Kano approves N250m for ICT infrastructure

etermined to boost the state’s contributory healthcare system, Kano State government yesterday said it was planning to integrate retired civil servants in the state into the system to allow them enjoy access to efficient and qualitative healthcare services.

To this end, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the state government had approved the sum of N250 million for the provision of ICT infrastructure in the state.

He made the disclosure while addressing participants at the National Health Insurance Scheme Workshop for social health insurance agencies held in Kano.

Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, noted that access to affordable healthcare continued to remain a challenging issue to most of the households due to high level of poverty and significant reliance on out-of-pocket expenses.

“So, our vision is to achieve a universal healthcare coverage for all residents of Kano, where no one is left behind in accessing healthcare, hence we need to provide a credible and sustainable mechanism for pooling of resources to finance healthcare provisions,” Ganduje said.

He pointed out that for over one and a half years now, the state had commenced the implementation of the contributory healthcare scheme that had remained one of the most successful reforms in the healthcare sector with over 370,000 enrolees accessing healthcare services.