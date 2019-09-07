iREP documentary film festival set to mark decade of accomplishments

The name, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, is not likely to register anything in the mind of a regular Nigerian music lover but mention Zoro, then you are likely to get some attention. A Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and performer born in Onitsha, Anambra State, Zoro performs in multiple genres including Rap and Afro Pop and has “Ogene” and a remix of the same song as his biggest hits yet. He spoke with ADEDAYO ODULAJA about his rise, worldview and other issues in this interview.

In the last few years, you have come a long way, that is looking at you as a music act and brand, How would you describe the journey of Zoro so far?

Wow, looking back, it is one journey that has been about everything you can think of.

It’s been a tough, sweet, grateful one considering where I started from, being an independent artiste and my background. I’m mostly grateful for where I stand right now, basically because the ups and downs are part of the process so it’s been all good.

So if you are to evaluate today, what would you say about achieving all that you set out to achieve upon setting out in the music game?

What is clear about life is that achievements change with growth so the more you grow, the more you have a change of perspective regarding things you want to achieve. For me, I consider myself as not having started yet, so I don’t by any means think I have achieved anything yet.

What has been the main driving force of the Zoro brand through the years; what serves as your main inspiration?

My prayers before I had my first breakthrough always remind me of how much God will be disappointed in me if I stop. That is a huge part of what drives me and of course, my family also plays a very big part. It means I’d be letting a lot of people down who actually believe in me if I get to mess things up.

How would you describe the music industry now compared to when your career kicked off?

It’s bigger now, it’s more interesting now, the world has got their eyes on us, talent plays a very big role now, much more than ever. But in every situation, there is the other side and that is the fact that it comes with a lot of pressure so it’s water and fire at the same time.

If you can have your fans remember one thing about you, what would it be?

That if I can get to this level, anybody can be whatever they want.

Have you ever felt like quitting music?

Yes. In fact, I still thought of calling it quits just before what turned out to be my biggest song was released. Imagine what would have happened if I had left it all at that stage.

What were the challenges you had to deal with before attaining stardom and how were you able to overcome them?

Being an independent artiste who was coming from the east to an entirely different Lagos market, I didn’t know my left from my right. And as a result of that, it took me time to find my rhythm but I’m fine now. I’ve had to live with an open mind, letting myself pass through the required change process and I am thankful for the results I have to show today.

Since ‘Ogene’, you’ve been able to continuously sustain the Zoro brand of music. What’s the secret?

It’s been God and the fans who have been showing me the love all the way.

What are the lessons stardom has taught you?

That it is not as sweet as people see it from the outside, there’s a lot of mental , psychological and emotional stress attached to it.

Since you thought of quitting music once in the past then it is right to ask other job you would be doing right now if not music?

I would have been importing lingerie from China or something along such lines.

What is your favourite part about the line of work? Your least favourite? Why?

My favourite part is that I can use my voice to counter any form of oppression against my people and my least favourite is that people expect perfection from you whereas we are all humans.

Given the opportunity to go back in time, what would you do differently about your personal life and music career?

I would shoot a video for “Ogene remix” ft Lil Kesh and Ycee.

What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?

HALLELUYAH because it directly tells my story and the song means a lot to me.

When do you plan to drop your next single for your fans who are eagerly anticipating new materials?

Soon, very soon even if I can’t put a timeline to it.

When should we expect an album from you?

Next year by God’s grace.

Going forward, what should your fans expect from the Zoro brand?

Everything nice, my standing promise is never to let them down.

If you had one message to give your fans what would it be?

Spend more time on your weaknesses and less time on your strengths. And I also thank them immensely for believing in a young street boy like me. I love them all.

