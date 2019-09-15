Insecurity: It’s time for National Security Summit – Former AIG, Aisabor

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has apologised to Nigerians over recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in his country.

President Ramaphosa’s apology was conveyed through his special envoy, Jeff Radebe, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

Radebe, at a joint press conference, said: “The president has deemed it appropriate to send us to meet with the Nigerian leader.

“Our young people must believe in the future of Africa. All of us must play our parts to ensure that this incidence does not happen again.

“We met a short while ago with His Excellency, President Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to convey our President, Ramaphosa’s sincerest apologies about the incident that have recently transpired in South Africa.

“Those incidents do not represent what we stand for as a constitutional democracy in South Africa and the president has apologised for these incidents. He has also instructed law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned that all those involved must be brought to book, so that the rule of law must prevail in South Africa.”

The presidential envoy continued: “He also conveyed his belief that both Nigeria and South Africa must continue to play a critical role in the rebuilding of Africa to attain the agenda 2063, the Africa that we want.

“We also recall with fond memories the historical times that existed between Nigeria and South Africa during the dark days of apartheid; we always knew that the Nigerian people and their government always stood behind our leaders who were fighting against the obnoxious system of apartheid.

“Even, Nigerian families contributed to make sure that apartheid was ended and even though Nigeria is far from South Africa, it was regarded as the frontline state because of the principled stand that all leaders of Nigeria made to end the system of apartheid.

“We also remember, among others, President Murtala Mohammed, who played a key role and, of course, the founding father of the Nigerian nation, President Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“So, we believe that the crisis, as the minister has just described, must serve as an opportunity for us to make sure that the level of unemployment, poverty and inequality in Africa is attended to by our leaders.

“We also expressed the president’s wish that when His Excellency, President Buhari pays his state visit to South Africa on the 3rd of October, the bi-mission commission that exists between the two governments that has now been elevated to the heads of states level, will serve as a forum to address all those issues of mutual concern about South Africa and Nigeria.

“I’m very happy to have been here to convey this message to President Buhari and leave with very good information that President Buhari has given to us to take back to President Ramaphosa.”

On Nigeria’s insistence on compensation to victims of the attacks, Radebe said: “During President Buhari’s state visit to South Africa, there will be detailed discussions, which will be held there. I do understand that the issue of compensation or restitution is part of the agenda in the draft the Nigerian government has presented to South Africa. So, I think we should wait until October 3rd to see how that unfolds.

“But I can indicate, as a lawyer, that the South African laws require that all registered companies must have public insurance in terms of things of this nature. But, like I said, that meeting will just be held.”

On the apprehended attackers of foreign nationals in the country, the South African special envoy said: “The law enforcement agencies are working day and night to apprehend all those involved in this unfortunate incidents. I’m told that over 50 people have been arrested thus far. I think we should wait until the whole issue has been resolved. It is a security cluster led by the Minister of Defence, as well as the Minister of Police, that are working round the clock to ensure that all those that are alleged to be involved in these incidents are brought to book.”

Commenting on why it took South Africa so long to take this step since xenophobia is not a recent development, Radebe said: “This incident has been happening from time to time, but I recall that it always coincided with economic tough times in our country. As you know, we are still emerging from the system of apartheid, where, according to statistics, the last unemployment rate in South Africa was around 29 per cent.

“It seems to us that some of these incidents occur in areas where there is poverty, unemployment and fight for scarce resources. But having said that, no amount of hunger or hardship justifies the looting of property and killing of people, whether they are South Africans or foreigners. We regard that as an act of criminality.”

The South African envoy, meanwhile, noted that the economy of the country was currently being impacted as a result of those attacks.

“Obviously, there is an impact of this event on the economy and that is why the president, at his level, deemed it necessary to send us as special envoy, so that we take appropriate steps and measures to deal with these incidents.

“At the end of the day, we believe that the ‘Agenda 2063, the Africa we want,’ is one that will help not only South Africa, but the whole of Africa, to unite around that common agenda of ensuring that our people, especially young people, must believe that the future of Africa is bright.

“So, it is the responsibility, therefore, not only of governments of Nigeria and South Africa, but of ordinary citizens, to play their parts in ensuring that these incidents do not reoccur.”

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the press conference, however, cleared the air on whether the Nigerian ambassador to South Africa has been recalled.

Onyeama told the gathering that the diplomat “has not been recalled, but has been asked to just come and give a comprehensive picture of events there to Mr. President.”

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari reminded the South African team on the roles played by Nigeria in engendering majority rule in South Africa and ending the apartheid segregationist policy.

He disclosed that during the closed door meeting, President Buhari recounted that he was a junior military officer to Generals Murtala Mohammed and Olusegun Obasanjo, who were military heads of state at different times in the mid to late 1970s.

According to Buhari, “Going back to historical antecedents, we made great sacrifices for South Africa to become a free state. I was a junior officer to Gen. Murtala Muhammad and Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo. They were not operating in a democracy, but they got Nigerians to support them in the bid to see a free South Africa.

“Our leadership was quite committed to the cause. We made sacrifices, which younger people of today may not know. During my last visit to South Africa with the late President Robert Mugabe, it was very emotional, as Mugabe spoke about Nigeria’s contribution to free South Africa.”

Buhari extended appreciation to President Ramaphosa, through the special envoy “for coming to explain to us what happened in South Africa recently, leading to the killing and displacement of foreigners.”

Buhari, in response to the profuse apologies from the South African President, pledged that the relationship, which exists between the two countries “will be solidified,” while describing the xenophobic attacks as “very unfortunate.”

Radebe, the statement further said, apologised on behalf of his president for what he described as “acts of criminality and violence” that recently occurred, adding that “such do not represent our value system or those of the larger number of South Africans.”

The special envoy disclosed that 10 people died during the attacks – two Zimbabweans and eight South Africans. He said there was no Nigerian casualty.

He added that South Africa remains eternally grateful for the role Nigeria played in ending apartheid and hoped that the coming visit of the Nigerian president would solidify relationship between the two countries.

Like this: Like Loading...