Kogi guber: Ex-gov’s son wants court declare him winner of PDP primary

Mr. Dapo Akinosun, a lawyer and Managing Partner at SimmonsCooper Partners, in this interview, speaks on the controversy $9.6 billion judgement procured by an Irish firm – Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) against the Nigerian government, the Muhammadu Buhari administration and restructuring, among others. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

As a lawyer, what is your position on the controversy $9.6 billion judgement that a foreign firm, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) got against Nigerian government in a British court?

It certainly shows that while there could be corruption in Nigeria, we have a lot of foreigners who seek to explore the weakness in our administrative processes to steal from the government. I have always felt that corruption or fraud did not begin from Nigeria; it is actually foreigners that taught us. They perfected the act and what you see is the re-export of it because how do you explain somebody who has confirmed that he never did his own part of the contract; even assuming for argument sake the contract was true; he was supposed to build a gas pipeline, he never did it and he never said they did it, but then you go and sued and said you want damages of what you have not done your own part.

Where in the world is that done? But because it is collusion between the white guys who are trying to take the advantage of us and also even their own court system that is being used to take an advantage of our own processes. But in all honestly from what we can all see and what we have heard, the whole contract itself was a sham from inception. If you read the documents very well, the first thing you will see is that they were contracting for a capacity of gas that was not available. They said they were going to take flair gas; how much is the flair gas that is available and they wanted 1.5 million scuffs a day, which is not available in Nigeria.

They said they want wet gas; they were speaking with Addax, not with Federal Government by the way. The contract was private; it was between them, Addax and Mobil who were supposed to supply them gas that they were flaring. Mobil at that time had its own gas processing plant. So, there was no way Mobil will ever give them the capacity of the wet gas that they wanted. They wanted unprocessed gas and wet gas so that they can process it. But Mobil was already processing its gas and Addax said we cannot give you that quantity of gas; it is not possible.

It is so unfortunate that the country was in transition in those period and they took advantage of that as well. When they were going for arbitration, they knew that ministers had not being appointed. This thing started under the administration of President Umaru Yar’Adua. They went quiet for sometime and came up again during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. When they see that the country is to settle they will keep quiet and show up again when there is a gap in the administration. Yes, government is one but as we all known, there were times ministers had not been appointed and elections were also going on and the country was distracted by those things and they saw that and took advantage of it. I think it is a fraudulent thing.

What is your take on the first 100 days of the Muhammadu Buhari administration?

I think the Federal Government has started on a faster note than the first term. Now the cabinet is in place and things have beginning to take shape. You will see that the economy has not gotten to the point where Nigerians expect but there are also a lot of things that have gone or going on that can make it better. But as Nigerians, we are very impatient; we want everything to happen in one day. A house was not built in a day and if the disruption happened over a long period of time, rebuilding is always much more difficult and even more painful than when you are pulling a house down.

I did a study once and I looked at all these money we are talking about; the problem of the Federal Government is that there is no enough money to carry out all the projects they want to do and I think that has been alluded to several times by both the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) boss and the Minister of Finance at different times that the intake we have in Nigeria today is too small for all the amount of money we need to run. We have 200 million people in Nigeria and our budget if you convert it into dollars is slightly over $2 billion.

If you look at Brazil, which is a country of about 210 million people, the budget of Brazil for the same period is about $20 billion. So, when you look at what you want to achieve in a country of 200 million people vis-à-vis what Brazil of 210 million people seek to achieve in the same time frame, you will find that the first problem we have is that all the money that comes into the government to spend for Nigeria is small compared to what they need to do. Brazil even has more infrastructures in place than Nigeria.

We are just at a point of rebuilding our infrastructures and that is why you find out that many projects are budgeted for but cannot be completed because the income doesn’t match the expenditure. And so, they will budget for a project year after year, and if they don’t make enough money it will be difficult to do those things. And that irrespective of any corruption or money that is even stolen at all; the money is not just enough. As Nigerians, we need to begin to think out of the box on how we can make more money and generate revenue.

How would you actually justify your argument that this government doesn’t have enough money to carry out everything it ought to have done because of the believe that government recovered so much from General Sani Abacha’s loots and other money from corrupt people. What is government doing with these funds?

When a government says I have recovered money, first of all, the money that was recovered, you are not just going to recover it and spend it, you have to recover it and bring it back into budget for next cycle they are doing the budget before they can start spending it. It has to be appropriated, otherwise if they just take it and spent, they will also be irresponsible and reckless. And any other person will believe that any money that is recover can be spent anyhow. So, even if you recover the money, you are not free to spend it immediately; you must first of all put it in a budget and say this is what we want to do with the recovered money.

So, recovered money is not money government can spend immediately. There has to be a process otherwise it would also be stolen again. There is also a process for recovering money. Even if I seize your asset, it doesn’t become what I can spend until all the legal burdens are cleared. I can seize it and keep it but then the owner of it will go and fight in court. We have seen that in Mrs. Patience Jonathan’s cases. So, until all those issues are clearly resolved, the government cannot start spending the money. Sometime as you know litigation can take one year and it can last for 10 years but until all legal hurdles are cleared, they cannot start spending it without budgeting for it.

On the issue of how much government is getting and spending on projects, it is clear to all of us that government is not getting enough money to finance many projects. Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been bad for several years. Government has budgeted for it over and over but there were no funds released because the money the government has is not enough. It is one thing for government to budget and say this year I want to spend N2 trillion, but until government gets N2trillion; it cannot give all the money out. Government doesn’t have expectations that I will receive more than N2 trillion.

Of the money government gets today, over 30 per cent of it is use to pay salaries; just salaries of staff and not infrastructure. As we all know, this government has not sacked anybody since it came. Governments in the past have been known to retrench and sack people and those people who were sacked did not get their compensation until this administration. The Nigerian Airway Staff who were sacked several years ago did not get their compensation until now. This government also paid compensation to ex-Biafran soldiers.

Those who were sacked in NEPA did not get their compensation until this administration. So, already the salaries, allowances and pensions that were even being paid to people that were been sacked and resigned years ago is out of the money government is getting today. Government is billions of naira as salaries of current staff and also paying billions of naira as salary and pensions to those who resigned. Government is also subsidizing many things. Government wants to provide roads, railways, power and infrastructures but meanwhile they still have overhead expenses and logistics they are paying for. So, the money is not just enough to do everything considering several demands government needs to meet up with.

Does that not justify the argument of those who are calling for restructuring; that we should go back to what we have in the First Republic and let all regions manages their resources and contribute little to the centre?

Unfortunately, I was not around during the First Republic and the question I will ask is that, if it worked then, why did we break it up? If it worked then, it should have been improved upon. There is strength in unity and number. When you are together, that is when you have a big market and we can say we are 200 million people. However, we can break more things into more state and regional control. There have been clamour for state policing; I agree with those kind of things that if each region or state has its own police. Of course, there is danger of abuse of it that people are afraid that governors may abuse it. The more critical thing is how can it be sustained.

And what we should be looking at in term of state control is what each state should generate. Many of the states today don’t generate enough funds to even pay their own salaries and Federal Government had to intervene to pay salaries of civil servants in the states. So, if you now made those states region and you say no more money from the centre, how would they survive? Don’t forget that the states have already being created, should we now say the states should be dissolved and merge together? What we should be looking forward to is a situation where each state is able to generate enough resources to run its affairs.

Like this: Like Loading...