Iwobi fires Everton to victory over Wolves

uper Eagles forward Alex Iwobi continuee his superlative form for Everton as he scored in Toffee’s 3-2 win over Wolves in an English Premier League tie in Sunday.

He headed hosts Everton ahead in the 12thminute to make it 2-1.

Playing on the left wing, Iwobi directed his powerful header home from a right cross.

The former Arsenal ace was later replaced in the 76th minute.

Sunday’s goal followed his first goal for ‘The Toffees’ in the League Cup against Lincoln.

Everton are now fifth on the table with seven points from four matches.

Iwobi’s international teammate, Stephen Eze, scored his first goal of the season to help Lokomotiv Plovdiv avoid defeat at home to city rivals Botev Plovdiv.

The former Kano Pillars defender started his eighth consecutive league game of the campaign as the hosts went in search of their fifth league win of the campaign.

Their hopes were however dashed inside the opening eight minutes when winger Lazer Marin finished off a perfect pass from Fernando Viana to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Eze was then booked halfway into the half as Botev went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The 25-year-old however restored parity for the hosts eight minutes after the break when he headed home a Parvizdzhon Umarbev cross.

