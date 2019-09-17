Politics
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: We’ll reconcile aggrieved members – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally reacted to the post-primary election crisis that has dogged it since September 3, stating that it has activated its reconciliation machinery.
The party had experienced some defections and threats of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after the governorship primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States earlier this month.
Among PDP members who left the party include former Speaker of Kogi State, Clarence Olufemi, who was director general of Abubakar Ibrahim campaign organization during the course of the primary.
Also one of the governorship aspirants, Senator Dino Melaye, who was appointed Director General of PDP governorship candidate for Kogi State, Egnr. Musa Wada, rejected the appointment and wished the party well.
And in Bayelsa State, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, has gone to court, seeking the nullification of the PDP governorship primary in the state.
A source within the party disclosed that some aggrieved aspirants and their supporters were threatening to dump the party.
Politics
Reps’ll prioritise passage of PIB – Gbajabiamila
S
peaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the current assembly will break barriers hindering passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to facilitate the reform of the oil sector.
Gbajabiamila gave the assurance yesterday in his welcome address at the resumed plenary of the House after a 53-day recess.
He said: “I fully expect that in this session, the House of Representatives will consider important legislation such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). I believe that we in this 9th Assembly are ideally suited to surmount the obstacles that have mitigated against passage of this essential reform legislation which is important if we are to properly address the structural, operational and policy challenges and inefficiencies in the Nigerian petroleum industry and position the industry to best serve the interests of all the Nigerian people.
“In addition to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), we will see the reintroduction of the bill prohibiting estimated billing in the power industry, intended to put a permanent end to the wastefulness and unfairness created by an unreliable and arbitrary system that imposes unforeseen costs on individuals.”
Speaking further on bills, the speaker noted that “before we adjourned the House on 25th July, 2019, a significant amount of work had already started. We had begun legislative action through the consideration of 13 bills including Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill 2019 and Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill 2019.
“We had also at that time received and debated 57 motions on a range of issues including the non-remittance of contribution into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the federal, state, local governments and some public and private organisations and businesses alike, the Education Bank Bill, designed to ensure that no child in this 21st Century is unable to get a quality tertiary education in Nigeria due to a lack of means and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Bill, which will serve to broaden the Local Content Act and ensure the original intent of the Act is made real in the lives of our people.
“As part of efforts by the House to gain firsthand knowledge of what is happening in those parts of our country where banditry, insurgency and communal clashes have laid waste to towns and villages, displacing thousands of our fellow citizens, I recently led delegations of the House to Borno, Zamfara and Katsina states.
“On these occasions, we met with community leaders and government officials, we visited the internally displaced persons, and we heard their stories and considered their perspectives. The stories we heard were as much about faith in the promise of tomorrow and hope that with a little help, these people who have lost so much can rebuild their world again.
“It falls to us to make sure that the stories of these our fellow citizens are not forgotten and that the hopes expressed in those stories guide the actions we choose to take and policies we choose to pursue, as we act to achieve the restoration of lasting peace and sustainable development in those communities and across the nation.
“I am also pleased to note that the standing and ad hoc committees of the House of Representatives constituted before the recess have hit the ground running. We will shortly receive and consider the committee’s report on the floor of the House and take whatever action is required to ensure that these vital national assets are put to more effective use.
“Over the course of the recess, we convened two National Roundtable Discussions on reform of the budget process and on recovered assets. These roundtable sessions were intended to take a critical look at issues relating to the development, enactment, funding, implementation and evaluation of the national budget.
“It also allowed us to begin to prepare the ground for the 2020 Appropriations Bill which we expect will shortly be presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.”
On the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, the speaker commended a member of the country’s parliament, Julius Malema, for being one of the few that spoke openly against the dastard act.
His words: “I invite the House to at this time join me in commending the actions of Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and a respected voice in the politics of that nation, who openly and without equivocation, condemned the attacks and directed his organisation to provide aid and protection to our citizens facing harm. He has since then, never relented in calling out the failures of the government that allowed the attacks to occur and to continue.
“In a similar fashion, Sir Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace Airlines provided his organisation’s services without charge, to repatriate those Nigerians who were willing to return home to escape the carnage that had been visited upon them. He acted without consideration of cost, of tribe or personal interest. He acted in the best traditions of patriotism and love of country. Our country owes these men a debt of gratitude.
“The leadership of the House had cause to convene to address the most unfortunate events of xenophobic attacks against Nigerian citizens in the Republic of South Africa.
“The scale of these attacks, the cost in lives and property and the appearance of involvement by state actors in the worst of the attacks were some of the issues we deliberated on, after which the entire leadership of the House, in an unusual occurrence, released a joint statement articulating in clear terms the feelings of the Nigerian people on the unfortunate events and demanding action from the South African government.
Politics
Furore over security vote
Again, the desirability or otherwise of security votes given to state governors, dominated discussions at the quarterly policy dialogue of Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), a research and training unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), ONYEKACHI EZE reports
I
f there is anyone who is supposed to defend the security votes given to state governors, it is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, but the Army chief is not doing that. Instead, he is questioning the legality and constitutionality of the fund.
At the quarterly policy dialogue on accountability for security votes organised last week in Abuja by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), a research and training unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, General Buratai alleged that governors are misapplying security votes.
He also claimed that the governors use the votes for purposes other than what they were meant for, which is, tackling insecurity and improving police work in the country. In other words, Buratai believed that the fund has become a conduit pipe for governors to siphon funds meant for the development of their states.
“We should also take note that the security vote is not a defence vote. It is not meant for the armed forces, according to Robert Clark. For a long time, this security votes has been operated unconstitutionally,” Buratai said.
Security vote is a monthly allowance given to state governors, which is aimed at “funding security services within such states,” and which is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its sensitive nature.
In 2018, the Transparency International (TI), in its report, disclosed that 29 out of 36 state governors in Nigeria spent an average of $580 million (about N208.8 billion) yearly on security votes.
And according to Wikipedia, Benue State spends the highest annual security vote of N37. 1 billion, while Nasarawa State has the least budget of N1.2 billion.
Of recent, some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have become beneficiaries of security votes. Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said monies were appropriated to a total of 162 MDAs in the 2019 budget, with some of them receiving as high as N4.2 billion and others, as low as N3,600.
This, according to him, is a clear indication that no principle was followed in budgeting for security votes, adding that it suggests that something was wrong with the parameters for determining agencies entitled to security votes.
The utilisation of security votes has been a subject of controversy. Immediate former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, attracted attention in 2011, when he announced that he would forfeit N4 billion out of the N6.5 billion received by his processor in office, Ikedi Ohakim, as security vote, to fund education. Whether he continued with this or not cannot be ascertained.
Buratai, quoting Clarke (SAN), maintained that security vote in not constitutional and should be subjected to an audit.
His words: “There are several criticisms on the security votes, that they are subject to embezzlement, corruption, and misappropriation, and that the governors take advantage of the immunity in the constitution that they are not checked until they leave office. But if this is made constitutional, with proper guidelines, I think these issues would be laid to rest.”
He added that security vote is not meant to tackle insecurity. According to him, “we have funding for the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. What is the fund (security vote) meant for? We also have the police fund, and they are budgeted for. Other security services like Department for State Services, Civil Defence and the rest. So if they have budgets to run their affairs, why security votes again?”
Chairman ICPC, Prof. Owasanoye, noted that despite the huge amount appropriated for security vote annually, insecurity has continued to rise, a situation his counterpart in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, blamed on state governors.
Magu, at an induction of returning and new governors before their May 29 inauguration, accused some of the governors of covertly promoting insecurity as justification to inflate security votes.
“We have also seen evidence of theft of public resources by some state governors – cashing in on the insecurity in their states. Insecurity has also offered the required oxygen for corruption to thrive as evident in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal involving top military commanders both serving and retired,” he said.
But the governors said they spent part of the security vote to maintain security in their states.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), an umbrella body of the 36 state governors in the country, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who also spoke at ACAN quarterly policy dialogue, demanded devolution of powers to the federating units for governors to have control of the security architecture in their respective states.
He said: “In crisis situation, resorting to bureaucratic process or procedure may worsen the situation. It requires prompt actions or measures to get it resolved. On such an occasion, the governor as the chief security officer may have to take an urgent action. This is why the sustenance of security vote is inevitable.
“Many state governors do in fact use their security vote to provide funding to federal security agencies, whether the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, operating in their states.
“When somebody is kidnapped, people don’t bother about how he is released. No police agree that they pay ransoms; no soldier admits that they pay ransom. Yet, all the money must be accounted for.
“The foundations of the secrecy in the allocation and abuse of security vote increased over time as a result of the long reign and dominance of the military in Nigeria’s political life.”
Last year, the governors said they have in the last decade collectively spent about N2 trillion on the Nigeria Police Force alone.
The NGF disclosed in its monthly publication, The Executive Summary, that the support included Hilux vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), helicopters, gun boats, horses, communication equipment, uniforms and handcuffs, among others.
It added that these are beside contributions made by Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe states referred to as flash-points in the war against insurgency in the country.
“For example, in 2015, Lagos State under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode spent over N4.765 billion to sustain the police.
“In July 2017 the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, approached the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at their meeting in Aso Rock Villa, cap-in-hand, seeking the sum of N3 trillion assistance from states,” NGF said in the publication.
The forum added that Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi and Abia states have at various times, donated generously to the police force towards ensuring the safety and security of their peoples and their property.
It added that most states have resorted to supporting vigilante groups, while some have established various types of security outfits to fill the vacuum created by the absence of the federal police in their states.
The report added that even Benue State, which last year, had its House of Assembly sealed and overtaken by the Nigeria Police Force, had spent a substantial part of its security vote in ameliorating the problems of the same police force that was to later humiliate the state.
Against these backdrops, the governors who are in the forefront for the establishment of state police, may this way, justify how the money voted for security vote is expended.
Politics
Politics
Politics
Akinlade, APM to challenge Abiodun’s election at Appeal Court
The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, on Monday, moved to appeal the judgement of the governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The party said, already, its team of lawyers have applied for the Certified True Copy of the tribunal judgement delivered on Saturday to enable them to review it and take the next step in the judicial process.
The APM governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, who confirmed the move of the party, told reporters in Abeokuta that the nation’s constitution allows aggrieved persons to seek redress in court.
Addressing scores of APM members at the party secretariat in Leme area of Abeokuta, Akinlade said he was determined to get justice in accordance with the laws of the land.
He explained that when he decided to run for governorship, his decision was not for self-aggrandisement but for the collective interest and development of the state.
Akinlade urged his party members not to consider the tribunal judgement as a setback but should remain resolute and unwavering in the pursuit of justice.
He said: “The constitution is very clear that where you disagree with any position, you seek redress in the court of law. There are still grounds open to us.
“The crafters of our constitution know that the tribunal is still the first step. We thank our forebears who crafted the constitution to enable one seek redress where one disagrees with one judgement. And that’s what we hope to do.
“We know very clearly that in our petition, no where in the petition did we talk about the academic qualification of the second respondent. It was purely on the fact that he lied to provide false information. If the judgement is based on the academic qualification, then we believe something needs to be done when our lawyers review it.”
Politics
Tribunal: Anxiety in Niger as Bello, Nasko know fate Wednesday
There is heightened anxiety in Minna, as Niger State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Wednesday rule on the petition challenging the re-election of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.
All major junctions and offices in the state capital are manned by Policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies.
The tribunal had concluded its sitting in July and fixed September 18 (Wednesday) to pass its verdict on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Nasko following the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the matter.
When our Correspondent spoke to the Umar Nasko campaign’s Director of Communications Usman Baba Yahaya, he said: “We are calling on the judges to do the right thing, as the fate of Nigerlites now hang on them.”
Politics
AGF to judges: Be credible in your judgements
●116,623 cases pending before Federal High Court
●Body of SAN makes case for specialised courts
●NBA: Judiciary independence under threat
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday, told judges to be credible in all their judgements and rulings.
This, he said, will ensure that the sacred integrity reposed in the courts remain unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all judgements and rulings that emanate from the court.
Malami, who made the call in Abuja during the special court session held by the Federal High Court to mark the commencement of the 2019/20 legal year, however appreciated the court over the speed at which it handled pre-election matters in the wake, during and after the general election.
“This court has set the records straight, which helped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effectively field the right candidates for the elections and the efficient conduct of election processes,” he said.
Malami urged lawyers to cooperate with the Federal High Court in ensuring that the dignity, integrity and credibility of the court are not put to ridicule.
He said: “We must collectively shun fraudulent practices and to render sound and unbiased advice to our clients based on laid down laws and not on sentiment. We should also not be seen encouraging our clients to ridicule this court into doing the impossible. As ministers in the temple of justice, we must together foster the desired growth for a better society because this court, on its own, can only do little as permitted by law.”
The Acting Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, while declaring the new legal year open, revealed that 116,623 cases are pending before the courts across the country.
According to him, “16,144 cases were filed in this quarter alone in which 12,692 have been disposed of. It is obvious that the judges were overburdened with work in the last legal year.
“We therefore need to engage more judicial officers to help out. However, it does appear that there was no provision for appointment of judges in the current budget. I will make effort to discuss with the relevant stakeholders to see to the visibility of facilitating the recruitment of more judicial officers in the course of the year.”
Also speaking, the body of SAN, represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, called for specialization of courts.
The group said: “The challenge, which we wish respectfully, to place before my Lord, the Chief Judge is to break this court into specialized divisions. What I mean is that the era of general jurisdiction in one judge, has shown that a judge in each day, has over 25 cases to deal with. Their claims or causes include political matters under Electoral Act, criminal matters under National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and sundry crimes.
“In the same cause list, you have suits on aviation, fundamental enforcement, bankruptcy and insolvency, terrorism, mines and minerals including pollution, natural gas, including arbitration matters, arms and ammunition, cybercrimes treasonable felony and allied offences and interpretation of the constitution causes. The learned trial judge moves from law to the other within hours with rulings and judgements to be delivered thereon.
“My Lord, specialized divisions of the federal court will lead to specialization, increase productivity and reduce the much talked about delay in the administration of justice arising from unnecessary work load. The calls and argument for “Special Corruption Court” will pale into insignificance and spent.
“We are in 20th Century, where information technology has become a tool for efficient management of cases, resources and time in the administration of justice. It is not an impediment to elevation even up to the Supreme Court.
“All you need is to invest in training, retraining and continuous education in the specialised fields. The judges will suffer less stress and pressure. We believe the greatness of the court lies in creativity and innovation and so, respectfully, recommend this idea for the consideration of all stakeholders.”
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on its part, stressed that the independence of the judiciary is under threat by the executive arm.
The President of the Bar, Paul Usoro (SAN) noted that it is not for nothing that the Federal High Court is described and looked upon in terms that suggest its ranking as primus inter pares in the hierarchy of High Courts in the Nigerian Federation.
According to him, “The gamut of its jurisdiction, both exclusive and concurrent, stands it out. But more than that, it is the primary High Court in the federation that has jurisdiction over the entire federation, with its divisions dotted all over the country.
“Your Lordships therefore have the unique advantage of being periodically transferred from one division of the court to another and in that process, Your Lordships get to work in, know and understand all the different component units of the Nigerian Federation and also appreciate the different quirks and idiosyncrasies of the people that make up this great country.
“Your Lordships are therefore in a prime position to pronounce, as Your Lordships always do, through this Honourable Court’s decisions, that, though tribes and tongues may differ, we remain one great country and are strong in spite of and indeed because of both our diversity and unity.
“It is in that context that I specially congratulate Your Lordships for stepping forward at critical moments to reaffirm and cement the bonds of our Nigerian unity through the various pronouncements and decisions of Your Lordships’ courts.
“The opening of the legal year traditionally affords the Bar and the Bench the opportunity for introspection and to ruminate on national issues particularly those that affect the justice sector. Topping the list of such issues at all times is the need to promote and protect the rule of law in all its ramifications. That need is perhaps more pronounced today given the siege under which the justice sector is currently operating, evident in the open and sometimes veiled incursions by the executive arm and its agencies. In particular, the independence of the judiciary is under severe threat.
“To be exact, the independence of mind and thoughts by Your Lordships in the determination of matters before the courts is under severe siege. The executive arm of government and its agencies are increasingly and unceasingly critical of the judiciary and its decisions, particularly in matters that the government and its agencies may be interested in. It is not unusual these days to hear high officials of government talk down the judiciary and ridiculously and rather ill-advisedly dump all the ills of society on the judiciary.
“Decisions by Your Lordships are sometimes brazenly denigrated and attributed to ulterior and ill motives – and these on social and traditional media platforms. Veiled and sometimes open and, in all cases, audacious attempts are made to teleguide and programme the decisions of courts. These are very dangerous practices that destroy the independence of the judiciary and by extension the rule of law and indeed the fabric of our society.
“The society needs and can only survive if we have independent-minded judges, who are empowered to dispense justice to all manner of men, including government departments, without fear or favour. We can only survive as a nation if the independence and vibrancy of the judiciary, particularly, the non-interference with the thoughts and decision-making processes of Your Lordships, are guaranteed and protected.”
Politics
Xenophobia: Obasanjo blasts South Africa
…asks Nigeria, others to petition AU
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked countries affected by xenophobic attacks to drag South Africa before the African Union (AU) and seek appropriate redress.
Obasanjo, who stated this in his reply to a letter by the President Emeritus of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Mangosuthu Buthelezi, accused South African authorities of complicity in the ongoing xenophobia in the country.
The IFP, founded in 1975, is one of the political parties in South Africa led by Buthelezi until this year.
The former president specifically berated the South African police of standing aloof to watch miscreants and criminals commit crimes against fellow human beings.
He argued that even if citizens of other countries commit any crime, South Africa ought to have treated them like they would treat their citizens.
The former Nigerian leader urged affected African nations to consider other measures against South Africa if the situation is allowed to continue unabated.
“If South Africa fails to initiate appropriate and satisfactory steps to deal with the issues to pacify affected victims and work for reconciliation with the countries concerned to put an end to xenophobia, the concerned countries of the victims should come together to table appropriate motions at the AU level first and consider other measures if the situation is allowed to continue,” he said.
Obasanjo recalled his liberation role in different parts of Africa, including getting rid of apartheid in South Africa.
He said it was unfortunate that the Southern African country allowed attacks against fellow citizens and practically did nothing to stop it.
In what appears to be his first reaction on the xenophobic attacks, Obasanjo submitted that it was a great disservice to the continent and the black race, for any African country to encourage or allow or not seriously sanction xenophobia against Africans.
Responding to Buthelezi’s letter dated September 11, which was made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the ex-president stated that Africans living in any other part of Africa must be treated as brothers and friends.
He said there was need for “fence-mending, reconciliation and wound-binding” between South Africa and the countries whose citizens have been victims of xenophobia.
Apparently commenting on the response of Nigerian authorities, Obasanjo pointed out that repatriation of Nigerians from South Africa is obviously not a permanent solution but merely palliative.
He also said xenophobia will not give jobs to South Africans as being touted but would rather make investment in the country difficult.
He, however, advised Nigeria and South Africa to stand together to champion African cause and jointly shepherd development, unity, cooperation and progress.
Obasanjo also urged African nations to learn from the ongoing xenophobic attacks and ensure programmes that will provide livelihoods for their teeming youth population to discourage them from embarking on hazardous journeys.
His letter partly read: “The xenophobia or afrophobia going on in South Africa is an unfortunate issue for South Africa and for the whole of Africa. It is unfortunate in many respects.
“There are only two countries in Africa that have ‘Africa’ as part of their names: Central Africa Republic and Republic of South Africa.
“For any of these two countries and, I dare say, for any African country to encourage or allow or not seriously sanction xenophobia against Africans in their country, it is a great disservice not only to the country where xenophobia takes place and the countries of the victims concerned, but also a great disservice to the whole of Africa and black race.
“We, in Nigeria, if I may speak particularly for Nigeria, did all that we did for liberation in different parts of Africa, particularly in Southern Africa, including getting rid of apartheid in South Africa because we believed it was our obligatory duty to do so as Africans.
“We, as black people, believed and still believe that we would be second-class citizens in the world if we allowed any black people anywhere in the world, not to talk of Africa, to be treated as second-class citizens because of the colour of their skin without fighting against it.
“It is because of our belief in human dignity generally and especially afro dignity. We were motivated and goaded by principle and not by possession, position or praises. We were not doing it to get any reward or material benefit as such.
“We were doing it because we were convinced that it was our duty, our responsibility and our obligation to humanity and to the black race. That is why we, in Nigeria, in spite of our distance from the frontline of the struggle against colonialism in Southern Africa and apartheid in South Africa, we became, in terms of our participation, contribution, commitment and sacrifice, members of the frontline States.
“Whether that is recognised and appreciated or not, we really don’t mind as we believe we have done our duty as we ought to have done, and if occasion occurs in future where we need to open our doors, out of our humanity and Africanity, for people in similar situation of need as happened to people in Southern Africa and South Africa, we will do it again as we did in the past.
“However, we believe that Africans living in any other part of Africa must be treated as brothers and friends. If they commit any crime, they should be treated like citizens of that country will be treated when they commit crime which will mean applying judicial process.
“Moreover, the South African police and other law enforcement agencies must uphold the letter and spirit of the Constitution of South Africa, which stipulate that, ‘The South African Police Service has a responsibility to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, uphold and enforce the law, create a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa, prevent anything that may threaten the safety or security of any community, investigate any crimes that threaten the safety or security of any community, ensure criminals are brought to justice and participate in efforts to address the causes of crime.’
“Where the Police would stand aloof watching miscreants and criminals committing crimes against fellow human beings is condemnable and not acceptable in any civilised society. This was experienced in South Africa in recent times and it shows either incompetence or collusion on the part of the Police.
“The best way to fight crime is to achieve close to full employment in a society and not through xenophobia. Anybody who can deny xenophobia in South Africa of today can deny that my mother is a woman. It should not be a game of denial but rather a game of accepting reality and working at it, together with the rest of Africa where necessary.
“Countries in Africa are not just transit for drugs from sources in Latin America and Asia to consuming populations in North America and Europe, but these countries in Southern Africa and West Africa are also falling victims as consumers and producers.
“It requires collaboration of producing regions and countries working with transit regions and countries and consuming regions and countries to deal effectively with the menace of drugs as established by West Africa Commission on Drugs (WACD).
“As it is being touted that xenophobia will give South Africans jobs, I dare say, it is fallacy. Xenophobia will make investment in South Africa a little bit more difficult which will lead to lack of job creation and loss of existing jobs.
“It should also be realised that most migrants did not migrate out of their country to other countries with total emptiness. Some have education, skills, experience, expertise, entrepreneurship and sheer guts which they can bring to bear on the economy of the country they have migrated to.
“What has helped most developed countries in the world is openness and receiving migrants with open hands and open minds. In any case, all of us in the world are migrants, no matter where we live, depending only on how far back you want to go.”
Politics
I’m not an underdog in Bayelsa guber race –Diri
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, in this interview with Onwuka Nzeshi, speaks on his vision for the state
What are you doing to reconcile all those who contested for the PDP governorship ticket with you to ensure there is no rancour within the party as you go into the election in November?
We’re trying our best. Even now, the process is still ongoing. We are calling them and moving to make peace with everyone. We’re also talking to their friends and brothers to ensure that we all come back together as a party. But, you’ll agree with me that party politics in Nigeria has not been the way it is in other climes. That is why you see people crossing over to other parties with ease. We’re not there yet, but I believe that we need to consolidate on what our party has achieved in our state. We’ve gone beyond the issue of getting control of governance.
A political party has other functions, which it owes its members and these include educating members of the party and building cohesion among them. Here, we see the party as just an avenue to grab political power and that’s why it’s really difficult when you come into a contest like this, somebody is already moving to a rival party just because he lost the ticket at the primary election. You see an aggrieved person moving into not just any other party, but the main rival party that will actually give you the fight of your life.
So, to answer your question directly, we are trying our best; we’re calling them and talking to them. I’ve had discussions with a number of them and they have agreed that they are not going to any other party. They said they will sit back and work with the party to be sure that the PDP wins the governorship election in Bayelsa State. If I win the election, I’m not winning as Douye Diri, but as a member of the PDP, the party that nominated me. So, it is the PDP that is actually winning at the election.
How are you going to manage the Timi Alaibe factor, knowing that he is apparently aggrieved about the outcome of the primary and given the fact that he is a formidable force?
I just told you that I was with him for about 10 years. I also want to let you know that Alaibe and I are from the same local government, so he is my brother. That’s why I’m saying that we are not home and dry yet. We’re still talking to ourselves. We’re still approaching every contestant including him for us to see reason to come together. You know, politics is like marrying a wife or going to look for a wife to marry. Maybe it’s very easy these days, but in our own time, it could take you a whole year to woo a woman. So, we’re still in that process.
I still see him as a brother and I believe he too will see me as a brother. I don’t believe that there is any one of us, including myself, that is indispensable. But I agree with you that Alaibe is a factor. He came into the race and did very well like every other contestant. Everyone of us was in that race to win. I don’t think that anybody will like to throw away N21 million. If somebody comes in with N21 million and doesn’t win the ticket, then be rest assured that maybe the odds were not in his or her favour.
Some people believe that even if Alaibe is pacified and doesn’t defect, you also have the All Progressives Congress (APC) hurdle to scale…
I want to correct an impression. Yes, we have a fight in front of us, but I don’t see the other people as being so strong on the ground to fight the PDP. If we have a free, fair and transparent election, the APC cannot win a councillorship election in Bayelsa State. That’s the truth. It’s all these hypes about federal might, using security agencies to intimidate people or using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to write results.
What was the level of your consultations with key stakeholders like former President Goodluck Jonathan before you started this race?
The former president was my governor and I worked under him as a commissioner. So, that tells you the relationship that I have with him. I have a very cordial relationship with the former president and he was one of the key persons I consulted. I went to him in his house and he received me and took me to his wife because she was our mother at the time he was governor. So in a nutshell, I consulted him and he gave me his blessings. I also consulted very many other leaders before I finally joined the race.
There have been insinuations that Jonathan is more comfortable with Alaibe. What’s your view on that?
You see, politics is a game of interests. Until the man voted, you will not know who he is comfortable with among the contestants. Those speculations are part of the intrigues you find in political contests. The sitting governor said he had no candidate, but I saw in a post that if the governor had only one candidate to be adopted, it would be me. So, anybody can claim that the former president was with him, but it is only at the point of voting that you would know whether the former president is with you or not.
Given your closeness to the incumbent governor, how can you convince the electorate that you are a man of your own and not a stooge drafted to cover up the outgoing regime?
My track record shows who I am; what I stand for and why I even accepted to work with the current governor. Timipre Sylva was in power for five years and I didn’t get into Bayelsa State throughout that period. It shows you that I’m a man of principle. I choose my friends and those I want to work with and I chose to work with Governor Seriake Dickson and I am satisfied, working with him. Do you ask me why? There was a bill that was introduced to the State House of Assembly. It was called the Transparency Bill, which prescribed monthly transparency briefing, where you tell the people what comes into Bayelsa State and what is expended.
Now, because of my privileged position in the engine room of government, every month, when the federal allocation comes and the internal revenue comes to the table, Governor Dickson and I sit together in a committee to allocate what came into the state to the various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government. The committee also includes the deputy governor, commissioner for Finance and all other finance-related officials. At that point, I knew that Governor Dickson was not taking anything out from what was coming into the state.
So, when people say I will be a stooge to cover up, I don’t know what I want to cover up, having known that there has been a transparent process of resource allocation in the state. There is a lot of envy in Bayelsa politics and of course in Nigerian politics. But with what I saw and participated in, I don’t think that there is anything for me to cover up. I just believe that it is out of my humility, honesty and principles that he recognised and felt that this candidate would be someone who will serve our people well.
What would be the policy thrust of your administration if elected as governor of Bayelsa State?
When we took over in 2012, the policy thrust was on education. There was a lacuna in our educational sector and the governor declared a state of emergency on education. I think that to a large extent, he has ameliorated the situation by filling most of the gaps that we discovered when we came into office. For instance, Bayelsa State ranked below 30 in all national examinations, when we came in, but today, we are among the top 10 states in those examinations. So that dream has been achieved to a level, but I will continue with it and ensure that we go higher. If we are among the first 10, I am thinking we should be among the top five. I know that is a very tall order when you have Imo, Lagos and other states, but we will try to improve on our current position.
Next will be the economy. For those of us who are from that place and grew up in the old Rivers State before the creation of Bayelsa State, you know that our local economy is neither here nor there. The sitting governor has tried to revive agriculture and focus on our areas of comparative advantage in the sector. I want to build a local economy in which our people will be directly involved.
I will also focus on security because no government can thrive without security of lives and property of the citizenry. We are seeing bits of it at the federal level. When the level of insecurity is so high, it is difficult for social development and real economic growth to take place.
One of your compatriots, Timi Frank recently said that your emergence as candidate of the PDP will pave way for the APC to grab the governorship seat. Is it true that you’re not on ground in Bayelsa State?
I like when people underestimate me. I’m very happy with it because it is out of that underestimation that I will spring surprises. When people say that my emergence will make the other party to win, they have not taken into cognizance that this is the same man who won two consecutive elections recently. I won election into the House of Representatives and subsequently to the Senate, yet you say that man is an underdog. Good, I’m an underdog; I want to be an underdog.
Politics
Lagos: Sanwo-Olu gives account of stewardship after 100 days
Muritala Ayinla reports that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, seized the opportunity of an event organised to mark his first 100 days in office to reassure Lagosians of his plan to re-activate governance in the state through his six-pillar agenda known as T.H.E.M.E.S
When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came up with the mantra of “Igbega Ipinle Eko” during the build up to the 2019 general election, he did so with the pledge to run an all-inclusive government that will leave nobody behind regardless of what had transpired in the past.
So, he assumed office with unblemished mindset of carrying everyone along irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnic differences. For the 15th governor of the Centre of Excellence “as long as you are ready to join hands with him in taking Lagos to a greater height, you are warmly welcome.”
That has been Sanwo-Olu’s anthem and body language in Alausa, the Lagos seat of power, since he assumed office on May 29, 2019. He appears to be ready for work and he relates well with anyone who shares his vision to take Lagos to the next level. That some individuals benefitted from the immediate past administration will certainly not deter him from working with them as what seems to concern him more is keying into to his T.H.E.M.E.S’s agenda.
But, prior to his assumption of office, many had doubted his capacity to move Lagos forward given the metropolitan nature of the state. They had argued that Sanwo-Olu might likely be elitist in his governance style all in a bid to woo more investors into the state. They added that he might likely focus more on already developed areas.
But his last 100 days has proven that he is ready to put Lagos firmly back on the track of rapid development as well as to address the numerous challenges confronting the state. His words and actions have shown that he is determined to actualize a cleaner Lagos and revive the Lagos Water Corporation, among other abandoned projects.
Speaking while rendering account of his stewardship in the last 100 days in office at a colourful event held at the at De Blue Roof of Lagos Television in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said he is committed to taking Lagos to a greater height despite inheriting so many challenges, ranging from dilapidated roads to poor state of health and education facilities.
The event was also an avenue for him to brief Lagosians on efforts being made to fix the bad portions of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, pot holes across the metropolis and other security and health interventions.
At the colourful event were dignitaries, who included the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who was represented by his wife, Oluremi; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Sherifat Folasade Jaji; Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I; APC Vice Chairman (Lagos East Senatorial District), Ashipa Kaoli Olusanya and the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, among other dignitaries.
Other personalities were former military administrators; traders led by the president of Market Men and Women Association, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, members of the business community, politicians religious leaders as well as other categories of residents.
Addressing the gathering, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that plans had been concluded to employ 15,000 teachers to boost the standard of education in the state. He stressed that the employment was decided to ensure adequate and efficient learning and teaching in schools. He assured people with disabilities that have teaching skills will also be employed.
He added that the growing number of pupils in schools in the state made it imperative for employment of more teachers to ensure Lagos pupils have the best of education and provide the state with the right human resources in the future.
His words: “We have discovered that the number of pupils in our schools has increased. And it is important that we also increase the number of teachers that will impact the learning on the pupils. Aside that, we will also be providing increasing the number of equipment we have in our schools to ensure that the manpower and equipment are commensurate.
“Also, we will be introducing new curriculum in our schools to ensure the knowledge that will be impacted on them meet 21st century demands. I can assure you that all these will be done very soon.”
Harping on development in the transportation sector, the governor said that new policies that will regulate the operations of commercial motorcycles also known as Okada in the state are underway.
According to him, “it has become imperative for us as a government to map out new policies that would guide how okada riders operate in Lagos State. This would further stem the tide of accidents and indiscriminate use of okada on Lagos roads. When these are eventually put in place, we expect strict compliance from all concerned in our quest to achieving a greater Lagos for all, in line with our ‘THEMES’ policy trust.”
Speaking further on his achievements, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “After taking oath of office, our resolve towards achieving a greater Lagos was made known through our six policy areas. We remain committed to a Lagos, where there would be Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; a Lagos of 21st Century economy; entertainment and tourism as well as security and governance and I urge all to contribute their quota to make this a reality.”
“Within 24 hours in office, I signed my First Executive Order on Sanitation and Traffic Management, LASTMA now operates two daily shifts to ease the free flow of traffic in the State. I have also visited the Apapa corridor four times in the last 100 days. As a government, we are not one for excuses.”
To address power challenge in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government and an Egyptian electricity firm, Elsewedy, are working on producing over 20,000 prepaid meters for households in the state. He added that discussions are on with the discos and a power firm on how to increase power supply through embedded power.
Sanwo-Olu said that his government would be leveraging on private sector partnership and funding to execute programmes and projects, stating that partnership with the private sector is critical as it controls about 80 per cent of Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
As part of strategies to sustain the achievements recorded in waste management, the governor said over 20 million units of waste bags had been produced for distribution, so that residents can bag and sort their waste appropriately. He promised that 40 million units of waste bags would be produced in the coming weeks.
To address transportation challenges in some parts of the state, the governor promised that the Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT lane would be completed before the end of the year.
He said that the Lekki-Ikoyi toll plaza would soon be cashless to reduce the gridlock generated by the tolling. “The Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Bridge would become cashless in the next couple of weeks to ease traffic on that corridor and have less human contact as possible.
Sanwo-Olu also enumerated other giant strides such as the commissioning of the Dr. Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park in Oregun, commissioning of 120 patrol vehicles and 35 patrol motorcycles and prompt payment of pensions to retirees by the Lagos State Pension Commission.
Other accomplishments, according to the governor are rehabilitation of roads across the state, including the Lagos-Badagry Expressway; commencement of work on the abandoned Pen Cinema Bridge and Isawo Road in Ikorodu and launch of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) W-Initiative in collaboration with Access Bank to empower women entrepreneurs and business start-ups.
To boost provision of internet facilities in the state, the governor revealed plans to establish a Lagos Metropolitan Fibre Optics Station, just as he hopes to work assiduously to make Lagos State School feeding programme a reality.
Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, stated that in just 100 days, Lagosians can attest to the fact that the combination of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy remains a formidable one hence their ability to lead the people to the Lagos of their dream is clearly not in doubt.
He said: “In the last 100 days, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned various projects for the well-being of Lagosians such as the Maternal and Child Care Centre in Eti-Osa and the launch of the Lagos Blue Bus programme just mention a few.
With the inauguration of the state executive council and the efforts made so far by the governor to make Lagos work again, Lagosians are watching if Governor Sanwo-Olu would be able to live up to expectations of the estimated 22 million residents of the state.
