were denied entry following the joint-border security exercise, code-named ‘Ex-Swift Response’, which led to the partial closure of the country’s borders.
The security exercise, which commenced on August 19, 2019 is being jointly conducted by the customs, immigration, police and military personnel and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser to checkmate banditry, smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition, unwholesome drugs, foodstuffs and the cross-border movement of undocumented, illegal persons into the country.
The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA) said yesterday that some of the importers of the goods who had paid their duties to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had incurred losses.
According to Seme Border Chapter Chairman of association, Mr. Bisiriyu Fanu, the stranded goods belonged to genuine importers.
He said in Seme that the trucks were parked at the border with the perishable goods.
Fanu lamented that the importers were expected to take delivery of the goods through the border when the trucks got stuck by the government policy.
The chairman explained that the partial border closure had impacted negatively on the country’s economy.
Fanu said: “The impact of the closure is enormous. If you go to some markets in Lagos like Balogun, Idumagbo, Idumota and Oyingbo, people from neighbouring countries, who always patronize them, are no more coming. Everything as at now is at stand still even in Lagos markets.”
He called on the Federal Government to take physical examination of the trucks at the border post and allow them into the country.
Fanu said that genuine traders that had their goods at the border post for 34 days were suffering.
He appealed to the government to free the trucks to enable importers take delivery of their goods.
Fanu said: “We are begging the government to release the trailers so that the people that borrowed money from banks will be able to pay back the loan and still remain in business.”
Meanwhile, Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col Hameed Ali, has warned area commands over undervaluation of cargoes at port and borders.
He noted that some officers were engaging in undervaluation of high duty cargoes in order to evade duty payment.
As at the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the service failed to respond to a message sent to find out why the goods were not released at the border.
In a circular issued by the Customs headquarters on 4th September, signed by the Deputy Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu, the service said it had uncovered misapplication and undervaluation of high duty cargoes for the purpose of duty evasion in most of the area commands.
Apparently disturbed by the trend, Alli, through the DCG Tariff and Trade, in the circular titled “T&T/2019 circular No 10. Re: Misapplication and Undervaluation of Cargoes” warned that any officer caught in the act would be severely dealt with.
It reads: “I am directed to refer to the above subject matter. Intelligence had confirmed the misapplication of classification and under valuation of high duty cargoes for the purpose of duty and levy evasion in most Area Commands.
“This act has the potential of impeding negatively on revenue generating efforts of the Service.
“In consequence, all CACs are requested to intensify and ensure 100 per cent inspection of imports. Any officer found complicit or working at cross purpose would be sanctioned in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Public Service Regulations (PSR).”
Heavy marijuana use could reduce sperm quality
Scientists from Denmark said heavy cannabis users were more likely to have poor quality sperm due to the way tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the body.
These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. It acts much like the cannabinoid chemicals made naturally by the body, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
An estimated one in seven United States (US) adults uses marijuana. With more and more states legalising medicinal and recreational marijuana, it’s important to understand the effects of cannabis on sperm and if these changes hinder healthy fetal development.
Whether or not marijuana use causes fertility problems and negatively affects sperm remains inconclusive as studies on the topic were mixed.
Research has shown that moderate cannabis use can increase sperm counts, but another study found that THC in cannabis can lead to pronounced genetic changes in sperm.
In the new study, the researchers analysed testicle tissue from 15 men and pieces of the cannabis system were found within the tissue samples.
The researchers said that heavy THC use may overwhelm cannabis receptors and disrupt signaling crucial to healthy sperm development.
In contrast, moderate cannabis users may see some benefits, but heavy use could counter these benefits and lead to lower quality sperm in men.
According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), sperm defects include too few sperm, sperm that don’t move well (motility) or low-quality sperm.
There are a lot of factors that involve a man’s overall health that turn out to impair sperm production.
The study provides new evidence supporting observations that recreational cannabis can have possible deleterious effects on human testicular function,” the researchers stated in the study.
Kogi: INEC plotting to disqualify us – APM
- Electoral body: It’s an invalid nomination
The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), one of the 49 political parties fielding candidates for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disqualify its candidate.
The party said the commission was frustrating its attempt to replace one of its nominated candidates, which is within the period allowed by law.
But INEC said it was the case of invalid nomination, which is not allowed by the Electoral Act.
The commission had, on September 13, written to the APM, drawing its attention to the nomination of a candidate, who is beyond the constitutional age requirement.
Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, who signed the letter, noted that the APM deputy governorship candidate, Awombo Bala, is 30 years as against the constitutional requirement of 35 years of age.
The letter reads: “The commission wishes to draw your attention to the constitutional age requirement of 35 years for governorship/deputy governorship candidate as stipulated in section 177(b) and 187(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
“Consequently, in line with the provision of the constitution and in the light of the personal particulars of the candidate submitted by your party, the nomination of Awombo Bala as deputy governorship candidate of your party for the 16th November 2019 governorship election in Kogi State is invalid.”
APM governorship candidate, Yusuf Mamman, at a press conference yesterday, said INEC is frustrating its attempt to substitute the deputy governorship candidate.
“It is in the law that after nomination, INEC will make provisions for withdrawal and replacement of candidates.
‘My own party, for instance, we were written that our deputy governorship candidate was not duly nominated because of age, and this was happening within the period allowed for replacement.
“Today (yesterday) is the last day for the replacement. We went there on Friday with the response, but they did not attend to us.
“We brought the replacement on Friday, but INEC wants to technically disallow it. Today is the last day and the people who are supposed to attend to us said they are waiting for directive from INEC Chairman.
“They told us; ‘I will advise you to go and come back by 4pm’, whereas the time for replacement of candidates is closing by 6pm,” Mamman said.
The candidate, who doubles as APM National Chairman, said the party had nominated Princess Olayemi Oyewole Joledo-Ayomah to replace Mr. Bala.
According to him, the party was banking on the “Not too Young to Run Act’ when it fielded Bala as running mate.
He noted that the deputy governor of Zamfara State is 32 years and wondered why he was not disqualified.
Mamman accused INEC of working with APC to truncate Kogi governorship election and suffocate other political parties in favour of APC.
“And as I am talking to you, 13 political parties have not been allowed to key into the political process,” he alleged.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Information, Festus Okoye, said the commission could only allow substitution of candidate if the nominated candidate writes to the party that nominated him in his own hand writing.
According to him: “If there was a nomination and one of the candidates nominated in his own hand writing, wrote a letter addressed to the political party that nominated him withdrawing from the race, then the political party that nominated him can substitute him.
“Other than that, the only way any political party can carry out substitution is if the candidate nominated dies or is incapacitated.
“If a political party nominated a candidate that is invalid ab initio, there is nothing to substitute.”
Osinbajo: Cabal turning Yoruba to slaves, says Akintoye
…YCE frets over adoption of RUGA in North
The Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has fingered a group of cabals in the presidency, who are bent on turning Yoruba to slaves in Nigeria, as those behind the current travails of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
Akintoye, who observed this yesterday at the House of Chiefs, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, venue of the event marking the 126th anniversary of the Kiriji War (the civil war that engulfed Yoruba land from 1877 to 1893), said the smoke from the fire on Osinbajo was visible to all discerning Yoruba sons and daughters.
The Yoruba leader, who was fielding questions from journalists after a special public lecture he delivered on “Yoruba: today, yesterday and tomorrow,” said: “There cannot be a smoke without fire, although we don’t know where the fire is, but we can see the smoke all around.
“Yoruba are in a terrible situation in Nigeria because all the travails Osinbajo is going through shows that we Yoruba are now like slaves in this country. So, we need to dig ourselves out of it.
“We have been hearing a lot of negative things about the Vice President in the presidency, but the important thing is for us to find out exactly what is happening. All we are hearing is just like a smoke, but we don’t know where the fire came from. So, whatever that might be happening to him now demonstrated that whoever that is not part of the people who control the Federal Government of Nigeria, is only allowed in the Federal Government on surveillance. So, the person can be kicked out whenever they like.
“There are people among those controlling the Federal Government of Nigeria who have a lot of heavy questions to answer, but they are protected by the power that be,” Akintoye stressed.
While the event was chaired by renowned historian, Prof. Bolanle Awe, also in attendance were the General Secretary of the committee, Prof. Anthony Kila; Chief Lekan Alabi and Chief Segun Odegbami, among others.
Akintoye’s statement also coincided with the reports from another meeting of the Yoruba Council of Elders, which expressed concerns over the adoption of Ruga settlement for Fulani herders by some states in the northern parts of the country, saying it may eventually spread to the South-West zone.
Speaking through Col. Ade Dansaaki at a meeting they held at the Bodija residence of Prof Toun Ogunseye yesterday, the senior elders said: “We are worried about the Ruga settlement which is taking root in some Northern states. We are worried that it may be surreptitiously moved to some states in the Southern parts of the country.
“Farmers are complaining about the antics of the herdsmen. We appeal to the government to revert to the old farm settlements across the zone. If animal husbandry is established, it should be manned by our people and not the Fulani. Any cattle trade must be undertaken by our people”, they insisted.
On security within the zone, the elders commended the six governors of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Ogun States for their courageous move to check the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other atrocities perpetrated by the herders, saying that it was not yet over because of pockets of incidents that still happen from time to time.
While backing the collaboration of local hunters, Agbekoya, OPC, with conventional security agencies, they said the arrangement would work if the local security groups worked with community police and not the Federal police force.
Imo PDP women hail Ihedioha’s victory at tribunal
The women wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has commended the Governor Emeka Ihedioha, on his victory at the governorship elections petition tribunal.
The Imo PDP women leader, Mrs. Maria Mbakwe, gave the commendation in a congratulatory message on behalf of the wing while interacting with journalists in Owerri yesterday.
Mbakwe, who described the governor’s victory as a validation of the people’s will, said that there would not have been a better time for such consolidation of democracy than now, expressing confidence that the victory would enable the governor accelerate the pace of development in Imo as there would be less distractions.
She commended the judiciary for serving justice through transparent justice delivery which she said would help to deepen the trust of the masses in the nation’s judicial system.
Mbakwe, however, urged the governor’s co contestants to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with him in rebuilding the state.
“Ihedioha’s victory at the tribunal is a confirmation of the people’s mandate and an affirmation of the people’s trust in our judiciary.
“I urge all those whose petitions were struck out at the tribunal on Saturday, to accept the verdict for what it is and fully cooperate with the governor in his efforts at rebuilding our dear state,’’ she said.
New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday upheld Ihedioha’s victory as the substantive Imo governor.
UN Report faults Nigeria’s housing sector
The United Nations’ (UN) report has rubbished an acclaimed progress which Nigerian government said it had made in the housing sector, saying the housing deficit which has grown steadily in 22 million housing units was in crisis.
A report presented in Abuja yesterday by UN Special Rapporteur, Ms. Leilani Farha, revealed that the country’s housing sector was in a precarious condition to the extent that government needed to immediately declare a national emergency in the sector.
The report said that the huge government budget for the sector had no commensurate impact on the lives of the population that needed shelter in the country.
Farha, who stated that she completed her 10-day long fact-finding visit to three Nigerian urban cities of Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt with utmost shock seeing the realities on ground, also noted that the prevalent inhumane conditions of poor informal settlement amounted to gross human rights violations.
She said: “Nigeria’s housing sector is in a complete crisis. There is no current national housing action plan or strategy. Coordination and communication between federal and state governments seem lacking. Private market housing is unaffordable for most, rental housing is scarce, requires tenant to have one to two year’s rent in advance and there is no rent control or caps.
“I was shocked to see that the communities most in need of protection and assistance by the state are instead persecuted, harassed, extorted, and even arrested and jailed without ever committing any crime.
“The government must take urgent measures to decriminalize homelessness and poverty and declare a nation-wide moratorium on forced evictions. Implementing these measures will improve the lives of those most in need.
, and they can be implemented immediately as they do not require the expenditure of government resources.”
DG, NOTN Dr. Osakwe dead
Director-General/Chief Trade Negotiator, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe is dead.
A statement by Emenike Chibuzor, Head, Strategy and Communications, NOTN confirmed Dr. Osakwe died on Sunday, in Geneva Switzerland after brief illness.
Hev was appointed as the pioneer DG of NOTN on 6th June 2017.
He was the Trade Adviser to the Nigerian Economic Management Team (EMT). Ambassador Osakwe was a member of the Nigerian “Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council” and of its “Trade and Market Access Sub-Committee” and, its “Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity”. He served as the Chairman of the Negotiating Forum (NF) and Senior Trade Officials (STOs), for the negotiations on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), during which he led the AfCFTA Negotiating Institutions to finalize Stage 1, of the AfCFTA Negotiations (on Trade in Goods and Services), for signature by African Heads of State and Government.
Prior to his appointment as DG/Chief Trade Negotiator Nigeria, Ambassador Osakwe was an Associate Professor on International Trade Policy, Diplomacy and Negotiations (on a leave of absence) at the International University in Geneva. He lectured globally and published extensively in peer-reviewed journals on a range of subjects, including trade policy; fiscal and monetary policies; and, structural reforms.
At the World Trade Organization (WTO) where he worked for 19 years (1998-2017), he was a member of WTO Senior Management, serving as Director of the Divisions of Accessions; Doha Development Agenda Special Duties; Textiles; and, Technical Cooperation. He was also, Special Coordinator for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Head of the Secretariat Inter-Agency Working Group for the Integrated Framework for LDCs in the Office of the Director-General. He retired from the WTO Secretariat on 8 September 2017.
Ambassador Osakwe joined Nigerian Foreign Service on 23 July 1979 after his NYSC, where he worked till 4 May 1998. During this period, he served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lagos and then Abuja.
As a Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador held a number of international positions. At the Permanent Mission in New York, he was Chairman of the UN Sub-Committee on the Legal Aspects of the Struggle against Apartheid (1984-1986);
He is highly regarded for his knowledge and expertise on international trade policy, globally, and for his contributions to the WTO, African Union, ECOWAS and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Funeral arrangements to be announced shortly.
BBNaija 2019: Ultimate Veto Power Holder, Frodd, nominates Tacha, Elozonam, Cindy, Ike and Mike
- Seyi wins the HOH Challenge
It was the nomination show everyone was waiting for!
After Frodd emerged the Ultimate Veto Power Holder (UVPH), fans of the hugely popular show could not wait to discover which five housemates he would put up for possible eviction during the Monday night Nomination show.
The housemates unaware of the ‘power’ Frodd as the UVPH wielded, carried on with what would be their final nomination show for the season. At the end of the process, Cindy, Elozonam, Frodd, Ike, Mercy, Mike and Tacha came out tops on the nomination list.
Big Brother, however, nullified the results and called Frodd to nominate five of his fellow housemates for possible eviction. Big Brother then revealed that Mercy had used her Bet9ja coins to buy ‘immunity’ and as such was automatically exempted from nominations. Frodd then proceeded to nominate Tacha, Elozonam, Cindy, Ike and Mike. They all face public vote and the housemate or housemates with the lowest percentages will be evicted from the Big Brother House next Sunday.
Meanwhile, at the weekly Head of House (HoH) challenge, Seyi made history in the season by becoming a three-time winner of the title. This time around, however, he chose not to share the HoH bedroom privileges with another housemate. His position as HoH secures his spot in the final week of the competition.
Fans can now vote for their favorite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS by texting VOTE and the NAME of the HOUSEMATE to 32052 (SMS costs N30 for Nigeria only and available on the participating networks – Airtel, MTN and 9Mobile).
Fans can also VOTE FOR FREE on the website and mobile site – africamagic.tv/bigbrother. With the MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps, fans can get additional 100 VOTES for their preferred housemate. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app today on the iOS or Android mobile app store. Voting on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps is open only to subscribers in Nigeria.
Voting starts every Monday night at 7:30pm WAT; after the Nomination show and closes the following Thursday at 9pm WAT.
The drama continues LIVE and 24/7 on all DStv packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages only on GOtv channel 29/Ghana 129/Uganda 329.
