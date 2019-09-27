Politics
Kwara: Discordant tunes over Saraki’s gesture
ADEWALE AJAYI reports on the controversy trailing the recent distribution of education materials by the immediate Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Kwara State
Since he failed in his bid to return to the Senate, where he was hitherto fortunate to preside over the affairs of the Red Chamber for four years, and also losing the political empire he inherited from his father – Senator Olusola Saraki – the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has been receiving bashing from his political adversaries.
His travail is borne out of the fact that his antagonists saw his defeat as an opportunity to get back at him, now that he is regarded as vulnerable, after he lost his influence in Kwara politics during the 2019 general elections.
Prior to the 2019 general elections, Saraki, who governed Kwara State with the influence of his father for two consecutive terms of eight years before going to the Senate in 2011, was dreaded and respected by his political associates and followers, as many people looked up to him for favour and patronage.
But the state where Saraki called the shots for many years condemned his move to distribute education material for schools in his senatorial constituency. The Kwara State government while rejecting the education materials donated by the former President of the Senate, said Saraki personalised the constituency project that was for Kwara public schools.
According to a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Yakub Aliagan, the ministry was not aware of the donation initially.
”The state government wasn’t aware of the distribution of these instructional materials in the first instance. The appropriate thing to do is to send those materials to the Ministry of Education, which has a statutory duty of vetting learning materials for quality control and then approve such for distribution.
“Not doing so was a violation of a basic rule, which is key to strengthening our institutions and keeping standards. Besides, it is wrong for anyone to emblazon their images or personal logos on instructional materials made with public resources for distribution in public schools.
“The said materials were some sort of Constituency Projects, which have been approved and funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Aliagan stated.
He further explained that the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, had earlier rejected a proposal to emblazon his personal picture on instructional materials for public School.
Responding, to the allegation, the Mandate Office of the former Senate President explained that the Kwara State government misunderstood the capturing and implementation process of the distributed instructional materials.
The Director of Project and Empowerment of the Mandate Office, Otukoko Ibraheem, in a statement, accused the Kwara State government of having a misconception of the true picture of the process and rejected the donation.
“From the published positions, it is clear that the state government has misconceptions about the true picture of the processes involved in capturing and implementation of projects of that nature.
“For the purpose of clarity, the distribution of the instructional materials is a constituency project facilitated by Saraki through the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC.
“It is a commission constituted by law as an agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to build and develop capacities of students in Basic Schools in the constituency.
“And the constituency projects with UBEC is not limited to distribution of books, it includes: Construction of classrooms, provision of Pupils and Teachers’ furniture, distribution of customized notebooks and textbooks (as it appears in the UBEC documents).
“It also includes the distribution of Science Laboratory equipment, distribution of Mathematics kits, distribution of computer systems and generator sets,” he said.
Ibraheem further stressed that during the needs assessment conducted by the Mandate Office in collaboration with the Local Government Education Area offices, which are directly in charge of Basic Schools (Primary 1-6 and JSS 1-3) across the four local governments for capturing of schools with basic infrastructure and material needs and same was communicated to UBEC by Mandate office for implementation.
“Prior to distribution of the items, the Mandate Office, again informed the LGAs to invite the selected schools, as shortlisted by UBEC for collection of ‘approved’ items for their respective schools. So, to say the state government is not aware of the distribution will throw many unanswerable questions to one’s mind,” Ibraheem stated.
He categorically stated that no picture was emblazoned on the materials as claimed by the state government. According to him, the materials are of UBEC standards across the country.
His words: “It was published by the Federal Government approved publishers such as RASMED Publishers Limited, BINANI publishing Limited, STRAIGHT GATE Publisher Limited and others as they are in the UBEC database as approved publishers.
”So, for the ministry to say the items are ‘substandard’ and need vetting would mean that the ministry is not aware of these processes undergone by the UBEC already or that the ministry decided not to know to allow it dance to the tune dictated by the payer of the piper.
”On the emblazoned pictures on the instructional materials, it is to be noted that no picture was emblazoned by Senator Saraki or his Mandate Office on the distributed items.
”It is a standard used by MDAs for some projects of both the Executives and the legislators, especially when it has to do with training equipment and material supplies.
”If the state government has any biased issue with this, it is advisable that she communicates the UBEC and other MDAs involved on the need to change the approach.”
While the Saraki camp insists that what is playing out over distribution of the educational materials as venting of anger by the Kwara State government, there is no doubt that some people in the state are still aggrieved over the political hegemony created by the Saraki family and which sidelined some prominent indigenes of the state.
While only those who were ready to kowtow before the family were considered for political patronages, the people of the state had wanted to overthrow the dynasty for years, but always failed until the opportunity afforded itself in the last general election.
Not satisfied with dethroning Saraki political dynasty, some people in the state are even afraid of his shadow and are doing anything humanly possible to demystify his position and influence. Against this backdrop, any good gesture from his end is misconstrued and misinterpreted. Such is seen as an attempt on his part to bounce back to reckoning.
But, some members of political school in the state are of the view that politics should not be a do-or-die affair, but an avenue to advance an idea or a cause and doing contrary may not usher in the development expected, which is the major objective of being in politics.
By rejecting the education materials supplied to the state, the pupils are at the receiving end and they are the ones that will hear the brunt.
To analysts and observers, there is the need to draw a line between politics and delivering of dividends of democracy to the people. They also opined that that the essence of been in politics is to serve the people and not for personal aggrandizement.
Livestock policy same as RUGA, cattle colony –Pogu
In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, the National President, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, argued that the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) is a re-branding of the controversial Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) and the catlle colony. Excerpts…
What is your reaction to the recent endorsement of the National Livestock Transformation Programme by governors of the 19 northern states?
We are not in support of that policy and we have addressed the issue holistically in a document. We have even brought out the historical perspectives to it by looking at what previous governments had done or intended to do in the past. In the document, we identified the types of cattle we have in Nigeria and where they thrive best. We identified the far North as the breeding area; the Middle Belt as the fattening area while the South and other parts of Nigeria are the consuming areas. Right from the beginning, the idea was never to have cattle all over the place.
We’ve looked at all these and traced it down to where we are now. The question we are asking is:
Why is the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme starting with six states?
There are five of them in the Middle Belt and only one from the far North.
So, we have looked at the entire programme and its antecedents and we’ve drawn our conclusion that there is something more to this policy than meets the eye. Why is it that when this kind of decision was reached by your governors, socio-cultural groups like yours were not consulted?
The challenge is that we seem not to have achieved the kind of status where governors of the Middle Belt region will call their citizens to reason together on an issue such as this. It is unfortunate. This lumping of everyone as North against other parts of the country is counter-productive in the current Nigerian setting.
When you assemble 19 governors, how many governors are left in the 36 states of Nigeria?
You can see that it is a strategy to intimidate the governors from the other parts of the country. It is also a ploy to intimidate some of the governors of the socalled northern states who may not be in agreement with the agenda of the northern oligarchy. Sometimes, decisions are foisted on them.
Some of these northern governors whose states are embattled as a result of the farmers/herders clashes may have a different view about the policy. Their states have been so destabilised by insecurity that they cannot truly be on the same page with the so-called majority, but they attend such meetings for reasons best known to them. This is the kind of situation we are facing and some of these governors are not courageous enough to express their dissent on issues.
For instance, look at what came out from the deputy governor of Benue State who represented his governor at the meeting. He said that they were going to look at it and see whether it was in conformity with the existing laws. These things are so manipulated that they don’t even have time to do anything.
What do you intend to do now that your governors have adopted a policy that the Middle Belt Forum does not like? We intend to share our position with the rest of Nigerians through the media because this thing is not only affecting the Middle Belt but the rest of Nigeria.
It is actually targeted against the Middle Belt and the South because the land they want to take are mainly from the Middle Belt and the South. Not only that, the Miyetti Allah has started saying that Fulani are the largest ethnic group in Nigeria.
So , you can see the direction they are coming from; it’s all about change of demography; it’s all about land grabbing and it’s about making Nigeria the habitation of all Fulanis in West Africa and other parts of the continent.
Nobody is talking about the indigenous Fulani any more. No, it is just Fulani whether he is from Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso or wherever, as long as he is Fulani, he can be accommodated in Nigeria. That is what is going on and that is what we are fighting against. What specific aspect are you not comfortable with in the programme?
Remember that our lands have been taken over by the Fulani who attacked our communities and displaced our people. Most of these people who are farmers are now in IDP Camps.
The lands have neither been taken back from the Fulani raiders nor have these indigenous people been taken back to its land to farm. But it is these land that the Federal Government wants to use for their National Livestock Transformation Project. So you can see that it is a well planned, well orchestrated programme to disposses our people of their ancestral land and to occupy them with Fulanis.
Governor Solomon Lalong of Plateau State is the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and read the communique of the group at that meeting where the policy was adopted. How do you reconcile the fact that Lalong is one of your sons from the Middle Belt?
Lalong’s antecedents and pronouncements from his first term as governor have been in this direction and that clearly explains why the North chose to use someone like him as the arrowhead. The oligarchy will always use such people to execute such an agenda so that when we talk, they will say: Is it not your son that is leading the project?
When we talk about the inland waterways which they want to take, they will say: Is it not your son, Boss Mustapha, the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who championed the bill while he was at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)? So, these people have perfected the art of using your own against you. We’re fully aware of these manipulations. We’re also praying and working on such people continually to see the light.
But you know it is difficult to liberate people who are mentally and psychologically in bondage.
Beyond expressing your opposition to this new policy in the media, are you going to protest formally to the Northern Governors’ Forum or the Presidency?
We are going to ensure that the document containing our position on the policy gets to the authorities including the President, governors and members of the National Assembly and so on.
There are so many issues we are addressing because the country has never had these number of challenges at the same time. We have issued arising from the last general elections especially regarding what qualification one needs to vie for an office. Whether we like it or not, the outcome of the elections have been foisted on us but we have to work on the National Assembly to work on the Electoral Act so that we don’t have some of the issues we are facing today. We are confronted with the taking over of our parcel of land; we are facing a government that rolls out policies that are anti-people and we are facing a hegemony that does not think our people have right to life.
There are myriads of problems that are confronting us and we have to tackle them as they come. We will do our best within the circumstances we have found ourselves.
Again, one of your sons, Abubakar Tsav, recently described your group as noise makers whose dream of extricating the Middle Belt from the Northern hegemony will come to nothing. How would you react to this?
We’ve already addressed that issue. You see, over the years, the far North has continued to use Muslims within the Middle Belt to disparrage our people.
Some people know the truth about what is happening but still prefer to do the bidding of their paymasters because they think those people matter more than their own people. These are people who have killed thousands of their own people and owned up to it. They claimed that they killed them because some people rustled their cattle. But the generality of our people know who we are.
We in the Middle Belt are not a conquered people. Yes, we are today in a nation called Nigeria and we have been together for almost 60 years as an independent country. We feel that in this modern Nigeria, we should all be treated as equal citizens who can aspire to whatever position and not by aligning oneself with a hegemonic authorities who were propped up by the British during the colonial era.
Today, every group in Nigeria should be free to exist independently and aspire to any position in the governance of the county. Some of our people need psychological liberation but if they have chosen to sell their whole being to the Caliphate, so be it. Another man, also made similar claims but we told him: Stay where you are; be whoever you want to be; identify with whoever you want, but Middle Belt Forum will continue to stand on the path of truth because that is the only way to liberate our people
What is your message to the Middle Belt people who may feel aggrieved by the adoption of the National Livestock Transformation Programme?
As far as we are concerned, the wholesale adoption of that programne was done out of clandestine motives.
Most of us in the Middle Belt Forum have looked at it dispassionately and we have come to the conclusion that the National Livestock Programme is just a variant of the Ruga Settlement programme or Cattle Colony, which they claimed to have suspended. It’s the same old wine, put in a different wine bottle. We discovered that the programme focuses mainly on cattle and excludes other livestock such as goats, pigs and poultry, which are alternative sources of protein for our people.
This is a programme in which the government intends to spend about N100 billion but it only talks about taking parcels of land and cattle but does not talk about the people who own the lands.
In essence, they simply want to seize the land belonging to some people and hand them over to another group of people under the guise of national interest.
While we will continue to educate our people about the implications of this policy, we urge our people to defend their land and protect lives and property in their immediate communities We will continue to kick against this policy until the government and all those concerned realise that it is inimical to our existence.
Nobody is against our local Fulani but every community should endeavour to identify these local Fulani people and encourage them to ranch their cattle. What we don’t want is a situation where you take our ancestral land and bring Fulanis from all over Africa to come and occupy our land.
In free, fair contest, Yahaya Bello won’t score 25% in any local govt –Musa Wada
Engineer Musa Wada is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. In this exclusive interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR, Wada bared his mind on how he hopes the election would take shape in his favour, among other issues. Excerpts
Your emergence as the PDP candidate came as a surprise to many. What happened behind the scene?
Well there wasn’t really any magic, let’s just say we worked hard. Many people underrated us, yes but that was positive. That gave us the latitude to concentrate on delegates and market our manifesto and programmes to them. For instance, I can tell you that I personally know the majority of the nearly 3000 delegates, particularly the statutory delegates.
Other aspirants had their strategies, mine was to simply locate the delegates and engage them, I guess that worked.
What are your programmess for the state, should you emerged as the governor?
We shall immediately declare a stateof- emergency in all sectors.
There’s nothing that is functional in Kogi State right now. All basic infrastructures have shut down. Enter Lokoja today, there is hardly any motorable road.
I hear that they are rushing to do window dressing on the high traffic Ganaja Road but where have they been in four years?
Just like they rushed to pay three months salary after owing for over 40 months, who do they think they are deceiving?
You are from the same district with the running mate to the APC candidate, what are the mechanism you intend to use to avoid split vote in the senatorial district?
You see, all we ask for is a free, fair and credible contest. If that happens, I don’t see the incumbent government of Yahaya Bello scoring 25 per cent in any LGA in the state, not just the Eastern Senatorial District. The truth is that the people are just plain tired of the present government.
The hunger, poverty, violence and all the failings of the government of my opponent is evenly spread across the state. There are people who are owed salaries running into over three years and they are abound in all the senatorial district. I guess they are desperately trying to ignite ethnic sentiments now, but I think it’s too late in the day.
They didn’t spare any tribe from the suffering and miseries they visited on the state. The resolve to do away with them is unanimous in East, Central and West. Your party is enmeshed in crises over the outcome of the primary election. Are you not worried that these may ruboff on you? The truth is that our so-called crisis is being over sensationalise by certain elements afraid of our unity. Yes, one aspirant out of the 13 of us that contested is displeased with the outcome. But as you know, PDP remains a family. There is no room for intractable rancour. We are discussing and very soon we shall reach an understanding. I can assure you that we are going into this contest as one family.
Your party is loosing membership to the ruling APC particularly in the western senatorial district, is that not a problem? I think there’s a lot of propaganda and misinformation going on by the other side. Nobody, I repeat, nobody of significance in our party has defected in the west or anywhere for that matter. As a matter of fact, there was a stakeholders’ meeting of the zone in Lokoja just yesterday and every single stakeholder endorsed the Musa Wada/ Sam Aro ticket.
The information of mass defection is therefore blatantly false. One of the aspirants and a son to a former governor is in court to challenge your emergence, what are you doing to avoid this distraction? I have already told you that we are discussing. Insha Allah, we shall resolve faster than you expect. The coming election has been projected in some quarters to be laced with violence, how prepared are you? That is a matter of extreme concern to us. Even the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in our state expressed similar fears last week.
But you see nobody talking of violence will implicate the PDP. Only one side is preparing for violence and that is the person we shall remove by the power of the electorate and the grace of almighty Allah on November 16. How are you so sure of the person?
Everybody knows that some politicians have been engaged in arms build up and the recruitment of thugs and mercenaries. We have reports that he has gone as far as Niger Delta, Nasarawa State, Niger State and many other places to recruit violent persons to cause mayhem during the election.
We are shocked that the security agencies are silent while all these are going on. They seem to be having a field day in their preparation for violence. Three weeks ago when we held our primary elec tion, despite the overwhelming presence of police and DSS, unknown gunmen came to attack the venue with the intention of aborting it. We know who sent the gunmen. We believe the security agencies also know, but as you can see, nothing had been done since then to fish out the gunmen.
What is their business with your primary, what could be the motive?
The motive was to ensure that no candidate emerges for PDP before the expiration of the window for primaries in INEC timetable, but they failed spectacularly. Now they have procured a Vice Chairman of a ward from the village of Bello’s Chief of Staff and running mate to go to court.
They have hired a lawyer and Bello and his running mate are bragging that they would rather spend N3billion in court to void our primaries than to face us at the polls.
You can see that the violence is driven purely by desperation on the part of the incumbent. They had four years to impress the people and govern well but they chose to be oppressive and repressive.
Now is the time to give account and they think thugs and guns can change the situation. We are not going to prepare for violence. Our strength lies with the Kogi people that have been dehumanised and humiliated in the last four years.
They will resist any weapon fashioned against their right to vote out a failed government.
There are calls for the removal of the REC, do you also subscribe to that?
You see there are concerns about the neutrality of INEC, but we are a law-abiding party. We don’t have a choice but to pray and hope that INEC will discharge its constitutional duty and mandate without fear or favour. Nobody else can conduct the election except INEC, so we must reinforce our confidence in its non partisanship.
What is your call to electorates?
Kogi voters must come out enmasse to ensure that they vote, and they must protect their votes legally. They must not allow allow anybody to intimidate them, no matter who or how highly placed. Where the people are resolved and determined, nobody can steal their mandate.
I’ll only conceed defeat if APC, PDP beat me convincingly –Bobmanuel
- ‘I won’t discriminate against non-indigenes’
Fayeofori Bobmanuel is the governorship candidate for the All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he reeled out his programmes and vowed not to to discriminate against non-indigenes in the state, if he becomes the governor, among other issues.
As a candidate, what credentials qualify you for the top job?
I am partly from Nembe and partly from Rivers State. I am a technocrat and an industrialist. I have been in the private sector for so many years now. I am a specialist on generator. I am an activist and onetime Financial Director of the Niger Delta Unity Council Worldwide. I have served my people with integrity. I am 41-year-old, I have served at eagle cement as a foreman. I have my West African Examination Council certificate.
Why do you want to be the governor of Bayelsa State?
When the late Alamiesiegha became the first executive governor of Bayelsa, he had a dream and a blueprint of how to develop Bayelsa. He developed human resources and the land but it is not enough. I have not seen another governor beside Alamiesiegha who has come to develop this state. Look at the whole of Bayelsa, when there is rainfall, the whole place will be flooded. It is because there is no proper drainage system in the state capital. If I’m given the opportunity to become the governor, I will put up a drainage system to curb that problem. There are abundant parcels of land that have not been developed because they are swampy. I will make sure that the owners of these parcels of land partner with the Ministry of Lands and Housing so that the land can be developed.
We will help them through reclaiming the parcels of the land, the government will assist the owners to develop their parcels of land with at least 60 per cent of the funds to reclaim the land so that the state capital can grow massively. Bayelsa only depends on civil service jobs and it cannot accommodate all the youths in the state, and because it can’t accommodate all, there is a lot of criminality. There is cultism all over. Have you played any role to help situation? In Samphino my area, I formed a vigilance group and we caught a lot of criminals and handed them over to the police.
Today, there is no criminality in Samphino Road. If I can do that I can as well use that method to work with the security agents and make sure that Bayelsa is peaceful.
And these boys are on the streets because of lack of employment. In those days when Alams was the governor, there were lots of petty jobs that people were using to help themselves but this time around even the civil servants are not well paid.
That has been one of the major challenges that made these youths to be on the street and be joining different kinds of cult groups in the name of help and protection. To curb youth criminality in the state, I am going to create a craft centre with a difference where every equipment in the centre is well placed. At the end, the youths learning there can be employed. For instance, we are one of the highest supplier of gas to the nation.
The unrefined crude oil that is the organic matters can be used for things like plastic. We will create a parastatal called biotech where we can produce all those things and sell to the people and make more revenue for the state. That will also create more employment. Do you have any plan for electric-ity? Look at the gas turbine, if I become the governor of this state, I’m going to revive the gas turbine in conjunction with the Federal Government to see that we have an independent power supply. Through this, we will create more jobs and enhance the youth of our state and sell power to neighbouring states.
What if we run into another recession by the time you become the governor, how will you cope?
I believe that there is always a solution. When a good leader is there with good followers we can achieve it. We have all the resources but we are going to partner with the central. If you are not in good terms with the central, there is no way you can have that sympathy from the central but when we align with the centre, we will achieve this goal. We will align with the centre by showing commitment not by loyalty. The time of loyalty has gone. In showing commitment that my state can do this, and by telling the president that our state can do it, through that we can achieve it. Which of your programmes do you think you can achieve within four years? I believe that with good vision even in two years we can achieve them.
First of all, I will study the organogram of my administration try knowing the kind of people that are in my cabinet. The problem we are having in this state is not just the governor but the people around him. So for me, the people that I’m putting my trust on should be well figured out and then we will have a proposal on how to go about them within the time frame. Like the rehabilitation of gas turbine, within one year that can be achieved.
Before the problem of Alamco, he has already paid Rose Royce to manufacture about 60,000 Megawatts worth of turbine and that has been lying there before Goodluck Jonathan came and bought other ones.
We knew that some of those things must have been stolen but it is just to recouple them and get a transmitter where light can be transmitted. Gas turbine is already dead? Will you have billions to inject into it? Well, my government will not want a situation whereby I will boss over anybody. My being there means that I’m a servant. As a servant, I will want to make sure that they must eat and they must be paid salary and they must also understand that we must electricity light.
So, there is no way I will spend all the money in that place because for sure I’m a professional. With the knowledge of these things, I know how to go about it. It is just to bring my co-professionals either the expatriates or indigenous professionals like me so that we will sit down, peruse and come up with the target.
And that is why I said in less than one year, we can achieve that goal. If in one year, you can achieve one then in four years, things can be done. How about drainages? Drainage does not even take up to six months. You will just get the surveyors with the people in charge with aircraft to fly up and take the map reading of Bayelsa.
We have a lot of swamps and rivers, you just look at where the waters will be channelled, but before then, there should be an expansion of the creeks to absorb water. Even the gas turbine may not work 24 hours for us because we can also get power from that water because it moves with pressure, it can give us a dam. If you go to Kaiama, the route going to Warri and this our Biseni axis, look at the way the current flows. In that situation what do you do, you provide a dam and mount it there then energy being generated gives light more than the gas turbine. With that, in less than two years, we have achieved two things and Bayelsa will not be flooded the way we are having flooding issue. Within that four years if we have 500 students in those areas, at least 200 students can come out perfectly well.
Do you know Bayelsans are depending only on salaries but there are many avenues of creating wealth for the state. I assure you if I become the governor of this state, tax payment will be highly reduced beside, the state itself has suffered a lot and there are many ways they can generate tax. Where is the tax even going to? Can we give account of the tax?
I’m also assuring us that the lives of women in the state would be safe, there is so much domestic violence against women. In fact women are highly intimidated in Bayelsa. I know the pains our females are having in the state. When I come to power, I am going to sponsor a bill that would be passed into law to stop that. By so doing, we will bring back the lost glory of Bayelsa. There are two major political parties in the state with PDP holding since the inception of democracy till date while APC struggles to see if it can take it this time.
Why do you think your party can win?
I think I have served my state. I was once a temporary employee of the Judiciary. I served under Talford Ongolo. I also served under Ayabowei and all the rest. With the experience I have gotten from the judiciary, I believe that I can do better. These same PDP and APC are the same people causing problems in this state. They will only come and make promises without fulfilling them.
As a PDP or APC governor, how do you feel?
Are you the one that voted yourself into power? You must know that people voted for you. So what do you have to reciprocate that gesture? It is not by giving them money but getting things right. Like the highest thing that people need in this Baylesa are light, water, roads good hospitals. If you provide these things even in four years, you can step aside. But if you want to step aside, the people will call you to come and continue.
If they don’t know how to administer, at least let me come in and tell them that we can do it. It is not the money you have. It is not the godfather that you have because Bayelsans are not going to vote party this time but for individual candidates who have the interest to serve Bayelsa not somebody who does not have Bayelsa at heart. We also know that PDP and APC are made up god fathers. When the godfather makes you to attain that seat, you will dance to his tunes.
That will make the state not to grow because you want pay some percentages to your god father. With such situation, you cannot work even to pay salaries will be difficult. Bayelsans should vote for somebody who will get to the grass root. It is not all about party but the individuals. Let’s change the narrative and a new Bayelsa will come.
If you succeed, what is that different thing that you will bring to the state?
We have only eight local governments in the state. I will say that our former president Goodluck Jonathan didn’t take note of that when he was the president. But we wrote to him to see how he can create more local governments but he didn’t do that. I will make sure that more local governments are created as far as I’m
having a good relationship with the central government. There is no way in my four years in office that Bayelsa will not have more local governments so that governance will get to the grass roots. I know there are so many uncompleted projects started by the present administration. If you win what will you do with them? I will first of all finish those ones before going into new projects because without finishing those ones, they will continue to be setback. Like the five-star hotel, it was started by Jonathan which he would have finished but it is still like that, now Alamiesigha came and started 500-bed hospital on Mgbi Road, Alams meant well for Baylesans. He left and Jonathan came, he didn’t stay. He stayed only for one year and six months. He would have been one of the best governors in Bayelsa if not in the whole of Niger Delta. He was ready to perform but he left and Sylva came. He also worked. Sylva put both human and physical infrastructure. The majority of the link roads were done by Sylva. I give him kudos. Like the 500-bed hospital, I will make sure that the purpose for which that was meant for will be actualised. How do you intend to increase the revenue base of the state? That is why we need an industrialist like me. Somebody who has been an industrialist for 28 years is not a child. You don’t just come and talk in the society but having the knowledge in conjunction with expartriates. Now the plastic industry, if we have biotech plastic industry, we will use it to revive the plastic industry. Like we have palm trees here, through them we can make pomade, books and all the rest. Now the Bayelsa palm is already dead. Malaysia was nothing before it ventured into palm oil business and the seeds were taken from Nigeria. Why can’t we revive Bayelsa palm? Who is your political godfather? I don’t have any godfather. Now, we are being ruled by cultists. Before you become a governor, you must take oath. It is time God himself wants to bring His people. And we should say no to godfatherism. Let us all go to the polls and test our popularity. If APC wins in a free and fair contest, without rigging, I will not go to court, I will join hands with them and make sure that Bayelsa grows. If PDP beats me without rigging or manipulation, I won’t go to court. There is so much money involved in politics, how do you intend to cope? I have said it. It is your popularity and your personal relationship with the people that will speak not money. Are you in a good relationship with the people? They can throw the money. We will collect the money and do what we want. The time of money politics has gone. I’m assuring you that the time has gone. It is the same money politics that has kept us like this. I will give you N10,000 to vote for me and N10,000 divided by four years how long will it take you? Is not better you collect the money and vote for your conscience? I believe that definitely the money politics will come to play but I’m assuring us that the land of Bayelsa will reject it this time around. Im carrying the anointing of my founding fathers and I believe that if there is anyone that will say that he will hold Bayelsa State hostage with his money, God will intervene. The votes of the non-indigenes are many. How do you intend to carry them along ? In my administration, I’m not going to put up tribalism. As long as the non-indigenes are based in Bayelsa. Some of them have married our daughters and our sons. Some have built houses here. They are sons and daughters of Bayelsa. So, I’m assuring them that this time around, they will work and they will chop. Not the one that when they finish working, when it is time to eat, they will tell them you are non-indigenes. My government will be government of no tribalism. You will be rewarded according to how you worked. Once I said that we need to allow the non -indigenes to contest election in Bayelsa state. Why is it that when it is time to work you use them and time to eat you will tell them that they are not indigenes? Some have even lost their lives on the process of working, yet they will be told they are not indigenes. Im calling on all the non -indigenes to come and work for me. Im going to carry them along when I win. Advise the youths that will surely be used as political thugs and all that? I want to advise the youths to shun violence and thuggery as the election comes. Because it will lead to nowhere but to destruction. When you are caught, the man who sent you will deny you. Remember also that most of you have children. You have mothers and relations and there is so much expectation from us by our families. Shun violence, thuggery and other criminal activities before and after election.
Intrigues as Ohafia demands Abia guber slot
Those who think 2023, the next general election year, is still far away for political maneuvering may need to have a rethink. As it is at the federal level so it is many states, including Abia. The intrigue, political alignments and realignments for 2023 has begun in earnest. Though in some places it is almost hushed, in other places it is loud. In Ohafia, a clan in Abia State and arguably the headquarters of Ohafia local government area and Abia North senatorial zone, the call is strident, loud and reverberating.
The community has commissioned a group to spearhead the campaign, to interface and dialogue with individuals, groups and sections to realise the goal. The Ohafia people of Abia North senatorial zone believe it is the right time to begin the move that will culminate in the actualisation of the ambition of grabbing the governorship of Abia State come 2023. It is envisaged that by 2023, in strict compliance with the Abia chatter of equity, by which the office has seamlessly made its round, the pendulum will swing back to the North where it took off in 1999. The present administration of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, will end in 2023 and if the tradition is strictly followed Abia North will produce the next governor.
Pundits have posited that political offices are not given, they are fought for. Every one or section is entitled to their ambition. Like other sections of the state, Ohafia has the right to reach out to other sections and interests to support its ambition.
The Ohafia Udumeze clan is the headquarters of Ohafia Local Government area made up Abiriba Nkporo and Ohafia. Among the major reasons for demanding the office is the fact that the clan has been sidelined in many elective and appointive offices both at the state and federal levels. Addressing newsmen on the development, a socio-political group, Mben Political Assembly, MPA, noted that, from statistics available, “Ohafia Udumeze has not fared well politically as far as elective offices and appointments are concerned, when compared with other clans in Abia North senatorial zone.”
The group, a political think tank of Ohafia Udumeze, led by its president, Eme Uche Onuh, said the clan arrived at the decision after careful consideration of the political development in the state. It added that the elders of Ohafia met at Achichi Elu Ohafia, the spiritual and administrative headquarters of Ohafia clan and delegated the MPA to carry the torch of its collective aspiration to other parts of the state. They began by situating their demand on the spirit and letter of the Abia chatter of equity which stipulates that the governorship seat of Abia State will equitably rotate among the three senatorial districts of the state- Abia North, Abia Central and Abia Southand revolve among its component units. Before now a group, the Isuikwuato Welfare Association, had argued that as the ‘I’ in Abia coined from the initial letters of the geographical sections that make up the state, it will be the turn of Isuikwuato in 2023.
They contended that, of the sections that make up the state only Isuikwuato has not taken its place in the office. The group wants other sections to support its bid to clinch the coveted office. But the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) an umbrella body of all youth organisations in the South East, provided reasons Ohafia should be supported by other sections to produce the next Abia State governor. COSEYL through its President General, Chief Goodluck Ibem, noted that in the spirit of equity, justice and fairness, Ohafia, one of the five local government areas of Abia North, was the only local government that had not produced a governor, senator or House of Representatives member.
“That Abia North comprises five local government areas namely: Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato, Arochukwu and Umunneochi LGAs. Among this 5 LGAs in Abia North senatorial zone, Bende produced the Governor in 1999 and Senator 2019. Isuikwuato has produced a senator in 1999 to 2003 , a military administrator in old Imo State , and presently a federal minister in the person of Dr. Uche Ogah. Arochukwu produced a senator in 2015. Umunneochi, a senator from 2003 to 2015, which is 12 years in the Senate and presently a principal officer in the House of Representatives.”
The group observed that “The only local government area that has not produced a senator or a governor from 1999 till date is Ohafia”, insisting that over the years, “Ohafia has been marginalised in political positions and 2023 is the ample time to right the wrongs.” It is not in doubt that Ohafia people have contributed greatly to the development of Abia State since it’s creation and it is right to cede the governorship position to them, the group argued, saying that “it was Ohafia’s 70,000 votes that gave Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory over APP in 1999 gubernatorial elections.
Ohafia people voted massively for the PDP and it is time to say thank you to them.” COSEYL reminded Isuikwuato District Welfare Association that Isuikwuato Local Government Area presently has Abia slot for federal minister. “They should forget their claim for Abia governorship seat and support the Ohafia people for Abia governorship come 2023 for fairness and inclusiveness. “Besides, Isuikwuato is now part of Abia North. When Abia was created, Afikpo now in Ebonyi State, was the North of the state. Now Abia North comprises of Bende, Isuikwuato, Arochukwu, Umunneochi and Ohafia. Ohafia people have worked hard to ensure the state moves forward and it is time to compensate them for their hard work. “We therefore call on Umunneochi , Arochukwu , Bende , and Isuikwuato LGAs to support their brothers from Ohafia to produce the next Governor of Abia State come 2023.”
However, COSEYL and MPA differ significantly on where the candidate will come from. While COSEYL looks at the potential of Ohafia Local Government Area to give Abia people quality individual as governor, MPA limited the search to Ohafia clan. Its reason being that the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, is from Nkporo, the other clan after Abiriba that make up Ohafia Local Government Area. MPA also offered to give Abia people the best hand at the end of its search among its people and called on other sections of the state to support its ambition. “MPA assures the people that Ohafia Udumeze will provide Abians best-in-class technocrat-politicians to drive Abia to realise her dreams and return it to its position as the most promising sub-region in Africa.
In line with our character, we will present to Abians only hardworking, selfless, passionate, fit-for-the-times leaders. We will eventually present to Abians as governor an Ohafian who will in the words of JF Kennedy, seek the right answers, who will not fix the blame for the past, but who accepts his/her responsibility to learn from our past and create the future Abians seek.” The group fully aware that it cannot prosecute the project all alone therefore appealed to “all stakeholders from Abia South and Abia Central to support a candidate of Ohafia Udumeze extraction to be elected the governor of Abia State in 2023.
We call on Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and all, Abia political leaders to do the needful. Ohafia has come out to serve Abi in that exalted position (Mben apusale) ready to present capable hands when called upon. “Indeed, Ohafia clan has made significant contribution to the development of the state and nation. Ohafia gave Nigeria the likes of late Chief Ojo Maduekwe, former minister of transportation, late Professor Eme Awa of INEC and Dr Kalu Idika-Kalu, former minister of Finance, just to mention a few”, the group noted. As events unfold the people are watching to see how far Ohafia can go in its quest to govern Abia State.
INEC disqualifies 14 parties from Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 14 political parties that nominated candidates for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, will not participate in the elections for fielding underage candidates.
A statement Friday by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed that six of the affected were from Bayelsa State while eight were from Kogi.
He did not, however, disclose the names of the parties.
Two political parties, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), earlier in the week, accused INEC of denying them the opportunity to substitute their candidates in accordance with the Electoral Act.
According to the 2010 (as amended) substitution of candidates by political parties participating in the November 16 governorship elections, ended last Monday, September 23.
Okoye said the Commission notified the parties concerned on September 13, of the invalidity of their nominations.
“Some of the affected parties have written the Commission admitting their error and requesting to submit new nominees to replace the underage ones.
“However, this was after the deadline for submission of nominations on September 9, 2019.
“As such the Commission could not accept any fresh nominations.
“In like manner, since the parties did not submit valid nominations before the deadline, they cannot substitute the candidates on the grounds of death or voluntary withdrawal, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which assumes the prior existence of valid nominations.
“Accordingly, the Commission has informed the affected parties that their names and logos will not appear on the ballots for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections due to the invalidity of their nominations,” he stated.
He recalled that INEC had, before the 2019 general elections, drawn the attention of political parties to the same problem of nominating underage candidates.
He warned registered political parties in the country that future violation of such a basic provision of the constitution would not be acceptable and could lead to severe consequences.
Lagos APC: Ex-commissioner, Oladejo, succeeds Igbokwe, as Publicity Secretary
Following the appointment of three members of the executive of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as commissioner and special advisers in Lagos State Executive Council by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party leadership has appointed former member of Lagos House of Assembly from Ojo II Constituency, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi and ex-Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Oluseye Oladejo as APC Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively.
Ogunyemi, who was a former Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, succeeded the immediate past Secretary, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who is currently Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.
Oladejo, a former Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area and one-time Special Adviser to ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola on Commerce and Industry, replaced Engr. Joe Igbokwe, who is currently Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources.
New Telegraph learnt from a reliable source on Friday that Ogunyemi and Oladejo were announced as Acting Secretary and Acting Publicity Secretary respectively during the Lagos APC executive meeting on Thursday.
It was gathered that the duo emerged through a consensus arrangement in acting capacity base on the decision of the party’s leadership as no election was conducted to fill the vacant position.
“Ogunyemi and Oladejo were appointed as Secretary and Publicity Secretary during the party’s executive meeting on Thursday. Both of them will act in acting capacity until the party hold its state congress to feel the vacant positions in the State Executive Council,” the source told New Telegraph.
Ubas: Dwindling fortunes of a dynasty
FELIX NWANERI reports on how the supremacy battle between two brothers, one a former presidential aide and ex-senator, the other, a businessman and selfstyled political godfather – Andy and Chris Uba –led to the dwindling fortunes of the once revered Uba political dynasty. They hitherto held sway in Anambra State politics
It has often been reasoned that political dynasties go against the values uphold by democracy since it does not provide an equal opportunity for people to hold offices of power and service, but there is no doubt that political empires have continued to thrive even in advanced democracies such as the United States (U.S.).
This is despite the fact that the country’s founding fathers, wholeheartedly objected to power flowing through blood rather than the ballot as they declared in the American constitution that “no title of nobility shall be granted by the United States.”
This perhaps, explains why the narrative of one of the country’s most prominent political families, the Kennedys, avoids the word – dynasty. Rather than referring to the New England clan as a dynasty, it is romantically painted as Camelot. The colouration, notwithstanding, there is no doubt that there exist political dynasties in the U.S., with their members understanding how to pool resources to convert their last names into impressive and long-lasting political brands.
The Kennedy dynasty is arguably the most famous dynasty in U.S. political history. John F. Kennedy became president, his brother Robert was an Attorney General and presidential candidate, and their brother Edward was a long-time senator. If the Kennedys are considered the “royal family” of Democratic politics in the U.S., the Bush fam-ily is the Republican equivalent. Prescott S. Bush was the first member of the wealthy family to seek office, winning election to the Senate in 1952. Since then, the family has produced two presidents – George H. W. Bush and his son George W. Bush – and a governor and presidential candidate, Jeb Bush.
There are also the Rockefellers identified with New York, West Virginia, and Arkansas; the Udalls, who first became prominent in Arizona, but the most recent generation had three cousins simultaneously serving in the U.S, Senate from Colorado, New Mexico, and Oregon; the Clintons, who moved quickly from Arkansas to national politics, with both Bill and Hillary elected to positions in the federal government. In Canada, there is the Trudeau family.
Theirs’ is an interesting story. It was reported that when Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and U.S. President Richard Nixon met at a state dinner in Ottawa in 1972, Nixon proposed a toast to Trudeau’s four-month-old son – “the future prime minister of Canada, Justin Pierre Trudeau!” When Justin Trudeau did become prime minister in 2015, the “prophecy” was fulfilled. Outside the Americas, the Nehru– Gandhi dynasty has dominated Indian politics since independence from Britain in 1947. Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first post-independence prime minister.
Nehru’s daughter, Indira Gandhi, was the country’s first female prime minister, serving from 1966 until her assassination in 1984. Her son, Rajiv, succeeded her and was assassinated in 1991. In 2004, Rajiv’s Italian-born wife, Sonia Gandhi, became leader of the then-ruling Congress Party and her son, Rahul, nearly succeeded her. Although the Congress Party lost power in 2012, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi’s two children remain active in politics. Africa has also had its own fair share of political dynasties.
They include the Kenyattas of Kenya, Bokassas of Central African Republic, Nguemas of Equatorial Guinea and the Eyademas of Togo. Nigeria has also seen the rise of political dynasties. They include the Yar’Aduas, Ojukwus, Nwodos, Adedibus, Obasanjos, Akinjides, Shinkafis, Sarakis, Tinubus, Ubas, Igbinedions and Abiolas, among several others. Most of these families have moved from state/regional to national power brokers. However, of these Nigerian political dynasties, there is no doubt that members of the Uba political empire of Anambra State have persistently engaged themselves in supremacy battles.
Comprising of three brothers – Ugochukwu (a physician and former senator), Andy (a former presidential aide and ex-senator) and Chris (a businessman and party chieftain), the Uba political dynasty looms large in Anambra politics that it has produced a “governor” and two senators within 16 years. It is also to its credit that it installed a governor alongside all state and federal lawmakers in the state in 2003.
While the trio at a time closed ranks, fought and ousted other political godfathers in the state and ascended the throne to call the shots, two of its members – Andy and Chris later turned their respective political weapons against each other over the Anambra South Senatorial seat. The eldest of the trio – Ugochukwu – occupied the seat between 2003 and 2007, but was defeated by Obiorah Ugwu, when he sought for a second term.
The family, however, bounced back and clinched the seat through Andy in 2011. He had before then, been sworn-in as governor of the state on May 29, 2007 before the Supreme Court sent him packing two weeks later. He also returned to Upper Legislative chamber after his victory in the 2015 elections. But, Andy’s second coming to the Senate was not without a threat from his younger brother – Chris – who then insisted that he was the validly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra South Senatorial election.
The two brothers were then members of the same party (PDP), but pitched their tents with different camps of the state’s chapter of the party prior to the election. They also emerged candidates from parallel primaries. Andy was however listed for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Chris, who was then determined to join his brothers in the club of senators, however got his faction of the PDP, led by Ejike Oguebego to file a suit against the Ken Emeakayi faction backed by his brother.
The matter traversed from the High Court to the Supreme Court, which upheld an earlier verdict delivered by Justice Evoh Chukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 15, 2014 that affirmed the Oguebego-led executive committee of the party along with the primaries conducted by it as well as its list of candidates that emerged from the exercise.
A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, in a unanimous decision affirmed as null and void, a caretaker committee, headed by Col. Augustine Akobundo (rtd), and its list, nominating Andy, as well as the rest of PDP state and federal legislators from Anambra State to INEC as the party’s candidates for the 2015 general elections.With the judgement, the Oguebego camp insists that Andy and those it described as his co-travellers have been sacked. But, Andy disproved assertions of his removal from office.
He argued that he was not party in the suit, which basically had to deal with issues of leadership crisis in Anambra PDP. Undoubtedly, Andy served out his tenure, but his bid to return to the Senate for a third term during the 2019 general election rekindled the rivalry between the two brothers.
While Andy picked the senatorial ticket of the APC, Chris emerged the candidate of PDP. The latter, who had never held public office before gave a hint of what to expect during the poll, when he told journalists ahead of the election that he was contesting the senatorial seat against his elder brother because he would not want him to overstay his usefulness at the red chamber. His words: “My brother has been there for eight years and must take a bow now. I pray for my brother to go higher; he can become a governor or vice president but not a senator again. It is now my turn.
I want him to throw in the towel because the fight is going to be very serious.” He added that he decided to contest for the senatorial seat to correct some anomalies in the system, having played the role of political godfather for over two decades in Anambra and beyond. His words: “I want to run because we have been sponsoring politicians in Anambra State and across Nigeria. I have been doing that and a lot of people have passed through my school, but, they call us godfathers. We have made cases several times for the party to make some provisions in its constitution to protect godfathers, but no way, no provision.
“The truth remains that godfathers are closer to the grassroots. A lot of people depend on us, a lot of families depend on us and many families today are hungry. But after sponsoring politicians, immediately they get to Abuja, you can’t get them on the telephone again, nobody will see them again, they buy choice cars and the next thing, they will blackmail you. “Any little thing, they will start fighting you, they will say they’ve known the President, they’ve known the party chairman and as a godfather, you are in trouble.
So, now we need to occupy offices to protect our positions and the positions of our people. That is why I am running for the Senate.” But, Andy, who chose not to join his brother in a media war, waited for the February 16, 2019 date for the National Assembly elections to teach him some bitter political lessons. With that scenario, the Ubas joined notable Nigerian families, whose members squared against each other for the same positions during the 2019 polls. Notable among such families is the Adeyemis of Oyo State.
For the Adeyemis, it was a battle between two sons of the highly revered Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III. The two princes – Akeem and Adebayo – vied for the Afijio/Oyo East/Oyo West federal constituency seat on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively. Akeem, who was the then occupant of the seat, however defeated Adebayo, who sought to unseat him. With the election won and lost, the duo, who were born on December 8 and 9, 1977 and have respectively served as chairman of Atiba Local Government secretary of Oyo West Local Government, moved on with their lives.
Unlike the Adeyemis, who retained the House of Representatives seat irrespective of the winner of the poll, an outsider benefited from the fight between the Uba brothers. Ifeanyi Ubah, a businessman, who ran on a lesser platform – Young Progressive Party (YPP), made away with the Anambra South Senatorial District seat then occupied by Andy on the platform of the APC.
The businessman turned politician, polled 87,081 votes to defeat 26 others. His closest rival was Chris Uba (PDP), who got 62,462 votes to place second. Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 51,269 votes, while Andy (APC), got 13,245 votes to place a distant fourth. The Uba brothers suffered another loss, when their bid to turn the table against Ubah at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal hit rocks. The tribunal, which sat in Awka, Anambra State capital and headed by Justice Esther O. Haruna, dismissed the petition by Chris, who sought to nullify the election of Ubah.
Southern, Middle-Belt leaders reject NLTP, Waterways bill
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) emphasised its opposition to the establishment of National Livestock Transformation Plan and the proposed Waterways Bill by the federal government, describing the policies as land conquest agenda by the government as “the entire plan is about cattle and herdsmen.”
In a statement signed yesterday by Mr Yinka Odumakin for the South-West; Prof. Chigozie Ogbu (South-East); Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle- Belt), the SMBLF expressed concern over the inability of the federal government to mobilize national consensus to confront the monumental tragedies bedevilling the country.
The group, who met in Abuja on Wednesday, expressed worries about the state of “general insecurity consuming human lives on daily basis,” stating that it was unfortunate that the federal government had busied itself with unpopular policies that “are divisive and smack of domination and conquest of sections of the country by a section.” According to SMBLF, its rejection of RUGA policy is, among others, based on the use of the collective resources of Nigerians to convert herdsmen, majority of whom are non-Nigerians, from nomadic to sedentary lifestyles while doing their private business that has nothing to do with the rest of the citizens “beyond being their market,” declaring that such was akin to government making budgetary allocations to a soft drink factory “to produce drinks to sell to Nigerians.”
“Apart from the plan not making any economic sense for the country, there are other fundamental problems it raises,” the group said, recalling the recent statement made by the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, that Fulanis from all over Africa were going to benefit from the RUGA scheme as they were, according to him were global or African persons and by extension Nigerians. “So why are we closing our border with Benin Republic where there are many people of Yoruba origin there? Are Igbos who are aborigines in Haiti to come to Nigeria without consular services? What is the contribution of those Fulani imports to the development of Nigeria to come and live on our resources when our citizens are the poorest on earth? Why is it difficult to apply common sense in our inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria? SMBLF queried.
The forum averred that the mindset and ploy by those in authority showed clearly that “NLTP will only escalate the clashes between the indigenous communities and cattle settlers as experiences in Southern and Middle Belt areas of Nigeria have shown that the Fulani imports do not assimilate into the ways of lives of Nigerians in thosepartsof thecountrywhere theyreside. Theyliveapartfrom the locals and set up communities with an alien culture that disrupts the cultural flow of the indigenes.”
Osinbajo’s power as vice-president cannot be undermined –Momoh
A former Minister of Information and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh, believes that the Office of the Vice-President is not like that of a houseboy, which could be terminated at any time. The former National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), in this interview, speaks on the alleged plot to remove Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by some persons within the Presidency. FELIX NWANERI reports
What is your take on the news making rounds of an attempt by some power brokers to remove Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo?
The Vice-President is busy doing his job and nobody is planning to remove him. How can anybody say they are planning to remove him? What offence has he committed?
But there are reports that the cabal in the presidency are behind his travails…
Which cabal? People are just playing politics. As far as I am concerned, there is only one presidency, not two; the President and the Vice- President. Since 1999, there has not been a smooth working relationship between a president and vice-president like we have now between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. So, what is the proof that some people want to remove the Vice-President or reduce his powers? Is it because of the Economic Advisory Team set up by the President? What is wrong with that?
President Buhari did that to smoothen operations of government and to ensure that we move to the next level. In the struggle to fight corruption, unite the country and to address the country, any decision taken to improve the status or the level of achievements of the programme that the administration has cut for itself, why should that be misinterpreted as an attempt to remove the Vice-President or to undermine him? Is Osinbajo no longer the Vice-President? Why are people so mischievous? Who are members of the cabal they are talking about?
Are you saying there is no cabal in the Presidential Villa?
What is the name of the cabal? Is there any group called cabal? After the President, we have the Vice-President and then all other staff there are personal staff. We have the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the ministers and special advisers. These people are there to help the President, who is the only person on whose table, the buck stops. If you look at the constitution, every person is working to enhance the work of the President. They do the work assigned to them by the President and there are some offices too that the constitution itself assigns.
So, I really don’t know what people mean by the word ‘cabal.’ If they mean a group of political appointees, who are powerful enough to create problems for the advancement of government, that is natural in the management of affairs of men. But the fact is how much elbow do you give them to operate? When they operate to such an extent that they become a nuisance, then one must call their bluff. So, who is this cabal that people are talking about? Is it the Secretary to the Government of the Federation? Is it the Chief of Staff? Is it the permanent secretaries in the ministries that constitute themselves as cabals or the ministers?
Are members of this cabal, outsiders in government, or is it the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria that is the cabal? Is it the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress that is the cabal or members of the National Working Committee of the party? Are they political or financial cabals? Are these cabals faceless? People are just speculating. The President and Vice-President are together. They have never quarreled and there is no cause for them to quarrel. But, the fact is that at the end of the day, the buck stops on the table of the President.
But what if the rumour about the plot to remove Osinbajo turns out to be true?
You think it is easy to remove the Vice-President. During Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s time, they tried to remove the then Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, did they succeed? Atiku as vice-president even contested the 2007 presidential election on the platform of another party because the position of the vice-president is a constitutional one. There is a procedure for accepting that position and there is a procedure for removal or for leaving that position. Why are people just giving the impression that Office of the Vice-President is like that of a houseboy, who can be sent packing anytime?
The belief in some quarters is the Chief of Staff to the President has more powers than the Vice-President in the present administration. How would you react to that?
How can the Chief of Staff be more powerful than the Vice-President? The Chief of Staff is a personal staff of the President, while the office of the Vice-President is a constitutional one. Do you see the role of the Chief of Staff in the constitution? He is a personal staff of the President. When the President is going on vacation or indisposed, he writes to the National Assembly and hands over to the Vice- President. Why can’t he handover to his Chief of Staff?
The Chief of Staff is the person who moderates the movements of the President. He is the one who schedules the President’s affairs. Everyone who wants to see the President must pass through the Chief of Staff because he is like a gatekeeper to the President. From morning till night, he is at the beck and call of the President and should be the person who is closest to the President. Is that what makes him powerful than the Vice-President?
The Vice-President also has a Deputy Chief of Staff, who serves him. Anybody who wants to see the Vice-President must pass through the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, who is the Chief of Staff to the Vice –President. Even me as a person, I have my own Chief of Staff. If anyone wants to see me, he goes through my Chief of Staff.
Why Enugu had no post-election issues –Ezugwu
Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Secretary General of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP). In this interview, he speaks on recent developments in Enugu State politics and other national issues. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
What’s your take on the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Court?
Well, the matter is currently on appeal at the Supreme Court, but my view is like that of most citizens; whether the Supreme Court upholds the tribunal’s verdict or not, there are several aspects of the judgement that the Supreme Court has to make clear statements on for us to be certain of the position of the law. One of such is if an affidavit is equal to a certificate. Until the Supreme Court rules, I will not make further comments on the matter, but Nigerians are watching.
The 2019 elections have come and gone in Enugu State, just like in most parts of the country except for the staggered elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. What is the post-election mood in Enugu State?
There are no post-election issues in Enugu State because Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a man loved by his people. Nobody is saying that he is 100 per cent loved by all, but he has the support of majority of the residents of the state. That was what reflected in the last governorship election in Enugu State as we all saw the voting pattern as the governor got almost 100 per cent votes in the three senatorial districts of the state despite strong opposition.
What is your assessment of the governor’s first 100 days in office of his second term?
So far so good and Governor Ugwuanyi is the man God is using to reposition Enugu in all facets of the life of the ordinary people in the state. One of the key challenges the governor had to confront in his first 100 days in office was in the area of security. Like in his first term, the governor confronted the issue with all seriousness it deserves, visiting victims of crime to empathize with them. The governor has been spotted on the streets leading security raids on criminal hideous and dark spots at places like Obiagu road, Ogui, Asata among other places.
He has also boosted the morale of security agencies in his efforts to protect lives and property of citizens and that is why a critical assessment of the state still place Enugu State at the top of the safest states in Nigeria. Further underscoring the importance of security of lives and property of the ordinary citizens, Governor Ugwuanyi recently procured about 70 Hilux vehicles, Sienna SUVs and other brands of vehicles to boost police operations in the state.
This is in addition to monthly allowances for security operatives, fueling and other logistics the security agencies require to perform their duties effectively. About 260 vehicles, which were approved during the governor’s recent security meeting with all the members of the state House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, the Director of State Services (DSS) and security chiefs in the local government areas, are set to be distributed to the 260 electoral wards in the state.
He has packaged anti-kidnapping bill, which he sent to the Enugu State House of Assembly for legislation. It’s is important to note that the governor took a unique step further by issuing directive for the recruitment of forest guards to begin to patrol the bushes and thick forests of the state in order to fish out criminals from their hideouts. So, no fewer than 1,700 forest guards have been recruited across the state for that purpose. The security vehicles I earlier mentioned would also be deployed to provide services for community policing through vigilante groups, neighborhood watch outfits and the forest guards.
In the first 100 days in office, Governor Ugwuanyi has also personally supervised the clearing of bushes, particularly along the Awgu axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, identified as safe haven for criminals, and where killings and kidnappings had taken place in recent times. So, on securing the people of the state, the governor has done well enough in the first 100 days of his second tenure. As we all know, security challenges and rising criminality are national concerns.
Does it mean that the only achievement in his first 100 days of his second term is on security?
Not at all! Beyond his efforts to curb security challenges, the governor has also in the first 100 days of his second coming, took remarkable steps to consolidate on his many achievements in the first term. I am aware that immediately after his swearing-in for the second term, the governor set up sectoral committees to review the state of affairs in the entire state and to make recommendations on how to deepen the lasting legacies of his administration.
Such legacies of regular payment of salaries of the state’s workers and effective management of the state’s lean resources, keeping the state clean, road construction, rural development and so on have continued in the last 100 days of his second tenure. On education, the renovation of several primary and secondary schools has been sustained. More teachers have been employed to improve basic education in the state.
Recently, there was jubilation in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area as the governor inaugurated the 8.8km reconstructed portion of Ikem-Eha Amufu-Nkalagu road, which was abandoned over 36 years ago. That road has contributed to the development of the agrarian community of Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo local government, which is the gateway to the North through Obollo-Afor connecting Ebonyi State to Nkalagu. It also provides access to the Nigercem Factory at Nkalagu, which used to be the mainstay of the economy and tourist attraction to Eastern Nigeria.
There are several projects initiated, including hospitals and other primary healthcare facilities, among others. Governor Ugwuanyi has not disappointed. He has proven that he is God-sent as some of us predicted in his first coming. And I need to make something clear here: I’m not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); I am a member of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees. But as the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and a nationally recognised political activist, I will always make unbiased assessment of any administration in this country.
Nigeria has to work and if somebody is working, there is no point engaging in propaganda against a performing leader. I can tell you proudly that Governor Ugwuanyi is on track and have not disappointed the people of Enugu State in the last 100 days of his second tenure.
