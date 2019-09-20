JUST IN: AbdulRazaq qualified to run for gov – Tribunal

By Esther Bakare

Women are set to take their place in the polity as a group known as One Million Women for Christ was recently launched in Lagos with the theme: “Women Awake! Take The Laws Of God In Your Hands”

According to the Chief convener, Bishop (Dr) Priscilla Otuya, founder Mothers of the Nation, while addressing participants in Victoria Island during the launching, the group is an umbrella organization for faith based female social entrepreneurs.

“We have social entrepreneurs but our own is faith based, if you are a woman of faith and you are into community development through your businesses to create social change, then you can be a member, It’s an umbrella platform for women of like minds” she said.

She said the group’s message to the Christian women is that they should first of all know who they are according to Genesis chapter Five verse Two which says “When God created Man and Woman, He called them one name ‘Adam’ but woman has been living on the name that man has called her.

“God called us Adam but Adam gave Eve the name Eve. So we are going back to know who we are, knowing our identity and to cover who God is, work with Him to achieve our goals in life”, she said.

To the General Overseers, Otuya said she would like to refer them back to the Scripture about how God raised Deborah to deliver the Israelites from their enemies because the Bible says when the people of God sinned, God gave them over to their enemies and He used Deborah to be a saviour that saved them out of their situation.

She therefore urged the General Overseers to give women in their midst room to be who they ought to be adding that it’s not enough to be preaching about Deborah and Esther in the Bible just to make women in their churches happy.

“There are some of us that the Lord has prepared and raised to be partners with Him in getting this change they preach about . A man knew Esther in the Bible, groomed her and gave her the opportunity to shine, so this is my message to the General Overseers”

To the Government, the female cleric said Nigeria belongs to all adding that government should also recognize that women are also part of Nigerian thus, give them room to operate.

“Give women opportunity to do what they are supposed to do very well, give us conducive environment to operate. For example one of our women here in this meeting went for elective position but she didn’t go far because of this situation , government should recognize our ministry”.

She cited the case of America where former President George Bush the Senior began an office for faith based initiative for women for faith based in community development. She urged the Nigerian government to also recognize faith based group as people that are contributing to the economy.

“Government should give us enabling environment to thrive and to also work on the security because we are living in fear in this country it should not be so, Nigeria belongs to all of us we have a right to this nation as they have the right to it, so we are not fighting anybody but we want our right to peace in this Nation to be respected”, she said.

She said one of the objectives of her Movement, Mothers of the Nation is to help others to be empowered.

” What we are doing in Mothers Of The Nation is to mobilize women of God, no matter who you are, no matter where you belong to, it does not matter even though you are a cleaner in the house of God as long as you are doing something in the house of God, you are a woman of God , when had an encounter with the Lord, Jesus said every part of His body must be restored before He comes back that is why I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me”

One of the members, Mrs Patience Oghego said One Million Women for Christ is all about women coming together to give back to the society through prayers, mentoring and caring for people like the less privileged, people who want to go to school but are not connected in terms of financial backing. “We are specially praying that things will get better for Nigeria in our homes and in our families. Now is the time for women to pray to God so that God can give answers to our nation and to teach their children, their family to talk to God and let righteousness and holiness be esteemed in the land of Nigeria and our family”

She said her message for the Government is that they should leverage on this course of bringing everyone together for the next relevant level which is to live the good life that God has given to all.

Also, Mrs Nene Kanu said the main objectives of the group is to call women to stand up and take their place in the country Nigeria.

“We are asking women to break out of the usual. Women’s voice needs to be heard, women needs to be relevant in the happenings in their country, so we are encouraging women everywhere to key in to make this happen”

“My message to the women and the Christian folk is to arise, at every point their voice needs to be heard especially in this day and age where kidnapping and killing of Christians have become the order of the day, our voice needs to be very relevant at this time”, she said.

Women need to stand for what is true and what is right, we need to stand for justice, we need to stand for the people that are being killed every second so our voice needs to be heard and that’s why we are calling on women, we are saying the men have done it and have not done it right, we the women are rising to our responsibility to put it right , we build the home and once a woman builds the home as it is said that once you empower a woman you empower the nation so we need to take our place in this nation.

Like this: Like Loading...