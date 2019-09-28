Insurgency: Where do we actually stand?

Stories abound about dismissed soldiers and policemen who joined robbery and kidnapping gangs to torment and turn the guns against men and women who contributed money through payment of taxes to train them before their dangerous voyage into the world of crime. When such men chose to be on the wrong side of the law and turned to a life of violent crimes, they did it with uncanny precision. Having received formal training on how to handle arms and ammunition, their dexterity in handling guns coupled with the sophistication of their ammunition fortified them against attacks from the legitimate security agents. Some policemen and military men still in service, actively participate in crimes, some rent out arms and ammunition from the armoury to criminals.

Yet some provide information to such deadly gangs that help them evade arrest and even make policemen detailed to arrest members of such gangs vulnerable and prone to attacks. It is not in doubt that robbery and kidnapping gangs that have in their midst either dismissed, serving or retired military personnel and policemen are usually a hard nut to crack for security agents. In recent time, quite a number of such criminal groups have met their Waterloo. In 2017, the Oyo State Police Command arrested a police inspector and a soldier attached to the 2nd Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army and seven others for alleged various robbery operations in Ibadan and other major towns in the state. The two uniformed men were identified as Inspector Herbert and Corporal Sikiru (surnames withheld). The policeman was said to have deserted for about a year, having served for over 34 years.

Apart from robbing people of their cash and valuables, the gang also hijacked six trucks laden with petrol at different times before the bubble burst and they were arrested. In their last operation on April 4, 2017, they hijacked a fuel tanker and even abducted the driver of the tanker whom they later dropped off. Also some time in 2017, the Ondo State Police Command arrested two serving soldiers and four other suspects for alleged involvement in a robbery on the Akure/ Owo Expressway in Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Although the identities of the alleged soldier- robbers were concealed, they were arrested following a tip-off. A similar arrest was made by the Kano State Police Command. Two former soldiers – Magaji and Jaduwa- were arrested in the Nigerian Army uniforms in 2017.

They were ambushed following a tip-off after allegedly trying to cross the border to Niger Republic with a brand new vehicle suspected to have been stolen. According to the police, the suspects in their confessional statements snatched the car in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a robbery operation. The suspects took to crime after they were allegedly dismissed for deserting their post when they were posted to Baga, Borno State, on ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the fight against insurgents. Even the infamous kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, had military personnel in his notorious gang. The suspect, Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso, a soldier in the Nigerian Army, allegedly “confessed to have gone with Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State three times where he got N2 million, N1.5 million and N3 million respectively as his share.” In January this year, the police command in Osun State arrested six suspected highway robbers all dressed in military camouflage uniforms operating along Ife- Ilesa Expressway in the state.

04Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the State Commissioner of Police while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo said they were arrested at the scene of a robbery operation by his men with the aid of a local vigilance group. On Monday, the Lagos State Police Command paraded seven men arrested and accused them of carrying out robbery operations in military uniforms in Ijegun area of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, said three of them were former soldiers, while two others were also dismissed from the Navy. 12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, military ID cards, two cutlasses, ATM cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring were recovered from the suspects. Muazu said they were responsible for the robbery of a Lexus RX330 car from a man who was travelling from Ibadan to Ijegun on February 18. The suspects have reportedly confessed to being responsible for a string of robberies in the Ijegun area where there have been multiple distress calls before they finally met their Waterloo. One of the soldiers said he was dismissed from the Army in 2015 after he took leave of absence and took too long to return.

Another suspect, who was dismissed from the Navy, said the Army uniforms they used to operate were given to him by a commander. On Sunday, September 22, the Nigerian Army dismissed three soldiers after they were arrested with a criminal gang on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The soldiers were accused of participating in kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cultism. Although the trends appear to be common in recent times, the unholy alliance between robbery kingpins and men in uniforms either serving or retired seemed to have started way back in 1973 when Isiaka Busari, otherwise known as ‘Mighty Joe’ was arrested. Shortly after the celebrated execution of Ishola Oyenusi, perhaps, the most dangerous and deadliest Nigerian armed robber in 70s, Mighty Joe, who was Oyenusi’s second in command, took over the crime scene as the king of the underworld. His reign of terror shook Lagos, which was the then capital of Nigeria, to its foundation. Mushin, where Mighty Joe resided, was a territory on its own, and the notorious executed robber ruled the area with impunity until he had his back to the wall when he robbed a hotel bar attendant, Michael Osayunana of N10.

This was at a time when naira was stronger than most currencies of the world. It was a period when N10 was enough to start a good business. The man Mighty Joe had robbed repeatedly recognised him and pointed him to the police. Mighty Joe, who dubbed himself as ‘Strong man of Idi Oro’, an area in Mushin, was arrested with ease contrary to his claim that no man born of woman could arrest him. On the day he had a date with the executioner at the famous Bar Beach after he was found guilty and sentenced to death by a court, Mighty Joe was executed alongside his sidekick, Basiru Fatola, a former soldier. His execution was of course the banner headline of Nigeria’s most famous newspaper then, Daily Times, with the headline: ‘As mighty bullets silence Mighty Joe, it is…THE END’, with his picture when he was tied to the stake as the cover photo of the newspaper. Nigerians will also not forget so soon the role played by the police in the Lawrence Anini saga in the 80s. The daredevil armed robber who held the old Bendel State by its jugular in 1986 before he was smoked out of his hole by a 10- man police team led by Kayode Uanneroro. Anini, otherwise known as ‘The Law’, patronised herbalists who fortified him with charms and amulets and there was a mystery surrounding him as many believed he possessed magical power, which made him to disappear whenever he came across the police.

But the so-called magical power was a lie from the pit of hell as the complicity of the policemen, particularly DSP George Iyamu, made it extremely difficult to get Anini on time. Iyamu did not only give Anini and his gang intelligence report that placed him ahead of the police, he also provided arms and ammunition to the robbers that took delight in killing policemen at every given opportunity. While many had thought, his assorted charms imbued him with the power to disappear whenever the police closed in on him, Anini, who chickened out immediately he was arrested, squealed like a stuck pig and sang like a parrot and revealed how Iyamu would reveal police secret, their plans, provided logistics and later joined the gang to share in the booty after each operation. And in the insurgency war, there are plenty stories of how serving, retired and dismissed soldiers have joined forces with Boko Haram terrorists to unleash mayhem on military men, military formations and even innocent civilians. In the Offa bank robbery in which nine policemen and many civilians were gruesomely murdered, the arrest of a dismissed policeman and a serving police sergeant was another sad reminder of involvement of policemen and military men in crimes. As a policeman is doing an atom of good somewhere, there are many others either aiding or abetting crimes or are actively taking part in crimes elsewhere. The major breakthrough by the police in arresting the perpetrators of the Offa bank robbery thus confirmed that given the right support, the Nigeria Police can break any criminal gang no matter how sophisticated the gang is.

The arrest of Alhaji Amisu aka Wadume, also confirmed that our security agents are capable of getting to the root of any crime. But this can only be if the welfare of the men who risk their lives to enable Nigerians to sleep with their eyes closed is guaranteed. This is aside provisions of modern equipment and consistent training in line with modern policing. The case of the rank and file who actually confront criminals should not be a case of ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ as is often the case. While taking to crimes should not be an option, aggrieved men in the police and military will always find a way to release their pent-up emotion and unleash their anger on innocent citizens.

A visit to some police barracks across the country, will give one the impression that some of those apartments are meant for pigs. It is a national disgrace that men saddled with responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens live in a filthy environments. While excessive greed is a factor that drives some policemen and soldiers to crimes, it is also not right for policemen to be poorly remunerated while the senior officers live ostentatious lifestyle that is not commensurate with their legitimate earnings. It should be the concern of the police and military authorities to find out why some of their serving men take to crimes and how such practice can be stopped.

Beyond greed, it could be a psychological problem that requires a continuous orientation as a solution. It could also be a problem associated with faulty recruitment exercise that allows criminals to infiltrate the police and army during recruitment. It is even worse when policemen and military men are dismissed without finding a way to monitor their activities when they are no longer in service. Such men are usually aggrieved even if they deserved being pushed out of service for going against the rules of their engagement. The fact that they have been well trained to handle arms makes them potential danger when they take to crimes. Even when they are eventually caught, they would have done a lot of damages before the bubble burst.

