I’ve been confined to bed since youths, soldiers clashed –Victim

•‘I’ve spent N300,000, but doctor still asking for N150,000’

Two months after the clash between soldiers and some youths at Isheri Olofin area of Ogun State, where three persons were allegedly killed, a man, Mr. Blessing Shotirin, said he had been confined to bed. Shotirin, who was shot during the fracas, said he had spent more than N300,000 on the injured leg.

The distraught Shotirin, who is living in a room and parlour apartment, said he had been incapacitated since August 12, when he was shot by the soldiers at the annual Isheri Day carnival held at the Local Government Primary School in the area.

The soldiers involved in the attack were at the time attached to the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army. They were reportedly drafted to provide security at the Kara market. But on the fateful day, they allegedly ‘escorted’ an ‘influential man’ at the market, identified simply as Tiri, to the festival where three persons – Damilare Adelani, Tayese and the son of the Seriki Hausa at Agege – were killed.

Shotirin said trouble started when Tiri arrived the venue of the Isheri Day carnival in accompany with some soldiers and tried to make his way to the podium where a musician was performing. He alleged the soldiers started beating people to pave way for him to get to the podium. According to him, a knife belonging to one of the soldiers pierced someone’s hand.

He said: “Before we knew what was happening, everywhere suddenly became rowdy and gunshots rent the air for hours.” Shotirin said where he was standing watching and listening to music from a distance, a stray bullet came from the soldiers’ sporadic gunshots and hit him on his right leg. Shotirin added that a few minutes after the bullet hit him, he couldn’t move his leg. Before he realised what happened to him, he woke up and found himself in the hospital where he was rushed to.

He said: “I was told when I woke up after the surgery on my leg, my family members deposited N200,000 before the doctor could operate my leg. And N100,000 was also paid for the treatment of the injury. “Aside from the money I had spent, I was told by the doctor that I still have about N150,000 to pay as medical bill. He added that I also need two more months before I can walk with my leg. As the head of the family I can’t pay the school fees of my children and also carter for their needs.”

Shotirin said he had been living in the community for more than 13 years, but he had never witnessed such violence before. He said: “This one that got me incapacitated was an unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of three people while five people sustained injuries.” It was learnt that during the clash, some of angry residents resisted the soldiers, who attempted to make way for Tiri to pass in the midst of the crowd to get to the podium. This was said to have degenerated to a free-forall, as the soldiers, who were allegedly trying to protect their ‘principal,’ opened fire on the residents.

However, some of the angry youths chased and caught up with one of the soldiers identified as James. They stoned James who sustained injuries on his head. When the injured soldier’s colleagues rushed him to the hospital, they reportedly met Adelani who was receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained in the melee.

The soldiers reportedly ordered the doctor, at gunpoint, to treat their colleague. They dragged out Adelani and allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife. A resident, who identified himself simply as Mukaila, said he fled his shop following continuous shooting by the soldiers. Another resident, Jide, said some people, who fled the community since the fateful day, were yet to return to the community as some of the soldiers were still moving round the community.

He said: “After they shot the people, community youths captured one of the soldiers, who could not quickly jump on their getaway motorcycle. The youth used stones and bottles to hit him on the head. “When his colleagues rescued him and took him to hospital, they recognised one of the men they shot in the leg. They dragged him outside and stabbed him to death.” Jide claimed that the fight at the carnival was caused by Tiri, who was “displaying affluence”.

The resident added that Tiri wanted to use the carnival to settle scores with the youth of Isheri through the help of his soldier friends aside from displaying wealth. One of the victims’ brothers, Saheed Jimoh, said the 31-year-old Adelani was stabbed on his way to work. Jimoh said his brother was killed by the soldiers at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He said: “My brother worked as a private guard; he was on his way to work when he was stabbed in the stomach.

One of the soldiers also shot him. When we rushed him to the hospital, the soldiers traced him there and killed him. We demand justice for his death.” One of the survivors, Adekunle, said he narrowly escaped death during the shooting. Adekunle said he was hit by a bullet while he was urinating.

It was learnt that other survivors included Ayobami Babatunde (32), who was shot in the stomach and Rasheed Adeleke, who was shot in the leg. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army denied the story that its men killed youths at the Isheri Day carnival. The Assistant Director, Public Relations, 9 Brigade, Major C. K. Abiade, said that the patrol team in response to a distress call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the “Isheri boys” who were allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community.

He said: “It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops’ intervention. “However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops’ efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded was evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital.”

The Personal Assistant to the Oba of Isheri, Mr. Saheed Adeshina, in his own version, said that on the fateful day, they were celebrating their annual Isheri Day’ carnival when Tiri arrived the venue with some soldiers who acted as his body guards. He said: “We did not invite the soldiers or Tiri to the ceremony.

The soldiers are meant to secure the market. The soldiers were also drunk on their arrival at the venue of the carnival. We learnt that they started drinking since 9a.m, at hotel. “One of the soldiers brought out a knife, as he led Tiri to his seat.

The knife slit the hand of one of the base leaders, Adekunle, inflicting a deep cut. This caused confusion as everyone started asking the soldier why he did that. The soldier pointed his gun at me and everyone ran away in fear. “In our attempt to chase the soldiers away, they shot a man in the leg. Another man was also shot. At this point, everyone, including women and children, fled in different directions for safety.”

A source said the leader of the soldiers, who sustained injuries on his head, had started “behaving strangely” at the hospital where he was being treated. The soldiers were reportedly arrested and detained. It was learnt that they have been moved from 81 Division to another cell, while the police are asking the Army to quickly com-plete their investigation and hand over the soldiers to them for further investigation. The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the Isheri Day shootings. Oyeyemi, however, said the soldiers involved in the fracas had been declared wanted.

The PPRO explained that witnesses revealed that the soldiers dragged a resident out of the hospital, where he was being treated, and stabbed him to death with a bayonet. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the Isheri Day shooting incident in Ogun State on August 12, 2019, by suspected soldiers believed to be from the Ikeja Cantonment, with a view to bringing the suspects to justice. “Credible information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army, believed to be from the Ikeja Cantonment and posted to the Kara Market, left their beat and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual Isheri Day.

“The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths, which made the soldiers to start shooting repeatedly into the air. Consequently, one of the victims was hit by bullets and he died on the spot. The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene, who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers, leaving one of the soldiers and three civilians injured. “The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital, where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty. “Information from the officials of the hospital revealed that the soldiers ordered the doctor at gunpoint to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague.

They then dragged the patient out of bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a bayonet attached to the muzzle of one of their rifles.” But the Nigerian Army in a statement on August 13 countered the claims by the police.

