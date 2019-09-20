News
JUST IN: AbdulRazaq qualified to run for gov – Tribunal
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin on Friday dismissed the petition challenging the election of Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the grounds of forgery.
In its ruling the Tribunal said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which filed the appeal, failed to prove the forgery allegations.
Keyamo removed as Niger Delta minister, redeployed to labour
The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment about one month after his assumption of office.
A statement from the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaced him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.
The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved of the swap.
It added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows.
“Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.
“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.
“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.”
PDP demands probe into alleged N90bn FIRS scandal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding a system-wide investigation into the N90 billion allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the last general elections.
Former Deputy National Publicity of APC, Timi Frank, had alleged that the money was used to fund the party’s election in the South West but was diverted to private pockets.
PDP in a statement Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned the presidency not cover this under the carpet as it had done in the past.
The party lamented that in the face of excruciating hardship in the country, a government, which came into office on the mantra of change and zero tolerance for corruption, could be enmesh in acts of corruption.
“Our party notes that this shocking allegation directly borders on gross misconduct and breach of public trust,” PDP stated.
It added that it speaks volumes of the character of the administration that a top member of the cabinet was fingered in the reprehensible act of siphoning monies collected as taxes from millions of already impoverished Nigerians.
Cabals fighting Osinbajo not protecting our interest in presidency, says Northern Coalition
Northern groups on the platform of The Coalitions of Progressive Northern Movements have raised the alarm over some unscrupulous elements set out to destabilise the country in the guise of ‘fighting’ the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
The group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Abdulmalik Umar Usman in a press statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday stated that those fighting the Vice President are not protecting the interest of the Northern region
The groups also alerted Nigerians on plans by some powerful Northern elements to cash out of the frenzy by sowing seeds of discord in the Presidency over the alleged crack in the seat of power.
The statement reads in part: “It rather surprising that some elements, both in the strata of the All Progressives Congress and other power thirsty individuals could in their wildest imagination, dive into the pool of 2023 bitter politicking in 2019, by using the Vice President as the bait of their plans. It is, however, gratifying that the plan is dead on arrival because it threatens the unity of the country.
“One wonders if these political jobbers do not engage in self-reflection, to understand that every season comes with its unique purpose. The time for politics has since come and gone. It is now the season of governance. Those who are yet to heal from the shock of defeat handed to them by the joint ticket of the progressiveness should do so in earnest and wake up to the reality of the Next Level administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
“We therefore warn the fourth columnists to desist from their distracting, callous and insensitive seed of discord being planted which could destabilize the presidency and the country at large. 2023 is still far, cabals in the villa should allow the administration concentrate on consolidating the gains of the progressive government in the last four years, Nigerians want more from the APC government.”
The group also assured Nigerians that Vice President Osinbajo in tandem with President Buhari would continue to render selfless services to the citizens in line with the Next Level agenda of delivering their promises of a better Nigeria where all the people thrive in prosperity.
Female clerics launch ‘One Million Women For Christ’ in Lagos
By Esther Bakare
Women are set to take their place in the polity as a group known as One Million Women for Christ was recently launched in Lagos with the theme: “Women Awake! Take The Laws Of God In Your Hands”
According to the Chief convener, Bishop (Dr) Priscilla Otuya, founder Mothers of the Nation, while addressing participants in Victoria Island during the launching, the group is an umbrella organization for faith based female social entrepreneurs.
“We have social entrepreneurs but our own is faith based, if you are a woman of faith and you are into community development through your businesses to create social change, then you can be a member, It’s an umbrella platform for women of like minds” she said.
She said the group’s message to the Christian women is that they should first of all know who they are according to Genesis chapter Five verse Two which says “When God created Man and Woman, He called them one name ‘Adam’ but woman has been living on the name that man has called her.
“God called us Adam but Adam gave Eve the name Eve. So we are going back to know who we are, knowing our identity and to cover who God is, work with Him to achieve our goals in life”, she said.
To the General Overseers, Otuya said she would like to refer them back to the Scripture about how God raised Deborah to deliver the Israelites from their enemies because the Bible says when the people of God sinned, God gave them over to their enemies and He used Deborah to be a saviour that saved them out of their situation.
She therefore urged the General Overseers to give women in their midst room to be who they ought to be adding that it’s not enough to be preaching about Deborah and Esther in the Bible just to make women in their churches happy.
“There are some of us that the Lord has prepared and raised to be partners with Him in getting this change they preach about . A man knew Esther in the Bible, groomed her and gave her the opportunity to shine, so this is my message to the General Overseers”
To the Government, the female cleric said Nigeria belongs to all adding that government should also recognize that women are also part of Nigerian thus, give them room to operate.
“Give women opportunity to do what they are supposed to do very well, give us conducive environment to operate. For example one of our women here in this meeting went for elective position but she didn’t go far because of this situation , government should recognize our ministry”.
She cited the case of America where former President George Bush the Senior began an office for faith based initiative for women for faith based in community development. She urged the Nigerian government to also recognize faith based group as people that are contributing to the economy.
“Government should give us enabling environment to thrive and to also work on the security because we are living in fear in this country it should not be so, Nigeria belongs to all of us we have a right to this nation as they have the right to it, so we are not fighting anybody but we want our right to peace in this Nation to be respected”, she said.
She said one of the objectives of her Movement, Mothers of the Nation is to help others to be empowered.
” What we are doing in Mothers Of The Nation is to mobilize women of God, no matter who you are, no matter where you belong to, it does not matter even though you are a cleaner in the house of God as long as you are doing something in the house of God, you are a woman of God , when had an encounter with the Lord, Jesus said every part of His body must be restored before He comes back that is why I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me”
One of the members, Mrs Patience Oghego said One Million Women for Christ is all about women coming together to give back to the society through prayers, mentoring and caring for people like the less privileged, people who want to go to school but are not connected in terms of financial backing. “We are specially praying that things will get better for Nigeria in our homes and in our families. Now is the time for women to pray to God so that God can give answers to our nation and to teach their children, their family to talk to God and let righteousness and holiness be esteemed in the land of Nigeria and our family”
She said her message for the Government is that they should leverage on this course of bringing everyone together for the next relevant level which is to live the good life that God has given to all.
Also, Mrs Nene Kanu said the main objectives of the group is to call women to stand up and take their place in the country Nigeria.
“We are asking women to break out of the usual. Women’s voice needs to be heard, women needs to be relevant in the happenings in their country, so we are encouraging women everywhere to key in to make this happen”
“My message to the women and the Christian folk is to arise, at every point their voice needs to be heard especially in this day and age where kidnapping and killing of Christians have become the order of the day, our voice needs to be very relevant at this time”, she said.
Women need to stand for what is true and what is right, we need to stand for justice, we need to stand for the people that are being killed every second so our voice needs to be heard and that’s why we are calling on women, we are saying the men have done it and have not done it right, we the women are rising to our responsibility to put it right , we build the home and once a woman builds the home as it is said that once you empower a woman you empower the nation so we need to take our place in this nation.
Court strikes out DSS application to detain Sowore
The Abuja High Court on Tuesday struck out an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, TVC is reporting.
This follows the withdrawal of the application by the state counsel.
Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), persuaded the court to order the immediate release of his client as the prosecution is no longer interested to detain him further
Counsel to the DSS, however, challenged the oral application for release saying that a formal suite has been filed whereSowore is being accused of treasonable felony which is a capital offence
Sowore was arrested on August 3, two days before a rally tagged Revolutionnow for allegedly plotting to overthrow an elected government.
The prosecutor is asking the Court to deny the respondent bail due to the fresh charges filed against him.
In response counsel to Sowore said the application for bail was withdrawn and the prosecutor’s application for further remand was also withdrawn. He stressed that the new charges can’t metamorphose In a remand order.
Falana urged the court to disregard the submission on the prosecutor.
He said the prosecutor can not ask the court to detain a citizen prospectively and in anticipation of the arraignment of the defendant order his detention.
Taps run dry in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare
Taps in Zimbabwe’s capital of Harare ran dry on Tuesday after it had to shut its main waterworks because of a shortage in foreign currency to import treatment chemicals, the city council said.
“We exhausted our water budget due to inflation and fluctuating currency,” city council spokesman Michael Chideme told dpa.
Residents in impoverished areas were forced to fetch water from rivers or wells, raising fears of water-borne diseases such as cholera.
Last year, Zimbabwe suffered one of the worst cholera outbreaks in a decade due to burst sewers and inadequate water supplies. In 2008, over 5,000 lives were lost to the disease.
“We have no option after we got up with our taps dry; we will boil water for drinking to avoid cholera,” said Esther Karwe, a resident who was fetching water from an open well.
However, boiling water could also become an issue due to frequent power cuts.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed in June to reintroduce Zimbabwe’s own currency by the end of the year in a bid to bring economic stability to the cash-strapped nation.
It abandoned its own currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, in 2009 due to massive hyperinflation.
The country, which was also hit by cyclone Idai in March, has been on the brink of infrastructure collapse for a number of years with around 5 million Zimbabweans dependent on aid.
Chideme said they are hoping to acquire some chemicals this week, but conceded he was “not sure for how long that will be.”
8 babies die in Algerian hospital fire
Eight newborns died in a huge fire that broke out at the maternity unit of an Algerian hospital on Tuesday, the civil defence authority said.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the clinic in Oued Souf, an area 700 kilometres south east of the capital Algiers, according to the authority.
The babies died of burns or smoke inhalation, it said, adding that 11 other infants and 65 people, including 37 women, were rescued.
In 2018, a huge fire ripped through the same hospital, causing damage to large parts of it.
World’s richest families worry about geopolitics, climate change
The world’s richest families are worried about the U.S.-China trade spat, Brexit, populism and climate change and are keeping more of their money in cash, according to a survey of family offices by the world’s largest wealth manager.
Forty-two percent of family offices – set up to manage the wealth of one or more rich families – have increased their cash piles this year, according to the survey of 360 family offices by Swiss bank UBS and Campden Wealth Research.
Total cash reserves were 7.6% of family office investments in 2019, up 70 basis points from a year earlier.
Fifty-five percent of family office executives expect recession to begin by next year, 63% believe Brexit is negative for Britain as an investment destination in the long term and 84% think populism will not fade by next year.
“Family offices are taking a dim view of geopolitical events,” Sara Ferrari, head of UBS’ Global Family Office Group, told Reuters.
Fifty-three percent of family offices see climate change as the single greatest threat to the world, with newer generations running the family money putting sustainable investing high on the agenda, the survey said.
Family offices’ views did not necessarily differ from those of institutional investors – pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds – or of the asset managers who help invest their money, Ferrari said.
But family offices had more flexibility in their investments, were less tied to specific benchmark indices and tended to invest more in illiquid long-term assets, she said.
Private equity was the second largest investment class in 2019 behind developed market equities. Family offices said they plan to focus more on private equity next year – buying stakes in unlisted companies or the funds which invest in those companies – with a particular interest in technology firms.
Direct private equity investment achieved the best returns for the families this year, at 16%.
The family offices overall had a return of 5.4%, based on different methodology from previous surveys, and compared with a 2.2% drop in the MSCI All Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS in the 12 months to May 2019.
The surveyed firms manage a total of $330 billion in assets.
Kidnapped Mexican police chief found beheaded
The beheaded body of a top law enforcement officer in Mexico was found Sunday — four days after he was kidnapped, tortured and killed by cartel gunmen in Cancun.
Investigators found the decapitated body of Jose Antonio Archi Yama, commander of the Quintana Roo State Police, wrapped in a gray and red sheet about 6 feet from the side of the road.
His head was in a black bag nearby.
The men from Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) allegedly took Yama on Tuesday, triggering a massive land and air manhunt for the missing inspector, Noticaribe reported.
Yama’s family reported him missing two days after he failed to come home from his job about an hour away, in Playa del Carmen. Crews spotted his vehicle Thursday night around 9:20 p.m.
In a video circulated across social media, Yama was last seen wearing a police uniform and holding a rifle. He claimed in a video posted to Facebook, which Fox News has not independently verified, that he had direct orders to go after the CJNG and allow a smaller cartel named “Los Rojos” to take over the region. Music played in the background.
The brutal murder was just the latest disturbing incident in an area that has seen a sharp rise in violence as cartels have fought for control.
Following Sunday’s grisly discovery, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín González tweeted that he condemned the killing and pledged to continue fighting organised crime, reports New York Post.
Doctor performs abortion on wrong woman
Police have launched an investigation in South Korea, after a doctor performed an abortion by mistake.
On August 7, a pregnant patient with a 6-week-old fetus had gone to a clinic in district of Gangseo, in the country’s capital Seoul, according to the Gangseo police. At the clinic, a mix-up in medical charts and failure to check her identity led to the mistaken abortion.
The doctor and nurse in charge are under investigation and the case will soon be sent to the prosecutor’s office, police told CNN.
“The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault,” a police official said. They are now being accused of negligence resulting in bodily harm.
According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the patient was supposed to receive a nutritional shot at the clinic. The nurse had allegedly injected her with anesthesia without confirming her identity, and the doctor had performed the abortion without checking her identity either, Yonhap reported. The patient had been unaware of the procedure.
The police announced the investigation on Monday, Yonhap said.
South Korea moved to legalize abortion in April this year, with the country’s constitutional court ruling that lawmakers must revise existing laws by December 31, 2020.
However, under existing laws, the practice remains illegal and is technically punishable by up to a year in prison. Exceptions are granted in cases where the parents have hereditary diseases, the pregnancy is due to rape or incest, or the fetus is threatening the life of the mother.
An estimated 50,000 abortions were carried out in South Korea last year, according to the country’s Health Ministry. Actual numbers may be much higher, since the criminalization of the practice distorted reporting of it.
