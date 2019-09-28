Intrigues as Ohafia demands Abia guber slot

‘I won’t discriminate against non-indigenes’

Fayeofori Bobmanuel is the governorship candidate for the All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he reeled out his programmes and vowed not to to discriminate against non-indigenes in the state, if he becomes the governor, among other issues.

As a candidate, what credentials qualify you for the top job?

I am partly from Nembe and partly from Rivers State. I am a technocrat and an industrialist. I have been in the private sector for so many years now. I am a specialist on generator. I am an activist and onetime Financial Director of the Niger Delta Unity Council Worldwide. I have served my people with integrity. I am 41-year-old, I have served at eagle cement as a foreman. I have my West African Examination Council certificate.

Why do you want to be the governor of Bayelsa State?

When the late Alamiesiegha became the first executive governor of Bayelsa, he had a dream and a blueprint of how to develop Bayelsa. He developed human resources and the land but it is not enough. I have not seen another governor beside Alamiesiegha who has come to develop this state. Look at the whole of Bayelsa, when there is rainfall, the whole place will be flooded. It is because there is no proper drainage system in the state capital. If I’m given the opportunity to become the governor, I will put up a drainage system to curb that problem. There are abundant parcels of land that have not been developed because they are swampy. I will make sure that the owners of these parcels of land partner with the Ministry of Lands and Housing so that the land can be developed.

We will help them through reclaiming the parcels of the land, the government will assist the owners to develop their parcels of land with at least 60 per cent of the funds to reclaim the land so that the state capital can grow massively. Bayelsa only depends on civil service jobs and it cannot accommodate all the youths in the state, and because it can’t accommodate all, there is a lot of criminality. There is cultism all over. Have you played any role to help situation? In Samphino my area, I formed a vigilance group and we caught a lot of criminals and handed them over to the police.

Today, there is no criminality in Samphino Road. If I can do that I can as well use that method to work with the security agents and make sure that Bayelsa is peaceful.

And these boys are on the streets because of lack of employment. In those days when Alams was the governor, there were lots of petty jobs that people were using to help themselves but this time around even the civil servants are not well paid.

That has been one of the major challenges that made these youths to be on the street and be joining different kinds of cult groups in the name of help and protection. To curb youth criminality in the state, I am going to create a craft centre with a difference where every equipment in the centre is well placed. At the end, the youths learning there can be employed. For instance, we are one of the highest supplier of gas to the nation.

The unrefined crude oil that is the organic matters can be used for things like plastic. We will create a parastatal called biotech where we can produce all those things and sell to the people and make more revenue for the state. That will also create more employment. Do you have any plan for electric-ity? Look at the gas turbine, if I become the governor of this state, I’m going to revive the gas turbine in conjunction with the Federal Government to see that we have an independent power supply. Through this, we will create more jobs and enhance the youth of our state and sell power to neighbouring states.

What if we run into another recession by the time you become the governor, how will you cope?

I believe that there is always a solution. When a good leader is there with good followers we can achieve it. We have all the resources but we are going to partner with the central. If you are not in good terms with the central, there is no way you can have that sympathy from the central but when we align with the centre, we will achieve this goal. We will align with the centre by showing commitment not by loyalty. The time of loyalty has gone. In showing commitment that my state can do this, and by telling the president that our state can do it, through that we can achieve it. Which of your programmes do you think you can achieve within four years? I believe that with good vision even in two years we can achieve them.

First of all, I will study the organogram of my administration try knowing the kind of people that are in my cabinet. The problem we are having in this state is not just the governor but the people around him. So for me, the people that I’m putting my trust on should be well figured out and then we will have a proposal on how to go about them within the time frame. Like the rehabilitation of gas turbine, within one year that can be achieved.

Before the problem of Alamco, he has already paid Rose Royce to manufacture about 60,000 Megawatts worth of turbine and that has been lying there before Goodluck Jonathan came and bought other ones.

We knew that some of those things must have been stolen but it is just to recouple them and get a transmitter where light can be transmitted. Gas turbine is already dead? Will you have billions to inject into it? Well, my government will not want a situation whereby I will boss over anybody. My being there means that I’m a servant. As a servant, I will want to make sure that they must eat and they must be paid salary and they must also understand that we must electricity light.

So, there is no way I will spend all the money in that place because for sure I’m a professional. With the knowledge of these things, I know how to go about it. It is just to bring my co-professionals either the expatriates or indigenous professionals like me so that we will sit down, peruse and come up with the target.

And that is why I said in less than one year, we can achieve that goal. If in one year, you can achieve one then in four years, things can be done. How about drainages? Drainage does not even take up to six months. You will just get the surveyors with the people in charge with aircraft to fly up and take the map reading of Bayelsa.

We have a lot of swamps and rivers, you just look at where the waters will be channelled, but before then, there should be an expansion of the creeks to absorb water. Even the gas turbine may not work 24 hours for us because we can also get power from that water because it moves with pressure, it can give us a dam. If you go to Kaiama, the route going to Warri and this our Biseni axis, look at the way the current flows. In that situation what do you do, you provide a dam and mount it there then energy being generated gives light more than the gas turbine. With that, in less than two years, we have achieved two things and Bayelsa will not be flooded the way we are having flooding issue. Within that four years if we have 500 students in those areas, at least 200 students can come out perfectly well.

Do you know Bayelsans are depending only on salaries but there are many avenues of creating wealth for the state. I assure you if I become the governor of this state, tax payment will be highly reduced beside, the state itself has suffered a lot and there are many ways they can generate tax. Where is the tax even going to? Can we give account of the tax?

I’m also assuring us that the lives of women in the state would be safe, there is so much domestic violence against women. In fact women are highly intimidated in Bayelsa. I know the pains our females are having in the state. When I come to power, I am going to sponsor a bill that would be passed into law to stop that. By so doing, we will bring back the lost glory of Bayelsa. There are two major political parties in the state with PDP holding since the inception of democracy till date while APC struggles to see if it can take it this time.

Why do you think your party can win?

I think I have served my state. I was once a temporary employee of the Judiciary. I served under Talford Ongolo. I also served under Ayabowei and all the rest. With the experience I have gotten from the judiciary, I believe that I can do better. These same PDP and APC are the same people causing problems in this state. They will only come and make promises without fulfilling them.

As a PDP or APC governor, how do you feel?

Are you the one that voted yourself into power? You must know that people voted for you. So what do you have to reciprocate that gesture? It is not by giving them money but getting things right. Like the highest thing that people need in this Baylesa are light, water, roads good hospitals. If you provide these things even in four years, you can step aside. But if you want to step aside, the people will call you to come and continue.

If they don’t know how to administer, at least let me come in and tell them that we can do it. It is not the money you have. It is not the godfather that you have because Bayelsans are not going to vote party this time but for individual candidates who have the interest to serve Bayelsa not somebody who does not have Bayelsa at heart. We also know that PDP and APC are made up god fathers. When the godfather makes you to attain that seat, you will dance to his tunes.

That will make the state not to grow because you want pay some percentages to your god father. With such situation, you cannot work even to pay salaries will be difficult. Bayelsans should vote for somebody who will get to the grass root. It is not all about party but the individuals. Let’s change the narrative and a new Bayelsa will come.

If you succeed, what is that different thing that you will bring to the state?

We have only eight local governments in the state. I will say that our former president Goodluck Jonathan didn’t take note of that when he was the president. But we wrote to him to see how he can create more local governments but he didn’t do that. I will make sure that more local governments are created as far as I’m

having a good relationship with the central government. There is no way in my four years in office that Bayelsa will not have more local governments so that governance will get to the grass roots. I know there are so many uncompleted projects started by the present administration. If you win what will you do with them? I will first of all finish those ones before going into new projects because without finishing those ones, they will continue to be setback. Like the five-star hotel, it was started by Jonathan which he would have finished but it is still like that, now Alamiesigha came and started 500-bed hospital on Mgbi Road, Alams meant well for Baylesans. He left and Jonathan came, he didn’t stay. He stayed only for one year and six months. He would have been one of the best governors in Bayelsa if not in the whole of Niger Delta. He was ready to perform but he left and Sylva came. He also worked. Sylva put both human and physical infrastructure. The majority of the link roads were done by Sylva. I give him kudos. Like the 500-bed hospital, I will make sure that the purpose for which that was meant for will be actualised. How do you intend to increase the revenue base of the state? That is why we need an industrialist like me. Somebody who has been an industrialist for 28 years is not a child. You don’t just come and talk in the society but having the knowledge in conjunction with expartriates. Now the plastic industry, if we have biotech plastic industry, we will use it to revive the plastic industry. Like we have palm trees here, through them we can make pomade, books and all the rest. Now the Bayelsa palm is already dead. Malaysia was nothing before it ventured into palm oil business and the seeds were taken from Nigeria. Why can’t we revive Bayelsa palm? Who is your political godfather? I don’t have any godfather. Now, we are being ruled by cultists. Before you become a governor, you must take oath. It is time God himself wants to bring His people. And we should say no to godfatherism. Let us all go to the polls and test our popularity. If APC wins in a free and fair contest, without rigging, I will not go to court, I will join hands with them and make sure that Bayelsa grows. If PDP beats me without rigging or manipulation, I won’t go to court. There is so much money involved in politics, how do you intend to cope? I have said it. It is your popularity and your personal relationship with the people that will speak not money. Are you in a good relationship with the people? They can throw the money. We will collect the money and do what we want. The time of money politics has gone. I’m assuring you that the time has gone. It is the same money politics that has kept us like this. I will give you N10,000 to vote for me and N10,000 divided by four years how long will it take you? Is not better you collect the money and vote for your conscience? I believe that definitely the money politics will come to play but I’m assuring us that the land of Bayelsa will reject it this time around. Im carrying the anointing of my founding fathers and I believe that if there is anyone that will say that he will hold Bayelsa State hostage with his money, God will intervene. The votes of the non-indigenes are many. How do you intend to carry them along ? In my administration, I’m not going to put up tribalism. As long as the non-indigenes are based in Bayelsa. Some of them have married our daughters and our sons. Some have built houses here. They are sons and daughters of Bayelsa. So, I’m assuring them that this time around, they will work and they will chop. Not the one that when they finish working, when it is time to eat, they will tell them you are non-indigenes. My government will be government of no tribalism. You will be rewarded according to how you worked. Once I said that we need to allow the non -indigenes to contest election in Bayelsa state. Why is it that when it is time to work you use them and time to eat you will tell them that they are not indigenes? Some have even lost their lives on the process of working, yet they will be told they are not indigenes. Im calling on all the non -indigenes to come and work for me. Im going to carry them along when I win. Advise the youths that will surely be used as political thugs and all that? I want to advise the youths to shun violence and thuggery as the election comes. Because it will lead to nowhere but to destruction. When you are caught, the man who sent you will deny you. Remember also that most of you have children. You have mothers and relations and there is so much expectation from us by our families. Shun violence, thuggery and other criminal activities before and after election.

