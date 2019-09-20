Labour seeks FG’s intervention in farm workers’ plights

Efforts by the Federal Government to diversify Nigeria’s revenue generation source from oil with agriculture being at the forefront has been applauded by all Nigerians. But this can only be achieved if those in agric sector including farm workers, who are currently nursing secret pains, are given a sense of belonging and recognition. Regina Otokpa reports

“Save Nigerian workers from modern day slavery” has become the slogan of rubber and palm workers in the country, an industry under the agriculture sector where informal employment has remained riddled with extreme poverty, unsafe and insecure working environment for all workers.

Despite the decent work deficits in this sector, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) reports that it still employs 51 per cent of workers in Africa, comprising mostly of women.

Even at that, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, since 2015, has continued to reel out the number of jobs it hopes to generate, with a target of a quarter of a million new jobs in ago-industry.

As good as this might sound towards boosting the macroeconomy of the country, recent

findings by the Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Solidarity Center American Federation of Labour, Congress of Industrial Federation (AFL-CIO), farms and plantations have been found wanting as far as decent work in line with the ILO Decent Work agenda is concerned.

Issues

Reports arising from the last 18 months of surveillance in some farms and plantations in Delta State have shown an alarming trend of precarious work condition, wage discrimination, violation of workers rights to unionise and bargain collectively, child labour practices, corruption, wage theft, illicit financial flows, systematic health and safety issues as workers are exposed to extreme weather and inadequate personal protective equipment.

According to the National President NUAAE, Comrade Simon Anchaver, over 90 per cent of workers, who have spent years in the farms and plantations, are casual workers basically referred to an “ non-staff,” without any contract binding their employers to stipulated terms and conditions of service.

Besides the gender wage disparity, most workers are aggrieved due to the general wage discrimination, which is tantamount to breeding bad blood within aggrieved workers, who silently cry foul for being unjustly cheated out of their rights.

According to Anchaver, “there is a high rate of wage discrimination in private palm plantations as workers have been known to work for more than 14 years without a raise while newly hired worker on same level, carrying out the same tasks or list of job duties earn higher than older workers.

“There are few workers who are on permanent appointment while the vast majority are on casual appointment and these determine the amount of wage that workers are paid. The office workers are paid standard rates as wages, while the farm workers’ salaries are calculated according to the task performed and the yield generated by the worker. The farm workers who are mostly rubber tappers reported that their salaries are miserable and inadequate.”

Unfortunately, these workers, having been denied the right to freely associate, affiliate or join trade unions, also suffer pathetic work conditions such as inflexible working hours, unpaid overtime work, lack of social security system, failed remittance of deductions for housing fund, pension scheme and health scheme, since their is no voice to champion their cause.

Another thing of worry is the increase in child labour activities especially in private plantations, where children as young as 11 to 14 years have been alleged to be trafficked from other states to engage in the harvesting of palm fruits and other farm activities rather than being with their families and possibly be going to school.

But the story gets even worse, besides the deplorable state of the roads and houses, poor sanitation, inadequate health and education facilities, with no access to personal protective equipment such as helmets, raincoats, hand gloves, eye masks, and training on safe handling of hazardous substances, these workers are on a daily basis exposed to health hazards such as skin irritations, caterpillar bites, snake bites malaria and inhalation of hazardous chemicals.

Charting a way forward

Poised to improving the welfare and livelihood of workers in the palm and rubber industry in compliance with Nigerian labour laws and international standards, NUAAE has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, to strengthen the labour inspectorate department through funding, an increased staff strength and trainings in order to curb the excesses of employers in the sector.

The union advocated for unscheduled visits by trained and well resourced personnel to farms and plantations across the country without influence by the employers, to allow government first hand information to the true fate of workers in order to enable compliance, investment and productivity boost in the sector.

“Based on a system analysis of these issue, this group decided that clear enhanced labor inspection and more stringent penalties for non compliance will help Nigerian workers in large scale agriculture to improve labour rights compliance including trade union rights, and establish conditions of employment so that workers can get out of the poverty that ensnares them and their families.

“We therefore call on the Minister of Labour and Employment to strengthen and mobilise the Labour Inspectorate department of the ministry to embark on unscheduled inspections of plantations and farms with the aim of curbing the excesses of the employers in the plantations and farms.

“This will also ensure that workers enjoy living wages, regular work hours, leave, have clear job descriptions and respect for termination in written contract in accordance with the Labour Act.”

Last line

Following the development and Federal Government’s resolve to make agriculture a frontline revenue source for the country, there is no better time than now to take seriously the welfare of farm workers to enable them work diligently for the realisation of government’s agriculture target.

