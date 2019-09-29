Kidnappers free Siasia’s mother

The appeal lodged by Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare against her disqualification from the on-going World Athletics Championships in Doha has been been upheld by the International Athletics Federation.

This means that she will now be allowed to complete in the 200m, which heats get underway later today.

Okagbare, along with NCAA champion Divine Oduduru, had been banned from the Championships because their federation entered them in events they never planned to run.

When they didn’t show up for that event, the IAAF disqualified them from the rest of the meet, including the 200 and 4×100 relay, which both were hoping to run.

But in an earlier interview with The Associated Press, Okagbare said an appeal to IAAF was in the works and that federation president Sebastian Coe had called her and told her the case was being reviewed.

“He told me he understood what was going on, and to get some sleep,” Okagbare said. “My hope is that they get the appeal on time.”

With the appeal accepted, Oduduru will now run in the 200-meter heats set for Sunday and Okagbare would run Monday.

IAAF rules state that, unless they’re injured or sick, athletes who withdraw after a certain deadline become ineligible for the rest of the championships.

Okagbare said both she and Oduduru repeatedly told the Nigerian federation that they had no plans to run in the 100.

“It’s not the first time they’ve done a thing like this,” she said. “They deal with the African Games and national championships, but this is not Africa. We’re not running at national championships. People here take the rules seriously and we keep bending them. It’s wrong. It’s incompetency. I feel like they’re wasting my world championships. I don’t know how many more I have. I’m 30.”



