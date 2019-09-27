Sports
La Liga: Barca without Messi as they look to banish away doubts at Getafe
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says he does not know when Lionel Messi will return to action after another injury setback, as his side travel to Getafe on Saturday in La Liga seeking a first away win in eight matches in all competitions.
Barca’s all-time top scorer has not managed to complete 90 minutes this season due to a series of injuries and had to be taken off at halftime during his side’s 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Tuesday with a thigh strain.
“I don’t know how long he will be out for, we hope he can return to the team soon,” Valverde told a news conference.
“It’s not serious, it’s a small strain but we’re going to see how he improves next week.”
Messi has been ruled out of the trip at Getafe and will be fighting to be fit in time for Barca’s Champions League game at home to Inter Milan next Wednesday and a difficult league match at home to Sevilla the following Sunday.
“If he returns soon it’s a boost for us and if not then we will be missing a player who is absolutely decisive,” Valverde added.
“But we have the resources to manage without him, it’s a setback, but we need to keep going.”
Barca have made a slow start to the season due to their dire away form, losing to Athletic Bilbao and Granada while drawing at Osasuna in their three matches away from the Camp Nou, where they have a 100 percent record.
Valverde said he was not anxious about the team’s record away from home, but challenged his players to pick up all three points at Getafe, reports Reuters.
“I don’t think we’re anxious but because everyone keeps speaking about that, it seems as if we need to win away as soon as possible to get rid of this feeling,” he said.
“It’s true that we haven’t won away and we haven’t play well away and the two things are related.
“We need to step things up away from home and we have a good opportunity to do so tomorrow. The fact we are playing Getafe is good for us as they will put us under real pressure at their stadium and will force us to dig deep.”
Nigeria’s Independent Anniversary: Sports minister tees off golf tourney
As the Grand Patron of the club, President Muhammadu, represented by the Minister performed the tee-off, and made this assertion at the IBB International Golf Course Abuja. Sunday Dare, in a goodwill message on behalf of the president, stated that the leadership of the country has progressed within these 59 years of Independence.
He said this current leadership is concerned with building structures for the development of the country and that the Administration is interested in sports development in a way that goes beyond sporting activities. He added that the Ministry has been collaborating and exploring ways to strengthen some of these supports.
He also stressed that he is aware of that golf needs funding like other sports. The Minister disclosed that he has a novel initiative that includes “adopt an athlete, adopt a sport, adopt a pitch for stadium upgrade, and adopt a sport centre” that are all geared towards encouraging private sector participation in sports.
The minister confirmed that he is already soliciting support from the Federal Capital territory to also add the golf course under the ambit of its Ministry.
WAFU Cup: Imama hopeful as Eagles tackle Sparrows again
Super Eagles B are primed to face the Sparrow Hawks of Togo on Sunday in both teams’ first match at the WAFU Cup of Nations in Thies, Senegal and Nigeria’s Head Coach is upbeat about the opportunity provided by a second meet within one week. Coach Imama Amapakabo, who spoke to thenff.com at the team’s Le Saly Hotel base in Saly-Mbour, said the opportunity to meet the Togolese is cherished as it gives the opportunity to properly test his team’s level of improvement.
“There’s nothing like revenge in football. My belief is that no two games that can be the same; once one game is over, it is gone,” he said. “Meeting Togo again is not really a case of getting the opportunity to revenge but an opportunity to check what lessons learnt from the previous encounter with that team.
“I can confidently say that we have learnt our lesson from what happened in Lome and that will definitely reflect in how we handle tomorrow’s (Sunday) game.”
Serie A: Sanchez scores, sees red in Inter win
Alexis Sanchez scored and was sent off on his first Inter Milan start but his side maintained their 100% winning run in Serie A by beating Sampdoria. Chilean Sanchez, signed on loan from Manchester United, tapped in after Stefano Sensi had opened the scoring.
But he received a second yellow card early in the second half for an apparent dive inside the box.
Jakub Jankto pulled a goal back, but Roberto Gagliardini added the third for Antonio Conte’s side, who stay top. AndCristianoRonaldoreturnedfrom injury with a goal as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating SPAL.
Ronaldo had missed the win over Brescia with an adductor problem, but powered home a header in the second half. Juve took the lead through Miralem Pjanic’s stunning curling strike on the stroke of half-time. SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha made stunning saves to keep out close-range headers from Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.
EPL: City beat plucky Everton, Henderson ‘gifts’ Liverpool victory
Riyad Mahrez’s brilliant free-kick and a late goal from Raheem Sterling helped give Manchester City victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
The Premier League champions were ahead through Gabriel Jesus’ close-range header, but Everton equalised before half-time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin dived in to nod the ball over the goal line.
Mahrez restored City’s lead with a superb effort that just curled past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, and Ederson kept his side ahead with excellent saves to deny Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina.
Sterling sealed City’s win with a first-time shot that rebounded off the underside of the crossbar to just cross the line for a result that keeps City in second place and still five points behind leaders Liverpool.
And Maurcio Pochettino says he will shoulder the “blame” for Hugo Lloris’ howler in 10-man Tottenham’s 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton.
France goalkeeper – and 2018 World Cup winner – was inexplicably dispossessed inside his own six-yard area by Danny Ings for Saints’ equaliser following a back pass.
In the first game of the day, Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool “deserved” victory at Sheffield United despite needing a “lucky” Georginio Wijnaldum goal to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season at a raucous Bramall Lane.
The winner was a moment to forget for the otherwise faultless Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spilled the Dutchman’s tame effort before it squirmed agonisingly over the line.
RESULTS
Sheff Utd 0 – 1 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Burnley
Bournemouth 2 – 2 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 0 Brighton
Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Norwich
Tottenham 2 – 1 Southampton
Wolves 2 – 0 Watford
Everton 1 – 3 Man City
La Liga: Barca beat Getafe to end road struggles
Barcelona ended a string of bad results away from home with a 2-0 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.
Strikes by Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo either side of halftime gave the Spanish champions their first win of the season on the road, although they finished with 10 men after Clement Lenglet’s dismissal.
It was Barcelona’s first win in their last nine competitive games away from Camp Nou and it eased the pressure on coach Ernesto Valverde.
Barca moved provisionally into second with 13 points from seven matches, one behind leaders Real Madrid who face Atletico Madrid later Saturday.
“Lately teams have made a lot of chances against us but today they didn’t make so many,” said Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose pass set up Suarez for the opening goal.
“I think in some moments we used our experience, which is important. In the end you have to stick together and know how to defend.
“I’m happy I could do something for the team (setting up Suarez) and take three points back to Barcelona.”
The Catalans were without captain Lionel Messi and teenager Ansu Fati as well as winger Ousmane Dembele who suffered a thigh injury before the game.
Getafe attacked boldly from the start, looking to test the nerve of the Spanish champions, while Carles Perez and Suarez came close at the other end.
Ter Stegen made a fine save to keep out Angel Rodriguez as the hosts threatened at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Barcelona’s German goalkeeper then played a crucial role in the opener, charging out of his area to regain possession before lofting a fine pass over the top of the defence for Suarez.
The Uruguayan coolly lobbed Getafe goalkeeper David Soria to send Barcelona ahead in the 41st minute.
Firpo doubled the lead four minutes after halftime, tucking home from close range after Perez’s effort was only parried by Soria.
Lenglet was sent off in the final stages for a late challenge which earned him a second yellow card, while Angel missed a late chance, allowing Barcelona to keep their first clean sheet in La Liga this season, reports Reuters.
WAFU Cup: Imama hopeful as Eagles tackle Sparrows again
Super Eagles B are primed to face the Sparrow Hawks of Togo on Sunday in both teams’ first match at the WAFU Cup of Nations in Thies, Senegal and Nigeria’s Head Coach is upbeat about the opportunity provided by a second meet within one week.
Coach Imama Amapakabo, who spoke to thenff.com at the team’s Le Saly Hotel base in Saly-Mbour, said the opportunity to meet the Togolese is cherished as it gives the opportunity to properly test his team’s level of improvement.
He said: “There’s nothing like revenge in football. My belief is that no two games that can be the same; once one game is over, it is gone. And so meeting Togo again is not really a case of getting the opportunity to revenge but an opportunity to check what lessons learnt from the previous encounter with that team.
“I can confidently say that we have learnt our lesson from what happened in Lome and that will definitely reflect in how we handle tomorrow’s (Sunday) game.
“Now we know them a lot better and they equally know us better than they did. The good thing is that we are meeting on a neutral ground and this gives both teams opportunity to play without any inhibition.”
Nigeria’s home-based senior players arrived in Saly via Dakar on Thursday for the 2nd WAFU-FOX Cup of Nations which began in the Senegalese city of Thies on Saturday.
The updated fixtures put Nigeria against Togo with kick off fixed for 7pm (6pm Nigerian time) at the Stade Lat Dior Thies.
Eagles suffered a 4-1 lashing by the Hawks in a 2020 African Nations Championship qualifying match in Lome last Sunday.
Nigerians expect the tables to turn and that is what is on offer from Amapakabo and the team captained by Mfon Udoh.
“We go into every game with the mind-set to win and this will not be any different. We are a lot better than we were last week as a team. We are better physically and psychologically. I believe the players are in a better state of mind too to handle whatever comes up on the pitch.”
CAF League: Holders Esperance survive scare, Sundowns thrash Cote D’or
Holders Esperance of Tunisia survived a scare at home to Chad’s Elect Sport on Friday night before advancing to the group phase of the African Champions League.
South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns had a much easier night, thrashing Cote D’or of Seychelles 11-1 at home which proved to be a record score in the African Champions League, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
They will be joined in the next round by Angola’s Petro Atletico who got past Uganda’s KCCA on the away goals rule.
Defending champions Esperance hosted Elect Sport in Tunis with the tie level at 1-1 from the first leg.
Despite being overwhelming favourites to win, Esperance were left stunned by the visitors after Ibrahim struck in the 38th minute to put Elect Sport 1-0 up on the night and 2-1 ahead on aggregate.
The Tunisians, who won last season’s controversial final, went into the break on the verge of a shock exit.
In the second half, Esperance pushed for an equaliser and it came in the 62nd minute when Ibrahim Ouattara’s header made it 1-1.
The home side’s experience counted towards the end and they got their winner from Abdelraouf Benguit seven minutes from time to make it 2-1 to Esperance on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.
Earlier on Friday, former winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa eased into the group stages with an 11-1 victory over Cote D’or of Seychelles.
The Brazilians – who won the African Champions League in 2016 – had a 5-0 advantage from the first leg to secure an emphatic 16-1 aggregate victory.
Their 11-1 win was a record scoreline in the African Champions League, surpassing the previous mark held by Difaa el Jadida of Morocco.
Petro Atletico of Angola also advanced on Friday, progressing on away goals after a 1-1 draw away to KCCA of Uganda in Kampala, reports the BBC.
Ricardo Estevao had put the Angolans ahead from the penalty spot in the first half with Mustafa Kizza hitting back after the break.
Petro Atletico held on to go through on the strength of their away goal.
The opening round, second leg matches continue on Saturday.
Brazil friendly will be good test for Super Eagles, Sports Minister says
Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, on Saturday in Abuja said the upcoming friendly game between Nigeria and Brazil would expose the Super Eagles’ strengths and weaknesses.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three-time African champions Super Eagles will take on Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on October 13.
This is coming 23 years after Nigeria, on their way to winning Africa’s first Olympic football gold medal, spanked the Selecao 4-3 after extra-time.
This was in the semi-finals at the Athens Stadium in the State of Georgia, U.S.
Dare said that even though the game was a friendly, there was a lot at stake for both countries, describing it as a good test for the Super Eagles.
“The game in Singapore is a friendly, but also it is a friendly that we think will test our boys and we will see how prepared they are.
“It will also show our strong departments and areas where we are weak, so, we look forward to a very engaging and interesting game.
“We all know that Brazil is reputed to be a footballing nation and Nigeria is also one. We have ego at play even though it’s a friendly, but we have two great footballing nations playing a friendly and we hope Nigeria will excel.
“I am not one that predicts matches, but I hope our boys will play excellently well because we have got talents on that team and I know they will show what they have got on the day,” he said.
Dare also said the Buhari administration was committed to ensuring an all-round development of sports, adding that the Sports Ministry was ready to work with all the federations in the country.
“Let me also say, like I used to say, that I have brought to sports development in this country a fresh insight, an injection of a new dynamism in sports administration.
“In the past, there were distractions. But we will not be distracted, our eyes are set at the tip of the spear, we have a template and we will follow our plans.
“Also, we will go by the rule of law and also work with all federations, so long as the leadership is recognised by law.
“At that point, we owe it to Nigerians to work with them to such a point where we can develop every sports activity in our country the way they should be and put them in the right perspective,” the minister said.
