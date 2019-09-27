Kogi, Bayelsa guber: 201, 143 PVCs still uncollected – INEC

*Says barriers hindrance to women’s participation in politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said about 201, 143 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in Kogi and Bayelsa states, less than three days to the period allowed for the collection. This was as at September 20.

The Commission, however, said it has distributed 17, 250 PVCs in the two states within this period.

A breakdown of the figures showed that a total of 163, 856 PVCs were uncollected in Kogi State while 7, 044 were collected by their owners.

In Bayelsa State, the figure was 37, 287 PVCs uncollected while 10, 206 PVCs were distributed.

INEC had begun distribution of PVCs in the two states on September 2 and will end it on Monday.

The commission will hold governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 16.

Meanwhile, INEC has identified barriers as hindrance to the participation of Nigerian women in politics.

Its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a review meeting of 2019 general elections from gender perspective in Abuja Friday, said the disparities between male and female access to power and resources, played out in the 2019 general elections.

Represented by a National Commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC Chairman noted that only five out of the 73 candidates who ran in the last presidential election were women.

