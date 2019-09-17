Iran’s supreme leader rules out any talks with US officials

Iran’s supreme leader has announced there will be “no negotiations on any level” with US officials, in remarks aimed at dousing speculation of a possible summit between Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN general assembly next week.

The departure of the US national security adviser, John Bolton, an advocate of forceful anti-Iran policies, from the White House last week, along with the scheduled arrival of the Iranian president in New York had raised the possibility of renewed high-level talks between the countries after months of escalating threats and military posturing.

On Monday, Trump appeared to leave the door open for discussion even as he hinted at military action against Iran, which members of his cabinet have blamed for the weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabian petroleum infrastructure.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” the US president told reporters. “I know [Iran] want to make a deal … At some point it will work out.”

However, in remarks posted on his official website on Tuesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority, appeared to rule out the possibility of any meeting between Trump and Rouhani, at least in the short term.

“If America takes back its words and repents and returns to the nuclear deal, which they have violated, they can take part in the meetings of signatories to this agreement with Iran,” Khamenei said. “Otherwise, no negotiation on any level will happen between officials of the Islamic Republic and America, neither in New York nor anywhere else.

Khamenei is traditionally opposed to dialogue with the US, and made regular pessimistic statements during negotiations for the 2015 global agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear programme. He came out in support of the deal once it was reached, arguing Iran had shown “heroic flexibility”.

The US pulled out of the agreement last year, with Trump arguing it was too narrowly focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and did nothing to address the country’s missile development, human rights abuses and sponsorship of militias in the Middle East.

As part of a “maximum pressure” campaign intended to bring Tehran to the table, Washington imposed harsh sanctions on Iranian exports which have choked the country’s economy, including its oil industry.

In the past four months, at least 13 oil tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have been seized by Iranian forces or been targeted by acts of sabotage, starting on 12 May with the appearance of large holes in the hulls of four ships docked in Fujairah, one of the United Arab Emirates. The US and Saudi Arabia have repeatedly accused Iran of perpetrating the damage. Tehran denies the allegations, reports The Guardian.

