Keyamo removed as Niger Delta minister, redeployed to labour

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment about one month after his assumption of office.

A statement from the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaced him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.

The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved of the swap.

It added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows.

“Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.”