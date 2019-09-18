Kano to explore avenue for quick resolution of tax matters

K

ano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday said his administration would explore avenue provided by the Tax Appeal Tribunal to ensure quick resolution of tax matters in the state.

He spoke yesterday while declaring opened a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by Tax Appeal Tribunal, North-West Zone.

Ganduje represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the need for timely and correct payment of tax by all taxpayers was a civic responsibility that should be encouraged at all levels.

“It is clear that all over the world, taxes, levies and charges constitute the most sustainable sources of revenue to government for executing development projects. Where they are not paid, government has to resort to legal options of filling cases against defaulters at the tax appeal tribunal for adjudication.

“So as government uses revenue from tax sources to execute major programmes and projects in the areas of education, health, skills development, agriculture and infrastructure for the well-being of the good people of Kano, a high sense of responsibility is develop,” Ganduje maintained.

The governor said it was discerning that the state government had taken full advantage of the jurisdiction faction of the North-West panel of the appeal tribunal.

He said: “Out of the thirteen cases inherited by the tribunal after its inauguration on November 5, 2019, records have shown that eleven of such cases came from Kano State government. Out of the eleven, nine cases were amicably settled.”

In strengthening this substantial progress achieved by the state on tax appeal tribunal, the governor encouraged the state internal revenue service and local government revenue committees to present all unresolved revenue cases to the tribunal.

He, however, called on stakeholders to actively participate in the interaction to utilise the opportunity provided, adding that the state through its internal revenue service would embark on sensitisation campaign to create awareness on the tax appeal tribunal.

Earlier, Chairman, Tax Appeal Tribunal, North-West Zone, Umar M. Adamu, explained that the forum aimed to bring together taxpayers, tax authorities and tax practitioners from the three tiers of government to discuss issues pertaining tax and tax tribunal.

Adamu explained that the tax appeal tribunal was created by law under section 59 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act of 2007, which served as dispute resolution mechanism between taxpayers and tax authorities.

“When it comes to rendering its judgement, all what the tribunal care about are the substances of the cases before it,” he assured.

During the one-day stakeholders’ forum, Prof. Kabiru Isa Dandago of Bayero University, Kano, presented a paper on ‘Mission and Vision of Tax Appeal Tribunal.’

